News

Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson killed in roof collapse

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Community mourns St. Louis firefighter killed in roof collapse
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Firefighter Benjamin Polson who tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday when a roof collapsed as he was searching for people trapped in the fire.

Polson joined the St. Louis Fire Department in November of 2019. He was a 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School and a Missouri State Alumni. He graduated with an MBA from Drury and earned his law degree from UMKC.

There is a visitation being held for Polson on Wednesday, January 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funereal Home at 110151 Gravois Road in St. Louis. Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available from Grant’s Farm.

There will be a uniformed member walk-through at 7:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will take place at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, on Thursday, January 20 at 10 a.m.

An Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery located at 6901 Mackenzie Road.

News

Annual Bowl for the Cure raises funds and awareness for breast cancer

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Annual Bowl for the Cure raises funds and awareness for breast cancer
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis United States Bowling Congress’s Annual Bowl for the Cure Tournament is back, and it hopes raise more funds for breast cancer research.

The tournament will take place at Tropicana Lanes Saturday morning.

Since Bowl for the Cure’s inception in 2000, bowlers across the States have helped raise more than $11 million to support the fight against breast cancer. 

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest organization of breast cancer survivors and activists, having helped fuel the progress in breast cancer detection and treatment and lead one of the premier awareness efforts worldwide.

According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.

Each year in the United States, about 255-thousand cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women.

About 42,000 women die each year from breast cancer.

News

Rudy Giuliani makes fundraising trip to St. Louis for Eric Greitens

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Rudy Giuliani makes fundraising trip to St. Louis for Eric Greitens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned from office amidst scandal in 2018.  Some political analysts now consider him a leading candidate in the Republican primary to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.   

“We’re winning this race because I care about the people of Missouri and I’m willing to fight for them,” said Greitens.   

The former Navy Seal was joined by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for a campaign fundraiser in St. Louis Saturday.   

“I was probably the second or third person to endorse him,” said Giuliani.   

When asked to respond to some republican concerns that a Greitens victory in August could give democrats a better chance of winning in November, Giuliani laughed.  He said, “You’re going to tell me Eric Greitens isn’t going to win this state?” 

Giuliani pointed to the 2020 election.  President Trump won Missouri by more than a 15% margin.   The former New York mayor believes Greitens would easily win the general election.  He also believes Greitens would be a consistent vote against liberal policies.  

Greitens said, “I think Missouri has not only become a more republican state, but it’s become an America first state.”  

Voters will have their say later this year.  The primary will take place in August and the general election in November.   

News

Man shot to death in Denver Saturday

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Two suspects arrested in death of 85-year-old man in Adams County
A man was shot to death in Denver Saturday night, according to Denver police.

The shooting happened sometime before 7 p.m. at the intersection of 29th Street and Arkins Court, according to police, who did not provide a specific time for the incident or return a request for additional information.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

