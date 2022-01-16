News
How did a Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense allow the NFL’s best offensive performance ever?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In Week 16, the Bills became the first team to never punt against a Bill Belichick-coached defense.
On Saturday night, they somehow did one better.
Buffalo scored touchdowns on all seven of its drives before kneeling out a 47-17 Wild Card playoff win, officially the Patriots’ worst defensive showing ever under Belichick. The Bills offense became the first in NFL history to never punt, record a turnover or field goal attempt in a game. The Pats had no solutions for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who went 21-of-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bills smashed every adjustment Belichick made and haven’t punted in 20 possessions versus New England. So what caught the Patriots off-guard?
“(Expletive), I mean, everything they did,” said Pats captain Devin McCourty. “I think they just did a good job of creating chunk plays, good job on the running game. (Josh) Allen, I think the big scramble early put ’em in scoring position. Like I said, we didn’t get a stop.
“Everything they did offensively was a good play for them. And you have no shot to win a game like that.”
The Patriots opened by playing predominantly man coverage from three-cornerback personnel, the same plan they executed in their regular-season meetings. After allowing two touchdowns, starting nickelback Myles Bryant was benched through halftime, and the Pats pivoted to playing more zone from three-safety groupings. No luck there.
Allen patiently led a 10-play, 61-yard drive highlighted by a 22-yard crossing route throw to Gabriel Davis against Patriots backup corner Joejuan Williams, who was in a rare snap of man-to-man. The completion embodied a growing pattern for Allen: against man coverage, he picked his favorite mismatch, and against zone he took check-downs when Buffalo’s longer-developing routes failed to uncover downfield.
Either way, Allen routinely had time. The Patriots finished with zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and just a single QB hit.
Following the long Davis completion, Bills running back Devin Singletary punched in a 3-yard touchdown, his first of two before halftime. But before Singletary’s second score, Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs roasted the Pats’ No. 1 corner, J.C. Jackson, for a 45-yard gain down the right sideline.
Jackson was the Pats’ only available corner who played meaningful snaps in Week 1, with fellow starter Jalen Mills sidelined by COVID-19. Rookie reserve Shaun Wade also missed the game on COVID reserve. The Patriots replaced them with practice-squad defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and DeVante Bausby, whom Allen by passed on that fourth series to attack Jackson.
Though Ross and Bausby were later victimized, too.
All together, the Pats’ corner depth was reduced to Jackson, Bryant, Williams, Ross, Bausby and special-teamer Justin Bethel, who saw defensive action in the second half. The defense’s problems started there, but were not limited to corner or even the secondary. The Patriots got bullied up front and allowed 174 rushing yards, the Bills’ third-highest total on the season.
A significant chunk of those yards came off of run-pass-options (RPOs), the same designs Miami beat Belichick with in the regular-season finale.
“Now they’ve implemented the run game as well, whether that’s with Josh Allen or Singletary. So they’re hitting on all phases,” said Pats linebacker Matt Judon. “Intermediate game, short game, every run seemed like it was six yards. That’s very hard to stop. So it was theirs tonight, and you’ve gotta give credit to them.”
Patriots react to season-ending Wild Card blowout at Buffalo: ‘Embarrassing’
Leading 27-3 at halftime, Allen set the secondary ablaze again in the third quarter with a 34-yard rope to Emmanuel Sanders, who dragged Williams’ inadequate zone coverage down the left sideline for a touchdown. Williams was then benched for the rest of the night.
The Allen-Davis connection struck next for a 19-yard touchdown over the middle versus more soft zone. And the capper was a 1-yard touchdown to rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle from a jumbo set. Already beaten, the Patriots were now being thoroughly embarrassed, and soon questionable effort plays began littering the field.
The Pats’ 47 points allowed registered as the fourth-most in franchise history. That number would have been higher if not for the clock.
From the jump, it was clear Belichick had run out of cards to play with a depleted secondary and underperforming front. The Bills were too talented, too disciplined and too balanced.
So soon enough, the Patriots ran out of hope.
News
Theater review: CTC’s ‘Bina’s Six Apples’ is brimming with heart and vivid characters
“Have I ever told you about the time …?”
Most families have at least one elder who spins nostalgic tales, perhaps purely for entertainment or to offer a lesson to younger listeners. While such monologues of recollection can send some grandchildren scrambling for better distractions, others grow to admire the art of storytelling.
Some of those young listeners become writers like Lloyd Suh. As a child, Suh’s father was a refugee during the Korean War whose family entrusted him with a pack full of apples as they made a 70-mile trek, mostly on foot.
Suh has taken this family story and turned it into a deeply engaging play, “Bina’s Six Apples,” which received its premiere this weekend courtesy of Children’s Theatre Company before the production moves on to Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. It’s brimming with heart and vivid characters, an adventure packed with enough travails and quandaries to raise the anxieties of audiences of all ages.
Well, perhaps not all ages. Children’s Theatre recommends the show be experienced by those 9 and older, and I support them in that. The title character is a 10-year-old girl confronted with scenarios that could become the stuff of nightmares for younger children, mostly rooted in being separated from her family while trying to make her way through a war zone by surviving on her wits and six apples.
As portrayed by Olivia Lampert, Bina is a very believable protagonist, but not a superhero by any stretch. She’s vulnerable enough to make your heart ache as she agonizes over her next possibly life-changing decision or teeters on the edge of giving in to the hopelessness of it all. But she also becomes increasingly self-aware, slowly accruing confidence and wisdom.
Much of that wisdom comes from her encounters with others along the path. All of the characters are skillfully sculpted by Suh’s script and the four actors who take on multiple roles. Rather than find a substitute parent to protect and nurture her, Bina mostly meets folks who are even more panicked and war-weary than she is, starting with Shelli Delgado’s frenzied mother in search of her lost child.
There are also involving exchanges with a boatman and a peddler who teach Bina cold, hard economics lessons, but the most memorable character on her journey is a young soldier who embodies all of the chaos and fear of what war looks like at close range. Joseph Pendergrast is outstanding in conveying his confusion and desperation, as well as the big brother instincts that kick in long enough for him to teach Bina how to chart her course by the stars.
Jiyoun Chang’s simple but elegant set and lighting serve the story well, subtly suggesting mountains, rivers and a smoldering village, but most haunting when becoming a big blank open space, a barren limbo in which Bina’s fears bounce around.
“Bina’s Six Apples” is a very good play, and Children’s Theatre Company has made an excellent production of it in its smaller, street-level space. It may take place in 1950, but its themes of war and displacement are happening around the world every minute. As we are all currently tempted to curse the fate of a pandemic, this show could offer a welcome sense of perspective.
“Bina’s Six Apples”
- When: Through Feb. 13
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $63-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: A disarmingly frank look at being a child amidst war.
News
Sunday Bulletin Board: Who is that out there in the Minnesota cold, ‘snow swirling and blowing’? Voyageur sans canoe?
The (self-) vision thing
EOS writes: “Subject: The Voyageur.
“Minnesota cold, snow swirling and blowing,
“I venture out to carve a path.
“My stocking cap is pulled down close to my eyes,
“at a jaunty slant. As I work, I become a voyageur,
“breaking a trail from one lake to another, unbothered by the cold.
“My imagination carries me through the story.
“When I’m finally through, I catch a glimpse of myself.
“Not a voyageur . . . just an old lady with a sense of adventure
“and a great imagination.”
Our times
Pandemic Division
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: Wishing Gifts.
“Christmas 2020 was hard for me, since I was in a bubble of one. No vaccine yet meant being mostly alone.
“Part of what got me through it was preparing ornaments by attaching wishes to them, then wrapping them so only the wishes were showing.
“The five people getting them had to pick a wish, then open the gift to find which ornament it was attached to.
“Sometimes wishes are the best gifts.”
The bumper crop
THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “This is the funniest one I’ve ever seen:
“‘SOMETIMES I WRESTLE WITH MY DEMONS
“‘SOMETIMES WE JUST CUDDLE’”
The Permanent Family Record
Including: Then & Now
READS THE FUNNIES FIRST: “Since so many Bulletin Boarders seem to enjoy reminiscing, I thought that it might be fun to remember time spent with my dad when I was a kid. He was the master of low-budget pastimes.
