For Gophers, building postseason resume must start now

Minnesota’s men’s basketball team raised eyebrows, in a good way, during a wildly successful nonconference schedule, racing to a 7-0 start with victories against winning teams from Kansas City, Western Kentucky, Princeton and Mississippi State.

That isn’t surprising from a typical Big Ten team, but the Gophers are not a typical Big Ten team, pieced together mostly from the transfer portal on the fly after Ben Johnson was named coach late last March.

He did a good job, building a solid team full of experienced seniors eager to play a final season in the Big Ten. The Gophers finished their nonconference slate 10-0 but have hit an understandable snag early in conference play, bringing a 1-4 record into Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip against Iowa at Williams Arena.

Still, the Gophers (11-4 overall) are taking sharp, if not particularly vocal, aim at an NCAA tournament berth. It won’t be easy, but it’s not out of the question. Three of the Minnesota’s conference losses have been by eight points or less, including Wednesday’s 71-69 setback against No. 10 Michigan State in East Lansing.

Did Johnson, after building a Big Ten team from scratch, expect to be here in mid-January?

“I didn’t look that far ahead,” he said Friday, “but you always have a plan where if you can implement what you want to do, over time, this is the position you want to be in.”

But if the Gophers are aiming to play in the postseason, NCAA or NIT, they need to start winning now and against quality opponents. Near-misses won’t count. Iowa (12-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) would fit that bill.

The Hawkeyes have won five of its past six games and lead the conference with an 86.5-point scoring average. They’re led by sophomore Keegan Murray, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing who leads the nation in scoring, 24.7 points a game. Johnson called Murray, the son of former Iowa wing Kenyon Murray, “a problem.”

The key to slowing Murray, averaging 23.8 points in Big Ten play, will be locking him down early.

“If he’s running the floor and getting deep touches early, and gets a couple layups, now as a scorer, that rim looks huge (to him),” Johnson said. “So, you’ve got to limit those touches and make him work.”

Indiana did a good job on Murray on Wednesday, getting him into foul trouble and holding him to a season-low 12 points, only to see his brother, Kris Murray, score a career-high 29 points and grab 11 rebounds in an 83-27 victory in Iowa City.

Iowa, of course, is no different from most Big Ten teams, each loaded with quality players and most with at least one star player. But after the Hawkeyes, the Gophers have games at Penn State (8-6, 3-3) and against Rutgers (9-6, 3-2). A run here brings the Gophers back to .500 in the Big Ten before playing host to Ohio State (10-4, 4-2 on Jan. 27) to essentially start the home stretch.

Jamison Battle, a sophomore wing from Robbinsdale who transferred from George Washington, leads the Gophers in scoring, averaging 18 points a game. Peyton Willis, a point guard who returned to the U for his final season after playing at College of Charleston and Vanderbilt, is next (15.8).

“Speaking for myself personally, I think (the NCAA tournament) was just the common consensus coming back here, playing in the Big Ten and having older guys, experienced guys,” Willis said. “I know some of them have never been to the NCAA tournament, so I know they want to get there.”

BRIEFLY

Leading rebounder Eric Curry is questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle with a minute left in Wednesday loss to the Spartans. If he can’t play, Charlie Daniels will likely start at center and be backed up by Danny Ogele. “EC’s a big piece, so everybody’s got to step up a little bit more, but it’s more with the effort and intensity,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to put your cape on and get 45 (points). That’s not what we need. We need each guy, in their own way, step up in their role.”

