Julia Fox’s Friendship With Madonna Isn’t New: She Doesn’t ‘Need Kanye’ To Make ‘Connections’
The model had been discussing projects with the Material Girl for quite some time, and her own socialite status keeps her in the right circles without any help from new BF Kanye.
Julia Fox, is doing just fine on her own, thank you very much! After the 31-year-old model and her new boyfriend Kanye West, 44, were spotted out on a dinner date with a bunch of friends, including Madonna, 63, fans questioned if Julia was using her relationship with the rapper to gain clout and friendships with other celebs. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that is simply not the case, as Julia is already running in the right circles and has even known the Material Girl previously. “Julia is already a socialite and has her own friends. She doesn’t really need Kanye,” the insider revealed. “Yes, this relationship is very ‘of the moment’ but Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye.”
The source went on to say that Julia’s recent coupling with the superstar “obviously” garners more attention — but “Julia holds her own.” “Madonna is someone they both share in common but Madonna would be hanging with her right now regardless of Kanye,” the source added. “He likes that she already has her own connections.”
The friendship between Julia and Madonna was also confirmed by Julia’s BFF and Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh, who spoke about it EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Madonna and Julia know each other from the New York fashion scene, they are both New York City legends,” Niki explained. She claimed the recent dinner date that included Julia, Madonna and Kanye was nothing new for her friend. “Madonna and Julia had dinner plans and Kanye tagged along. It’s honestly just a Tuesday for (Julia). She’s had dinner with Madonna on a Monday before. Before she met Ye. It’s not weird at all. Nothing has really changed.”
Meanwhile, on a recent episode of the podcast, Julia explained why she thinks her new romance with Kanye makes sense. “All the people that we have in common—like, friends in common—have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,” she said. Julia also revealed why the couple clicks so well. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast. We keep up with each other, which is very cool,”
RHONJ: Frank Catania Shares New Details About Dolores’ Split From David, Calls New Boyfriend Paul an “Alpha”
After waiting (in vain) for Dr. David Principe to give her a ring, Dolores Catania ended their relationship this past summer.
Many of Dolores’ friends on Real Housewives of New Jersey felt David wasn’t right for her.
In an interview with the Side Piece podcast, Dolores’ ex-husband Frank revealed details about the breakup. “I don’t know what the final deal was,” said Frank. “I always say David is the most incredible doctor you will ever… he’s the most caring doctor… he’s excellent at his job; he sucks as a boyfriend and I’ll tell him to his face. I tell him all the time.”
He went on to say, “I think it got to a point where Dolores said ‘I’m okay with it but give me a four-day weekend here or there…’ and next thing you know he had to cancel, and then they just started drifting apart.”
“David’s still one of my best friends,” he explained. “Me and him just went to dinner the other night.”
Frank also talked about his own girlfriend (whose name he didn’t share): “She’s never been on [the show]. And we took a little hiatus, we took a break, and we’re back together. And who knows? Maybe this year, the next season we film, she may make an appearance.”
He said his girlfriend doesn’t have a “thick skin,” and he’s scared what viewers might say about her. “Believe me… the limelight is definitely not primary to her,” he said. But she “gets along great” with his ex-wife.
Although Frank and Dolores are dating other people, Frank expressed, “Nobody gets in between Dolores and I, nobody. You come into this dynamic you know that there’s a relationship between me and Dolores which is not the orthodox relationship, and you have to understand.”
He said their significant others have “nothing to worry about . . . We are abnormally close for an ex-husband and ex-wife but on a different level than we were before.”
Frank then addressed Dolores’ new romance: “I haven’t hung out with [her boyfriend Paul Connell] enough to make a decision, but I gotta be honest with you . . . Dolores seems happy. He’s a nice guy. He’s very well to do. He’s a nice guy — makes her happy.”
He eventually revealed, “Listen, Paul’s an alpha guy, Paul’s a strong guy, okay? I just hope he can deal with Dolores and I’s relationship.”
“I hope to spend more time with him, with Dolores, because that’s usually what breaks the ice,” Frank added. “The more time you spend with Dolores and I when we’re together, you see the relationship.”
Because I Got High: Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In GA
Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI in Georgia.
According to Us Weekly, the host of Friday Night Vibes fell asleep behind the wheel during the early hours of Jan. 14.
After calls to the police, Tiffany Haddish was spotted pulling into a neighborhood. They then proceeded to stop her and arrest her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believed she was also under the influence of marijuana.
According to records, obtained by TMZ, she posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 AM.
Tiffany recently opened up about the adversity she’s been going through during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I’m going through some things over here,” Haddish said. “My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like ‘Happy New Year!’ I’m like, no, neutral New Year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year.”
Apart from the loss of comedian Bob Saget, who she saw as a mentor and father figure, she just recently loss her grandmother, her dog and close friend as well as producer Carl Craig.
“That man– he taught me so much,” she shared. “I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind…You know when you watch TV shows and you’re like, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like this — he was instantly like a father figure to me,” she said. Around the time I turned to like 21 he shifted from a father figure type to like a big brother. He’d be like, ‘Alright, let’s go out.’ He would send me messages and tell me he was proud of me.” says Tiffany about Bob Saget.
Haddish also called it quits with her ex-boo Common and we all know how tough breakups can be. They ended their relationship because of their busy careers taking time away from their relationship, according to an anonymous source from People.
Despite everything Tiffany Haddish is going through she still somehow managed to smile for the camera when cops snapped her mug shot.
Sending healing and well wishes towards Tiffany Haddish as she navigates these tough times.
‘Ray Donovan’s Kerris Dorsey Breaks Down The Movie’s Huge Death: ‘It Was Very Shocking’
‘Ray Donovan’ wrapped up its story in a satisfying final film. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kerris Dorsey about the game-changing Bridget moment that brought ‘Ray Donovan’ to a close.
