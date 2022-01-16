Lala Kent Shares Ex Randall Emmett’s Most Hurtful Comment, Hints She’d Date 50 Cent

Lala Kent revealed the most hurtful comment Randall Emmett said about her while appearing on Heather McDonald‘s podcast on Thursday.

Months after their messy split, which was prompted by claims of infidelity, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared new details about the breakup before dishing on the moment she knew that things between them had changed and stating if she would ever date 50 Cent.

“There was a comment made and I don’t want to say who he made this comment to but they came to me. It was after the pictures had been leaked. I was getting my ducks in a row. This person comes to me and they say, ‘Randall said to me, “You know, Lala used to be really fun and kiki and sexy but then she got sober.”‘ And that was like taking a f-cking bullet,” Lala recalled on the January 3 episode of Juicy Scoop.

“Being sober is the best thing that’s ever happened to me — no thanks to him. And to have him say that when he has said to me, ‘If you ever pick up a drink again, we’ll be done,’ that’s why when I watch him or I see anything, I’m like, ‘This mask can’t stay on forever,’” she continued.

Lala and Randall became engaged in September 2018 and planned to get married in April 2020. However, after COVID-19 forced them to cancel both their initial date and a second date they chose, their plans to tie the knot came to a halt.

“When Ocean was born is when where there was so many cracks I just couldn’t ignore. There’s something about when you have a baby that you become hypersensitive to everything that’s going on around you and you see people for who they really are. And it was just so different,” she admitted. “We had Ocean because I felt like we were in a good place. After she was born, things just changed. He wasn’t the same person. Maybe he was and I was just seeing it now for real. But I wasn’t in it like that anymore and I don’t think he was either. I think he liked the thought of me, rather than who I really am.”

As for whether or not she’d be open to a romance with 50 Cent, who she and Randall feuded with on Instagram years ago, Lala didn’t hesitate.

“F-ck yeah,” she proclaimed. “[But] I don’t think 50 Cent would date Lala.”

According to Lala, her attraction to the rapper goes back years.

“When 50 came out with his song ‘In Da Club,’ I had the biggest crush on him. I was young. I think I was still in junior high and I just thought he was the finest thing to ever fall onto the planet,” she confessed.

Also on the podcast, Lala admitted that she’s craved alcohol just once since getting sober.

“There’s only been one time in my three years and some change of sobriety that I’ve been like, ‘Okay, my mouth is watering for a drink.’ I was in Puerto Rico and we were on lockdown and I was by myself though, because I was usually by myself and there was just something about it. I think I was just really bored. I called my sponsor a lot and I snapped out of it.”