“We would sit on the front steps with my sisters, taking turns ‘owning’ each car that drove by. One of us would claim a hot sports car; then the next kid might get an old wreck. Then we’d laugh and laugh at getting the old rust bucket on our turn. There were no winners or losers, just simple fun, waiting to see what type of vehicle would come along next.
“We would rent a large cabin Up North for a week or two every summer. No indoor plumbing. There were eventually nine of us kids, me being No. 3. Dad would run contests to see who could find the biggest pine cone, or the prettiest rock, etc. I still have a rock that won me ‘The Most Unusual Rock’ first prize. I lost my dad when I was 19, and this silly rock still reminds me of him 60 years after I won it. In the evening, we’d sit in the big cabin porch playing cards.
“The only times that I remember being in a restaurant with Mom and Dad were a Bridgeman’s once, and a cafe after I received my First Communion. Many families now eat out every week.
“We were so blessed to have a dad who enjoyed spending time with us. And to give Mom a little break.
“I apologize for my truancy these last few years. Thank you to all of the faithful contributors.”
BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: No apologies necessary. Welcome back!
Yellowed journalism
Fiction Division
SEMI-LEGEND reports: “I just finished Tony Hillerman’s ‘The Fly on the Wall’ (copyright 1971), his second novel, about John Cotton, statehouse reporter for a P.M. daily in an unnamed snowy Midwest capital city where Cotton reads, among other papers, one from the ‘Twin City.’
“Pretty impressive beat. Two or three times, Cotton staves off death by hired assassins as he probes corruption at the Highway Commission.
“A few reviews from Library Thing: ‘Excellent political thriller revealing how journalists can dig through apparently trivial data to reveal corruption in high places. I particularly appreciated the philosophical discussions about what constitutes ethical journalism and reporting all the facts versus what should be kept confidential for the greater good in politics: can we trust the electorate to be wise enough to judge? . . . It is set in an era that is hard to believe now, once existed: late night rifling of file cabinets, afternoon dailies competing against morning dailies and traveling incognito . . . . There is also a great sub plot of journalistic ethics. . . . Teletype machines and direct-dial long distance were the high tech of the day; even though photocopiers existed, Cotton still uses carbon paper throughout the story to make duplicates of his stories written on a manual typewriter.’
“In 1971, I worked for United Press International. UPI and its predecessor, UP, pop up throughout the narrative. The governor’s nervous press secretary used to work for UPI. Cotton remembers great stories he filed to UPI’s Dallas bureau. And UP is introduced at the top of Chapter Four: ‘The clock on the walnut-paneled wall was old and ornate. Its small hand stood almost exactly on 10. The large hand clicked two marks past 12. Governor Paul Roark was two minutes late for his Thursday morning press conference. In approximately 180 seconds, John Cotton — senior man among the P.M. reporters — would get down from the windowsill where he was slouching and walk out of the Executive Conference Room, and the six other reporters waiting there would follow him. Tradition gave the Governor five minutes of grace. The rule had been proclaimed a dozen administrations back by a United Press reporter long since transferred and forgotten. He had argued that the Governor was — after all — still a public servant. To wait for him longer than five minutes would be to undermine the relationship between newsmen as watchdog-auditor-guardian-of-the-public-trust and the Chief Executive as politician and feeder-at-the-public-trough. And while the rule had been born in philosophy, it had lived in practicality. P.M. reporters, with edition deadlines looming, could ill afford to waste more than five of the crucial sixty minutes between 10 and 11 a.m.’
“The book is a fine primer on how to take a massive number of facts and weave them into a compelling narrative of corruption, on deadline. Cotton writes his story in Chapter 21. He wants to know ‘Who’s getting screwed?’ (the public, usually). His friend in state government worries about the ‘rabbits,’ the lesser state employees who get caught up in the larger story, their lives ruined. He has a cute nod to the last line of ‘The Front Page’: ‘The old son-of-a-bitch stole my gun.’ (It comes toward the end, as Cotton becomes a bystander to a spectacular crime designed to rob his story of major play.)
