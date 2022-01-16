Celebrities
‘Joe Biden’ Blames Omicron On New ‘Spider-Man’ Film & Escapes To Multiverse On ‘SNL’
James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden urged Americans to ‘stop seeing Spider-Man’ to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden had one goal during the cold open on Saturday Night Live: stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home to prevent the spread of Omicron. Johnson’s Biden was convinced that the hit film — which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya — was responsible for the massive spread of the virus. “Think about it,” he said on the January 15 episode. “When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th. Stop seeing Spider-Man,” he urged.
And now, a message from President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Q8TglFNBlF
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022
The variant was spreading rapidly in mid-December, so perhaps Johnson’s Biden had a point. In fact, SNL was also majorly affected by COVID on the final episode of 2021, forcing the series to cancel its live sketches and audience (Tom Hanks was a last minute addition to the Paul Rudd hosted episode, alongside Tina Fey who filled in for Colin Jost). Johnson’s Biden went on to make some additional suggestions to reporters and Americans. “See anything else,” he added. “I saw the first half hour of House of Gucci. That’s more than enough movie for anyone,” referencing Lady Gaga and Adam Driver‘s film.
‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/czPQ796lsO
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022
A reporter then suggested that perhaps there was another version of Biden in the “multi-verse” that “wants people” to see the movie. In the MCU, a multi-verse concept exists — which is how previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were able to appear in the latest film with Tom Holland.
“Finally, a good question!” Johnson’s Joe explained. It turns out the concept had crossed his mind “I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I’ve consulted with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange [played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the films]. As far as I can tell there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me,” he added.
“One of them is a Joe Biden that lost to [former president Donald] Trump. That Biden hosts a show on CNBC called ‘T-birds, Tacos and Trains.’ And then there’s a third Joe Biden that was the greatest president in history. My approval ratings are sky high, I’m actually supported by my own party, and I understand the show Euphoria,” he went on. Turns out one of the Joe’s was Pete Davidson from the “real universe” with a message for Johnson’s: that his universe was going to be destroyed!
“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete’s Joe, rocking futuristic sunglasses and a blazer with nothing underneath, urged. “This world is maybe more fun for him,” Pete added.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Says She ‘Loves’ Jamie Lynn ‘Unconditionally’ Amid Feud: ‘I Know Your Real Heart’
Britney Spears posted a heartfelt open letter to Jamie Lynn after calling her younger sister a ‘scum’ person, saying it’s ‘tacky’ for a ‘family to fight in public.’
Britney Spears, 40, loves her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, “unconditionally” — despite the current drama between the pair. The In The Zone singer took to Twitter to post a lengthy open letter to her youngest sibling after drama pertaining to Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said and subsequent GMA interview. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!” Britney wrote in the screen shotted iPhone note posted to Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15. The letter was in clear reference to Brit’s earlier post, in which she called Jamie Lynn a “scum” person.
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 15, 2022
“When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying,” Britney explained. “I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!” she penned, referencing Jamie Lynn’s teen acting career on Zoey 101 and successful song writing accolades.
Britney went on to discuss her difficult 13 year long conservatorship, which placed her under the control of their father Jamie Spears, 69. As conservator of her estate, Jamie oversaw Britney’s business affairs, career and music catalogue, amongst other things. When the arrangement went into place in 2008, Jamie Lynn was then 17-years-old and pregnant with daughter Maddie, now 13 — and said on GMA she was simply focused on becoming a mother at the time. She also stated she “took no steps” to become a part of the conservatorship as she got older.
Her older sister, however, seemed to disagree with that statement. “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!” Britney said in her lengthy Jan. 15 post. “You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me!!!” she added.
Britney then made it clear that no matter the drama, she “loves” Jamie Lynn no matter what. “All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!” she wrote. “You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most….I know your real heart.” Jamie Lynn has yet to respond to the latest post.
During the interview, Jamie Lynn made it clear she’s on Britney’s side. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said to ABC. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family — if it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”
“I love my sister,” she also said on camera through tears. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”
Celebrities
Julia Fox Straddles Kanye West As She Says She’s ‘Surrendering’ To Him: ‘I Feel Safe With Him’
The model did a very sexy photo shoot with her rapper boyfriend, as she revealed she had an ‘instant connection’ with him.
