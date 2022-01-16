News
In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here’s how to do that.
There’s a renewed focus on how emergency notifications are sent to residents during wildfires, dangerous criminal situations and hazardous weather after Marshall fire evacuees complained about a lack of warning in the first hours of the Dec. 30 wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and businesses.
Boulder County evacuees have said a better notification system could have helped them save pets and family heirlooms as well as offered better guidance on escape routes from the fire’s path.
In a world of rapidly changing technology, the methods used by emergency authorities to warn citizens of danger range from Reverse 911 calls to landlines to direct messaging via people’s cellphones to radio and television announcements to old-fashioned door-to-door knocking.
While Colorado residents receive Amber Alerts and National Weather Service notifications on their cellphones, those messages are regulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But local sheriffs, police chiefs or fire chiefs just can’t blast messages to their constituents’ cellphones without first gaining federal approval to use that system. Most cities and counties in the state hire private contractors to create local emergency alert systems that are able to send focused alerts to specific neighborhoods or email lists.
FEMA regulates cell alerts through a system known as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS .
“That system is used nationwide to push out wireless emergency alerts, to push out broadcast emergency alerts you see on the TV and hear on the radio,” said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.
The U.S. president can use it for national emergencies, something FEMA tested during the Trump administration, and the National Weather Service can send out alerts via the emergency broadcast system and directly to cell phones.
Tribal, state and local authorities also can tap into the system but there are rules about how it is used. In Colorado, a local agency must apply through the state homeland security department, which makes sure it has a plan, training and a licensed vendor in place. Then the state forwards the application to FEMA for approval, Trost said.
Once the system is in place, local authorities decide when to use it and what messages to put out, and they must work within the federal rules.
In Colorado, some counties use it more often than others. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation uses it to send Amber Alerts. Eagle County uses it almost daily to advise motorists of conditions on Interstate 70 or Vail Pass and other weather-related problems, Trost said. Larimer County used it in 2020 during the Cameron Peak fire.
“It’s being used weekly somewhere in the state of Colorado,” she said.
But most counties don’t go directly to the wireless alert system, which pushes messages to every cell phone within the range of towers inside that jurisdiction. People who aren’t affected by a disaster would receive the messages, making sheriffs, police chiefs and fire chiefs reluctant to use it.
Instead, local governments hire private companies such as Everbridge and CodeRed — the company used in Jefferson, Douglas and Arapahoe counties — to create local alert systems.
In those programs, emergency agencies can work with people on the ground and 911 dispatchers to issue warnings to specific neighborhoods or geographical areas. The services offered by private companies also allow emergency responders to include maps or links to websites with more information, Trost said.
But, she said, “you need to sign up for those emergency opt-in alerts to make sure you get the information.”
How to register for local emergency alerts
The major law enforcement and fire departments in metro Denver contract with private companies to provide emergency alerts to cellphone users.
You are not automatically enrolled in these services when you purchase a cellphone. Instead, residents must register with their local government’s provider to be notified of local emergencies. If you use a landline phone, you are registered.
Here are the signup pages for the metro-area counties and statewide:
Adams County: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/EA22F5DE3F32
Arapahoe County: ace911.colorado.gov/arapalert
Aurora: auroragov.org/residents/public_safety
Boulder County, Boulder and Longmont: bouldercounty.org/safety/emergency
Broomfield: broomfield.org/CodeRed
Denver: Not available as city switches vendors
Douglas County: dcsheriff.net/codered
Jefferson County: jeffco.us/473/Emergency-Notifications
Statewide: dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert
Dig into the details. Devon Toews is as important as any Avalanche player
It doesn’t take an astute hockey mind to appreciate the explosive, electric play of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who routinely produces the sort of highlight plays of superstar forwards.
But when it comes to his top-pair partner, Devon Toews, you’ve got to dig into the details to appreciate his play.
