Howie Carr: Actually, every single bad Democrat move is Trump’s fault!
If Donald Trump didn’t exist, corrupt Democrats would have had to invent him.
A year out of office, he remains the Great Satan, the world’s worst person, forever responsible for everything bad that ever happens to them, including getting their hands caught in the cookie jar.
Just ask Marilyn Mosby, the newly indicted state’s attorney in Baltimore, the pride of Dorchester and a METCO graduate of both Dover-Sherborn High School and Boston College Law School.
She was just charged by a federal grand jury with perjury and lying on bank-loan applications for her two vacation properties in Florida.
The crusading woke prosecutor was indicted for allegedly lying about a lien the IRS had placed on her property for $45,022 in unpaid taxes. (Stop me if you’ve heard this one before about a Democrat politician.)
She’s also accused of falsely certifying that the recent virus caused her financial damage, which allowed her to dip into her retirement funds without penalty. In fact, when she was claiming hardship in 2020, under oath, she pocketed $247,955.58, which was an increase from the $238,772.04 she banked in 2019.
It’s a federal rap, and the U.S. attorney is a Black Democrat, a former Maryland legislator who works for a rabid partisan Democrat named Merrick Garland, who works for Dementia Joe Biden, who is … a Democrat.
But guess who this loyal Democrat is blaming for her alleged sticky fingers?
“Donald Trump called for me to be prosecuted several years ago,” she thundered on Friday, “and I fought back against his administration.”
Huh? Madam, are you saying that the same DOJ that spent years trying to frame POTUS on utterly bogus charges has now indicted you – at the behest of this very same guy the G-men were willing to commit felonies against in order to railroad him into prison?
Is there anything Donald Trump can’t do? Is there any bad act anywhere anytime that cannot be blamed on Orange Man Bad?
The background of this latest outburst of Trump Derangement Syndrome goes back to 2015 (before Trump became president). A Black drug dealer named Freddie Gray died in Baltimore police custody after being injured in a city van that was taking him to jail after his latest arrest.
Much evidence indicated Gray had hurt himself, but after the traditional community fest of looting, shooting and arson, Mosby sensed a political opportunity. She screeched police brutality and indicted six city cops, three of whom were Black and one of whom was a woman.
It was an outrageous overreach, and after her first prosecutions were laughed out of court, she dropped all charges. The cops all got their jobs back.
This happened in 2016. Candidate Trump was campaigning at one of his golf clubs in Florida and a reporter asked him about the big story of the day — Mosby’s frame job on the cops falling apart.
“I think she ought to prosecute herself,” Trump said. And that was it. He answered a question.
And now, almost six years later, she blames Trump for her indictment … by her fellow Black Democrats.
After Trump, she blamed the Republican governor (whom Trump loathes). Then she attacked the Fraternal Order of Police (for objecting to the attempted framing of their members).
And naturally “the right-wing media” had to be mentioned. She threw in every cliche in the Democrat playbook — “frivolous” charges, death threats, onerous legal bills, 24-hour security, etc. etc.
Victim, thy name is Marilyn Mosby.
“I fought back,” she continued, “against the same U.S. attorney’s office that is charging me now when they warned me not to charge the police in the Freddie Gray case.”
So in 2015 Obama’s Justice Department warned her not to indict innocent cops? How dare they! Her fellow Black Democrats were after her in 2015, and they’re still after her today.
How the hell does Donald Trump keep getting away with using Democrats to further his vast right-wing conspiracies?
It wouldn’t be a proper clown car, though, without a cameo appearance by Kamala Harris. So this is what the indicted state’s attorney once had to say about her BFF Cacklin’ Kamala.
“There would be no Marilyn Mosby without Kamala Harris. When I won state’s attorney, Kamala was my inspiration.”
You can’t make this stuff up.
“On a personal note,” Mosby continued, “she has inspired Black women like me to run for office.”
Kamala even threw a fundraiser for the dodgy Dorchester Democrat in 2017, at which time she presciently said that Mosby had to be reelected “to not only get convictions, but to have convictions.”
Convictions. Indeed.
Given her local background, the tawdry Marilyn Mosby saga would not be complete without a slobbering puff piece or two from The Boston Globe.
The headline on this triple-bylined hagiography from 2015 was “Baltimore prosecutor’s zest for justice began in Boston.”
Her mom, a former Boston police officer whom the Globe says gave birth to Marilyn when she was 17, was brought on stage to gush, “I can’t stop crying with pride. She is a hero not only to me but, right now, to the world.”