“One more nugget from Hillerman’s novel:
“Reporters playing poker, trading remembered ledes: ‘”I once wrote that the Southern Methodist passing attack, like sweet corn, traveled poorly, losing flavor with each mile from the Cotton Bowl corn patch. And it got past the desk.” Kendall’s expression changed from morose to merely grim with the remembered triumph. “Stole that one from A.J. Liebling,” he said. “Deal the cards. It’s like playing with a bunch of Brownies.”‘
“Here’s the original, from the opening sentences of Liebling’s ‘The Earl of Louisiana’ (1960): ‘Southern political personalities, like sweet corn, travel badly. They lose flavor with every hundred yards away from the patch. By the time they reach New York, they are like Golden Bantam that has been trucked up from Texas — stale and unprofitable. The consumer forgets that the corn tastes different where it grows.’”
Everyone’s a copy editor
RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul: “Subject: Sharing is one thing, but . . .
“An article on Page E5 in the January 2 edition of the STrib focuses on a man from Massachusetts who won a million-dollar lottery, on a ticket he received from a friend. This is an excerpt from the article: ‘Other than paying off some bills, he (Alexander McLeish) said he hasn’t made many other plans with his new riches. He said he intends to give the friend who bought the ticket “a little bit” of the prize money, in addition to his two adult sons.’
“I wonder how the sons feel about that.”
This ’n’ that ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other
AL B of Hartland: (1) “I sat at a table with friends. As we ate breakfast, I noticed I had an elbow on the table, one man wore a hat and another looked at his cellphone. I wondered what my mother would have said. ‘No elbows on the table.’ ‘Take off that hat!’ ‘What in the world is that thing you’re looking at?’”
(2) “The feeders were bustling. ‘You eat like a bird,’ an aunt was fond of telling me when I picked at my food when I was a boy. I was trying to locate and disarm anything that might have been good for me. But I didn’t eat like a bird. A chickadee may eat 35 percent of its weight in food each day, and a blue jay might eat 10 percent of its weight. Generally, the smaller the bird, the greater percentage of its body weight is its daily food intake. They need more calories in cold weather.”
(3) “A fox squirrel found its way to the roof of our house. It began running laps and sounded like something between an immense buffalo herd and wingtip shoes in the dryer.”
(4) “I watched through my binoculars as a crow flew down to a rural road and picked up a McDonald’s bag and flew away with it. I hoped it was a gift-wrapped French fry.”
(5) “I was on stage at a storytelling festival far from home when an audience member asked how I’d become a storyteller. I told her the story of a neighbor’s barn fire that occurred during my boyhood. The frightened cattle scattered. One male calf was found 30 miles away. I learned a little bull goes a long way.”
Band Name of the Day: Deal the Cards
News
Who will the Chicago Bears hire as their new coach and GM? Here’s what to know about the searches — including the latest interviews.
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach.
While the move to fire coach Matt Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, GM Ryan Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately after the 6-11 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey also cut ties with Pace, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
So who will the Bears hire? We’ve got possible head coaching and general manager candidates to keep an eye one, plus the latest moves and interview requests from around the NFL.
Coach interviews
GM interviews
- Joe Schoen: What to know about the Bills’ assistant director of player personnel
- Monti Ossenfort: What to know about the Titans director of player personnel
- Jeff Ireland: What to know about the Saints assistant general manager
- Champ Kelly: What to know about the team’s assistant director of player personnel
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: What to know about the Browns VP of football operations
- Glenn Cook: What to know about the Browns VP of player personnel
For the latest Bears news, follow Brad Biggs, Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer — and sign up for our free alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox.
Here’s what to know about the search for a new Bears coach and general manager.
‘The roster needs work.’ How does the Bears coaching job stack up with the other NFL openings? A look at how attractive each team is.
How attractive is the Bears coaching job? Quarterback Justin Fields is considered a young player with upside. Ownership has supported its football operation, recently pouring a ton of money into a renovation of Halas Hall. The Bears are considered an attractive home and have some young talent on the roster.
The Tribune polled 19 league executives, coaches and veteran agents with knowledge of rosters and how teams operate, asking them to rank the seven openings, which assumes the Raiders job opens.
>>> Read the full story here
How will the Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? And what do we know about the search committee?
While George McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
>>> Read the full story here
Why the NFL’s ‘socialistic enterprise’ means the Bears win at the bank — even when they lose on the field
When the Bears lowered the lid on another disappointing season, it was easy to view them as an NFL franchise in disarray. But when you look at things another way, the Bears are doing just fine.
Every home game was a sellout, or close to it. TV ratings remained high. And when Forbes released its annual list of estimated team values, the Bears had shot up 16% year-over-year, to $4.1 billion. Only six NFL teams are worth more.
That’s not even counting the new stadium the Bears appear ready to build in Arlington Heights.
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey promises a ‘thorough, diligent and exhaustive’ search for the next Bears GM and coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy
During an hourlong video conference, George McCaskey said he consulted “a number of people” in NFL circles before making the decisions and finalizing his conclusion Sunday night. He said Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 99, also was consulted as part of the team’s board of directors.
“Everybody wants to win one for her,” McCaskey said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. At one point in our conversations, I asked her for her assessment of our season, and she said, as only a mother can, ‘I’m very, very disappointed.’”
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
The revelation came subtly from Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
Bill Polian had been tabbed to jump into the driver’s seat for the upcoming coach and general manager searches. And, boy, were the most important leaders at Halas Hall pumped.
Yet McCaskey also seemed to be suffering from a bit of selective amnesia. He couldn’t remember exactly when Polian linked up with the team. “At some point during the season,” McCaskey said. “I can’t recall when.”
>>> Read the full story here
‘This is a results-driven league’: Bears players react to the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace
Running back David Montgomery acknowledged that he was emotional. Given the news that Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had been fired a day after the team finished its 6-11 season, Montgomery couldn’t wall off a combination of disappointment, sadness and sentimentality.
“It’s pretty emotional for me,” he said.
Pace was the GM who traded up in the 2019 draft to select Montgomery at No. 73 in the third round. Nagy was the energetic coach with whom Montgomery developed a close bond during their three seasons working together.
Even if the news wasn’t all that stunning to anyone inside or outside of Halas Hall, the finality still packed a punch.
>>> Read the full story here
From George Halas to Matt Nagy: What was said about each Bears coach when they were hired
The day a new Bears coach is introduced can be one of the most thrilling for fans.
As the search to find the next coach of the Bears begins, here’s a look back at when each of the team’s previous 16 coaches were introduced by team management.
>>> Read the full story here
How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Bears coaches
With a loss to the Vikings in the last game of the 2021 season, Bears coach Matt Nagy ended his fourth — and final — season with the team with a 34-31 record.
Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.
>>> Read the full story here
The Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
The Bears will be looking for their 17th head coach in the franchise’s 100-plus-year history. Some of the previous 16 were significantly more successful than others, but either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.
Here’s a look at how Bears coaches fared and what the circumstances were when they left the franchise.
>>> Read the full story here
How did a Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense allow the NFL’s best offensive performance ever?
PhantaBear NFT Series Has Surpassed the Sales Volume of Bored Ape
Theater review: CTC’s ‘Bina’s Six Apples’ is brimming with heart and vivid characters
Sunday Bulletin Board: Who is that out there in the Minnesota cold, ‘snow swirling and blowing’? Voyageur sans canoe?
Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kanye West Makes It To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party After Calling Kim K Out On IG
Who will the Chicago Bears hire as their new coach and GM? Here’s what to know about the searches — including the latest interviews.
The Chicago Bears will interview Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills’ assistant director of player personnel.
The Week in Drag – A sweet new track from Honey Davenport, Trixie Mattel gets organized, Jaymes Mansfield pays tribute to Coco Peru and more
The Chicago Bears will interview Brian Daboll for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears will interview Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore