FBI Wants Astroworld Attendees To Upload Photos & Videos To FBI Website To Help Investigation
The FBI is asking for all Astroworld Festival attendees to upload any photos and videos they have to the FBI website to help with their investigation.
Months have gone by and the deadly Astroworld Festival is still under investigation by so many different parties.
The Houston Police Department has been working around the clock since the start of November reviewing facts, videos, photos, tips, and everything else trying to piece together how this tragedy happened that claimed 10 lives. According to Billboard, Houston PD is enlisting the help of the FBI for help with the vast amount of evidence they have to view. Even with the evidence stacked up, they are also asking for anyone else with footage to upload it for them.
“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement Friday (Jan. 14). “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”
With hundreds of lawsuits being filed and no one taking the blame, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced it was opening an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the disaster. Travis Scott has been laying low since the incident, only being seen for a sit-down interview with Charlamange Tha God, which you can watch below.
Jordan Cashmyer: 5 Things About ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead At 26
Jordan was homeless when she appeared on the MTV show and had since struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away at the age of 26. News of the death spread on January 16 — but there is no known cause of death as of yet, per TMZ. Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter had died in a Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jordan. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. While she struggled during filming and long after, Jordan was recently trying to turn her life around, as she celebrated being one year sober in January 2021. Find out all about the young mother, below.
1. Jordan was homeless while appearing on the MTV show
Jordan and Derek were basically on the streets while they were awaiting the arrival of their child during the filming of 16 & Pregnant. To make matters worse, her family did not approve of her relationship with Derek and essentially disowned her.
2. She broke up with her baby’s daddy after the show
Shortly after the MTV show ended, Jordan and Derek decided to go separate ways. As Derek has been very private on social media, little is known about their relationship and how they were managing to co-parent Evie.
3. Jordan signed away custody rights at one time
After Jordan broke it off with Derek, the pair were unable to properly care for Evie and so family members decided to help out. Jordan’s dad and stepmom reportedly stepped in and temporarily shared guardianship of their granddaughter. In 2015, Jordan signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mom, again temporarily.
4. She attempted suicide
Jordan continued to have a difficult course in life as she was struggling with mental health issues. In 2014, she attempted to take her own life after filming the series. “I felt that there wasn’t much of a reason to live anymore. After trying to overdose, I was taken to a hospital and have been in there since then,” Jordan wrote on Facebook. “They felt that I had made enough progress to go home today. I am now on medication and feeling great. Things are really looking up and I am set on having the best possible future for my daughter and I.”
5. Jordan worked at a strip club and was arrested
In August of 2014, it was revealed by The Ashley that Jordan had started working at a strip club in Baltimore, Maryland. In a second report by the same outlet, it was reported that Jordan got into a physical altercation with another employee at the strip club. In 2016, Jordan headed to a rehab facility to help her with her alcohol addiction. The following year, Jordan was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Mourns ‘Most Incredible Man’: He ‘Was A Force’ In Heartfelt Post
Kelly Rizzo penned a letter to her ‘sweet husband’ Bob Saget as she remembered their ‘crazy’ six year ‘ride’ before his sudden death on Jan. 9.
Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo posted a beautiful tribute for her late husband after his unexpected death. The blogger shared the letter on Jan. 15 via Instagram alongside an adorable selfie of the pair. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” Kelly began her heartrending post. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”
She recalled that the two were the “happiest” they had ever been at the time of his death at the age of 65. The Full House icon was back on the road doing what he loved — stand-up — when he passed away in Orlando after a show. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you,” Kelly wrote, adding she has “no regrets” and they loved each other “until the very last moment.”
“Bob was a force. I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man,” she added, referencing the outpouring of love from friends, fans and his former co-stars after the tragic news. “It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”
Bob and Kelly connected in 2015 after the comedian “slid into” her DMs on Instagram with an invite to his show followed by a “burger and lobster” dinner. While Kelly initially intended to remain friends, the pair quickly began dating — officially getting engaged in 2017. They married the following year, and often shared funny couple moments (along with plenty of travels) on social media.
