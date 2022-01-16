Connect with us

In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here's how to do that.

Published

45 seconds ago

on

In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here’s how to do that.
There’s a renewed focus on how emergency notifications are sent to residents during wildfires, dangerous criminal situations and hazardous weather after Marshall fire evacuees complained about a lack of warning in the first hours of the Dec. 30 wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and businesses.

Boulder County evacuees have said a better notification system could have helped them save pets and family heirlooms as well as offered better guidance on escape routes from the fire’s path.

In a world of rapidly changing technology, the methods used by emergency authorities to warn citizens of danger range from Reverse 911 calls to landlines to direct messaging via people’s cellphones to radio and television announcements to old-fashioned door-to-door knocking.

While Colorado residents receive Amber Alerts and National Weather Service notifications on their cellphones, those messages are regulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But local sheriffs, police chiefs or fire chiefs just can’t blast messages to their constituents’ cellphones without first gaining federal approval to use that system. Most cities and counties in the state hire private contractors to create local emergency alert systems that are able to send focused alerts to specific neighborhoods or email lists.

FEMA regulates cell alerts through a system known as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS .

“That system is used nationwide to push out wireless emergency alerts, to push out broadcast emergency alerts you see on the TV and hear on the radio,” said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. president can use it for national emergencies, something FEMA tested during the Trump administration, and the National Weather Service can send out alerts via the emergency broadcast system and directly to cell phones.

Tribal, state and local authorities also can tap into the system but there are rules about how it is used. In Colorado, a local agency must apply through the state homeland security department, which makes sure it has a plan, training and a licensed vendor in place. Then the state forwards the application to FEMA for approval, Trost said.

Dig into the details. Devon Toews is as important as any Avalanche player

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Dig into the details. Devon Toews is as important as any Avalanche player
It doesn’t take an astute hockey mind to appreciate the explosive, electric play of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who routinely produces the sort of highlight plays of superstar forwards.

But when it comes to his top-pair partner, Devon Toews, you’ve got to dig into the details to appreciate his play.

The 6-foot-1,191-pound blueliner is a master at possessing the puck and distributing it to the right outlet. His defending is effective and clean. And Toews has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

If a goaltender is a team’s most important player, the fourth-year veteran is probably in a five-way tie for second among the Avs with Makar, fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, winger Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabe Landeskog.

“I love when he’s on the ice,” goalie Darcy Kuemper said of Toews, who is in his second season with Colorado.

Toews missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery — a period that saw the Avs go 4-4-1.

Since then, Colorado is 17-3-2 with Toews in the lineup as he’s notched a point in 16 of those games. Toews is tied for an NHL-high plus-26 plus-minus rating, and he’s yet to produce a single minus game all season. He’s also only been assessed just two minor penalties despite leading the Avs in average ice time at 25:05.

“He’s always in the right position. He’s always got the right read. He’s such a smart player. He’s so smooth and calm out there,” Kuemper said. “… He’s one of those rare guys that’s so good at both ends of the rink as a defenseman.”

Toews and Makar make up one of the NHL’s best defensive pairings.

Toews is top-10 in the league in ice time and second among all NHL defensemen (behind Makar) in points-per-game (1.09 to 1.17). If Makar is the midseason favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman, Toews is the dark horse.

He might not be deemed Norris material because he doesn’t quarterback the No. 1 power play, but there isn’t a defenseman in the league who could unseat Makar for that spot.

Rapids Analysis: Colorado still has plenty of midfield talent despite losing Bassett, Acosta

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Colorado Rapids release full 2022 MLS schedule
In the span of a few hours early Friday morning, the potential trajectory of the Colorado Rapids’ 2022 season changed significantly with the expected exits of two talented midfielders.

Kellyn Acosta was traded in a surprising turn of events to LAFC for upwards of $1.5 million in General Allocation Money, $1.1 million of which was guaranteed. And not long before that, news circulated that 20-year-old homegrown prospect Cole Bassett was bound for the Netherlands to play for Feyenoord on a loan-to-buy option for 18 months.

Additional reporting from Sam Stejskal of The Athletic revealed Bassett is also set to sign a contract extension through 2024 early next week, so the Rapids will have him under club control in case Feyenoord, or another club, decides to buy Bassett at the end of his loan.

Without those two pillars in the midfield, not to mention their influence in locker room, supporters are left to wonder what the team’s plan is for 2022 moving forward.

The good news: The Rapids knew they had two highly sought-after players and planned accordingly. Rapids’ general manager Pádraig Smith and head coach Robin Fraser know they still have plenty of attacking options and depth in midfield.