Ray Donovan turned the page on the final chapter of its story after 7 incredible seasons. Ray Donovan: The Movie weaved the past into the present to bring the Donovan family full circle. Bridget Donovan, played by Kerris Dorsey, played a major role in finishing the story: Bridget kills Mickey.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kerris about this pivotal moment and whether or not Bridget has any regrets over killing her grandfather. She also discussed being able to fully say goodbye to Bridget after the show’s shocking cancellation in 2020 and how she feels about Bridget’s ending.
Before we get into the movie, Ray Donovan was abruptly canceled after season 7 in February 2020. Talks of a movie came up, but then COVID took over. Given the COVID situation, did you think this movie would ever come to fruition before you started filming?
Kerris Dorsey: I did not. I think I made my peace initially with it being canceled, had my little mourning period, and then I kind of moved on. There were people saying for a while that there was going to be a movie, but I feel like I don’t trust things until I’m on set shooting them because it’s hard enough to get something made, let alone during a pandemic, so I really didn’t think it was going to happen. I hoped that it would, but it wasn’t something that I felt was a given. So it was just that much sweeter when we were on set shooting and that it actually happened.
What did it feel like to get the chance to fully say goodby to a character you’ve played for nearly a decade after the show was canceled?
Kerris Dorsey: It was very emotional. I was looking at videos from the shoot, and I have videos of everyone wrapping their characters and getting a series wrap and everyone crying in it. I think we all thought that it was the end, and we didn’t get to really say goodbye. We didn’t really get to finish the storyline because season 7 leaves off in a really cliffhanger way. I started playing Bridget Donovan when I was 14. It was like a weird breakup when we got canceled. It was like someone breaking up with you. You thought everything was going well. You just don’t anticipate it at all, so it felt like closure in that way.
Bridget completely floored me in the movie. What was your reaction when you read that Bridget was going to be the one to kill Mickey?
Kerris Dorsey: I was really shocked because no one told me beforehand, so I knew just from David Hollander, the showrunner, that there was good stuff. I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ I’m very skeptical I guess is the takeaway. So when I read that, I didn’t even anticipate it. I wasn’t even picking up context clues throughout the whole script. It was very shocking. I remember I was in Hawaii and had just touched down and was reading it on my phone. It was very not ceremonial at all. I was just scrolling on my phone. It was very shocking for me.
After it happens, Bridget remains stoic. She doesn’t apologize to Ray for it. She just says, “It had to stop. It had to end.” Your delivery was breathtaking. Walk me through that final scene for Bridget, which will go down as one of the most pivotal moments of Ray Donovan.
Kerris Dorsey: Thank you. We did a lot of rehearsals. We were in that motel room for a week. It was a set motel room, and we worked through it in a lot of different iterations. There was a lot of talk of what her reaction would be. Would it just be pure stoicism? Would there be any kind of emotional relief? The whole movie I’m just like in a fugue state. Bridget is in so much pain. She’s not able to have any release, so we decided that’s the moment that you see her come out of it when she sees Ray and connects with him on it. On a human level, it all comes flooding out. It was a really fascinating rehearsal process. I think it went through a few different iterations, but I love the way that it turned out.
Do you think she has any regrets at all, or do you think she’ll remain at peace with her decision?
Kerris Dorsey: I think there’s more peace than anything. I think that it’s something that felt she needed to do. Her behavior is modeled after her dad. Once you let violence solve every issue, essentially, and there’s this cycle that’s been going on for years that obviously the movie explores with the flashback stuff. The only way for all of that pain to end in Bridget’s mind was to kill him, so I think there’s a lot of peace, but I also think there’s going to be some emotional fallout from that, which we will never see. But I think it felt right to her. It felt like the right decision.
Speaking of that cycle and referencing the flashbacks, we see Ray taking the fall for what his daughter did, for something he didn’t do. The situation is balancing itself out after Ray sent Mickey to jail for something he didn’t do. Do you think Bridget will be able to live with her father taking the blame?
Kerris Dorsey: No. I think that she is ultimately such a complicated person in terms of her family. But what’s happened to her, every single thing that’s happened to her throughout her very short life, I think that’s something that in the moment she had to accept because she knew that there was no other option. It was a perfect fix. Ultimately, it was a baller Ray Donovan fix, but I think that was all her action and her pain. It’s not something that you want someone else to go to jail for, especially your dad, even if you have a really complicated relationship.
In your mind, how do you think this will change their relationship? Have you thought about that at all?
Kerris Dorsey: I honestly haven’t just because it feels like such an ending. I feel like Bridget is a real person in certain ways, and it makes me really sad to think of her moving forward in the world. She has her uncles, but she has no parental figure anymore, especially if Ray’s in jail. I think there’s some imaginary alternative timeline where Ray gets himself out of jail. He’s done it before for other people, and everyone lives happily ever after. But I think that it’s going to be more complicated than ever. But Ray still loved Mickey after everything. As you see in the movie, there’s still so much love there despite everything.
Are you happy with where Bridget’s story ended?
Kerris Dorsey: I think that it’s always a mixed emotions thing because I think it’s a pretty poetic and cyclical way of ending the story. I do want a happy ending, even though I love movies that end kind of in this way, which is very bittersweet and sort of open-ended. Like I, for the characters themselves, I want them to be happy. I think that they’ve suffered so much, and I want them to have a great life moving forward. But in an objective sense, from an actor’s perspective or a storytelling perspective, I think it’s really satisfying. Even if it doesn’t mean a happy ending. I mean, no one was ever really going to have a happy ending. All of our favorite anti-heroes have to end with some extra added layer of trauma on the cake.