She finished her lengthy letter with a pledge to keep “sharing how amazing” her husband was by “spreading his message of love and laughter” (but hilariously clarified she will not be doing stand-up). “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give,” she wrote, also promising to “love” and be there for his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29. “I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always. Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”
The America’s Funniest Home Videos host was remembered in an intimate memorial service on Jan. 14 that was attended by his Full House cast members including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. John and Dave also served as pallbearers during the service.
Are 90 Day Fiancé Stars Memphis and Hamza Still Together?
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Monknii Hamza aka Hamza are one of the season’s more controversial couples.
Between the massive language barrier, the lackluster bedroom chemistry, and the vast cultural differences the two are working to overcome, many fans do not think these couples are destined for a happily ever after.
While there is no doubt the two have gotten off to a bit of a rocky start, we think their journey becomes more smooth with time because, from everything we are seeing on the two’s social media, it seems these two are still together, still going strong.
Memphis is a 34-year-old Michigan native who fell head over heels for her Tunisian fiance, 28-year-old Hamza. The two met on a dating app and after just a few short months of getting to know each other over video calls and chats, Hamza popped the question and Memphis said “yes.” Memphis is divorced with two children and has had a rocky road of romance, so she is hopeful that the connection between her and Hamza will be lifelong. But so far the two have not quite been on the same page.
In the footsteps of season 3’s Amanda and Zied, Memphis decided to head to Tunisia to be with Hamza. But after arriving in Tunisia, Memphis realized that the cultural traditions in Tunisia were a little different than she had anticipated. Hamza still lived at home with his mother, who would not allow the unmarried couple to sleep in the same room. But it seemed the two just couldn’t wait as the next morning, Hamza’s mother stumbled upon Memphis and Hamza in the same bed. It caused quite a lot of tension in the home, but the real problem came a little later in the day as Memphis revealed to Hamza that she felt he was a little too fast in bed.
The two’s language barrier is difficult to overcome but finally, Memphis seemed to get her point across and Hamza assured her that their bedroom life would get better. And it seems that that is the case as the two definitely look like they are still together.
Memphis posted a video to her Instagram this month of her and Hamza’s first day together in Tunisia. The couple cuddled and kissed in the video and the caption read “The long travel and anticipated wait was well worth it!”
The two certainly seem cozy in the video and the glowing caption makes it seem like the two have overcome whatever initial obstacles they may have had.
Also, the fact the two follow each other on social media, is already a good start, as we’ve seen with previous 90 Day couples, the minute things go south, the couple almost immediately unfollows each other on social media. So to see them still following each other is a good sign in and of itself. And the glowing photos and captions also tend to make us feel like these two are still together.
As for Hamza, he knows very limited English so his captions on social media are not as gushing however, he also posted a picture of him and Memphis being filmed. Memphis makes a funny face in the background while Hamza smiles while he takes the picture. The two look like they are having fun and in the caption, Hamza put lots of hearts and a hand holding up the peace sign.
Another interesting piece that popped up on Hamza’s social media, was found in the comments on one of his posts. A disgruntled fan commented that she liked Hamza but did not feel that Memphis was a good fit for him and called Memphis “demanding and rude.” The fan went on to say she hoped the marriage didn’t happen because she felt it would end in divorce. Ouch. Memphis instantly responded to the comment on Hamza’s post and called the fan a “Karen” for commenting on “our personal page.” So it looks like the two might be sharing Hamza’s social media page too, which definitely indicates the two are still together.
Things are definitely looking good for these two. And although the first few episodes of the season, showed the couple off to a rocky start, it seems they may have been able to overcome the obstacles. By the end of the last episode, Memphis sat down with Hamza’s mother, and using Hamza as a translator the two hashed out their differences. His mother asked if Memphis intended to divorce her son like she had divorced her ex’s. Memphis assured Hamza’s mother that she would not divorce Hamza and that she had good intentions for him and their marriage. His mother tearfully shared how Hamza’s father had left their family for another woman and how difficult that had been for them. Memphis comforted her and assured her that would not happen between her and Hamza. So it seems all’s well that ends well as the two seemed to come together and bond.
All of this bodes well for the future of the couple as they begin to create bonds with each other and their families. But how will Hamza do as a new stepfather to Memphis’s two children waiting back in the states? Only time will tell but if their social media is any indication, it seems he adjusts to his new life and role very well. As far as we can see it is smooth sailing for this couple at least currently.
Photos Credit: Instagram
