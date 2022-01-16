Connect with us

Kiszla: If Broncos compare football resumes, is Nathaniel Hackett better coaching candidate than Eric Bieniemy?

Nobody would be surprised if the Broncos hire Nathaniel Hackett to be their next head coach. The No. 1 reason he holds so much appeal to long-suffering fans in the Rocky Mountains? Hackett is besties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who just might want out of Green Bay.

On the other hand, many of us would be shocked if Denver general manager George Paton gave the coaching gig to Eric Bieniemy, a running back who carried the CU Buffs to a national title, as well as the owner of a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator for Kansas City, which has beaten the Broncos 13 times in a row.

Put the resumes of Bieniemy and Hackett side-by-side.

There is no comparison. Advantage, Bieniemy. Big time.

“It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him, because he’s so good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday, hoping a league rival finally recognizes the outstanding work done by Bieniemy and gives a 52-year-old assistant with ample experience his own NFL team to run.

While Reid calls the plays and Patrick Mahomes throws the football in Kansas City, should we diminish the fact that Bieniemy coaches a unit that averages 28.2 points per game?

Now for the sticky part. There’s one unmistakable difference between Hackett and Bieniemy.

Hackett was born to football privilege in 1979, then raised in the family business, as well as introduced to the coaching fraternity by his father, Paul, who led college programs at Pittsburgh and Southern California, when not serving as a top-level offensive assistant with seven NFL clubs.

Yes, there’s one more thing that might be worth mentioning. Bieniemy is Black. The lone man of color currently serving as a head coach in the NFL is Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We like to think sports is a great meritocracy. It’s all about the scoreboard, baby. There’s undoubtedly well-founded truth to that belief, although it’s often coated in a bunch of thick, gooey hooey. In the NFL, like many businesses, it’s not what you know, but who you know.

Kyle Shanahan is a fine NFL coach. But there’s no way young Shanny would be wearing that flat-bill cap of the San Francisco 49ers if he wasn’t born to the Mastermind, blessed by following father around on the Broncos sideline.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.

The eruption cut the internet to Tonga, leaving friends and family members around the world on Sunday still anxiously trying to get in touch to figure out if there were any injuries and the extent of the damage. Even government websites and other official sources remained without any updates.

Satellite images showed a huge eruption, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters. A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska.

Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the eruption caused the equivalent of magnitude 5.8 earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis generated by volcanoes rather than earthquakes are relatively rare.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was declared for all of the archipelago, and data from the Pacific tsunami center said waves of 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) were detected.

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the New Zealand Tonga Business Council, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami waves would have allowed most people to get to safety, although she worried about those living on islands closest to the volcano. She said she hadn’t yet been able to contact her friends and family in Tonga.

“We are praying that the damage is just to infrastructure and people were able to get to higher land,” she said.

Tonga gets its internet via an undersea cable from Suva, Fiji, which presumably was damaged. All internet connectivity with Tonga was lost at about 6:40 p.m. local time, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network intelligence firm Kentik.

Southern Cross Cable Network, the company that manages the connection, does not know yet “if the cable is cut or just suffering power loss,” chief technical officer Dean Veverka said.

The Fiji-based Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated Tonga’s King Tupou VI from his palace near the shore. He was among the many residents who headed for higher ground.

News

CU Buffs’ Travis Gray following in father’s footsteps

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

CU Buffs’ Travis Gray following in father’s footsteps
google news

While growing up, Travis Gray became accustomed to watching videos of the Colorado Buffaloes.

His father, Lamarr, was an outside linebacker with the Buffs from 1988-90, helping them win a national title in his senior year.

“He would show me some of his plays and how much of a beast he was,” Gray said.

Colorado offensive line recruit Travis Gray, left, with Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell during a home visit in December of 2021. (Photo courtesy of Travis Gray)

When the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps was presented, Gray didn’t let it pass. A 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman from Cherokee Trail High School, Gray signed his letter of intent with CU last month and began classes in Boulder last week.

“Man, I’m so excited,” he said before moving into his new home in Boulder. “I have no words for how excited I am and how excited my family is for me. I’m just gonna do my best when I get there trying to ball out. I can’t wait.”

Gray’s father was a reserve with the Buffs, playing behind All-Americans Kanavis McGhee and Alfred Williams and taught his son to love the Buffs.

News

U.S. Highway 285 down to one lane NB in Jefferson County foothills

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
google news

A jackknifed semi-trailer has U.S. Highway 285 down to one lane in the foothills of Jefferson County.