The one obvious replacement is attacking midfielder Max Alves da Silva, whom the Rapids recently brought in on a U22 Initiative deal, reportedly worth $1 million for four seasons through 2025, with a club option for a fifth. The talented Brazilian has proven he can reliably create scoring chances with his passing ability, something Bassett excelled at last season (35 chances created). While Max’s stats don’t stand out with just one goal last season, 2022 could be a pivotal step in his development.

Replacing Acosta will be difficult, but Argentinian Braian Galván would make sense to slot in at right central midfield after he spent last season as an attacking wingback. Honduran international Bryan Acosta, who the Rapids acquired rights to in December in the Re-Entry Draft, might also be an option if the club can sign him to a deal.

The cog in the wheel, however, is Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye, who was acquired through another blockbuster trade with LAFC in July. Kaye played over 1,900 minutes last year and started 14 of 15 games since he joined the club. Behind him on the depth chart is Philip Mayaka, a 2021 Generation Adidas player who could gain invaluable minutes this season if Kaye has to miss extended time due to the tail end of World Cup qualifying.

Paul Krugman: The secret triumph of economic policy

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, to start at QB vs. Chargers
All the reporting these days is about rising prices. And I get that: A 7% surge in the consumer price index over the past year comes as a shock, especially because so many people, myself included, didn’t see it coming.

But there’s another story that should be getting more attention: America’s extraordinary success in limiting the damage from a horrifying pandemic. In fact, there’s a good chance that in retrospect we’ll view economic management over the past two years as a policy triumph, despite the inflation spike.

Early in the pandemic many observers feared that we were about to experience a replay of the 2008 financial crisis, only worse. There were, in fact, a couple of weeks in March 2020 when the financial system teetered on the edge of collapse. But the Federal Reserve pulled us back from the brink.

Even as the financial crisis receded, however, there were widespread fears that recovery from the pandemic recession, like recovery from the Great Recession, would be sluggish. Economic forecasters surveyed in the spring of 2020 expected the average unemployment rate in 2022 to be above 6%. In fact, it’s already down to 3.9%, only slightly higher than before the coronavirus struck.

Jason Furman, a former top Obama economist, has suggested a useful way to compare recessions: Look at the cumulative unemployment they produce. If the unemployment rate exceeds its pre-recession level by 1 percentage point for one year, that’s a “point-year” of excess unemployment. So how many point-years of unemployment did the pandemic inflict, and how does that compare with the past?

For trivial technical reasons, my estimates differ a bit from Furman’s, but the message is the same: The COVID-19 recession did remarkably little damage, considering. The costs of the Great Recession were huge — more than 20 point-years — not just because unemployment soared but also because it lingered. Thanks to rapid recovery, the costs of the coronavirus slump were far smaller — around seven point-years. Even though the initial shock to the economy was devastating, the eventual hit to unemployment from a deadly, disruptive disease was comparable to (by my numbers, somewhat smaller than) the hit we suffered after the technology bubble of the 1990s burst.

That is, COVID-19 may have cost fewer jobs than the dot-com bust.

Some of this success story reflected underlying economic fundamentals; for the record, I argued early on that we would have a rapid recovery because the slump wasn’t preceded by private-sector excesses. But large-scale public spending, especially the bipartisan CARES Act in 2020 and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, also surely helped.

But what about inflation? There’s no question that we could have had lower inflation right now if we’d accepted a slower employment recovery. But would that have been a trade-off worth making?

The clear answer is that restoring full employment was more important than avoiding inflation if — a big if — inflation eventually subsides.

Here’s why: Although it’s true that inflation erodes real incomes, there’s overwhelming evidence that maintaining full employment is extremely important for reasons that go beyond money. Jobs bring in income; but they also, for many workers, bring dignity, so that being unemployed damages happiness far more than you can explain simply by the lost dollars.

And full employment is especially crucial for the young: Graduating into a bad labor market can cast a shadow over your career for many years, possibly your whole life.

So getting America back to full employment as quickly as possible was urgent, and well worth it even if the price was putting us through, say, two years of elevated inflation.

The counterargument is the fear that inflation will be hard to get rid of, that it will become entrenched in economywide expectations and that getting it back down will require another nasty recession down the line. And I can’t offer a 100% guarantee that this won’t happen.

At this point, however, there is little evidence that inflation is getting entrenched. The bond market is implicitly forecasting high inflation this year but not beyond; the point isn’t that the market is necessarily right, but rather that one important measure of inflation expectations shows no sign that people are betting on a return to the 1970s. Consumer surveys tell a similar story: High expected inflation over the next year, but much less over the next five years, which is implicitly a forecast of returning normalcy.

So far, then, we seem to be looking at an extraordinarily quick economic recovery from a devastating economic shock, coming at the cost of an unpleasant but probably temporary surge in inflation. And given what could have happened, that amounts to a policy triumph.

Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.

