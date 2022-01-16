Celebrities
Kanye West Holds Chicago In 1st Photo At Her 4th Birthday After Claiming He Was Not Invited
Chicago West was about to take a swing at a ‘4’ shaped piñata as she was held by her dad Kanye. The photos surfaced hours after he claimed he was ‘not allowed’ at the event.
Kanye West not only made it to his daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday — he was also front and center for a very special moment: hitting the piñata! In the first photos of Ye at the bash, the 44 year old rapper can be seen holding his adorable daughter as she holds a pink and white striped stick to hit the (likely filled with candy) decoration at the January 15 party. Kanye wore an all black leather outfit and chunky shoes, while Chi channeled Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century in her pink lamé outfit with matching pink pigtails in photos published by DailyMail.
The Yeezy designer was first spotted at the ‘LOL! Surprise’ and Barbie themed birthday for Chicago and her cousin Stormi Webster via a short Instagram story posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. In the clip Atiana, 22, filmed a large pink bouncy castle that just happened to catch Kanye in conversation with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 66. The surprising sighting came shortly after the Watch The Throne rapper publicly claimed he was “not allowed” to attend the party, despite multiple calls and texts to various people — including estranged wife Kim Kardashian — for the address.
“Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said in the selfie filmed video that was taken while he was driving, published by TMZ. A loud GPS giving directions could be heard in the background. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing,” he said, adding he had also asked for help from Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson.
After attending the party, he released another video where he thanked Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Travis Scott for giving him the location. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a follow-up video, also published by TMZ. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter…Kylie let me in,” he added.
The birthday drama comes amid Kim and Kanye’s on-going divorce. The SKIMS founder officially filed to end their marriage in Feb. 2021 after seven years and four children. Although Kimye’s split initially seemed amicable — with Kim supporting Ye through the release of his highly anticipated Donda album and him attending her SNL taping on Oct. 9 — the rapper has made it clear he wants to get back together. During his recent Larry Hoover benefit concert last month, he changed the outro to “Runaway” to sing, “I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly.”
A day later, Kim — who has been dating Pete Davidson, 28, since October — filed to become legally single. Kanye has also made attempts to move on with a flashy (and very fresh) romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31. Since meeting in Miami on NYE, the model and rapper have been spotted on dates in the Southern Florida city, New York and Los Angeles.
Celebrities
Christine Quinn Accuses Producers of Showing Favoritism on Selling Sunset, Addresses Pregnancy Misconceptions
Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn, is spilling all the behind scenes dirt on the show, including editors showing favoritism amongst the cast when it comes to what gets shown on the Netflix series.
Speaking to E! News Daily Pop, Christine said that there are sides that “absolutely” do not get shown in reference to her costars.
“There’s many times where in the show I say certain things, but they don’t want to have another respond to me, so sometimes they’ll do an interview clip,” Christine explained. “I’m just like why can’t I ever get a word in sometimes?”
Christine further elaborated saying, “I feel like there’s definitely favoritism in the editing room. And that is what is on the show, but I do the best [I can].”
Not only does Christine have to deal with a bad edit, but it caused her some personal drama with viewers questioning if her pregnancy was faked, judging by how some scenes were strung together.
“I didn’t know where it was coming from, and then I realized people were like, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing yoga after having a c-section!’ and I’m like, what are they talking about?” she said.
Christine explained, “But that was actually when I was pregnant.”
She also noted that the camera angle didn’t include her belly.
The rest of the season shows Christine involved in dating drama with fellow star, Emma Hernan over a mutual boyfriend who they may or may not have been dating at the same time.
Ending her interview, Christine did want to make one thing known.
“I don’t really tell people about things, and it was a relationship that was really difficult at the time (referring to the aforementioned boyfriend above) and really toxic, so I never told anyone. And it was something that I was embarrassed of and it didn’t mean anything to me, so that’s why it was something that I just really didn’t want to talk about, and really want to address,” she stated.
“I just hated that everyone thought that they knew me and thought that they knew the story. There’s so much that goes on behind closed doors with relationships,” Christine concluded.
Season 4 of Selling Sunset is now available for streaming on Netflix.
Celebrities
FBI Wants Astroworld Attendees To Upload Photos & Videos To FBI Website To Help Investigation
The FBI is asking for all Astroworld Festival attendees to upload any photos and videos they have to the FBI website to help with their investigation.
Months have gone by and the deadly Astroworld Festival is still under investigation by so many different parties.
The Houston Police Department has been working around the clock since the start of November reviewing facts, videos, photos, tips, and everything else trying to piece together how this tragedy happened that claimed 10 lives. According to Billboard, Houston PD is enlisting the help of the FBI for help with the vast amount of evidence they have to view. Even with the evidence stacked up, they are also asking for anyone else with footage to upload it for them.
“Houston Police Detectives have already viewed countless hours of video evidence as part of our ongoing investigation into the Astroworld event,” said the Houston Police Department in a statement Friday (Jan. 14). “To ensure that we have captured all possible evidence for a complete investigation, we have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance.”
With hundreds of lawsuits being filed and no one taking the blame, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform announced it was opening an investigation into Live Nation’s role in the disaster. Travis Scott has been laying low since the incident, only being seen for a sit-down interview with Charlamange Tha God, which you can watch below.
Celebrities
Jordan Cashmyer: 5 Things About ‘16 & Pregnant’ Star Dead At 26
Jordan was homeless when she appeared on the MTV show and had since struggled with addiction and mental health issues.
16 & Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer has passed away at the age of 26. News of the death spread on January 16 — but there is no known cause of death as of yet, per TMZ. Jordan’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., confirmed his daughter had died in a Facebook post. “Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” he wrote alongside a photo of Jordan. “My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”
In 2014, Jordan, her boyfriend, Derek Taylor, and daughter Evie appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant. While she struggled during filming and long after, Jordan was recently trying to turn her life around, as she celebrated being one year sober in January 2021. Find out all about the young mother, below.
1. Jordan was homeless while appearing on the MTV show
Jordan and Derek were basically on the streets while they were awaiting the arrival of their child during the filming of 16 & Pregnant. To make matters worse, her family did not approve of her relationship with Derek and essentially disowned her.
2. She broke up with her baby’s daddy after the show
Shortly after the MTV show ended, Jordan and Derek decided to go separate ways. As Derek has been very private on social media, little is known about their relationship and how they were managing to co-parent Evie.
3. Jordan signed away custody rights at one time
After Jordan broke it off with Derek, the pair were unable to properly care for Evie and so family members decided to help out. Jordan’s dad and stepmom reportedly stepped in and temporarily shared guardianship of their granddaughter. In 2015, Jordan signed away her custody rights to Derek’s mom, again temporarily.
4. She attempted suicide
Jordan continued to have a difficult course in life as she was struggling with mental health issues. In 2014, she attempted to take her own life after filming the series. “I felt that there wasn’t much of a reason to live anymore. After trying to overdose, I was taken to a hospital and have been in there since then,” Jordan wrote on Facebook. “They felt that I had made enough progress to go home today. I am now on medication and feeling great. Things are really looking up and I am set on having the best possible future for my daughter and I.”
5. Jordan worked at a strip club and was arrested
In August of 2014, it was revealed by The Ashley that Jordan had started working at a strip club in Baltimore, Maryland. In a second report by the same outlet, it was reported that Jordan got into a physical altercation with another employee at the strip club. In 2016, Jordan headed to a rehab facility to help her with her alcohol addiction. The following year, Jordan was arrested for drug possession, according to TMZ.