The 6-foot-1,191-pound blueliner is a master at possessing the puck and distributing it to the right outlet. His defending is effective and clean. And Toews has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
If a goaltender is a team’s most important player, the fourth-year veteran is probably in a five-way tie for second among the Avs with Makar, fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, winger Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabe Landeskog.
“I love when he’s on the ice,” goalie Darcy Kuemper said of Toews, who is in his second season with Colorado.
Toews missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery — a period that saw the Avs go 4-4-1.
Since then, Colorado is 17-3-2 with Toews in the lineup as he’s notched a point in 16 of those games. Toews is tied for an NHL-high plus-26 plus-minus rating, and he’s yet to produce a single minus game all season. He’s also only been assessed just two minor penalties despite leading the Avs in average ice time at 25:05.
“He’s always in the right position. He’s always got the right read. He’s such a smart player. He’s so smooth and calm out there,” Kuemper said. “… He’s one of those rare guys that’s so good at both ends of the rink as a defenseman.”
Toews and Makar make up one of the NHL’s best defensive pairings.
Toews is top-10 in the league in ice time and second among all NHL defensemen (behind Makar) in points-per-game (1.09 to 1.17). If Makar is the midseason favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman, Toews is the dark horse.
He might not be deemed Norris material because he doesn’t quarterback the No. 1 power play, but there isn’t a defenseman in the league who could unseat Makar for that spot.
Yet Toews’ measured, efficient play on the blue line is as reliable as it gets.
“It’s not exceptionally dynamic like, say, Cale can bring, but it’s just good, smart hockey and it’s done with a certain pace that makes him successful,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said.
Part of what makes Toews so successful is the 27-year-old’s penchant for always being prepared and studying his opponents extensively.
“He thinks through the game. That’s part of his preparation — he has a real good understanding of what opponents are going to do, what we need to do to have success, and then he goes out and implements that in his game and executes,” Bednar said. “As good of a skater as he is, he has good vision, good hands. All the things that you need to be a good player in this league, he has them.”
Toews played for three years at Quinnipiac University, one of the few NCAA programs that recruited him out of British Columbia. Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said Toews was probably his best player on the Bobcats’ team that lost in the 2016 NCAA championship game to North Dakota to end Toews’ junior year.
Pecknold watched closely as Toews developed for nearby Bridgeport (Conn.) of the American Hockey League for 2 1/2 seasons before the Islanders finally called him up. Toews’ trade to the Avalanche in 2020 was the best thing that could happen to him at the time, Pecknold said. Toews was a restricted free agent coming off a modest $700,000 salary, and the Islanders said they couldn’t afford the inevitable hefty raise. After the trade, he signed a four-year, $16.4 million deal ($4.1 million annual cap hit) with the Avs.
“I thought he was really good with the Islanders, but with (Islanders coach Barry) Trotz, one of the better coaches in the NHL in my opinion, Trotz kind of already had his veterans and Toews was kind of his third-pairing guy,” Pecknold said. “The trade to Colorado allowed him to blossom. I give Jared Bednar all the credit in the world because he gave Devon a chance — an opportunity to be more than a third-pairing guy. Obviously, he’s getting rewarded for it now.”
The trade was finalized Oct. 12, 2020, two days after Toews married Kerry, his sweetheart from Quinnipiac.
Toews was initially lukewarm about the deal. He was coming off his first full NHL season and deemed a rising star for the Islanders, who advanced to the 2020 Eastern Conference final. He didn’t want to leave New York, and he wasn’t thrilled about going west — despite knowing the Avs were Stanley Cup favorites entering the shortened 2021 season.
“The trade itself, that was crazy. We were still in the wedding mode, happy about all that, and the trade was kind of a shock to the system,” Toews told The Post. “Obviously, it worked out. We’re happy about it. But at the time, not so happy about it — just because we were very comfortable.
“My wife’s family is from Jersey, so they were always close. We’ve both been on the East Coast the last five, six years. So there was a lot of comfortability there.”
Since the trade, Toews has connected well with teammates in Colorado, just as he did at previous stops in his career. He once honored former Quinnipiac teammate Sam Anas and the memory of Anas’ late mother at his wedding. And he’s brought that kind of love to the Avs’ locker room.
“Just a really easy-going, good teammate — a valuable guy that’s really easy to be around,” said Avs defenseman Erik Johnson, the team’s most senior player. “It’s only his second year here, but he’s fit in really, really well. Heck of a trade too. He’s very rare, very good. So that was a great find by Joe (Sakic) and his staff and he’s fit in great — really big addition for us.”
If there’s anyone who isn’t surprised, it’s Pecknold.
The Quinnipiac coach had long been convinced Toews was a big-time player. Advanced analytics such as Corsi, which measures puck possession time and the ability to score more goals than you allow, indicated the defenseman’s understated value all the way back in college.
“Devon was a Corsi machine. His last year, we were No. 1 in the nation almost the entire year. We had a great team but Devon was probably our best player,” Pecknold said. “He flew under the radar because he doesn’t put up huge numbers. It was like, if he’s on the ice, we have the puck. It’s that simple.”
That recipe has been translated quite well to Colorado, too.
Rapids Analysis: Colorado still has plenty of midfield talent despite losing Bassett, Acosta
In the span of a few hours early Friday morning, the potential trajectory of the Colorado Rapids’ 2022 season changed significantly with the expected exits of two talented midfielders.
Kellyn Acosta was traded in a surprising turn of events to LAFC for upwards of $1.5 million in General Allocation Money, $1.1 million of which was guaranteed. And not long before that, news circulated that 20-year-old homegrown prospect Cole Bassett was bound for the Netherlands to play for Feyenoord on a loan-to-buy option for 18 months.
Additional reporting from Sam Stejskal of The Athletic revealed Bassett is also set to sign a contract extension through 2024 early next week, so the Rapids will have him under club control in case Feyenoord, or another club, decides to buy Bassett at the end of his loan.
Without those two pillars in the midfield, not to mention their influence in locker room, supporters are left to wonder what the team’s plan is for 2022 moving forward.
The good news: The Rapids knew they had two highly sought-after players and planned accordingly. Rapids’ general manager Pádraig Smith and head coach Robin Fraser know they still have plenty of attacking options and depth in midfield.
The one obvious replacement is attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva, whom the Rapids recently brought in on a U22 Initiative deal, reportedly worth $1 million for four seasons through 2025, with a club option for a fifth. The talented Brazilian has proven he can reliably create scoring chances with his passing ability, something Bassett excelled at last season (35 chances created). While Max’s stats don’t stand out with just one goal last season, 2022 could be a pivotal step in his development.
Replacing Acosta will be difficult, but Argentinian Braian Galván would make sense to slot in at right central midfield after he spent last season as an attacking wingback. Honduran international Bryan Acosta, who the Rapids acquired rights to in December in the Re-Entry Draft, might also be an option if the club can sign him to a deal.
The cog in the wheel, however, is Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye, who was acquired through another blockbuster trade with LAFC in July. Kaye played over 1,900 minutes last year and started 14 of 15 games since he joined the club. Behind him on the depth chart is Philip Mayaka, a 2021 Generation Adidas player who could gain invaluable minutes this season if Kaye has to miss extended time due to the tail end of World Cup qualifying.
Team captain Jack Price should be equally instrumental in setting the tone. He’s been a stalwart in central midfield and as a set-piece specialist with 12 assists last year. Veteran and Denver native Collen Warner sits behind Price, while 2022 SuperDraft pick Mohamed Omar played a distributor role at Notre Dame and could be an option.
Per FBref.com, both Kaye and Price averaged more than 3.2 shot creating actions per game, both in the top-five of the team last year. Kaye’s highest rate came in 2019 with 114 shot creating actions when he was with LAFC, and the Rapids are hoping he can find his stride this season once again.
It’s important to note, that the Rapids still have all three Designated Player options available and freed up a healthy amount of cap space by trading Acosta, so there will still likely be movement in and around the squad in the coming weeks.
