Find Out Erika Jayne’s RHOBH Salary as She’s Reportedly Awarded a Raise for Season 12

Erika Jayne was making a lot as she filmed the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid divorce from Thomas Girardi and a series of lawsuits — and she’ll reportedly be making even more for season 12.

In a new report, which questioned why Mary Cosby didn’t show up to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion to face allegations of a cult and racism when Erika showed up to the season 11 reunion to be questioned about potentially stealing from widows and orphans of plane crash victims, details regarding Erika’s Bravo salary have been revealed.

Tamara Tattles revealed details regarding Erika’s salary for RHOBH, sharing that she was being paid $68,000 an episode for season 11, which garnered her $1.36 million for the 20 episodes that aired during the season.

In addition to her regular reason salary, Erika also reportedly earned $272,000 for the four-part reunion. This was far more than Mary’s alleged $19,500, which was seemingly much easier for her to pass up. That said, Erika was certainly dealt with her fair share of hard-hitting questions from host Andy Cohen.

As RHOBH fans will recall, Andy “went hard” on Erika because, as The Sun explained, the network expected the four-part special to be “one of the highest-rated reunions” and encouraged him to “go there” with the cast member.

“I think I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions. and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” he later said on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising, and we spoke about everything.”

In addition to being accused of stealing settlement money from Thomas’ firm, Girardi Keese, that was meant for widows and victims of the Lion Air crash of 2018, Erika was hit with a $25 million lawsuit amid filming on season 11, which claimed she received fraudulent transfers from the firm.

During an interview with Us Weekly after the taping, Erika’s co-star and friend, Kyle Richards, admitted the questions aimed at Erika were “relentless.”

“But [Andy] has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And I’m like, ‘He has to ask these questions,’” she noted.

As for the upcoming 12th season, the outlet said Erika will likely see a salary increase of 10 percent, which brings her to an episodic rate of $71,400.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.