You could say Marilyn Mosby is a greater role model for the community than, pick a name … Dianne Wilkerson. Maybe bigger even than Monica Cannon-Grant, and you don’t get any higher than in the Globe pantheon than Mrs. Clark Grant, and when is his next court appearance, by the way?
One of the crack Globe scribes tracked down a cousin of Marilyn’s named Poncho Kincade, who said he was shaving when he heard on the radio that she had indicted those six innocent cops.
“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Everyone that knows her is so proud.”
Oddly, the Globe didn’t run any statements yesterday from Mom or Poncho about the pride they feel about darling Marilyn.
When the Globe finally does an update on their heroine, I hope they ask her kin how that “zest for justice” is working out for Marilyn now.
Askin’ for a friend. He lives at a place called Mar-a-Lago.
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square
NEW YORK — A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City’s streets and trains.
The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.
The 40-year-old victim, identified as Michelle Alyssa Go of New York, was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.
“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.
A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.
“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter. “She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”
Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment.
Wilcox said Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.
“He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented,” he said.
Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show major felonies in the subways have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.
And some recent attacks have gotten public attention and raised alarms. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents on one day. Several riders were slashed and assaulted by a group of attackers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four separate stabbings — two of them fatal — happened within a few hours on a single subway line in February.
In recent months there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.
Saturday’s attack against Go, who was of Asian descent, also raised concerns amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Police officials said the killing, including whether it was a hate crime, was under investigation, but noted that the first woman Martial allegedly approached was not Asian. Martial is Black.
“This latest attack causing the death of an Asian American woman in the Times Square subway station is particularly horrifying for our community,” Margaret Fung, executive director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said. She said the community was still mourning the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem.
“These attacks have left Asian Americans across the city and across the country feeling vulnerable and they must stop,” Fung said in a statement.
Adams, who has been mayor for two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.
“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” the mayor said Saturday. “To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system.”
“Our recovery is dependent on the public safety in this city and in the subway system,” Adams said.
Under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, the city repeatedly said it was deploying more police to subways after attacks last year and pressure from transit officials. The agency that runs the subway system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sped up work to install security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, finishing that project in September.
However, the city also has repeatedly faced complaints in recent years about heavy-handed policing in subways. Protests erupted, for example, after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they said was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform that same year.
Six police officers were assigned to the station Saturday, authorities said.
Joining Adams last week to discuss the state of the subways, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was planning to put together five teams of social workers and medical professionals to help the city guide people living on streets and subways to shelter, housing and services.
Both Hochul and Adams are Democrats.
___
Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press reporter Dave Porter contributed from Newark, N.J.
Gophers women’s hockey team’s OT loss to Mankato ends 53-game win streak
The Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey team ended a 53-game losing streak against the Gophers with a 5-4 overtime victory at Ridder Arena.
In Mankato’s first win over Minnesota since 2007, Kelsey King scored the winning goal with 71 seconds left on the clock.
Mankato (10-11-1, 6-11-1 WCHA) dominated the game from the beginning, racing out to a 3-1 first-period lead on two goals from Charlotte Akervik and one from Kennedy Bobyck.
Minnesota (17-6-1, 12-5-1 WCHA), ranked No. 4 going into the game, tied the score 3-3 in the second period on goals from Savannah Norcross and Catie Skaja. Mankato went back up 4-3 on Jessica Kondas’ goal before Minnesota tied it 4-4 on Abigail Boreen’s second goal of the day. Both of her goals came on the power play.
“A good opportunity for us to learn from tonight’s result,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “When you go down 3-1 in the first period, it’s hard to come back. Our team battled back and got it to 3-3. After getting down 4-3, we got the equalizer to make it 4-4 and for one reason or another, couldn’t find the go-ahead go there. Once you get into overtime, anything can happen. We need to learn from it and get better. We plan to do that this week.”
Lauren Bench started in goal for Minnesota, but was relieved by Makayla Pahl at the start of the second period. Pahl stopped 22 of 24 shots in relief. Minnesota State’s Calla Frank, a junior from Hugo who played at White Bear Lake in high school, made 41 saves in the win.
The Gophers beat the Mavericks 7-2 on Friday night in Mankato in the first meeting of the two-game series.
Tommies-Badgers canceled: St. Thomas’ weekend series vs. No. 1-ranked Wisconsin was canceled because of COVID19 concerns with the Tommies. Games were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
St. Thomas is 4-15-1 overall, 2-13-1 in the WCHA. The Badgers (18-1-2, 13-1-1) will travel to Minnesota next weekend to play the Gophers at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Tommies 4, Ferris State 3: John Schuldt scored the winning goal in the third period as St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16 CCHA) won in Big Rapids, Mich., to end a 16-game losing streak in the school’s first season of Division I hockey.
Tim Piechowski scored two goals, and Cameron Recchi added one for the Tommies, who took a 3-0 lead into the final period before Ferris State (7-17, 5-11 CCHA) rallied. It was St. Thomas’ first win since Oct. 23, when the Tommies beat Ferris State 5-2 in St. Paul.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tommies postponed: St. Thomas’ game scheduled for Saturday against North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., was postponed earlier this week because of COVID-19 protocols with the Tommies program. The game will be rescheduled. St. Thomas is 8-8 overall, 2-2 in the Summit League.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Dakota 66, St. Thomas 55: Freshman guard Jade Hill scored a team-high 19 points, but the Tommies (6-9, 3-2 Summit) fell to the Fighting Hawks (10-8, 4-3) at Schoenecker Arena.
It was Hill’s second-most productive scoring game of her career; she scored a season-high 22 points in Thursday’s 11-point win over North Dakota State. Poor shooting doomed St. Thomas, which made just 22 of 65 (34 percent) shots from the field and 5 of 22 (23 percent) on three-point attempts.
WRESTLING
Gophers 19, Nebraska 13: No. 4-ranked Brayton Lee decisioned No. 5 Peyton Robb 4-0 in the final match of the night to lift the 14th-ranked Gophers (3-2, 2-1) past the 10th-ranked Cornhuskers (3-2, 0-2) in a Big Ten dual meet late Friday.
Minnesota won six of the individual 10 bouts, including No. 1-ranked Gable Steveson’s 18-6 major decision over 11th-ranked Christian Lance at heavyweight. Steveson, the 2021 NCAA and Olympic champion from Apple Valley, is 5-0 on the season and 72-2 over his four-year college career.
Troy Natus, former Winter Carnival prince, dies at age 41 from COVID
A former St. Paul Winter Carnival prince has died following a difficult battle with COVID-19.
Troy Natus, 41, of Maplewood, the 2010 Titan Prince of the North Wind, died Jan. 13 at the Mayo Clinic.
“He was six feet six inches tall, a big man,” said his mother Lynn Natus. “But he always had a smile and a hug for everybody.”
Natus became ill with COVID in mid-December and was admitted to Mayo on Dec. 18 after becoming severely dehydrated. The virus exacerbated issues with his heart and kidneys. Natus had a heart transplant nearly 18 years ago after a virus destroyed his heart, and he later was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
“Troy touched more lives than we’ll ever know,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He was a kind and gentle giant that always had time and a smile for all. He was the most compassionate friend.”
Lynn Natus spoke of her son over a boisterous crowd Saturday. Members of the Winter Carnival family gathered at Mama T’s Castle Tap, a sports bar in Little Canada that she managed with Troy. She got the nickname “Mama T” when trying to explain that she was the mother of a Titan.
“They’re here telling stories about when they met Troy,” she said. “They’re telling about the love that he gave them. They truly are a family. When you put out the alarm, they come running.”
Natus was born Jan. 28, 1980, in Roseville to Ted and Lynn Natus. He had three sisters, Christi Finken, Brenda Hocum and Amy Kissner. After graduating Roseville High School in 1998, he joined the family business, Hamernicks Interior Solutions on Rice Street. He worked with his father for 26 years, becoming vice president of the company.
In October 2013 he married Monette Moorman whom he met through the Winter Carnival. She was the 2012 East Wind Princess. They couldn’t have children, so they loved on their three dogs and two cats, Lynn Natus said.
After his appointment as Prince of the North Wind, he remained active in the St. Paul Winter Carnival and Titan Organization, which is an association of the former princes. His father, Ted Natus, was King Boreas LXXVII in 2013.
“Though he battled through years of health issues and had his own mountains to climb, he never complained or failed to put others ahead of himself,” the family wrote in the obituary. “His hug could heal a broken spirit and it did for so many.”
Despite COVID protocols, Lynn was adamant about being by his side at the end.
“I told them I was there the day he was born, and I will be there the day he leaves me,” she said.
She and Troy’s wife, Monette, sat on either side of him holding his hands as died.
Natus’ funeral will be noon Jan. 18 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive in White Bear Lake. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. Following the funeral, everyone is invited to Mama T’s where there will be an open mic for friends to share their memories, Lynn said.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Gift of Life Transplant house in Rochester.
