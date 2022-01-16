News
Hostages safe after standoff inside synagogue; captor dead
By JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours.
“Prayers answered. All hostages are out alive and safe,” Abbott tweeted.
Abbott’s tweet came not long after a loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
The hostage-taker was later declared dead, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the rescue or the man’s death were not immediately released.
At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to three law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. One of the officials said the man claimed to be armed but authorities had not confirmed whether he was.
The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was expected to be reunited with his family and did not require medical attention. A law enforcement official said the first hostage who was released was not the rabbi.
Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, the Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation.
A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue to demand Siddiqui’s release, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A Meta company spokesperson later confirmed that Facebook removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but Faizan Syed, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth Texas, told The Associated Press that Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved. Syed said CAIR’s support and prayers were with the people being held in the synagogue.
Texas resident Victoria Francis told the AP that she watched about an hour of the livestream before it cut out. She said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” she said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Francis, who grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after she read about the hostage situation. She said it sounded like the man was talking to the police department on the phone, with the rabbi and another person trying to help with the negotiations.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth. The synagogue is nestled among large houses in a leafy residential neighborhood that includes several churches, a middle and elementary school and a horse farm.
Congregation Beth Israel is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who has been there since 2006 as the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi. He has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion and learning to the community, according to his biography, and he loves welcoming everyone, including LGBT people, into the congregation.
Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of the synagogue, said the congregation has about 140 members and Cytron-Walker has worked hard to build interfaith relationships in the community, including doing pulpit swaps and participating in a community peace walk. She described Saturday’s events as “surreal.”
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. You know, it’s a small town and it’s a small congregation,” Eisen said as the hostage situation was ongoing. “No matter how it turns out it’s hard to fathom how we will all be changed by this, because surely we will be.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.
CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, condemned the attack Saturday afternoon.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime.”
Siddiqui earned advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before she was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison on charges that she assaulted and shot at U.S. Army officers after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. The punishment sparked outrage in Pakistan among political leaders and her supporters, who viewed her as victimized by the American criminal justice system.
In the years since, Pakistan officials have expressed interest publicly in any sort of deal or swap that could result in her release from U.S. custody, and her case has continued to draw attention from supporters. In 2018, for instance, an Ohio man who prosecutors say planned to fly to Texas and attack the prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
___
Tucker and Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.; Associated Press writers Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
Men’s hockey: Hot goalie helps Alaska upset Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS — Capping a week filled with off-ice adversity, the Minnesota Gophers found their toughest foe in the visiting team’s crease on Saturday.
Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals proved to be the difference-maker as the Nanooks upset the Gophers 3-2, ending Minnesota’s win streak at three games. Grigals had 36 saves for the Nanooks in the win.
Blake McLauhglin and Chaz Lucius scored for the Gophers, who fell to 13-9-0 overall. While the loss does not affect their Big Ten standings, it could prove to be costly in the computer rankings that determine the NCAA tournament field. With the win, Alaska improved to 6-15-1.
“We conveniently were good when it was convenient for us tonight and then when it wasn’t convenient, we lost a little interest in spurts of the game,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, voicing his disappointment in the overall effort, especially from his upperclassmen. “Our power play needed to find a way. Their goalie was the best player on the ice tonight, no question. Give him a ton of credit, but we can’t give up what we gave up. Really poor.”
Gophers goalie Justen Close had 12 saves.
The opening minute of the game provided a stark reminder that any team is dangerous if their opponent takes needless risks. A defensive turnover in the neutral zone gave the Nanooks the break they needed, and a backhand shot by Filip Fornaa Svensson in front of Close beat him over the shoulder for a 1-0 lead by the visitors after just 59 seconds had elapsed.
“When you start off with the lead, it’s just a different game,” said Nanooks coach Erik Largen. “We can’t play from behind against a team like Minnesota…We need to be able to get in front and play our game, and fortunately we did. They made a great push in the third, give them all the credit in the world. We just have a great goaltender and were able to weather the storms.”
The Gophers tied it on McLaughlin’s second goal of the weekend, as he took a 100-foot pass from Matt Staudacher and zipped a puck past the Nanooks goalie to make it 1-1. But the celebration was brief. Just 23 seconds after McLaughlin’s goal, Matt McKim intercepted a Staudacher pass and shot toward Close, with Brayden Nicholetts deflecting the puck for a 2-1 Alaska lead. They added another goal off a rush late in the second for a 3-1 lead.
