Mastrodonato: Mac Jones wasn’t the problem for the Patriots, but he’ll need to do more in 2022

City crews generally truck snow out of downtown Stillwater during the winter months.

Not this year.

Stillwater Public Works trucks traveled to Afton Alps in southern Washington County to bring snow into town this week. The pristine piles of white stuff were added to massive piles of snow created on site by a crew from Green Acres Tubing Park in Lake Elmo.

Welcome to the inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship, which runs Wednesday through Saturday in Lowell Park.

The event, sanctioned by Finland-based Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glase, is expected to bring an estimated 30,000 people to Stillwater.

“It’s like we’re building a half-pipe in Lowell Park for snowboarding,” Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said. “It’s a sight to behold. It’s like those big piles of snow in the parking lots that as a kid you always wanted to sled down and play ‘King of the Hill’ on, but this is all beautiful and perfectly white. It’s just magical.”

Three-member snow-sculpting teams from around the world, including Ecuador, Germany, Canada and Turkey, are competing for prize money and the title of “World Champions.” The teams will have 77 hours — from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Saturday — to carve their sculptures out of 10-by-10-by-10-foot blocks of snow. But they will have only 68 working hours, because there’s a mandatory layoff each day between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m.

“These things are massive. They’re 10 feet high,” Kozlowski said. “What’s really cool is they are going to be around for a while. It will be really fun to be here while they are doing the work and to be part of the competition, but if people can’t make it to the competition, they can come down on a Tuesday night and walk around these things and check them out. It’s going to be really neat.”

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Spectators can watch the entire process, visit with the teams and vote for their favorite sculpture; the team with the most votes will win “The People’s Choice Award.”

Kozlowski said the event is the perfect pandemic activity.

“We’ve got tons of space, it’s outdoors, and it’s a great, safe event,” he said. “If you’re going to do something in a pandemic, this is kind of the thing to do.”

THE SNOW MAKER

The key to making snow, according to Rich Springborn, co-owner of Green Acres, is understanding “wet-bulb temperature.” That’s the lowest temperature to which air can be cooled by the evaporation of water into the air at a constant pressure. “Snowmaking does not go off of the air temperature,” he said. “When we start making snow, we go off the wet-bulb temperature, which shows how quick the air will take the heat out of the water when we introduce the water into the air.”

Springborn started making snow for the international competition on Jan. 6 — just to make sure he had enough time and the temperature was right.

“It turned out really good,” he said. “The first night, it got too cold — minus 25 degrees — so we had to shut it down. The sweet spot is between 10 and 15 degrees.”

Springborn, who uses a portable SMI Wizzard Snowmaker machine to make snow, learned the art of snow-making “through trial and error,” he said.

His father, Gaylen Springborn, and late grandfather, Howard Springborn, who started Green Acres Tubing Park in 1972 to diversify the income from the family farm, also passed down their knowledge, he said.

“Machine-made snow lasts almost twice as long as natural snow,” Springborn said. “The snow turns into a better snow if you let it cure for a couple of days. It dries out and all the moisture in it freezes, and you get a drier snow instead of a wet clumpy snow. It packs better in the forms, and then you won’t have a lot of air pockets in the blocks.”

The competition is great for downtown Stillwater, said Springborn, who also is providing snow for the snow sculptures of the St. Paul Winter Carnival at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

In addition to moving the snow that will be loaded into the 10-by-10-by-10-foot forms, Springborn is making a snow slide in Lowell Park.

“The whole event is great for the community,” he said. “It brings all the local businesses together in the winter instead of being cooped up.”

THE SNOW QUEEN

How did Stillwater land an international event like the World Snow Sculpting Championship? Officials from the city and the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce get the credit.

During the fall of 2020, there was a call to action to help local businesses during the first quarter of 2021 because of COVID-19, said Robin Anthony, the chamber’s executive director.

A series of activities in downtown Stillwater, dubbed “Wintertime in Stillwater,” were organized and planned. The events centered on a massive downtown light display, including the lighting of the Stillwater Lift Bridge; an Ice Maze in the parking lot of the Zephyr Theatre; a free walk-through, color-changing LED light display on the Chestnut Street Plaza that is synchronized to music; lights up and down Main Street; and “Fire & Ice,” a hot-air balloon event and ice-cream social.

At the same time, organizers learned about the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in Lake Geneva, Wis. Chamber executives tried to lure the event to Stillwater, but “they didn’t want to move,” Anthony said.

Instead, Winter Fun LLC, the Milwaukee-based organizers of the national event, pitched a new competition — the World Championship — for Stillwater. “There have been competitions throughout the U.S. and around the world, but there has never been a World Championship,” Anthony said.

Stillwater has signed a contract agreeing to host the event for three years, with the first right of refusal after that for future years, Anthony said.

The global gathering will be celebrated this year with a weeklong festival of events, including an Opening Ceremony, the World’s Coolest Block Party on Jan. 22 and MinneSnowta Nice Day on Jan. 23.

Each team participating in the competition had to show proof that they were a “world-class competitor,” having won either an international or U.S. competition, Anthony said. Each sculptor coming to Stillwater will receive lodging, food and a $500 travel stipend, she said.

Plans called for 12 three-person teams to compete in the event, but a team from Germany and a team from Argentina had to drop out last week because of COVID, Anthony said.

“What’s keeping me up at night now is getting the teams tested to get them back into their countries,” she said. “That’s a whole other level of logistics.”

The other major stressor? “Mother Nature,” she said. “What we don’t need is a heat wave. Right now, the weather forecast looks perfect. We want cold weather and sunshine, and that’s what it looks like we’re going to get.”

THE SNOW SCULPTOR

“What is very interesting, in the context of my work, is the ephemerality and the context of time and of how to perceive time in an object or in an artwork,” said Franziska Agrawal, a snow sculptor from Munich, Germany, who will be arriving in Stillwater on Tuesday.

Agrawal, an industrial designer and artist, specializes in site-specific architectural installations with natural and ephemeral materials. Many of her snow sculptures are geometric shapes; the title of her Stillwater piece is “PRISMA VI.”

Agrawal said she doesn’t mind sculpting in a material that won’t last.

“What actually gives the value of a piece of art?” she said during a Zoom call from Germany last week. “Does it depend on its longevity? On the length of its lifetime? And then what is the length of a lifetime? Who determines that? Our human lifespan? Or is it in terms of the universe? Or in terms of an animal that lives just two years?

“You can experience an art piece with the experience you have when you look at it,” she said. “Because if you go to a museum, you would also maybe spend just five minutes with it, but you would have a lasting impression and you would have an experience which you would probably take in your memory.”

Agrawal documents her sculptures through photography and tries to record each piece at its “moment of perfection,” she said. “From that moment, that is what I keep. For me, the whole process of creation and destruction is part of nature. This is the life cycle.”

Agrawal often enlists locals to take photos of her snow sculptures as they melt.

Agrawal, a “recurring artist” at the famed Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, is competing in a snow-sculpting contest in the Dolomites in Italy this weekend. After she leaves Stillwater, she will compete in contests in Breckenridge, Colo., and Ely, Minn., she said.

After two decades of competitive snow sculpting, Agrawal has learned some important lessons: Bring plenty of warm clothes and a level.

“I have one suitcase that I always bring with me, and one compartment is filled with tools, and the other compartment is clothes,” she said. “I bring Sharpies to draw on the snow because I do these geometric straight lines. I have Chinese laser-cut tools to remove snow — they’re really sharp.”

Each team is given scaffolding, a ladder, a shovel and a hand tamper. They are allowed to bring their own carving tools, but no power tools are allowed.

Agrawal said the coldest temperature she’s ever worked in was minus 47 degrees in Kiruna, Sweden.

The best temperature to work in snow and ice is around 15 to 20 degrees, according to Agrawal. “If it’s colder, then the material also gets very hard or the crystals get very, very brittle or very, very hard to work with. Also, of course, if you stop moving your body, then you freeze maybe within a couple of minutes.”

It’s good to have the option of working at night in case the temperatures are too warm during the day, but Agrawal said she tries to keep late-night hours to a minimum.

“Usually, I’ve learned over these many years to calculate the workload over the hours,” she said. “I have a good feeling for how long things take. I consider the relaxing and the sleeping to be very important.”

IF YOU GO

Stillwater’s new international event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship, starts Tuesday and runs through Jan. 23. The competition takes place in Lowell Park along the St. Croix River. All events are free and open to the public. There will be a sliding hill, ice sculptures, food trucks, an ice skating rink, a warming tent with cocoa and coffee, a beer tent and music. For a complete schedule, visit worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com. Highlights include:

Tuesday, Jan. 18

9 a.m., Exhibition by Jon Baller, local snow sculptor

Wednesday, Jan. 19

9 a.m., Snow sculpting begins

5 p.m., Opening Ceremony, JX Event Center

Thursday, Jan. 20

Friday, Jan. 21

Saturday, Jan. 22

2 p.m., Snow sculpting competition ends

4 p.m., Closing Ceremony, where teams receive awards

6-9 p.m. World’s Coolest Block Party, including a DJ and fire performers

Sunday, Jan. 23