Kate McKinnon Joins Ariana DeBose For ‘West Side Story’ Themed Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’
Ariana DeBose spiced things up for her first-ever ‘SNL’ hosting gig! The actress had an assist from cast member Kate McKinnon for the ultimate ‘West Side Story’ medley.
Ariana DeBose, 30, hosted the first 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live. The West Side Story actress paid tribute to the film she just starred in with some help from the one and only Kate McKinnon, who revealed she’s a massive fan of the musical (but somehow didn’t see the movie). “I’ve loved it since I was in elementary school,” Kate said, giving COVID-19 as her excuse for not watching Ariana’s version of the film. “I don’t leave the house because of COVID, and also because I don’t leave the house,” she quipped.
Ariana DeBose’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/HVbv6lxtdo
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022
Regardless, Kate proved her die-hard status as the two ladies belted out some of the most famous songs from the musical turned film, including “I Feel Pretty,” “Tonight,” “America” and “Something’s Coming.” After Ariana described Kate’s performance as “pretty good,” the comedian revealed she had, indeed, been on Broadway — only to clarify she had visited “the street” itself.
Shortly after the news was announced on Jan. 9, Ariana took to Instagram to share the career highlight with her 238,000 followers. “I’m hosting @nbcsnl,” she wrote with a mind exploding emoji, adding the caption onto the iconic post-it note that announces the show each week on SNL‘s social media page. “Hold please while I go collect my extremities, as I have exploded from excitement and sensible fear,” Ariana also said on the post, which got over 40,000 likes.
Several famous fans and pals and jumped into the comments section with love, including SNL cast member Cecily Strong. “WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!” Cecily commented. Eva Longoria, Joshua Henry, Gabrielle Union, and many others also chimed in. “Omg!!!!’ Eva, who hosted back in 2005, gushed with clapping emojis. “Wait- whaaaat?! Go Ariana GO!” Joshua wrote, while Gab simply added heart and fire emojis as a sign of support.
Ariana earned some serious accolades after appearing as Anita in the Steven Spielberg take on West Side Story, which was conceived by Jerome Robbins with music by Leonard Bernstein in 1957. Rita Moreno, now 90, appeared in the 2021 version alongside Ariana as Valentina (however, she was Anita — the same character Ariana plays — in the original 1961 film).
This week’s episode — much like the final one of 2021 — wasn’t without plenty of last minute change, however: rapper Roddy Ricch was initially set to make his Studio 8H debut until he was pulled due to being exposed to COVID-19. Jack Antonoff‘s band Bleachers was booked to play last minute on Jan. 12 instead, filming promos with Ariana shortly after. “the hardest attempt to date of taking the sadness out of saturday night… bleachers are the first musical guest of 2022,” the band wrote via social media.
‘Joe Biden’ Blames Omicron On New ‘Spider-Man’ Film & Escapes To Multiverse On ‘SNL’
James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden urged Americans to ‘stop seeing Spider-Man’ to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden had one goal during the cold open on Saturday Night Live: stop seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home to prevent the spread of Omicron. Johnson’s Biden was convinced that the hit film — which stars Tom Holland and Zendaya — was responsible for the massive spread of the virus. “Think about it,” he said on the January 15 episode. “When did Spider-Man come out? December 17th. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17th. Stop seeing Spider-Man,” he urged.
And now, a message from President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Q8TglFNBlF
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022
The variant was spreading rapidly in mid-December, so perhaps Johnson’s Biden had a point. In fact, SNL was also majorly affected by COVID on the final episode of 2021, forcing the series to cancel its live sketches and audience (Tom Hanks was a last minute addition to the Paul Rudd hosted episode, alongside Tina Fey who filled in for Colin Jost). Johnson’s Biden went on to make some additional suggestions to reporters and Americans. “See anything else,” he added. “I saw the first half hour of House of Gucci. That’s more than enough movie for anyone,” referencing Lady Gaga and Adam Driver‘s film.
‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/czPQ796lsO
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022
A reporter then suggested that perhaps there was another version of Biden in the “multi-verse” that “wants people” to see the movie. In the MCU, a multi-verse concept exists — which is how previous Spider-Man actors like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were able to appear in the latest film with Tom Holland.
“Finally, a good question!” Johnson’s Joe explained. It turns out the concept had crossed his mind “I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I’ve consulted with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Strange [played by Benedict Cumberbatch in the films]. As far as I can tell there are at least three Joe Bidens. One of them is me,” he added.
“One of them is a Joe Biden that lost to [former president Donald] Trump. That Biden hosts a show on CNBC called ‘T-birds, Tacos and Trains.’ And then there’s a third Joe Biden that was the greatest president in history. My approval ratings are sky high, I’m actually supported by my own party, and I understand the show Euphoria,” he went on. Turns out one of the Joe’s was Pete Davidson from the “real universe” with a message for Johnson’s: that his universe was going to be destroyed!
“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson,” Pete’s Joe, rocking futuristic sunglasses and a blazer with nothing underneath, urged. “This world is maybe more fun for him,” Pete added.
Britney Spears Says She ‘Loves’ Jamie Lynn ‘Unconditionally’ Amid Feud: ‘I Know Your Real Heart’
Britney Spears posted a heartfelt open letter to Jamie Lynn after calling her younger sister a ‘scum’ person, saying it’s ‘tacky’ for a ‘family to fight in public.’
Britney Spears, 40, loves her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, “unconditionally” — despite the current drama between the pair. The In The Zone singer took to Twitter to post a lengthy open letter to her youngest sibling after drama pertaining to Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said and subsequent GMA interview. “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me!!!” Britney wrote in the screen shotted iPhone note posted to Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 15. The letter was in clear reference to Brit’s earlier post, in which she called Jamie Lynn a “scum” person.
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 15, 2022
“When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’ … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying,” Britney explained. “I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing!!!! But I think we would both have to agree to the fact that the family has never been remotely as hard on you as they have been on me!!!” she penned, referencing Jamie Lynn’s teen acting career on Zoey 101 and successful song writing accolades.
Britney went on to discuss her difficult 13 year long conservatorship, which placed her under the control of their father Jamie Spears, 69. As conservator of her estate, Jamie oversaw Britney’s business affairs, career and music catalogue, amongst other things. When the arrangement went into place in 2008, Jamie Lynn was then 17-years-old and pregnant with daughter Maddie, now 13 — and said on GMA she was simply focused on becoming a mother at the time. She also stated she “took no steps” to become a part of the conservatorship as she got older.
Her older sister, however, seemed to disagree with that statement. “What Dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals … so for you to sit back and act completely aloof to what has happened to me is honestly insane to me!!!” Britney said in her lengthy Jan. 15 post. “You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me!!!” she added.
Britney then made it clear that no matter the drama, she “loves” Jamie Lynn no matter what. “All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this !!!” she wrote. “You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most….I know your real heart.” Jamie Lynn has yet to respond to the latest post.
During the interview, Jamie Lynn made it clear she’s on Britney’s side. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she said to ABC. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and end this all for our family — if it’s gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?”
“I love my sister,” she also said on camera through tears. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”
Julia Fox Straddles Kanye West As She Says She’s ‘Surrendering’ To Him: ‘I Feel Safe With Him’
The model did a very sexy photo shoot with her rapper boyfriend, as she revealed she had an ‘instant connection’ with him.
Turning up the heat! Julia Fox and her beau Kanye West set temperatures soaring in a new sexy photo shoot, all while the model spilled the tea on their new romance. Julia, 31, looked every inch the cover girl as she showed off her flawless figure in a skintight leather crop top and matching leggings, seen here with Interview Magazine. In one sizzling snap, she straddles Kanye on a couch, while in another she rocks a bra with her arms around him. The most provocative of all the shots has Julia laying on a table as Kanye appears ready to eat her with a fork and knife. No wonder she says she’s “surrendering” to him!
“I’m really surrendering,” she told the outlet of her relationship with the “Famous” singer. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life.” She called the experience a “new sensation,” adding that it’s one she believes she deserves, especially after feeling like she’s always working so hard without any help.
Reflecting on such a challenge, Julia said she told herself there was going to be something good to come out of being “miserable,” as long as she hung in there. “And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection. I just feel really safe with him. It’s a redemption story.”
As for how the relationship is evolving, Julia said she is pleasantly surprised Kanye has yet to let her down, as she has become accustomed to with past lovers. “I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”
Julia even revealed what the cute couple chat about when it’s just the two of them, saying it’s exciting to be in the vicinity of “someone who’s operating at the level” of Kanye. “These seemingly crazy ideas, he can make them come to life.” As an example of a wild thing he’s dreamt up, Julia was quick to say her “transformation. “After meeting him, a couple days later, all my sh** was in boxes, gone. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”