Preseason camp kicks off next week, as players and staff head to Tucson, Ariz., Sunday to prepare for the Concacaf Champions League opener in February.
Paul Krugman: The secret triumph of economic policy
All the reporting these days is about rising prices. And I get that: A 7% surge in the consumer price index over the past year comes as a shock, especially because so many people, myself included, didn’t see it coming.
But there’s another story that should be getting more attention: America’s extraordinary success in limiting the damage from a horrifying pandemic. In fact, there’s a good chance that in retrospect we’ll view economic management over the past two years as a policy triumph, despite the inflation spike.
Early in the pandemic many observers feared that we were about to experience a replay of the 2008 financial crisis, only worse. There were, in fact, a couple of weeks in March 2020 when the financial system teetered on the edge of collapse. But the Federal Reserve pulled us back from the brink.
Even as the financial crisis receded, however, there were widespread fears that recovery from the pandemic recession, like recovery from the Great Recession, would be sluggish. Economic forecasters surveyed in the spring of 2020 expected the average unemployment rate in 2022 to be above 6%. In fact, it’s already down to 3.9%, only slightly higher than before the coronavirus struck.
Jason Furman, a former top Obama economist, has suggested a useful way to compare recessions: Look at the cumulative unemployment they produce. If the unemployment rate exceeds its pre-recession level by 1 percentage point for one year, that’s a “point-year” of excess unemployment. So how many point-years of unemployment did the pandemic inflict, and how does that compare with the past?
For trivial technical reasons, my estimates differ a bit from Furman’s, but the message is the same: The COVID-19 recession did remarkably little damage, considering. The costs of the Great Recession were huge — more than 20 point-years — not just because unemployment soared but also because it lingered. Thanks to rapid recovery, the costs of the coronavirus slump were far smaller — around seven point-years. Even though the initial shock to the economy was devastating, the eventual hit to unemployment from a deadly, disruptive disease was comparable to (by my numbers, somewhat smaller than) the hit we suffered after the technology bubble of the 1990s burst.
That is, COVID-19 may have cost fewer jobs than the dot-com bust.
Some of this success story reflected underlying economic fundamentals; for the record, I argued early on that we would have a rapid recovery because the slump wasn’t preceded by private-sector excesses. But large-scale public spending, especially the bipartisan CARES Act in 2020 and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, also surely helped.
But what about inflation? There’s no question that we could have had lower inflation right now if we’d accepted a slower employment recovery. But would that have been a trade-off worth making?
The clear answer is that restoring full employment was more important than avoiding inflation if — a big if — inflation eventually subsides.
Here’s why: Although it’s true that inflation erodes real incomes, there’s overwhelming evidence that maintaining full employment is extremely important for reasons that go beyond money. Jobs bring in income; but they also, for many workers, bring dignity, so that being unemployed damages happiness far more than you can explain simply by the lost dollars.
And full employment is especially crucial for the young: Graduating into a bad labor market can cast a shadow over your career for many years, possibly your whole life.
So getting America back to full employment as quickly as possible was urgent, and well worth it even if the price was putting us through, say, two years of elevated inflation.
The counterargument is the fear that inflation will be hard to get rid of, that it will become entrenched in economywide expectations and that getting it back down will require another nasty recession down the line. And I can’t offer a 100% guarantee that this won’t happen.
At this point, however, there is little evidence that inflation is getting entrenched. The bond market is implicitly forecasting high inflation this year but not beyond; the point isn’t that the market is necessarily right, but rather that one important measure of inflation expectations shows no sign that people are betting on a return to the 1970s. Consumer surveys tell a similar story: High expected inflation over the next year, but much less over the next five years, which is implicitly a forecast of returning normalcy.
So far, then, we seem to be looking at an extraordinarily quick economic recovery from a devastating economic shock, coming at the cost of an unpleasant but probably temporary surge in inflation. And given what could have happened, that amounts to a policy triumph.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
