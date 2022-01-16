Connect with us

Bitcoin

Kosovo Power Crisis, Crypto Mining Banned!

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Kosovo Power Crisis, Crypto Mining Banned!
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • Kosovo suffers under immense power crisi for the past two months.
  • Government of Kosovo, orders immediate shut down and ban of all crypto mining industries in the nation.
  • Crypto miners in Kosovo are forced to sell out equipment at dead prices.

Yet, another crypto mining fatal disaster surfaces back, completely making the nation ban crypto mining activity completely. Banning crypto mining has now become quite common. On the other side, it has become a big down puller for the crypto industry. China, being once the largest crypto mining industry in the world, has even established a complete ban of Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto mining for the country. 

Many factors construct towards the banning of crypto and BTC mining activities. Upon them, the most vulnerable factor is the electricity power supply availability and pricing. Indeed, the BTC mining is obviously considered the worst, as it is the one which requires the most power supply for production. 

Joining the BTC and crypto mining ban league is now, one of the poorest countries of Southern eastern Europe, Kosovo. Kosovo is actually a small and poor country in Europe. 

Kosovo Ban on BTC & Crypto Mining 

Kosovo being a poor country, it’s obvious that the prices are low. In spite of this, as the electricity prices of Kosovo is the lowest in all of Europe, crypto mining entered effortlessly. As the country has no rules or regulations for the crypto industry for the nation, in recent times Kosovo became a prominent house for crypto and BTC mining. The crypto and BTC mining took over the entire nation at a rapid pace, owing to all these factors. 

Predominantly, Kosovo also started to sell off about 40% of their power supply, importing them to other countries for higher prices. Moreover, crypto mining farms started to drag out more and more electricity too. Due to these factors, slowly for the past few months Kosovo started to face an immense electricity power crisis. 

In fact, in the last few days of 2021, many regions of Kosovo experienced complete blackouts and people took to protest on the streets.

As a result, the government of Kosovo issued immediate orders to completely ban crypto mining and BTC mining. This inturn completely affected the livelihood of most of Kosovo, as all crypto mining farms were forced to be closed. Moreover, people bought heavy expensive mining equipment in loans and debts, foreseeing a brighter future. Finally, the sudden government decisions shattered their dreams and livelihood completely. 

In spite of this, now the social media of Kosovo is on blaze with complete online sell offs of various heavy mining equipment being sold off at extremely low and dead prices.  

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

AI-generated NFTs Are Sure To Be a Game Changer in the NFT Sector

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

AI-generated NFTs Are Sure To Be a Game Changer in the NFT Sector
google news
  • AI-based NFTs are expected to gain due to the Metaverse’s surge in popularity.
  • Generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs.

There were $25 billion worth of non-fungible token (NFT) sales in 2021, proving that the sector is one of the most sought-after in crypto, according to CoinMarketCap. With Christie’s estimating $93 million in non-fungible token sales at its fourth annual Art+Tech Summit in August, art NFTs had a huge influence last year.

Despite their importance, initiatives like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club seem to have grabbed center stage in the crypto art scene, dominated by cartoons and memes. A new subclass of NFTs is developing, based on modern technology and human creativity, despite these projects being some of the most successful to date.

For people in the art world and those interested in upcoming technologies like artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and the Metaverse, these “AI-generative NFTs” are becoming more popular. GANs, or generative adversarial networks, are often used to produce AI-generated NFTs. Data is used to train models, which creates art-like visuals created by a computer.

For those who want to make artwork based on their chosen teachings and subsequently sell it on the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, Art AI has developed the Eponym tool. Despite their obvious promise, it’s not clear whether AI-generated NFTs can be trusted to produce high-quality visuals based on text or photos.

Additionally, it’s worth noting there are many methods in which AI-based NFTs may be generated. Regardless of the specifics of the technology, AI-generated NFTs are sure to be a game-changer in the coming years. AI-based NFTs are expected to gain due to the Metaverse’s surge in popularity.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

OCC Joins Fed for New Crypto Legislation

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

OCC Joins Fed for New Crypto Legislation
google news
  • OCC joins with the Feds for new crypto legislation.
  • OCC to intervene more crypto firms and establishments as intermediaries along with the Federal Reserve.
  • New report on digital currency to be out soon.

The news regarding the upcoming new Digital Currency report is the mainstream topic these days amidst the crypto industry, till the launch though. As many predict and as per the current negotiations and news revelations, the new report and legislation on the digital currency is expected to be in favor for the crypto sector. 

As many analysts depict once the new crypto report comes out officially, there will be a massive boom in the overall market. In spite of all this, the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will be now joining together with the Federal Reserve to work on the new crypto report. 

OCC’s Collaboration Strategies

The high official of the OCC, Michael J. Hsu points out various strategies that the OCC and the Federal Reserve have to work together to achieve the new crypto report. Significantly, he states that the entire crypto industry is worth about $2 Trillion, and so it has to be handled carefully as it is extremely sensitive.

Firstly, Michael J. Hsu states that in order to come up with a well rounded report satisfying all, certain collaborations of various prominent crypto firms are needed. This includes crypto exchanges, Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) sector, the Metaverse, and many other prominent firms from all attributes of the crypto and blockchain technology. 

Secondly, he continues that the crypto industry lacks a prominent defined legal rules and regulations, being vulnerable to numerous cyber crimes, scams, hacks and much more.

 Moreover, he states that if the current situation continues, most of the people and investors into crypto will lose their trust. In addition, he adds that if such an event is said to occur, then all those holding the stablecoins will withdraw their holding immediately unaffected. However, such an act will affect and completely demolish the entire crypto industry. 

Besides, a few days back the Fed chair Jerome Powell even acknowledged openly that the new report will be out within weeks. 

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

PhantaBear NFT Series Has Surpassed the Sales Volume of Bored Ape

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

PhantaBear NFT Series Has Surpassed the Sales Volume of Bored Ape
google news
NFT News
  • The PhantaBear’s 10,000 NFTs sold out in less than 40 minutes.
  • The overall worth of the NFTs was estimated at $53 million USD.

PhantaBear NFT series was just released a short time ago and has already sold out its first production run of 10,000 units. Asian music star Jay Chou has lent his support to the NFT franchise, who has featured in films such as The Green Hornet, and Now You See Me 2.

An NFT series that has reached the top of worldwide sales rankings in such a short period is unprecedented in history. The record was first established by the Bored Ape and Cryptopunk NFT series, both of which gained notoriety in a couple of months. More than $1000 USD a piece, the PhantaBear’s 10,000 NFTs sold out in less than 40 minutes. The overall worth of the NFTs was estimated at $53 million USD, a threefold increase from when it was first published.

Rise of NFT in 2021

Not only does the PhantaBear NFT have a unique value proposition, but it also has a distinctive technological foundation. Package deals like those offered by PhantaBear’s NFTs include the art itself and admission to virtual concerts and other exclusive events at premium locations as part of the NFT’s ownership. 

NFTs, digital reproductions of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles linked to a blockchain are seeing a renaissance due to PhantaBear. On the Ethereum blockchain, where the bulk of these tokens are now running, NFTs generated over $12 billion in sales in 2021, representing a staggering 17,864 percent year-on-year increase compared to the $67 million in sales in 2020.

Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction

google news
Continue Reading

Trending