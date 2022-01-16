News
Improving Investor Behavior: Show me where it hurts
As we embark on a new year, I want to begin with some salient data points:
- America’s GDP is at a record high of $23 trillion.
- The S&P 500 is at near-record levels at close to 4,700, an all-time high.
- Housing prices are at record highs, along with retail sales.
- American household net worth is at a new high of $150 trillion.
- New business formations are at near-record levels at 440,000.
- There are 10.4 million job openings, and 4.4 million people are confident about quitting and finding a new job (U.S. nonfarm quits).
- Hourly wages are up 4.8%, especially for the lowest income brackets.
- Borrowing rates are at near-record lows (10-Year Treasury Bond) at 1.58%.
- In the past 30 years, a 30-year mortgage has gone from 9.90% to 3.10%.
And yet, consumer sentiment has fallen from 100 in 2019 to 66.8. People are not happy with the current state of the economy. Why has confidence fallen by nearly 30% in two years?
- COVID fears continue to be an issue for businesses and consumers.
- Inflation is running at 6.22%, the highest level in more than 30 years ($100.00 in cash will only buy $93.78 in goods and services next year).
- Supply chain disruptions cause longer lag times (so you pay more and wait longer). Businesses are concerned with labor shortages.
Even with a rising paycheck, people feel inflation. Whether it’s the cost of a can of soup or the price of gasoline, everything feels (and is) more expensive. In early 2020, gasoline was under $2.00 a gallon, and today it’s more than $3.00. That 15-gallon fill-up went from $30.00 to $45.00 in a hurry and without warning. Inflation puts a dent in household budgets and a psychological dent in attitudes. While the U.S. economy may be booming, the smaller economy of household budgets and expenses takes a hit.
Rising inflation should come as no surprise. History and basic economics tell us that low-interest rates tend to give way to higher inflation. With more than a decade of the Federal Reserve manipulating interest rates to historical lows, the real surprise is that it has taken this long for inflation to show up. Remember, the Fed was actively seeking higher inflation for several years until COVID hit. Then they pumped 39% more cash into the economy in the form of “stimulus” with no offsetting increase in production. The result is more money chasing the same goods and services, causing higher prices: inflation.
A simple example illustrates this monetary phenomenon. If you have an economy of 10 apples and $10, the price of each apple is $1. When you have $14 in the economy chasing 10 apples, the price per apple goes up to $1.40. Boost the money supply by 39%, and inflation is the obvious outcome.
Inflation can also be caused when supply becomes limited, whether intentionally (Keystone Pipeline cancellation) or unintentionally (Suez Canal backlog), the same amount of money is chasing fewer goods and services, again resulting in higher prices. Continuing our illustration, we have $10 chasing eight apples. How do we get out of this jam?
The typical answer is rebalancing the equation: raising interest rates in an effort to tamper inflation. Mathematically it makes sense but doesn’t always work in the real world. The worst outcome is a high inflation environment unaffected by rising interest rates. That’s how we end up with sky-high mortgage rates akin to those in the 80s. Consumers feel the burden when everything gets more expensive, including the cost of borrowing money.
There is currently a silver lining to rising interest rates; borrowing costs are below the inflation rate. Borrowing money at a rate lower than inflation means every dollar you borrow today is paid back with lower “cost” dollars in the future. On a “real cost, real return” basis, your mortgage currently has a negative interest rate. That’s great for borrowers for whom mortgage debt makes up about 70% of total household debt. In effect, their equity is rising while their borrowing costs are negative. The problem is liquidity: you can’t easily spend your newfound home equity. Equity doesn’t help when the price of goods and services is rising faster than your income. The balance sheet may look good, but your wallet will feel empty.
How long is this likely to continue? We don’t have the capability to forecast with any accuracy (nor does anyone else). However, considering some of the inflationary trends, I believe:
- The supply and demand imbalances will work themselves out, as they always do. When demand exceeds supply, businesses adjust to meet the market.
- Innovation will continue to be a massively deflationary force, as it has for decades.
- Monetary policy will eventually reverse course. Sometimes too late, or too little. Eventually, the Fed gets their policy right, and sometimes after the damage has been done. Paul Volcker taught us this lesson by lowering the money supply and raising interest rates. It was painful, but it worked.
Inflation is a headwind we all face, especially at the levels we’re seeing today. It doesn’t take many years for a 6% inflation rate to dramatically affect a fixed income, whether in retirement or from an employer. A rising income is the only way to ensure your lifestyle remains unaffected. A rising dividend portfolio is one potential method of meeting this goal, and it’s one we favor. A rising income sounds like a “nice to have,” but in reality, it’s more of a “must-have” with inflation chipping away at your spending power. Real inflation is here, and it’s anyone’s guess how long it will stick around. Make sure your plan meets your needs and if not, consider making necessary adjustments to ensure your spending power lasts.
Steve Booren is the founder of Prosperion Financial Advisors in Greenwood Village. He is the author of “Intelligent Investing: Your Guide to a Growing Retirement Income.” He has been named by Forbes as a 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, and a Barron’s 2021 Top Advisor by State. This column is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations.
Why CSU basketball’s David Roddy is most marketable college athlete in Colorado to begin NIL era
FORT COLLINS — Tune into local sports talk radio the next time you drive up the Front Range and you might hear a familiar voice over the airwaves.
David Roddy is best known for uncommon versatility on the basketball court for Colorado State with a rare blend of size, strength and skill. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound junior forward is one of 25 names on the midseason watch list for the Wooden Award — given annually to the most outstanding player in the college game.
Now he’s leveraging that status and buzz surrounding the CSU program into a dream endorsement deal for any hungry college student.
