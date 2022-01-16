Celebrities
Find Out Erika Jayne’s RHOBH Salary as She’s Reportedly Awarded a Raise for Season 12
Erika Jayne was making a lot as she filmed the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid divorce from Thomas Girardi and a series of lawsuits — and she’ll reportedly be making even more for season 12.
In a new report, which questioned why Mary Cosby didn’t show up to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion to face allegations of a cult and racism when Erika showed up to the season 11 reunion to be questioned about potentially stealing from widows and orphans of plane crash victims, details regarding Erika’s Bravo salary have been revealed.
Tamara Tattles revealed details regarding Erika’s salary for RHOBH, sharing that she was being paid $68,000 an episode for season 11, which garnered her $1.36 million for the 20 episodes that aired during the season.
In addition to her regular reason salary, Erika also reportedly earned $272,000 for the four-part reunion. This was far more than Mary’s alleged $19,500, which was seemingly much easier for her to pass up. That said, Erika was certainly dealt with her fair share of hard-hitting questions from host Andy Cohen.
As RHOBH fans will recall, Andy “went hard” on Erika because, as The Sun explained, the network expected the four-part special to be “one of the highest-rated reunions” and encouraged him to “go there” with the cast member.
“I think I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions. and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” he later said on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising, and we spoke about everything.”
In addition to being accused of stealing settlement money from Thomas’ firm, Girardi Keese, that was meant for widows and victims of the Lion Air crash of 2018, Erika was hit with a $25 million lawsuit amid filming on season 11, which claimed she received fraudulent transfers from the firm.
During an interview with Us Weekly after the taping, Erika’s co-star and friend, Kyle Richards, admitted the questions aimed at Erika were “relentless.”
“But [Andy] has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And I’m like, ‘He has to ask these questions,’” she noted.
As for the upcoming 12th season, the outlet said Erika will likely see a salary increase of 10 percent, which brings her to an episodic rate of $71,400.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Celebrities
Kanye West Appears At Chicago West’s 4th Birthday Party After Claiming He ‘Wasn’t Allowed’
Shortly after releasing a video in which he claimed nobody — including Kim Kardashian — would ‘give him the address’ of Chicago’s birthday, he appeared to be present.
Kanye West appears to have attended his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party. The 44-year-old rapper popped up in a brief Instagram story video posted to social media on Jan. 15, in which he could be seen engaged in a conversation with Kris Jenner, 66. Kanye wore a sleeveless black shirt, black leather pants and chunky shoes for the Barbie themed bash, which was a joint birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns four on Feb. 1. The clip was posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.
The surprising video comes just hours after Ye claimed he was “not allowed” to attend the celebration, despite multiple attempts to get the address from Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday. I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal,” he alleged in the two minute long selfie filmed video, published by TMZ. “These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing…“I did done call Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan, he asked Khloe. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now and that’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her,” he went on.
He also talked about being present for his other three kids North, 8, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, who he shares with estranged wife Kim, 41. “I’m being the best father — the Ye version of a father — and I’m not fittin’ to let this happen…And we’re gonna be real time with this – Chicago happy birthday. I love you,” the Yeezy designer said to fans. “My whole schedule is based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their life…that’s the whole point of having money.”
Kim and Kanye appeared to have an amicable split when she filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. Over the past months, however, the Donda rapper has made multiple plays to win Kim back. Initially, fans speculated “Kimye” — who marred in 2014 — may get back together as she publicly supported his various Donda listening parties (even wearing a wedding dress as she participated in one last August). In December, Kanye publicly sang he wanted Kim to “run right back to me” in front of thousands of fans — prompting Kim to file for “legally single” status the next day. She has since moved on with Pete Davidson, 28, while Kanye has been dating Julia Fox, 31.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Seen Driving In 1st Photos Since Calling Out Sister Jamie Lynn’s Interview
Britney Spears called her younger sister Jamie Lynn a ‘scum person’ after a recent interview to promote her upcoming memoir.
Britney Spears, 40, was seen out for a drive after sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, gave an interview talking about their relationship. The “Toxic” singer was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 as she kept her face hidden behind a pair of white wire sunglasses and earrings on Friday, January 14 in photos published by the Daily Mail. Notably, Britney is legally able to drive again after her 13 year long conservatorship was terminated by Judge Brenda J. Penny in November of last year. At one point, Brit lifted her glasses to look down, seemingly at her phone.
The outing comes after Britney’s latest spar with sister Jamie Lynn, who sat down with ABC News to discuss the rift with her sister as well as her new book, Things I Should Have Said. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said during the interview. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?” she added.
The former Zoey 101 star also detailed an argument she got into with Britney at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room. I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue,’” she explained. “And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.” Her daughter Maddie, now 13, tried to intervene. In her book, Jamie Lynn also detailed her sister’s behavior a “erratic” over the years, saying that a “scared” Britney once locked her in a room with a knife.
Britney was furious that her sister gave an interview, and took to social media with a lengthy statement blasting her sister. “Jamie Lynn… congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW… I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut… So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!!” she declared.
Celebrities
Sinead O’Connor Wears Pink To Late Son Shane’s Hindu Funeral Service — Photos
After the funeral, the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer said her son, who died by suicide at the age of 17, would have ‘loved’ the ceremony.
Sinead O’Connor laid her son Shane to rest in a Hindu ceremony on January 15 after he died by suicide at the age of 17 last week. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer, 54, wore a bright pink outfit in line with her son’s wishes to bury him at Newlands Cross Cemetery and Crematorium in West Dublin, Ireland, per Daily Mail.
Sinead then took to Twitter to pay tribute, writing, “We just said goodbye to our beautiful angel, Shaney. Very lovely Hindu ceremony. Shane will have loved it.” The Grammy winner added that she left a few packs of cigarettes in Shane’s coffin “in case there’s none in heaven.” She concluded, “He’ll have loved that too. Om. Shanti.”
On January 8, Sinead announced Shane’s death on Twitter writing, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.” In a second tweet, she added, “We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”
A rep for Sinead also released a statement confirming the passing of Shane. “We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.” Shane’s father is Sinead’s ex Donal Lunny, an Irish folk musician.
The sad news came two days after Shane was reported missing from the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. At the time, Sinead took to social media to plea, “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.” She then asked him to do the right thing and turn himself into a police station. “My world would collapse without you,” she added.
