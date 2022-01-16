Connect with us

Michael B. Jordan Proves He & Girlfriend Lori Harvey Make A Great Team In Playful Birthday Tribute [Video]

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Unfortunately for everyone collectively thirsting over both Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, their relationship seems stronger than ever.

Source: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

On January 13, the model celebrated her 25th birthday, posting one of her annual  photoshoots in honor of the big day. Of course, turning another year older also meant a  tribute from her boyfriend, with the Creed star uploading a never-before-seen video of them to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday.

In the brief clip, the couple quietly talked to one another while standing in clear blue water on a scenic beach, carefully reviewing a football play before going on to face off against another couple.

Of course, this wasn’t the only snippet we saw of Lori Harvey’s birthday celebration.

A few days prior, Jordan put together a surprise birthday party for his other half, which Harvey ended up posting a ton of pictures and videos of onto Instagram.

Famous friends of the model and entrepreneur including Ryan Destiny, Normani and Taina Williams were all in attendance, and even though her baby was absent, she still made sure to thank him for the party in an Instagram Story.

 “Thank you for my surprise party baby @michaelbjordan” she wrote over a clip of her balloons, the table set, and the fireplace.

According to reports from Page Six, the actor couldn’t make it, but made his presence known by picking up the entire tab at the party.

We love to see it.

Kanye West Thanks Travis Scott For Sharing The Address Of Chicago’s Birthday Party — Watch

Kanye gave a shout out to Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy after the rapper claimed he wasn’t ‘allowed’ to know the address of his daughter’s birthday party.

Looks like Travis Scott may have hooked Kanye West up. Kanye said he had a great time at his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party after Travis gave him to 411 on where it was going down. Kanye had previously claimed no one in the KarJenner family was giving him the address to the party. “I’m so happy right now I just came from Chi’s party,” he began in a video seen here. “I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter.”

Kanye West thanked Travis Scott for giving him the address to his daughter’s birthday party. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I just saw everybody,” Kanye continued. “It was Kris and Corey and Kylie — Kylie let me in — right when I got to the spot cause ya know security stopped me once again. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children. And I just had a great time today.” Although he didn’t mention his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, whom he said he had called for the address with no success, Kanye did add, “It’s just a matter of having a conversation, an open dialogue.”

The happy outburst comes after Kanye went on a rant about not being allowed to know the whereabouts of his kid’s birthday party, shortly before he actually showed up. “Y’all, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he began. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. It’s nothing legal. These are the kind of games being played. This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing.”

Later that day, the rapper was spotted at the shindig speaking with Kris Jenner in an Instagram Story posted to social media on January 15. It ends up the party was a joint birthday party for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns four on Feb. 1. The clip was posted by Travis Barker‘s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Keep Away From The Kardashians: Kanye West Makes It To Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party After Calling Kim K Out On IG

While it all seemed cordial at first, things are really heating up in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

On Saturday, January 15, in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Kanye claimed his estranged wife had security block him from coming into her house as he was dropping his daughter, North West, off from school.

The very same day, more claims of the same behavior went public, but this time, Kim K was allegedly blocking the rapper from attending their younger daughter, Chicago West’s birthday party–which caused Ye to post a video publicizing his inability to wish his child happy birthday in person.

“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was, there’s nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played,” he says in the clip. “This is the kind of thing that really has affected my health for the longest and I’m just not playing. I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the best father—the Ye version of a father—and I’m not finna let this happen.”

Kanye continued, “I done call Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson],” he continues. “He asked Khloé [why] won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

Not long after sharing the emotional video, Ye was spotted at Chicago’s party, looking unbothered as he munched on an ice cream cone and talked to Kris Jenner. That’s when it was revealed that the event was a joint birthday celebration with Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

In a video recorded after the party, Kanye thanked Travis for giving him directions to the party, also thanking Kylie for going past security and letting him in.

He also mentions communication and says these are conversations that need to be had, alluding to the idea that he wants to talk to Kim about these things instead of just dealing with security.

Interestingly enough, according to reports from Page Six, sources say Kim was “shocked” by Kanye’s videos, claiming they previously agreed to host two separate birthday parties for Chicago.

“Kanye was always supposed to have Chi at 4,” the insider told the publication. “They pre-agreed to have two separate events and it was his idea. Kim was shocked that he went on live accusing her when it was his idea to begin with to have two separate parties. She was going to have hers early in the day and he was throwing Chi her own separate party. No one was trying to stop him from coming.”

Clearly, this whole situation is far from over. 

The Week in Drag – A sweet new track from Honey Davenport, Trixie Mattel gets organized, Jaymes Mansfield pays tribute to Coco Peru and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another Week in Drag packed with drag fabulousness and fun. Last week, we met the first seven queens to compete for the crown on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and this week, we’ve got recaps and reviews from some of your favorite Drag Race alums. Also this week, we are featuring a smoking hot new dance track from Honey Davenport, wig wizardry from Jaymes Mansfield and laughs from Trixie, Katya and Willam. We’ve collected some fun clips and news for you, so let’s not waste another minute4 and let’s bring it to the runway!  

As I mentioned, last week was the season 14 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race and our first seven queens brought the looks and talent to the werk room. All-Stars 4 co-champions Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck take us through the highs and lows of the episode on “The Pit Stop.”

Monét and Bob the Drag Queen get real and share their unfiltered opinions on everything from the entrance looks to the runway fashions on the latest “Sibling Watchery.”

Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the werk room entrance looks and show-stopping runway fashions from the season 14 premiere on Fashion Photo Ruview”

Yuhua Hamasaki and Kennedy Davenport also have thoughts on the premiere looks and they share them with us on “Bootleg Opinions.”

All of the season 14 queens are together for this video for Entertainment Weekly. Watch as they share and react to their first photos in drag. Hey, we’ve all got to start somewhere, right?

Yuhua Hamasaki chats with EW’s Joey Nolfi (he and Joseph Shepherd are my interviewing idols) on a special edition of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Season 14’s Willow Pill, along with Drag Race alums Denali and Adore Delano and Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville hosted the season 14 premiere viewing party at Chicago’s legendary Roscoe’s Tavern.

I’m delighted that the second single from Honey Davenport’s “Love is God” EP is here. Watch the video for “Thrive” featuring the legendary Kevin Aviance.

Self-professed “makeup hoarder” Trixie Mattel channels her inner Marie Kondo and organizes her cosmetics kit. Among her many confessions in this video is the fact that she carries around 30 lipsticks with her and uses 2. I feel so seen.

Trixie and Katya talk all things smells on the season six finale of “UNHhhh.” Their takedown of the perfume sprayers at the mall is something I am living for right now.

Jaymes Mansfield takes a human hair wig and dyes it as a tribute to Kerri Colby’s trans pride entrance look hair.

In another tribute, Jaymes gives us Coco Peru realness with a cute dye job on another human hair wig. This transformation does not bother me at all.  

Season five champion Jinkx Monsoon answers fan questions – and it’s as chaotic as anything you’d expect from Jinkx.

Willam is here with a new series to help improve your life through daily affirmations – the first of which she shares while wearing modified Gucci platform roller skates I need in my life.

See Also

If you were looking forward to seeing Alaska on her Red 4 Filth tour, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. The tour, previously scheduled to begin next week, has been rescheduled due to the recent Omicron variant and will now kick off October 25, 2022 in Orlando, FL with over 30 additional dates throughout the country & Canada, including New York, Chicago (2nd show added), Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Toronto (2nd show added), and more. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the newly rescheduled shows. Tickets are on sale HERE with prices ranging from $20.00 for early GA & $25.00 for GA ADV to $95.00 for VIP/M&G and $249 for the Ultimate VIP experience. 

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise arrived in theaters this weekend and, in case you’re curious as to what you can expect, let Kim Chi and Adore Delano give you a sneak peek at the thrills and chills.

If you need more Adore in your life (and who doesn’t), she is treating us to a global livestream event on February 25. In “A Night in with Adore Delano”, this talented performer brings her greatest hits and favorite covers to your living room in this stripped-back live recording from the iconic San Francisco cabaret venue, Oasis. For one night only, experience the unplugged performance alongside behind-the-scenes footage, upgrades including a
group Q&A or have a one-on-one digital meet and greet with Adore via video call including branded photo and video capture of your moment together. Get your tickets here.

And…that’s it for this week. We’ll be back with more from the queens next week and, until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL

