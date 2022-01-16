Bitcoin
Joe Rogan Holds High Hopes For The Cryptocurrency Industry
There have been several reactions and comment from prominent personalities about the trend of cryptocurrency from the beginning of 2022. The world’s most prominent controversial podcaster and comedian, Joe Rogan, has just expressed his ‘hope’ for digital assets. He made this confession during a recent podcast interview.
On January 8, Rogan, through the 1760th episode of his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ deliberated on the crypto future. This discussion was with Adam Curry, his fellow podcaster.
The estimated number of listeners for every episode of Rogan’s podcast is about 11 million. This is significantly high irrespective of the moves from Spotify in censoring some offensive episodes. Also, Rogan’s podcast bagged the top position of the most popular during 2021 on Spotify.
The world’s most prominent podcaster stated that cryptocurrency would either entirely fall or become an opportunity for sailing to a better future for human lives.
Curry stated that several young individuals are moving out on his part. Such moves could be for developing parallel networks and systems. He confirmed his loyalty to Bitcoin by stating that he’s on the BTC train to provide more security for his funds. He lamented the broken money system, causing misery, inflation, and even wars due to its link to oil.
Curry has been the host of ‘No Agenda,’ a right-wing podcast that has received criticisms from the medical community and mainstream media. They believed that Curry has been promoting conspiracy theories.
Metaverse And Cryptocurrency Vision From Podcasters
The discussion between Rogan and Curry transcended to the potential of digital Metaverse that Silicon Valley controls. Also, they talked about NFTs and their role within the crypto space.
Rogan composed a theory for the future where firms could devise their digital tokens. Hence, buying their products will demand that customers utilize the tokens.
He cited that Apple could achieve that with ease. Rogan explained that the process would be first to buy the digital coins you will use to buy the company’s products. He said that the process is similar to stocks.
Reacting to that, Curry expressed his disagreement by saying that Rogan’s explanation is different from the plan. Instead, Curry stated that powerful governments and institutions are expected to focus on their Central Bank Digital Currencies, CBDCs.
He mentioned that individuals would have crypto tokens and wallets allocated from the Federal Reserve. Hence, retail banking will have little or no use.
Irrespective of the positive vibes from the podcasters in appreciating cryptocurrency, lots of crypto community members are pretty skeptical.
The two podcasters, Rogan and Curry, stand within the crypto space as being highly controversial. Rogan is famous for his kicks against ‘political uprightness. So, he had gained past criticism for his jokes that depicts racism, sexism, and transphobia.
Rogan received payment from CashApp in July 2021 to advertise Bitcoin to his listeners. Also, in November, he got $100,000 as a BTC payment.
Kosovo Power Crisis, Crypto Mining Banned!
- Kosovo suffers under immense power crisi for the past two months.
- Government of Kosovo, orders immediate shut down and ban of all crypto mining industries in the nation.
- Crypto miners in Kosovo are forced to sell out equipment at dead prices.
Yet, another crypto mining fatal disaster surfaces back, completely making the nation ban crypto mining activity completely. Banning crypto mining has now become quite common. On the other side, it has become a big down puller for the crypto industry. China, being once the largest crypto mining industry in the world, has even established a complete ban of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining for the country.
Many factors construct towards the banning of crypto and BTC mining activities. Upon them, the most vulnerable factor is the electricity power supply availability and pricing. Indeed, the BTC mining is obviously considered the worst, as it is the one which requires the most power supply for production.
Joining the BTC and crypto mining ban league is now, one of the poorest countries of Southern eastern Europe, Kosovo. Kosovo is actually a small and poor country in Europe.
Kosovo Ban on BTC & Crypto Mining
Kosovo being a poor country, it’s obvious that the prices are low. In spite of this, as the electricity prices of Kosovo is the lowest in all of Europe, crypto mining entered effortlessly. As the country has no rules or regulations for the crypto industry for the nation, in recent times Kosovo became a prominent house for crypto and BTC mining. The crypto and BTC mining took over the entire nation at a rapid pace, owing to all these factors.
Predominantly, Kosovo also started to sell off about 40% of their power supply, importing them to other countries for higher prices. Moreover, crypto mining farms started to drag out more and more electricity too. Due to these factors, slowly for the past few months Kosovo started to face an immense electricity power crisis.
In fact, in the last few days of 2021, many regions of Kosovo experienced complete blackouts and people took to protest on the streets.
As a result, the government of Kosovo issued immediate orders to completely ban crypto mining and BTC mining. This inturn completely affected the livelihood of most of Kosovo, as all crypto mining farms were forced to be closed. Moreover, people bought heavy expensive mining equipment in loans and debts, foreseeing a brighter future. Finally, the sudden government decisions shattered their dreams and livelihood completely.
In spite of this, now the social media of Kosovo is on blaze with complete online sell offs of various heavy mining equipment being sold off at extremely low and dead prices.
AI-generated NFTs Are Sure To Be a Game Changer in the NFT Sector
- AI-based NFTs are expected to gain due to the Metaverse’s surge in popularity.
- Generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs.
There were $25 billion worth of non-fungible token (NFT) sales in 2021, proving that the sector is one of the most sought-after in crypto, according to CoinMarketCap. With Christie’s estimating $93 million in non-fungible token sales at its fourth annual Art+Tech Summit in August, art NFTs had a huge influence last year.
Despite their importance, initiatives like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club seem to have grabbed center stage in the crypto art scene, dominated by cartoons and memes. A new subclass of NFTs is developing, based on modern technology and human creativity, despite these projects being some of the most successful to date.
For people in the art world and those interested in upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and the Metaverse, these “AI-generative NFTs” are becoming more popular. GANs, or generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs. Data is used to train models, which creates art-like visuals created by a computer.
For those who want to make artwork based on their chosen teachings and subsequently sell it on the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, Art AI has developed the Eponym tool. Despite their obvious promise, it’s not clear whether AI-generated NFTs can be trusted to produce high-quality visuals based on text or photos.
Additionally, it’s worth noting there are many methods in which AI-based NFTs may be generated. Regardless of the specifics of the technology, AI-generated NFTs are sure to be a game-changer in the coming years. AI-based NFTs are expected to gain due to the Metaverse’s surge in popularity.
OCC Joins Fed for New Crypto Legislation
- OCC joins with the Feds for new crypto legislation.
- OCC to intervene more crypto firms and establishments as intermediaries along with the Federal Reserve.
- New report on digital currency to be out soon.
The news regarding the upcoming new Digital Currency report is the mainstream topic these days amidst the crypto industry, till the launch though. As many predict and as per the current negotiations and news revelations, the new report and legislation on the digital currency is expected to be in favor for the crypto sector.
As many analysts depict once the new crypto report comes out officially, there will be a massive boom in the overall market. In spite of all this, the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will be now joining together with the Federal Reserve to work on the new crypto report.
OCC’s Collaboration Strategies
The high official of the OCC, Michael J. Hsu points out various strategies that the OCC and the Federal Reserve have to work together to achieve the new crypto report. Significantly, he states that the entire crypto industry is worth about $2 Trillion, and so it has to be handled carefully as it is extremely sensitive.
Firstly, Michael J. Hsu states that in order to come up with a well rounded report satisfying all, certain collaborations of various prominent crypto firms are needed. This includes crypto exchanges, Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) sector, the Metaverse, and many other prominent firms from all attributes of the crypto and blockchain technology.
Secondly, he continues that the crypto industry lacks a prominent defined legal rules and regulations, being vulnerable to numerous cyber crimes, scams, hacks and much more.
Moreover, he states that if the current situation continues, most of the people and investors into crypto will lose their trust. In addition, he adds that if such an event is said to occur, then all those holding the stablecoins will withdraw their holding immediately unaffected. However, such an act will affect and completely demolish the entire crypto industry.
Besides, a few days back the Fed chair Jerome Powell even acknowledged openly that the new report will be out within weeks.