“Like many athletes, coaches, and listeners, I love Krazy Karl’s Pizza in Fort Collins and Loveland,” Roddy tells radio listeners during a 30-second ad spot on KFKA 103.1 FM/1310 AM. “Krazy Karl’s is undefeated when it comes to pizza. It’s also one of the best spots to watch college basketball. Krazy Karl’s Pizza, a proud supporter of all things Rams and the David Roddy Show.”
Welcome to the rapidly changing landscape of college athletics.
The NCAA’s decision to change rules against profiting from name, image and likeness has created a brand new economy for student athletes. Top players from the nation’s most prestigious athletic programs, such as Alabama quarterback Bryce Jones, have reportedly signed six-figure contracts.
You won’t find million-dollar men or women on rosters at CU or CSU. But Roddy is quickly establishing himself as the most marketable college athlete in Colorado to begin the NIL era. His weekly radio show is just the beginning.
“Having Zoom calls with the CEOs of companies is pretty crazy at 20 years old,” Roddy said. “Trying to take advantage of every opportunity in front of me is very important in this NIL sphere.”
It started back on July 1 when Roddy announced that he was open for business. The Minneapolis native posted a message on his Twitter account (@droddy22) that read: “Any local or any companies at all that want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc to brand themselves, my DMs are open for business. Message me if interested.”
Brady Hull, station manager and host at KFKA radio, didn’t hesitate to join the NIL movement. His message to Roddy: I want to do more than just a random interview with you on occasion.
Hull proposed that Roddy join him each Wednesday afternoon for an hour-long segment called the “David Roddy Show.” Its format would mirror a traditional coach’s show with roundtable-style discussions and a Q&A portion with listeners. Krazy Karl’s Pizza, with locations in Fort Collins and Loveland, agreed to be the title sponsor.
“It helps a little bit financially. There are monthly payments,” Roddy said. “I can make certain appearances as well. Maybe some free pizza along the way. But I haven’t used that card yet.”
Roddy admits he needed some radio training when the show launched in November. But his on-air confidence improved with each victory of an 11-0 start to the Rams season.
“Not fumbling my words. That’s the biggest thing, really. But it’s pretty smooth,” Roddy said. “I try to be as genuine as possible and energetic as much as I can on the radio. Share as much insight as I can without breaking any rules.”
Podcast downloads of the David Roddy Show have nearly doubled since making its on-air debut.
“He didn’t really express that he wants to be in media or have a radio career. But he could now,” Hull said. “He’s one of the easiest players to talk to. He’s so open. He rolls with the punches on everything. … It’s been great for the station. I tell players all the time: ‘You’re marketing for us, too.’”
Roddy entered the weekend leading CSU in scoring (19.8), rebounding (7.6) and total blocks (17) — evidence that new business interests aren’t harming his play. He’s also encouraged teammates to seek out their own NIL opportunities. Roddy is currently the lone college athlete in the state with his own weekly radio show.
The experience is worth more than just a paycheck.
“NIL definitely helps with us trying to get jobs later in life. Learning how to market ourselves as a basketball player and a human being,” Roddy said. “It’s great to give insight into the men’s basketball team whether it’s right before the game or after the game. To let our fans know about what goes on beyond the court.”
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Jan. 10-Jan. 16
Overwhelmed by omicron, Denver restaurants are being forced to temporarily close their doors when they don’t have enough healthy workers to function.
Transit officials struggle to keep buses on the road when drivers call in sick.
Pharmacies have cut back the hours they’re open due to understaffing.
Frontline workers whose jobs have required them to be public-facing through the pandemic are being hit hard as COVID-19’s omicron variant tore through Colorado over the past month. Workplaces already struggling with staffing as employees left over pandemic-induced burnout now are seeing more workers contracting the virus, local business owners and experts said.
And it’s not just hospitals and schools struggling to stay staffed amid omicron; more and more parts of everyday life are being impacted by the virus’s winter surge.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post
Kate Minette works in a comfortable spot at BookBar in Denver on Jan. 13, 2021. Staff shortages amid the current surge of COVID-19’s omicron variant are rampant around the state.
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
Miss Rodeo America, Hailey Frederiksen from Wellington Colorado delivers the American Flag for opening ceremonies for the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo CSU Performance at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 15, 2022.
New “Relatively Famous” TV show was filmed at Steamboat’s Saddleback Ranch
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Steamboat Springs got its first look at “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” a reality TV show that stars celebrities’ children as they learn the traditions of ranching while showcasing the beauty of the Saddleback Ranch in Routt County.
“Back in the preproduction phase of the show, we did do a lot of location scouting at a handful of places across the country, and it was just clear that Saddleback Ranch was the best place for our show in terms of scenically, logistically, creatively, infrastructurally and all that stuff,” said Brandon Wahl, vice president of production for Fremantle, which also created the hit shows “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud,” among others.
The production spent four weeks at the ranch that’s three miles from Milner off Routt County Road 179, and filmed the show from mid-May into June. The cast and staff lived on the ranch, but Wahl said they made plenty of trips to Steamboat to eat at local restaurants and visit downtown.
The main cast includes:
- Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar
- Austin Gunn, the son of professional wrestler Billy Gunn and brother to Colten Gunn
- Tay Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff
- Jasmin Page Lawrence, the daughter of actor Martin Lawrence
- Myles O’Neal, the stepson of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and son to TV personality Shaunie O’Neal
- Redmond Parker, the son of Grammy-winning singer Ray Parker, Jr.
- Harry James Thornton, the son of former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak and actor Billy Bob Thornton
- Ebie, the daughter of the late rapper and hip-hop star Eazy-E
The show premiered Wednesday, Jan. 12, with back-to-back episodes on E! Entertainment Television. The series will continue with a new episode coming out at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until the finale March 2.
Read the full story from our partner at steamboatpilot.com.
