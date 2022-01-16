Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson killed in roof collapse

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Firefighter Benjamin Polson who tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday when a roof collapsed as he was searching for people trapped in the fire.

St. Louis firefighter dies after roof collapse during house fire



Polson joined the St. Louis Fire Department in November of 2019. He was a 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School and a Missouri State Alumni. He graduated with an MBA from Drury and earned his law degree from UMKC.

Community mourns St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse



There is a visitation being held for Polson on Wednesday, January 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funereal Home at 110151 Gravois Road in St. Louis. Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available from Grant’s Farm.

There will be a uniformed member walk-through at 7:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will take place at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, on Thursday, January 20 at 10 a.m.

An Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery located at 6901 Mackenzie Road.