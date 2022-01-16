News
Joe Mantegna helps portray autism ‘As We See It’ in Amazon series
After his long run on “Criminal Minds,” Joe Mantegna’s new series is quite a switch for him … and he brings part of his own family background to it.
A parent of an autistic daughter, the Tony Award-winning actor also addresses the subject in “As We See It,” Amazon’s adaptation of an Israeli drama series that begins streaming Friday.
Mantegna portrays the father of Jack (Rick Glassman), one of several young-adult roommates on the autism spectrum who are supported by their families and each other. Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien play the other members of the central trio, with Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) as their main aide.
“I’ve been involved in it since its inception,” Mantegna said of the show developed by Emmy-winning executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”). “They came to me shortly after ‘Criminal Minds’ stopped, and when I read the (pilot) script, I was really knocked out by it … for a lot of reasons. Jason is such a wonderful, beautiful writer, and it had a very personal impact on me.”
Mantegna isn’t sure whether his eldest daughter Gia’s condition was known to Katims. “I never asked,” he said. “Jason might have thought that might be an interesting layer, but I know that it’s also a personal thing for him. They really thought it out to the point where, besides that the three main actors were identified as being on the autism spectrum, they were going to hire 12 (autistic) people on the crew — which is really unheard of. You have to go through the unions and all that, and they did that. I hope it’s a sign of the times, in terms of where we’re going with inclusion.”
In “As We See It,” Mantegna’s character, Lou, faces a health challenge of his own. “My watchword for a good part of my life has been, ‘Everybody’s got a story, and nobody gets a free ride,’ ” reflected Mantegna. “To me, this is an example of that. Each of us has a personal story, and some of those are things we would not have chosen. And so be it.”
Gia Mantegna is a makeup artist who almost ended up working on “As We See It” along with her father, but ultimately didn’t. However, her dad has enjoyed acting with Glassman as his on-screen son, deeming him “a wonderful young man. Most people in the world would think of him as just a smart, sunny, quirky guy, yet being sensitive to that world, I could tell there’s a reason for that quirkiness. He’s a stand-up comic, so he has those certain savant abilities, just like my daughter has.”
News
Schoen: Playing high-stakes poker with Putin
This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent forces into Kazakhstan to provide support to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s autocratic government amid violent protests that erupted over energy prices.
At the same time, thousands of Russian troops are currently massed on the border with Ukraine — an escalation that raises serious concerns about a military invasion on par with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.
The Biden administration met with Russian officials this week in an attempt to defuse the Ukraine standoff, but their efforts were to no avail. Moscow is unrelentingly seeking an agreement from NATO to not expand its reach eastward into Ukraine and to end security cooperation with Ukraine — proposals that the lead U.S. diplomat called “non-starters.”
To be sure, Russia’s actions — individually and collectively — with regard to Kazakhstan and Ukraine are part of a wider effort by Putin to reassert Russia’s dominance over former Soviet states, and to undermine both the actual and perceived strength of NATO.
And make no mistake, Putin is gaining ground in his quest.
Putin’s advances have been made possible by the fact that the United States and NATO lack a uniform strategy for dealing with non-NATO states that were part of the former Soviet Republic — including Ukraine and Kazakhstan — which former national security adviser John Bolton aptly noted in a recent piece for the Wall Street Journal.
Indeed, the U.S. said earlier this week that it would not intervene in the crisis in Kazakhstan, and the State Department went no further than to call for “restraint by both the authorities and protestors.” At the same time, the true extent of militaristic and economic support that the U.S. and NATO are willing to provide to Ukraine — either in the event of a full-on Russian invasion, or absent one — is unclear.
President Joe Biden reportedly warned Putin last month that an invasion of Ukraine would result in harsh economic sanctions, the disruption of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and Ukraine receiving defensive capabilities from the West.
Despite Biden ostensibly drawing a “red line,” Putin has held his ground and continues to demand a guarantee that NATO will not expand eastward into Ukraine — perhaps because Putin is testing the president, or because he has little reason to believe that Biden would follow through fully on his threats.
The U.S. has not drastically increased military aid to Ukraine since Biden took office, and in May, the administration waived sanctions against Nord Stream 2. And up until this point, Moscow has clearly not been deterred by any economic sanctions imposed against them.
Furthermore, the chaotic withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August — which weakened America’s standing on the world stage, and also signals that the Biden administration is reluctant to engaging in future foreign wars — has clearly emboldened Putin to behave more aggressively.
Whether or not Putin will actually engage in Ukraine has yet to be determined. Some have argued that because Kazakhstan — a neighboring autocracy — was thrown into chaos, Putin may be more likely to take aggressive actions to weaken Ukraine, which has been striving for democracy and working on integrating itself with the West.
To that end, I mostly agree with the argument made by those like former national security official Fiona Hill, who have said that the situation in Kazakhstan could very well “accelerate Putin’s desire to do something” in Ukraine.
However, I do not see Russian involvement in Kazakhstan as a sign that Putin’s influence is waning. While the uprising in Kazakhstan against the Russian-allied government there was not an ideal scenario for Russia, Putin can — as I anticipate he will — use the situation in Kazakhstan to his advantage with Ukraine and with other non-NATO former Soviet states.
Specifically, Putin can point to Moscow’s decisive intervention in Kazakhstan as evidence that Russia is a more reliable militaristic partner than NATO and the United States.
Putin is clearly already working to achieve this end. On Thursday, the Russian president effectively declared success in Russia’s mission to stabilize Kazakhstan, announcing that Russian troops had “accomplished their task,” and were preparing to return home. Earlier in the week, he had promised other pro-Russia ex-Soviet states that they would receive decisive Russian support in similar circumstances.
Following the withdrawal of troops from Kazakhstan, we can reasonably expect that Putin will ramp up efforts to undermine and pressure the democratically elected government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — which has received lukewarm support from NATO — especially given the lack of success of Russia’s talks with the U.S. and NATO this week.
To be sure, NATO could effectively stop Putin in his tracks — or at the very least, anticipate his next moves — if they had a concrete plan outlining the extent of support that they would provide to non-NATO former-Soviet states like Ukraine.
If Putin does invade Ukraine, the U.S. and NATO need to be prepared to take two concrete steps. First, to seriously consider suspending Russia from SWIFT, the global interbank payment system; and second, to begin providing lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.
Absent these two steps and a broader strategy, NATO would be effectively ceding Putin ground in his quest to re-gain control of former Soviet states and weaken the Western alliance.
Douglas Schoen is a longtime Democratic political consultant.
News
Stream out the end of the pandemic with these five recommendations
Now we are really near the end. Right? Maybe hunker down two more weeks and hold onto your enthusiasm about your March plans. And hold even tighter to your remote control.
As you look forward to the Boston Ballet, Billie Elilish at the Garden or seeing the next “Downton Abbey” film in a theater, here’s what to watch to pass the time with a bit of joy, laughter and tears.
In a world where everyone has a few streaming services and nobody has all of them, here is the best of the best on five services.
“Mythic Quest,” Apple TV
A tech-centric show for people who don’t care about tech (like “Silicon Valley”), “Mythic Quest” is a workplace comedy about a video game company full of bizarre, lovable, complex characters (like “The Office”). Created by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” talents Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the show digs into major societal inequities and minor angsts. McElhenney gets you in the door but Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy Li – a constantly put upon computer engineer – proves to be the heart of the series.
“All About Eve,” the Criterion Channel
“Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night,” quips Bette Davis’ Margo Channing in this cutting look at backstage life. “All About Eve” pits aging actor Margo against doe-eyed up-and-comer Eve Harrington in a sharp, funny drama written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. (The movie gets bonus points for introducing much of America to the scene-stealing charm of Marilyn Monroe.) For more Mankiewicz masterpieces, the Criterion Channel has a retrospective of his work from the intimate (frank look at racism “No Way Out”) to the spectacular (“Cleopatra”).
“Star Trek: Picard,” Paramount+
“Picard” is your gateway back into the Star Trek universe. The series reintroduces the great Jean-Luc Picard as he continues to mourn the death of Data and deal with implications of the collapse of the Romulan empire. Let Jean-Luc guide you home and then stream “Star Trek: Discovery” and its bold reinvention of the Klingons.
“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu
The show for people who love true crime podcasts and people who hate true crime podcasts – which seems to be everyone. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three unlikely friends in their quest to solve a murder in their appartment building (and find meaning in life). Just a few of the things the show does: nail cross-generational humor, give Martin Short his best role ever, remind America Steve Martin is master of physical comedy.
“Never Have I Ever,” Netflix
Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” leans on classic touchstones “The Wonder Years,” “My So-Called Life” and John Hughes while reinventing the coming age genre for a new generation. Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishan) is on the hunt for “a stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.” Instead, she makes a mess of everything. Over and over and over again. Deeply flawed and absolutely lovable, Devi swims upstream to overcome awkwardness, tragedy, cultural conflicts and hormones in Southern California. Oh, and tennis champ John McEnroe narrates, and it totally works.
News
Beat the winter blues with a trip to Lil’ Rhody
Gray skies and early darkness; cold weather but not a lot of that pretty snow. Sounds like someone has a case of the Januarys.
There’s a cure: Head south! By that we mean Rhode Island. Lil’ Rhody packs a great escape punch this time of year.
With January hotel discounts at more than 30 destinations (40% at most spots), RI Restaurant Month still in full swing and a breadth of lodging choices for whatever your winter mood desires, this may be the best time in winter to escape there.
Hotel Month Rhode Island (visitrhodeisland.com/rhode-island-hotel-month/) is the state’s way of welcoming guests this time of year. On that site, you’ll find destination ideas, travel plan suggestions and, best of all, discounts up to 40% off per night for everything from B&Bs to quaint inns to posh and even city-based hotels.
From a spa day and dining outing in Providence to a winter retreat beachside, you can find all kinds of winter vibes there. And while that beach may be cold, the beauty and sense of escape (at a discount) warm the soul.
Here are a few options, but there are many more.
Winter beach perfection
Westerly, R.I., is a breathtakingly lovely place.
And while the beach rocks in the summer, its beauty and drama are a winter draw as well. With the town quieter and the wide open beach nearly unpopulated, it’s a perfect time to pack those warm mittens, socks and sweaters and take a winter beach escape.
Great choices? The Weekapaug Inn (weekapauginn.com) puts you seaside in a cozy setting.
You can hang indoors and soak in the outside from there; the sitting areas have telescopes, huge windows, lots of board games and plenty of spots to watch the sun sparkle off the deep blue winter sea.
Getting outside is special there, though: Their on-site naturalist can take you on hikes (some even help you make a necklace from rocks you find), beach walks (you may even spot a whale or seal) or even take you out at night for clear winter star-gazing. There are few things as lovely as looking up at Orion as waves crash just a few feet from you.
The dining there is great too — and you have usage rights to the nearby Ocean House as well.
More inland but just as cozy is the Shelter Harbor Inn (shelterharborinnri.com), where you’ll find a contemporary casual vibe peppered with a local historic feel.
The inn draws you in — you’ll want to dine and sip cocktails at their Farmhouse Kitchen + Bar, which draws on local ingredients to create winter food and beverages like their Spiced Apple Pie drink made with local gin, or their rock and rye that blends local Cask & Crew Walnut Toffee Rye, citrus juices and a cinnamon stick.
Their spa has a winter twist too. How warming does a rosemary mint scalp massage and a peppermint vanilla foot massage sound?
The inn can set you out on adventures too, including a winter seal cruise. Bundle up, see the seals up close and learn all about them, then return to your inn for a warm drink by the fire.
Out in the country winter style
Never before heard of the Preserve Sporting Club Reserve & Residences (preservesportingclub.com)? While it’s amazing in the summer, winters at the club are just as unique an escape.
Those who love a good scotch and cigar will be in heaven: The Preserve embraces, celebrates and elevates that culture. In the winter, you can set up a private “safari” tent experience centered around ccotch, cigars and s’mores.
The Preserve is home to an OH! Spa as well, where you can get a locally sourced warm lavender massage and other great treatments.
They have great dining choices, including their unique Makers Mark Hobbit Houses, where you can savor bourbon dinner pairings in a warm and unique setting.
In the city
And should you want a city-vibe escape, you’ve got options as well.
Graduate Providence (graduatehotels.com), formerly the Biltmore, gives you a grand yet warm setting to settle into as well as use as a home base to explore winter style.
Their new Norwich Spa is a great spot for mellowing out, and their new Reiner’s Bar and Game room offers a fun spot to embrace your sporty side while staying warm.
It’s walking distance to so many museums, the lovely river that cuts through the city — and lots of dining. RI Dining week runs through Jan. 22 so there are deals and specials all over Providence.
And should you want to morph some crazy fun winter outside with that lovely indoor winter spot, head to the Providence Rink for — get this — winter bumper cars.