“It was a tough one tonight,” said Close, who made his second career start. “We put some pressure on them in the third and carried the play for most of it but there were a few mistakes and a few lulls we had, and we can’t afford to have them.”
Lucius scored on the opening shift of the third period to make it a one-goal game again but they would get no closer despite out-shooting Alaska 14-2 in the final 20 minutes.
Catalytic converter thefts proliferate as local, state officials seek tougher penalties
On its website, Metro Metals Recycling of St. Paul and Minneapolis isn’t shy about advertising that it will buy catalytic converters from sellers eager to cash in. In fact, lead buyer Brian Arthur specializes in them.
At a time when rising catalytic converter thefts from parked vehicles have drawn national attention, Arthur has become a defender of sorts for an industry drawing increased scrutiny.
For more than a year, St. Paul has limited purchases and sales of catalytic converters to auto garages and licensed dealers, but if there’s one thing Arthur and his industry’s critics can agree upon, it’s that the rules have barely made a dent. Not a single case has been charged in St. Paul since the law took effect in mid-2020.
“It’s not really putting a stop to any of the crime,” Arthur said. “It’s affecting everyone else’s business.”
Armed with nothing more than a string of expletives, Stephanie Harr recently scared away a trio of would-be catalytic converter thieves who had dipped under her neighbor’s RV, which was parked near the alley of her Mounds Park home around noon on the day after Thanksgiving. Even after she began yelling, one of the men ran back from their get-away car to get his tools.
“It was so brazen,” said Harr. “It was just so right out in the open. I felt so bad for my neighbors. I’m sure it’s a big expensive thing to fix. Everybody knows someone who has had their catalytic converter stolen.”
‘WE DIDN’T GET VERY FAR’
St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom said his officers have stopped drivers transporting two or more catalytic converters in their back seat, as well as car jacks and cutting equipment, but they’ve still been unable to prove theft and charge a crime.
“If we can’t specifically tie that catalytic converter back to the vehicle in which it was stolen from, we can’t prove beyond doubt that it was in fact stolen,” said Hallstrom, addressing the St. Paul City Council during a recent meeting. “We’re essentially letting that person go. We worked with a state legislator this past session (on potential statewide regulations). We didn’t get very far.”
The frustration voiced by Arthur, Harr and Hallstrom is being felt on both sides of the Mississippi River. City officials in St. Paul are asking state lawmakers to come together on the issue as skeptics question whether city-driven efforts to stop converter thieves have done much more than send sellers over to Wisconsin or onto Facebook Marketplace to engage in person-to-person sales.
In May, thieves stole some two-dozen converters from Rochester, Minn., school buses.
THIEVES MAKE A QUICK BUCK
To protect converters, “right now, we do nothing,” said state Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, who has pushed a legislative bill designed to curtail thefts by requiring proof of ownership and creating new criminal charges for unlawful possession, without success. “I’ve asked for a hearing for three years running. I’ve not gotten a hearing. My goal is we don’t leave this session without doing something.”
Internationally, closed mines and refineries during the pandemic have contributed to major supply-chain shortages, increasing demand for rhodium, palladium and other precious metals found in the converters, which are designed to reduce vehicle exhaust emissions.
While thieves make a quick buck, victims of catalytic converter thefts are left footing replacement costs that can run from $1,500 to $3,000. The thefts haven’t galvanized police and lawmakers like carjackings and crimes of violence, but they do have a disproportionate impact on low- to moderate-income drivers — and they’re mounting.
Hallstrom said with the intent of making them less attractive to thieves, St. Paul police spray-painted some 1,600 converters orange, yellow and blue last year for grateful car owners, but “1,600 is nothing.” Thefts still increased.
SCRAPYARD OFFERS FROM $68 TO $1,100
At Metro Metals, tow truck drivers bring Arthur catalytic converters from junked vehicles perhaps 10 times per day. Arthur said he demands evidence of a title, a bill of sale or auction records.
A couple of years ago, he flipped over a converter to find a “U-Haul” stamp. A call to St. Paul police didn’t result in the seller’s arrest. Instead, authorities said that without a theft report, it would be too difficult to link the man to a crime.
Some scrapyards have been even more aggressive than Metro Metals in soliciting catalytic converters. In Houlton, Wis., just across the St. Croix River from Stillwater, King Core and Metals Recycling posts to its Facebook page “converter buy lists” with more than 100 different offer prices, ranging from $68 to more than $1,100, depending upon the vehicle brand and converter style.
A four-chamber (or “four biscuit”) catalytic converter from a Ford car, for instance, could net more than $1,000, while a low-grade “hot dog” converter from a Honda might bring a seller $90, according to the scrapyard’s January buy list. A call to King Core was not returned.
NEW CITY ORDINANCES, QUESTIONABLE IMPACT
St. Paul attempted to crack down on catalytic converter thefts in May 2020 with a new city ordinance that made sales or purchases of detached converters by unlicensed dealers a criminal misdemeanor-level offense.
The new law has yet to be invoked by city prosecutors.
“We have not been presented any cases for charging from law enforcement,” said St. Paul City Attorney Lyndsey Olson.
Rather than stop illicit sales, St. Paul police report that converter thefts in 2021 continued at record numbers, with 1,855 thefts of catalytic converters as of mid-December, or more than five thefts per day. That’s up five-fold from the 345 reported thefts in 2019.
Despite the new ordinance, pulling over a driver with a detached converter in plain view rarely results in arrest. Police have said that without a crime report linking the converter to a specific car, suspects avoid charges by claiming they’re transporting property for a friend or family member. On Jan. 19, the St. Paul City Council is likely to approve an amendment that would seek to address that shortcoming by making possession of a detached catalytic converter without a sales receipt or some other proof of ownership a misdemeanor.
“A lot of our business is tow truck drivers and auto shops,” Arthur said. “(A proof of ownership requirement) would really affect their livelihood, because a lot of tow drivers, that’s all they do is junk cars. They’ve got cars sitting in their lot for years and they don’t have the title. They’re just going to go across the border to Wisconsin — New Richmond or Prescott — to sell them.”
Few expect a dramatic decline in thefts, at least not overnight. St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen was scheduled to meet with representatives of Gov. Tim Walz’s office this month to discuss potential statewide legislation.
Marty, the state senator, said his bill has received support from the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators, but it hasn’t advanced in Senate committees. He’s hoping that will change.
SEN. MARTY’S BILL
Marty, who worked closely with the Minnesota Department of Commerce on his approach, said his proposed legislation would require proof of ownership before any sale, purchase or transport of a detached converter statewide, and purchases would be restricted to licensed dealers.
“If you have in your possession a used catalytic converter that is not attached to a car, it would be a crime,” Marty said. “You would no longer need to prove theft. The crime of unlawful possession is clear. It is easy to enforce.”
Car owners who choose to remove converters from their own vehicles could show evidence of ownership simply by marking the piece with a vehicle identification number, or VIN, which most thieves are unlikely to take the time to do. Possession of a single unmarked converter would be a misdemeanor, two converters would be a gross misdemeanor and three or more would likely constitute a felony.
In addition, under Marty’s proposal, scrap dealers would have to hold onto newly-purchased converters for a week, and payments would have to be held for five days before being transmitted to the seller’s bank account or mailed out. The goal there is to leave a paper trail for police to follow in the event a theft is reported.
“I was pretty excited,” said Hallstrom, the police commander, who expected lawmakers to embrace Marty’s proposal. “I spoke to the Legislature a couple times last spring, and I was pretty shocked.”
‘THE GIST OF THE PROBLEM’
Instead of hearing Marty’s bill, lawmakers approved a $400,000 pilot program to help vehicle owners in high-target neighborhoods mark their converters with non-removable stickers and barcodes linked to their VIN number for easy identification.
“The state law did very little,” Marty said. “That’s only going to label a tiny fraction of a percent of them. It’s worth doing, but it’s not really the gist of the problem.”
Abu Nayeem, a Frogtown neighborhood advocate and data analyst, organized a community forum on converter thefts in early 2021. Without a statewide approach, he said, he was pessimistic much would change.
“After the ordinance was passed by the city council, it did pretty much nothing,” said Nayeem, after looking at St. Paul police data on reported converter thefts. “It had no discernible impact. They had good intentions. But thieves can leave the city and sell the converters elsewhere. Police can only arrest someone if they’re caught red-handed in the act of stealing. If you want them to be charged, you call the police and hope they arrive while they’re still in action.”
In other words, said Nayeem, “you have to sacrifice your catalytic converter.”
