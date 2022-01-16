Looking Glass: Your family has been asking about you 

A Mafia kingpin, who was on the run for 20 years after escaping from prison in Rome, was arrested after being spotted on Google Street View Maps chatting with another man outside a greengrocer in Galapagar, Spain. He had been sentenced to life for murder, and escaped from Rebibbia Prison during the confusion caused by a film being shot there in 2002. As he was being arrested, he asked police, “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years.”

WHERE DOES THE TIME GO? A woman went on a blind date at the home of a man in Zhengzhou, China, but wound up being stuck there for four days when his community was ordered into a sudden lockdown due to an upsurge in cases of Covid-19. He had invited her to his place so that he could cook for her. However, she said that the situation was “not ideal” as her date “doesn’t speak much.”

EVERYONE WANTED THE RECIPE: A man, who lives with his mother at her home in Tabor, S.D., brought a pound of THC butter from Colorado, used half a pound of it to make a pan of “pot brownies” and then went to bed. His mom then unknowingly took the brownies to a card game at a local senior center where a number of residents reported feeling wonderful.

DON’T WORRY, I’M GOOD TO DRIVE: A woman, whose husband was arrested for drunk driving in Wauzeka, Wisc., in a car in which she was a passenger, was supposed to wait for a sober driver to arrive when her husband was taken away. Instead, she got behind the wheel herself and drove over the curb and into a utility pole. She was also arrested.

WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: A very large bull elephant walked into the front lobby of the Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia apparently looking for snacks. The animal had eaten some wild mangoes in the courtyard of the building, and, finding nothing to eat inside the lodge, quietly left without incident.

I’M GOING TO WANT TO SEE YOUR SUPERVISOR! A man made more than $300,000 by convincing numerous airlines that they had lost his luggage on more than 180 occasions. He has been charged with making bookings and lost-luggage claims using a fictitious identity over a five-year period. Authorities said he became so brazen that sometimes he wouldn’t even bother bringing a bag along with him to the airport.

THESE BELONG TO YOU, SIR? A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing 730 pairs of ladies’ panties from laundromats in Beppu, Japan, after a college girl spotted him pilfering her undies from a dryer. The city police showed up at his home where they found the rest of the underwear stashed in his apartment. “We haven’t confiscated such a large number of panties in years,” a police spokesman said.

IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG, OFFICER? A man, who didn’t bother to get an inspection sticker for his car, tried to fool police in Mechanicville, N.Y., by drawing one by hand and putting it on his windshield. It didn’t work.