Literary calendar: Pulitzer Prize finalist Elizabeth Rush discusses new climate change book

TOM RADEMACHER: Launches this season’s Fireside Readings series with “Raising Ollie: How My Nonbinary Art-Nerd Kid Changed (Nearly) Everything I Know.” Presented by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library via Zoom. Free, registration required. Information and registration: thefriends.org.

READINGS BY WRITERS: Monthly series hosts readers Lee Colin Thomas, Carolyn Holbrook, Margaret Haase and Melissa Cundieff. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

RYAN RODGERS: Minnesota author discusses his new book “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing,” which traces the sport we call cross-country skiing in the Midwest from its introduction in the late 1800s to its uncertain future in today’s changing climate. Lots of text and illustrations, including pictures of those who made the sport popular. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, The Loppet Foundation, The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Mpls. Register at: z.umn.edu/loppet. Open to the public but capacity is limited.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Elizabeth Rush discusses her book about climate change, “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” at the Blake School. (Courtesy photo)

ELIZABETH RUSH: Pulitzer Prize finalist discusses her book about climate change, “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,”  in conversation with journalist Tom Weber about empathy, vulnerability and her poetic approach to reportage. Presented by her publisher, Milkweed Editions, in partnership with Climate Generation, the Minnesota Humanities Commission and The Blake School, where she will be in residence as Phillips Otis Environmental author.  Rush teaches nonfiction writing at Brown University and has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. As Antarctic Artist and Writer she spent more than 50 days in 2019 with an Antarctic team of U.S. and British scientists. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Blake’s Northrop Campus, 511 Kenwood Pkwy., Mpls. The evening includes a climate art show and table exhibits starting at 6 p.m. Register at: milkweed.org/events. This event will also be live-streamed; select the online option during registration to receive the necessary link.

THRITY UMRIGAR: Presents her novel “Honor,” about an Indian woman raised in the U.S. who vowed never to return to her native country but does so and forms a bond with a Hindu woman married to a Muslim man. There are tragic consequences. In conversation with Rebecca Makkai, presented by Magers & Quinn in partnership with Left Bank Books and Anderson’s Bookshop. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Free, live streamed. Information: magersandquinn.com/events.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON

Little Free Library, which began in Hudson, Wis., in 2009 with a little structure built by the late Todd Bol, has unveiled a new logo and branding to reflect its evolution over more than a decade of sharing books. There are more than 138,000 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in all shapes and sizes in 112 countries and all seven continents. The LFL movement hit a milestone recently, with an estimated 250 million books having been shared. The new logo represents the inventive LFL structures, a bookmark in the book-shaped roof connects LFL to its literary focus, and the roof is an upward arrow that promotes the positive outcomes that will continue for years to come. To see an animated video that tells the story behind the logo transformation, youtube.com/watch?v=vJ0rYwct1Mg.

Don’t know how we missed this in our pursuit of coming books, but we’re tickled that Kent Kreuger’s 19th Cork O’Connor mystery, “Fox Creek,” will be published by Atria on Aug. 23. Cork’s friend Henry Meloux, ancient Ojibwe healer, has a vision of his death and walks alone into the woods. But his peace is broken by hunters looking for a woman who had come to the healer for help. Meloux guides this stranger and his great niece, O’Connor’s wife, to safety deep in the Boundary Waters on the last journey he may take in his beloved northland. Meanwhile, Cork works to identify the hunters and the reason for their relentless pursuit but his quest is tested by nightfall and a late season snowstorm. Travel safe, Cork and Henry.

For Gophers, building postseason resume must start now

Minnesota’s men’s basketball team raised eyebrows, in a good way, during a wildly successful nonconference schedule, racing to a 7-0 start with victories against winning teams from Kansas City, Western Kentucky, Princeton and Mississippi State.

That isn’t surprising from a typical Big Ten team, but the Gophers are not a typical Big Ten team, pieced together mostly from the transfer portal on the fly after Ben Johnson was named coach late last March.

He did a good job, building a solid team full of experienced seniors eager to play a final season in the Big Ten. The Gophers finished their nonconference slate 10-0 but have hit an understandable snag early in conference play, bringing a 1-4 record into Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip against Iowa at Williams Arena.

Still, the Gophers (11-4 overall) are taking sharp, if not particularly vocal, aim at an NCAA tournament berth. It won’t be easy, but it’s not out of the question. Three of the Minnesota’s conference losses have been by eight points or less, including Wednesday’s 71-69 setback against No. 10 Michigan State in East Lansing.

Did Johnson, after building a Big Ten team from scratch, expect to be here in mid-January?

“I didn’t look that far ahead,” he said Friday, “but you always have a plan where if you can implement what you want to do, over time, this is the position you want to be in.”

But if the Gophers are aiming to play in the postseason, NCAA or NIT, they need to start winning now and against quality opponents. Near-misses won’t count. Iowa (12-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) would fit that bill.

The Hawkeyes have won five of its past six games and lead the conference with an 86.5-point scoring average. They’re led by sophomore Keegan Murray, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing who leads the nation in scoring, 24.7 points a game. Johnson called Murray, the son of former Iowa wing Kenyon Murray, “a problem.”

The key to slowing Murray, averaging 23.8 points in Big Ten play, will be locking him down early.

“If he’s running the floor and getting deep touches early, and gets a couple layups, now as a scorer, that rim looks huge (to him),” Johnson said. “So, you’ve got to limit those touches and make him work.”

Indiana did a good job on Murray on Wednesday, getting him into foul trouble and holding him to a season-low 12 points, only to see his brother, Kris Murray, score a career-high 29 points and grab 11 rebounds in an 83-27 victory in Iowa City.

Iowa, of course, is no different from most Big Ten teams, each loaded with quality players and most with at least one star player. But after the Hawkeyes, the Gophers have games at Penn State (8-6, 3-3) and against Rutgers (9-6, 3-2). A run here brings the Gophers back to .500 in the Big Ten before playing host to Ohio State (10-4, 4-2 on Jan. 27) to essentially start the home stretch.

Jamison Battle, a sophomore wing from Robbinsdale who transferred from George Washington, leads the Gophers in scoring, averaging 18 points a game. Peyton Willis, a point guard who returned to the U for his final season after playing at College of Charleston and Vanderbilt, is next (15.8).

“Speaking for myself personally, I think (the NCAA tournament) was just the common consensus coming back here, playing in the Big Ten and having older guys, experienced guys,” Willis said. “I know some of them have never been to the NCAA tournament, so I know they want to get there.”

BRIEFLY

Leading rebounder Eric Curry is questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle with a minute left in Wednesday loss to the Spartans. If he can’t play, Charlie Daniels will likely start at center and be backed up by Danny Ogele. “EC’s a big piece, so everybody’s got to step up a little bit more, but it’s more with the effort and intensity,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to put your cape on and get 45 (points). That’s not what we need. We need each guy, in their own way, step up in their role.”

Broncos head coach candidate: Nathaniel Hackett's busy Saturday starts by meeting with Broncos

A day after the Broncos interviewed Aaron Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach, they screened Rodgers’ offensive coordinator.

Nathaniel Hackett became the third head-coaching candidate to meet with Broncos general manager George Paton and his committee of team executives, following Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (Thursday) and Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy (Friday).

The Broncos announced around 11 a.m. Saturday they had completed their interview with Hackett, who has also met with Jacksonville and was scheduled to meet with Chicago after the Broncos.

The Broncos’ traveling party was expected to fly back to Denver to plot their next moves that are dependent on the availability of the eight remaining candidates they have requested to interview.

Hackett spoke openly to the Wisconsin media Thursday about interviewing for his first head-coaching job.

“You’re always taking notes and you’re trying to figure out all the different things you’ve done throughout your career and try to get all those notes together and decide how you want to run a program,” he said. “It’s really about organizing your thoughts. You never know what they’re going to ask you and you understand you have to be yourself and speak from the heart.

“It’s not as much X’s and O’s as people would think. It’s more about the person you are, how you would lead the team, how you would handle the team.”

Hackett, 42, would bring six years of play-calling experience, including four in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville, to the Broncos.

Hackett’s career reached a crossroads on Jan. 4, 2010, when he was fired along with several other Buffalo coaches. He had been coaching for seven years but had not reached the level of position coach, much less coordinator, and wondered if it was time to put the playbooks away and start using his neurobiology degree.

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Denver hit-and-run Friday night

Longmont police look for man in connection with rollover crash on U.S. 287
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Denver on Friday night and the driver fled the scene.

The hit-and-run incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. at West 11th Avenue and Bannock Street, according to police.

The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained at large as of Saturday morning and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

