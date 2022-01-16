Justin Sun Embraces His New Role as Grenada’s Brand Ambassador to WTO

Sun insisted that he would not be abandoning TRON.

TRON is up 2.34% in the last 24 hours.

The CEO of the TRON Foundation, Justin Sun, had resigned after his appointment as an ambassador to Grenada. Last year in mid-December, the 31-year-old entrepreneur revealed the change. One of Sun’s responsibilities at the World Trade Organization is to represent Grenada as an ambassador. Sun had announced the news in a tweet that read:

“I have accepted the invitation and appointment of the Grenadian Gov. to officially serve as the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the World Trade Organization in Geneva. I will be working in full capacity to represent Grenada’s national interests to the WTO.”

Even though he was stepping away from his active leadership position, Sun insisted that he would not be abandoning TRON. In 2017, Sun established the Singapore-based non-profit organization TRON Foundation, which created the TRON blockchain. It’s been said that he’s been involved in several scandals throughout the years.

Among Sun’s significant attempts in the last few years include:

His payment of $4.5 million for a charity lunch with Warren Buffett.

A hostile acquisition of the blockchain-based social network Steem.

The creation of a collection of high-value NFTs based on the technology.

Immediately after the news of Sun’s departure, TRON’s TRX currency dropped 7.3 percent to $0.08. Sun has since then been actively working in his new role.

Read More: TRON Price Prediction

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general to the WTO tweeted a picture along with Justin Sun and revealed about having a discussion of special economic development needs of Small Island Economies.

According to CoinMarketCap, the TRON price today is $0.069850 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $742,546,885 USD. TRON is up 2.34% in the last 24 hours.