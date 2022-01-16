Connect with us

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Sister Britney To ‘Call’ Her After Public Feud: ‘This Is Embarrassing’

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Jamie Lynn Spears Begs Sister Britney To ‘Call’ Her After Public Feud: ‘This Is Embarrassing’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

In an effort to take their feud private, Jamie Lynn Spears responded to Britney’s ‘unconditional love’ message with a letter begging for a phone call.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, wants to make peace with her sister Britney Spears, 40. The Zoey 101 alum responded to the “Toxic” singer’s latest letter — where Brit said she loves her sister “unconditionally” and knows Jamie Lynn’s “real heart” — despite being hurt over allegations in JL’s new book and GMA interview. “Britney — just call me,” Jamie Lynn began her Instagram story letter on Saturday, January 15.

“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform,” the youngest Spears sibling added, referencing Brit’s numerous posts calling out Jamie Lynn by name or seemingly through cryptic posts. In the next portion of the note, Jamie Lynn insisted she has “been” there for her sister and defended some of the claims she made in both her book and sit-down chat.

Jamie Lynn Spears has asked Britney to call her. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up,” Jamie Lynn begged. “I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you,” she signed off.

In her book Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn discussed Britney’s 13 year long conservatorship, which went into place when Jamie Lynn was only 17 and pregnant with daughter Maddie, now 13. The conservatorship also came up during her emotional interview with Juju Chang, where Jame Lynn said she “didn’t know” why she and Britney were in their current situation. The now 30-year-old recalled Britney’s behavior as “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” around the time of the conservatorship coming into place.

Jamie Lynn also alleged that at one point a “scared” Britney took Jamie Lynn into a bathroom with a knife. Despite beliefs by fans and accusations seemingly made by Brit, Jamie Lynn also insisted she made “no effort” to become a part of the legal arrangement. “I love my sister,” she said through tears. 

The love appears to be mutual: after an initial message calling Jamie Lynn a “scum person” who had “stooped to a new low,” Britney returned to Twitter with an open letter for her little sister. “All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!” the Crossroads actress wrote. “You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most….I know your real heart.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Proves He & Girlfriend Lori Harvey Make A Great Team In Playful Birthday Tribute [Video]

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Michael B. Jordan Proves He & Girlfriend Lori Harvey Make A Great Team In Playful Birthday Tribute [Video]
google news

Unfortunately for everyone collectively thirsting over both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, their relationship seems stronger than ever.

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On January 13, the model celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual  photoshoots in honor of the big day. Of course, turning another year older also meant a  tribute from her boyfriend, with the Creed star uploading a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

In the brief clip, the couple quietly talked to one another while standing in clear blue water on a scenic beach, carefully reviewing a football play before going on to face off against another couple.

Of course, this wasn’t the only snippet we saw of Lori Harvey’s birthday celebration.

A few days prior, Jordan put together a surprise birthday party for his other half, which Harvey ended up posting a ton of pictures and videos of onto Instagram.

Famous friends of the model and entrepreneur including Ryan Destiny, Normani and Taina Williams were all in attendance, and even though her baby was absent, she still made sure to thank him for the party in an Instagram Story.

 “Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan” she wrote over a clip of her balloons, the table set, and the fireplace.

According to reports from Page Six, the actor couldn’t make it, but made his presence known by picking up the entire tab at the party.

We love to see it.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott For Sharing The Address Of Chicago’s Birthday Party — Watch

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Kanye West
google news

Kanye gave a shout out to Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy after the rapper claimed he wasn’t ‘allowed’ to know the address of his daughter’s birthday party.

Looks like Travis Scott may have hooked Kanye West up. Kanye said he had a great time at his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party after Travis gave him to 411 on where it was going down. Kanye had previously claimed no one in the KarJenner family was giving him the address to the party. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a video seen here. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter.”

Kanye West thanked Travis Scott for giving him the address to his daughter’s birthday party. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I just saw everybody,” Kanye continued. “It was Kris and Corey and Kylie — Kylie let me in — right when I got to the spot cause ya know security stopped me once again. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children. And I just had a great time today.” Although he didn’t mention his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, whom he said he had called for the address with no success, Kanye did add, “It’s just a matter of having a conversation, an open dialogue.”

The happy outburst comes after Kanye went on a rant about not being allowed to know the whereabouts of his kid’s birthday party, shortly before he actually showed up. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

Later that day, the rapper was spotted at the shindig speaking with Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story posted to social media on January 15. It ends up the party was a joint birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns four on Feb. 1. The clip was posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kanye West Makes It To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party After Calling Kim K Out On IG

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kanye West Makes It To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party After Calling Kim K Out On IG
google news

While it all seemed cordial at first, things are really heating up in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Saturday, January 15, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye claimed his estranged wife had security block him from coming into her house as he was dropping his daughter, North West, off from school.

The very same day, more claims of the same behavior went public, but this time, Kim K was allegedly blocking the rapper from attending their younger daughter, Chicago West’s birthday party–which caused Ye to post a video publicizing his inability to wish his child happy birthday in person.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he says in the clip. “This is the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the best father—the Ye version of a father—and I’m not finna let this happen.”

Kanye continued, “I done call Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson],” he continues. “He asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

Not long after sharing the emotional video, Ye was spotted at Chicago’s party, looking unbothered as he munched on an ice cream cone and talked to Kris Jenner. That’s when it was revealed that the event was a joint birthday celebration with Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

In a video recorded after the party, Kanye thanked Travis for giving him directions to the party, also thanking Kylie for going past security and letting him in.

He also mentions communication and says these are conversations that need to be had, alluding to the idea that he wants to talk to Kim about these things instead of just dealing with security.

Interestingly enough, according to reports from Page Six, sources say Kim was “shocked” by Kanye’s videos, claiming they previously agreed to host two separate birthday parties for Chicago.

“Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4,” the insider told the publication. “They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea. Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

Clearly, this whole situation is far from over. 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending