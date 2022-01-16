News
Looking Glass: Your family has been asking about you
A Mafia kingpin, who was on the run for 20 years after escaping from prison in Rome, was arrested after being spotted on Google Street View Maps chatting with another man outside a greengrocer in Galapagar, Spain. He had been sentenced to life for murder, and escaped from Rebibbia Prison during the confusion caused by a film being shot there in 2002. As he was being arrested, he asked police, “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years.”
WHERE DOES THE TIME GO? A woman went on a blind date at the home of a man in Zhengzhou, China, but wound up being stuck there for four days when his community was ordered into a sudden lockdown due to an upsurge in cases of Covid-19. He had invited her to his place so that he could cook for her. However, she said that the situation was “not ideal” as her date “doesn’t speak much.”
EVERYONE WANTED THE RECIPE: A man, who lives with his mother at her home in Tabor, S.D., brought a pound of THC butter from Colorado, used half a pound of it to make a pan of “pot brownies” and then went to bed. His mom then unknowingly took the brownies to a card game at a local senior center where a number of residents reported feeling wonderful.
DON’T WORRY, I’M GOOD TO DRIVE: A woman, whose husband was arrested for drunk driving in Wauzeka, Wisc., in a car in which she was a passenger, was supposed to wait for a sober driver to arrive when her husband was taken away. Instead, she got behind the wheel herself and drove over the curb and into a utility pole. She was also arrested.
WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: A very large bull elephant walked into the front lobby of the Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia apparently looking for snacks. The animal had eaten some wild mangoes in the courtyard of the building, and, finding nothing to eat inside the lodge, quietly left without incident.
I’M GOING TO WANT TO SEE YOUR SUPERVISOR! A man made more than $300,000 by convincing numerous airlines that they had lost his luggage on more than 180 occasions. He has been charged with making bookings and lost-luggage claims using a fictitious identity over a five-year period. Authorities said he became so brazen that sometimes he wouldn’t even bother bringing a bag along with him to the airport.
THESE BELONG TO YOU, SIR? A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing 730 pairs of ladies’ panties from laundromats in Beppu, Japan, after a college girl spotted him pilfering her undies from a dryer. The city police showed up at his home where they found the rest of the underwear stashed in his apartment. “We haven’t confiscated such a large number of panties in years,” a police spokesman said.
IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG, OFFICER? A man, who didn’t bother to get an inspection sticker for his car, tried to fool police in Mechanicville, N.Y., by drawing one by hand and putting it on his windshield. It didn’t work.
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.
The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.
Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the afternoon, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.
The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs of New Jersey, Lora said.
Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.
Some residents fled nonetheless.
“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.
Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.
Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.
Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said three fire trucks on the scene were frozen in ice Saturday afternoon as temperatures remained below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, NorthJersey.com reported.
The 300-foot (91-meter) by 400-foot (122-meter) building was vacant but being used to store plastics, pallets and some chlorine, Trentacost said. Some fire remained in the basement under the roof but “it was a total collapse of a three-story building.”
Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue
By JAKE BLEIBERG
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.
The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.
At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.
FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, Chaumont said.
There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.
“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.
Law enforcement shut down access to the roads surrounding the synagogue Saturday afternoon.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.
The man, who used profanities, repeatedly mentioned his sister, Islam and that he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.
___
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
Basketball Notebook: BC High’s Mike Loughnane all grown up
Mike Loughnane has spent over a decade shooting inside McNeice Pavilion. He is looking to ensure his final times walking the floor are most memorable.
Following in the footsteps of his two older brothers who have passed through the BC High program playing for his dad Bill, Loughnane has transformed himself into one of the top players in the region as the six-foot-three wing decimates teams with his athleticism, quickness, and long range shooting abilities. His talents are at the forefront of reasons as to why the Eagles are one of the top contenders for the Div. 1 State Title in 2021.
“As Mike likes to tell everyone, I made the mistakes on his older brothers and now he is getting the benefits on the court,” Bill said.
Mike has never had to travel far to find basketball. Like most kids of coaches, he began attending high school practices at a young age. By the time he was nine years old Mike arrived almost regularly dribbling in the corner or taking shots at one of the side baskets while his older brothers Alex and Jack wore the maroon and gold.
“Alex and Jack taught me all about competitiveness,” Mike said. “When we would play when I was younger they would always beat me and as a little brother that can wear on you. They showed me how important it is to fight through adversity.”
Mike made the varsity roster as a freshman and quickly took on a starting role on an otherwise inexperienced Eagles team. While not the player he is today, he still managed to carve out a niche for himself as a quality three-point shooter and averaged over 11 points per game during his first campaign.
By the time his sophomore year came around, Mike showed signs of superstardom. While his constant hours in the gym fine-tuned his shooting and ball-handling, his time in the weight room allowed him to drastically improve his athleticism. What emerged is a do-it-all playmaker who could throw down dunks while also lighting it up from beyond the arc.
“I think athleticism is wildly underrated by high school kids when they’re looking to get better. Mike’s athleticism is the difference-maker,” Bill said. “You have to be a good athlete to play at a high level. You definitely have to be able to shoot, but if you’re not an athlete you cannot play defense.”
At home Mike took on the task of consistently trying to beat his older brothers one-on-one. Finally, early in his high school career when Mike appeared to surpass his now college-graduated older brothers, the games in the driveway came to a halt.
“The one time I took the lead on one of them, they quit, so I never have officially won,” Mike said. “And then after that my dad never let us play one-on-one ever again.”
After averaging over 20 points per game as a sophomore and junior to earn a pair of Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors, Mike is set out to accomplish more in his final campaign. In the Eagles’ Dec. 20 win over Needham, Mike scored 44 points, the highest total for a BC High player in two decades. Then on Jan. 11 he joined Jack as a member of the 1,000-point club in the Eagles win over Xaverian. Opponents have tried a variety of different looks against the Quincy native including face-guarding, 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone, a box-and-one, and full court pressure. Mike, however, always seems one step ahead with an ability to score in the post, from the elbow, or beyond the three-point line. He plays on and off the ball while also serving as one of the Eagles top rebounders.
“When he was younger the older kids knew he would be a good player and were great at taking him under their wing,” Bill said. “Now as a senior he has the experience and he is now helping some of these kids who have not played as much learn the ropes. You need great leaders on a good team but also good followers who know that soon it will be their time.”
They’re loving it
A handful of the top locals have been nominated to participate in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game set to be played in Chicago.
On the girls side, Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Kayla Lezama (Noble & Greenough), Sofia Berisha (Winchendon School), and Lola Lesmond (Worcester Academy) have been nominated. For the boys, Danny Wolf and Rowan Brumbaugh of Northfield Mount Hermon earned nominations. The top 24 boys and top 24 girls selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”
Cardinal Spellman coach Mike Perry reached an impressive milestone on Tuesday night when he earned his 1,000th victory combined between his boys basketball and girls soccer coaching tenures. Perry is in his 42nd season as the Spellman boys head coach and is the only girls soccer coach in school history. He has 524 of his wins on the court and 476 wins on the soccer field.