Turning up the heat! Julia Fox and her beau Kanye West set temperatures soaring in a new sexy photo shoot, all while the model spilled the tea on their new romance. Julia, 31, looked every inch the cover girl as she showed off her flawless figure in a skintight leather crop top and matching leggings, seen here with Interview Magazine. In one sizzling snap, she straddles Kanye on a couch, while in another she rocks a bra with her arms around him. The most provocative of all the shots has Julia laying on a table as Kanye appears ready to eat her with a fork and knife. No wonder she says she’s “surrendering” to him!
“I’m really surrendering,” she told the outlet of her relationship with the “Famous” singer. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life.” She called the experience a “new sensation,” adding that it’s one she believes she deserves, especially after feeling like she’s always working so hard without any help.
Reflecting on such a challenge, Julia said she told herself there was going to be something good to come out of being “miserable,” as long as she hung in there. “And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”
As for how the relationship is evolving, Julia said she is pleasantly surprised Kanye has yet to let her down, as she has become accustomed to with past lovers. “I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”
Julia even revealed what the cute couple chat about when it’s just the two of them, saying it’s exciting to be in the vicinity of “someone who’s operating at the level” of Kanye. “These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life.” As an example of a wild thing he’s dreamt up, Julia was quick to say her “transformation. “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my sh** was in boxes, gone. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”
Celebrities
Find Out Erika Jayne’s RHOBH Salary as She’s Reportedly Awarded a Raise for Season 12
Erika Jayne was making a lot as she filmed the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills amid divorce from Thomas Girardi and a series of lawsuits — and she’ll reportedly be making even more for season 12.
In a new report, which questioned why Mary Cosby didn’t show up to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two reunion to face allegations of a cult and racism when Erika showed up to the season 11 reunion to be questioned about potentially stealing from widows and orphans of plane crash victims, details regarding Erika’s Bravo salary have been revealed.
Tamara Tattles revealed details regarding Erika’s salary for RHOBH, sharing that she was being paid $68,000 an episode for season 11, which garnered her $1.36 million for the 20 episodes that aired during the season.
In addition to her regular reason salary, Erika also reportedly earned $272,000 for the four-part reunion. This was far more than Mary’s alleged $19,500, which was seemingly much easier for her to pass up. That said, Erika was certainly dealt with her fair share of hard-hitting questions from host Andy Cohen.
As RHOBH fans will recall, Andy “went hard” on Erika because, as The Sun explained, the network expected the four-part special to be “one of the highest-rated reunions” and encouraged him to “go there” with the cast member.
“I think I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions. and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” he later said on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising, and we spoke about everything.”
In addition to being accused of stealing settlement money from Thomas’ firm, Girardi Keese, that was meant for widows and victims of the Lion Air crash of 2018, Erika was hit with a $25 million lawsuit amid filming on season 11, which claimed she received fraudulent transfers from the firm.
During an interview with Us Weekly after the taping, Erika’s co-star and friend, Kyle Richards, admitted the questions aimed at Erika were “relentless.”
“But [Andy] has a hard job. He knows the audience is expecting these questions and expecting answers. I know it was hard for him. I mean, my makeup artist, who was there, she was like, ‘I was feeling so bad for Erika. Oh, my God. That was like a nightmare for her.’ And I’m like, ‘He has to ask these questions,’” she noted.
As for the upcoming 12th season, the outlet said Erika will likely see a salary increase of 10 percent, which brings her to an episodic rate of $71,400.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime later this year.
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
‘Joe Biden’ Blames Omicron On New ‘Spider-Man’ Film & Escapes To Multiverse On ‘SNL’
Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17
FBI: Hostage taker was not focused on Jewish community
‘Cards on the table’: Michelle Wu faces potentially tone-setting few weeks
Patriots-Bills inactives: Kyle Dugger, Dont’a Hightower active, WR Kristian Wilkerson out
Bruins Notebook: Urho Vaakanainen comes through at the end
Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic hammer LeBron James, Lakers in rout
Hostages safe after standoff inside synagogue; captor dead
Men’s hockey: Hot goalie helps Alaska upset Gophers
Hostages safe after standoff inside Texas synagogue
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore