Martin Luther King: His life and legacy
Fifty-three years after his assassination, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Monday to honor his life and legacy as a civil rights leader at a time when the nation remains racially divided.
“Dr. King and those civil rights activists who stood with him paved the way for some of the social justice activism we see today,” said Bishop William E. Dickerson II of Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Dorchester. “But we still live in a country where, for the most part, we’re judged by the color of our skin and not the content of our character.”
If King were alive today, Dickerson said, “He would be shocked by the number of Black people, particularly Black men, who are incarcerated.”
The bishop called on people to “stop ignoring racism, violence and poverty, and deal with the economic and health disparities in our nation, especially among the marginalized and disadvantaged.”
Edith Bazile, a former Boston Public Schools teacher and administrator and former president of the Black Educators Alliance, said she sees the nation “going backwards” in the fight for racial equity.
“We’re still at the bottom of the caste system,” she said. “We can begin to change that by teaching the true history of this country.
“It has never been acknowledged,” Bazile said. “Racism is perpetuated through miseducation…Martin Luther King called for dismantling racist structures in every facet of society. We are still fighting the same fight. Schools have not had a candid discussion about race because they don’t want to.”
The Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury marked the holiday in advance with a Martin Luther King Day of Service last Thursday.
“As Dr. King said, our legacy is what we do for others, especially in health care,” said Frederica Williams, the center’s president & CEO. “So we are aware that while there are high rates of illnesses, especially during the pandemic, high mortality and morbidity rates, there are also a lot of social issues. People are lacking basic necessities. So at our day of service, we give out food through our food pantry.”
“We give people COVID-19 rapid testing kits, but we also get them coats, gloves, hats and socks,” she continued. “What we are seeing through the pandemic is the gaps that existed. Wealth gaps, health gaps, social gaps have widened. So whatever we can do, especially in honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King, we do it to make sure that we can inspire hope in people.”
Events marking the holiday include the 52nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Zoom. The keynote speaker will be historian, Harvard Law School professor and New York Times bestselling author of “On Juneteenth,” Annette Gordon-Reed. People can register at https://bostonmlkbreakfast.org/.
Boston University, the New England Conservatory and the city of Boston present “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community,” a virtual celebration of the lives and legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The event is free, and attendees do not need to register. Go http://www.bu.edu/dos/kingday2022/ on Monday at 2 p.m. The event will stream on Boston City TV.
From 1 to 5 p.m., the Museum of Fine Arts will host its 20th annual free open house to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required.
The Institute of Contemporary Art and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum also will offer free admission on Monday.
Buffalo Bills rout the New England Patriots 47-17 behind Josh Allen’s 5 touchdown passes
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East.
Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night.
Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game the Bills scored on each of their seven possessions that didn’t end with a kneeldown.
“That sounds like some Pop Warner stuff,” defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said.
Added Allen: “We had guys coming out here, we were ready to play. Good week of practice. Lot of preparation went into this one.”
The Bills beat the Patriots for a second time in three weeks and rebounded from an embarrassing 14-10 loss at home on Dec. 6 in which the Patriots attempted just three passes while finishing with 222 yards rushing to counter the blustery conditions.
And don’t think for a moment Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes forgot. He recalled how reporters specifically questioned safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde as being embarrassed.
“It was a little bit on my mind,” Hughes said, accusing the media of antagonizing his teammates and a defense which led the league in fewest yards and points allowed.
“There was a lot of disrespect coming toward our defense. And so we felt like the only way to shut people up is to go out there and play football and let you guys sit and watch and talk. And that’s what we’re doing right now, playing football.”
The margin of defeat was the largest in the playoffs for the Patriots in coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, which began in 2000.
Though the winds were relatively calm Saturday, the Bills were hot in frigid conditions with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees.
The third-seeded Bills advanced to the divisional round to host either the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 earlier in the day, or travel to Kansas City, Mo., depending on the outcome of the Chiefs game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. A trip to Kansas City would feature a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game, which the Chiefs won 38-24.
The Bills gained 300 yards of total offense, had 19 first downs and built a 27-3 lead at halftime. The 30-point margin of victory and 47 points scored were the second most by the Bills in a playoff game behind a 51-3 win over the Los Angeles Raiders in the AFC championship game on Jan. 20, 1991.
“I think we feel good,” Allen said. “There’s some things that we can clean up and work on. But at the end of the day, we moved on, we’re on to the next one and it doesn’t matter what we did today. It’s what we do next week. We’ve got to put our foot forward and be ready for the next one.”
The Bills rolled into the postseason by winning their final four games to clinch their second consecutive division title. After losing 35 of 40 meetings to the Patriots from 2000 to 2019, the Bills have defeated them in four of the last five meetings, coinciding with Tom Brady’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Patriots limped into the playoffs by losing three of their last four and were effectively outclassed in rookie Mac Jones’ postseason debut.
“Get ready to go next year. There’s nothing we can do now that can change the outcome of what happened tonight or whatever, the last, since December,” center David Andrews said. “It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. Missed opportunity. It’s fleeting.”
The Patriots’ previous worst playoff loss under Belichick was a 33-14 defeat to Baltimore, also in the wild-card round on Jan. 10, 2010.
Jones struggled in finishing 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns to Kendrick Bourne, including a 4-yarder in the final two minutes. Jones also was intercepted twice in closing his season with a combined seven touchdowns passing and seven interceptions in his final five outings.
The Bills put the Patriots on their heels from the opening drive, with Allen patiently waiting in the pocket before scrambling to his right and avoiding a sack. Before stepping out of bounds, Allen lobbed an 8-yard pass to a wide-open Knox in the back-right corner of the end zone.
The Bills defense then snuffed out the Patriots’ opening drive with Micah Hyde having the speed and angle to make a leaping interception in snatching the ball away just before Nelson Agholor was about to catch it in the end zone. Jones was also intercepted on the Patriots’ opening drive of the second half, when his pass intended for Hunter Henry was deflected by linebacker Matt Milano and picked off by Levi Wallace.
“Guys made some unbelievable plays — offense, defense, special teams,” Allen said. “We started off really fast with the touchdown. Micah with the unbelievable play there in the end zone. We just kept the momentum rolling all day today.
“We were happy to get this one.”
No series was more indicative of the Patriots’ flat-footed performance than allowing Singletary to score on a 16-yard run to cap a four-play, 89-yard scoring drive to put the Bills up 27-0 with 1:53 left in the first half. Allen placed a perfect 45-yard pass to Stefon Diggs, who had a step on top defensive back J.C. Jackson, a Pro Bowl selection, up the right sideline. Two plays later, Singletary eluded the entire Patriots defense in reaching the end zone.
The game was the fourth-coldest in Bills history with a game-time temperature of 7 degrees, and the wind-chill making it feel like minus-4.
The coldest game was played 28 years ago to the day in Buffalo’s 29-23 win over the then-Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 in a divisional playoff game en route to the Bills make their fourth consecutive — and last — Super Bowl appearance. The game-time temperature was zero, with the wind-chill making the conditions feel like minus-32.
Hingham holds off Braintree in OT
HINGHAM — As the final seconds bled away Saturday, Hingham’s Bobby Falvey suddenly heard a chorus of voices, all echoing the same plea – for him to take a shot.
While the angle wasn’t necessarily perfect in the moment, sometimes the best course of action is to simply put the puck on net, and in this instance, Falvey was rewarded for his last-ditch attempt.
The senior defenseman sniped the game-ending goal with 16.5 seconds remaining in overtime, as Hingham delivered head coach Tony Messina his 200th career victory with an epic 5-4 win over Braintree in front of a packed house at Pilgrim Skating Arena.
“I just knew that there were under 20 seconds left and the puck had to go on net,” Falvey said. “I just shot it. I’m just thankful that it found its way into the net.”
This game featured drama from start to finish. Senior left winger Sean Garrity got the scoring started for Hingham (7-3) with 8:35 to play in the first period.
However, Braintree had a quick answer, as junior Kyle Hutchison fired a wrist shot home from the slot 52 seconds later to even the score at 1-1.
With 4:38 to play in the opening stanza, Falvey potted the first of his two goals during a rush, as he tapped in a backhanded shot to put Hingham back in front, 2-1.
But Nicholas Fasano later buried a shot in transition, as Braintree tied the game at 2-2 heading into the second period.
Garrity would tally his second goal with 12:36 to play in the second, while Aidan Brazel knocked in a rebound to make it a 4-2 contest minutes later. At the time, it seemed like Hingham was on the verge of breaking things open.
Yet, whenever it seemed like the Harbormen were taking control, Braintree showed resilience. Tim McLaughlin had a goal late in the second period, before Jack Woods tied the game at 4-all with 6:29 left in regulation.
“We have been in tough games all year,” said Falvey. “That stuff happens. As soon as they scored that fourth goal, we just couldn’t let it affect us. We had to put it behind us, because that’s all we can do. We did that, and then we won the game.”
With time running thin in the extra session, Falvey collected the puck in the face-off circle by the hash, then uncorked a shot, which slid past the goaltender’s pads and in for the clinching tally.
Falvey also had an assist in the victory, while Brazel tacked on two assists of his own in the effort. Junior center Ace Concannon registered a trio of helpers for the Harbormen.
The win improved Messina’s career record as head coach at Hingham to 200-90-38. The fact that it was his nephew who delivered the heroics in overtime simply made the victory that much more special.
“We knew that they were going to be coming hard, that’s for sure,” Messina said of Braintree. “They’re a great team. They’ve got a lot of fast forwards. You could tell, right off the opening faceoff in the third. They dumped it in, and they started forechecking like crazy. So we told our guys to be ready for it. I think we made some good defensive decisions… it ended up being a great high school hockey game.”
Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead
By JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
One of the four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others were rescued when authorities entered the building about 9 p.m., authorities said. The hostage taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.”
An FBI and a police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about who shot the man.
DeSarno said the hostage taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community and there was no immediate indication that the man had was part of any broader plan, but DeSarno said the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”
Law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity earlier said that the hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
DeSarno said Saturday night that the man had been identified “but we are not prepared to release his identity or confirm his identity at this time.”
A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue to demand Siddiqui’s release, a law enforcement official said. The New York rabbi then called 911 .
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A Meta company spokesperson later confirmed that Facebook removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but Faizan Syed, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth Texas, told The Associated Press that Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved. Syed said CAIR’s support and prayers were with the people being held in the synagogue.
Texas resident Victoria Francis told the AP that she watched about an hour of the livestream before it cut out. She said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” she said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Francis, who grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after she read about the hostage situation. She said it sounded like the man was talking to the police department on the phone, with the rabbi and another person trying to help with the negotiations.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth. The synagogue is nestled among large houses in a leafy residential neighborhood that includes several churches, a middle and elementary school and a horse farm.
Congregation Beth Israel is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who has been there since 2006 as the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi. He has worked to bring a sense of spirituality, compassion and learning to the community, according to his biography, and he loves welcoming everyone, including LGBT people, into the congregation.
Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of the synagogue, said the congregation has about 140 members and Cytron-Walker has worked hard to build interfaith relationships in the community, including doing pulpit swaps and participating in a community peace walk. She described Saturday’s events as “surreal.”
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced. You know, it’s a small town and it’s a small congregation,” Eisen said as the hostage situation was ongoing. “No matter how it turns out it’s hard to fathom how we will all be changed by this, because surely we will be.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.
CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, condemned the attack Saturday afternoon.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime.”
Siddiqui earned advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before she was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison on charges that she assaulted and shot at U.S. Army officers after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. The punishment sparked outrage in Pakistan among political leaders and her supporters, who viewed her as victimized by the American criminal justice system.
In the years since, Pakistan officials have expressed interest publicly in any sort of deal or swap that could result in her release from U.S. custody, and her case has continued to draw attention from supporters. In 2018, for instance, an Ohio man who prosecutors say planned to fly to Texas and attack the prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
___
Tucker and Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.; Associated Press writers Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
