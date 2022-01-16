Michael B. Jordan Proves He & Girlfriend Lori Harvey Make A Great Team In Playful Birthday Tribute [Video]

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another Week in Drag packed with drag fabulousness and fun. Last week, we met the first seven queens to compete for the crown on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and this week, we’ve got recaps and reviews from some of your favorite Drag Race alums. Also this week, we are featuring a smoking hot new dance track from Honey Davenport, wig wizardry from Jaymes Mansfield and laughs from Trixie, Katya and Willam. We’ve collected some fun clips and news for you, so let’s not waste another minute4 and let’s bring it to the runway!

As I mentioned, last week was the season 14 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race and our first seven queens brought the looks and talent to the werk room. All-Stars 4 co-champions Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck take us through the highs and lows of the episode on “The Pit Stop.”

Monét and Bob the Drag Queen get real and share their unfiltered opinions on everything from the entrance looks to the runway fashions on the latest “Sibling Watchery.”

Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the werk room entrance looks and show-stopping runway fashions from the season 14 premiere on Fashion Photo Ruview”

Yuhua Hamasaki and Kennedy Davenport also have thoughts on the premiere looks and they share them with us on “Bootleg Opinions.”

All of the season 14 queens are together for this video for Entertainment Weekly. Watch as they share and react to their first photos in drag. Hey, we’ve all got to start somewhere, right?

Yuhua Hamasaki chats with EW’s Joey Nolfi (he and Joseph Shepherd are my interviewing idols) on a special edition of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Season 14’s Willow Pill, along with Drag Race alums Denali and Adore Delano and Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville hosted the season 14 premiere viewing party at Chicago’s legendary Roscoe’s Tavern.

I’m delighted that the second single from Honey Davenport’s “Love is God” EP is here. Watch the video for “Thrive” featuring the legendary Kevin Aviance.

Self-professed “makeup hoarder” Trixie Mattel channels her inner Marie Kondo and organizes her cosmetics kit. Among her many confessions in this video is the fact that she carries around 30 lipsticks with her and uses 2. I feel so seen.

Trixie and Katya talk all things smells on the season six finale of “UNHhhh.” Their takedown of the perfume sprayers at the mall is something I am living for right now.

Jaymes Mansfield takes a human hair wig and dyes it as a tribute to Kerri Colby’s trans pride entrance look hair.

In another tribute, Jaymes gives us Coco Peru realness with a cute dye job on another human hair wig. This transformation does not bother me at all.

Season five champion Jinkx Monsoon answers fan questions – and it’s as chaotic as anything you’d expect from Jinkx.

Willam is here with a new series to help improve your life through daily affirmations – the first of which she shares while wearing modified Gucci platform roller skates I need in my life.

If you were looking forward to seeing Alaska on her Red 4 Filth tour, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. The tour, previously scheduled to begin next week, has been rescheduled due to the recent Omicron variant and will now kick off October 25, 2022 in Orlando, FL with over 30 additional dates throughout the country & Canada, including New York, Chicago (2nd show added), Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Toronto (2nd show added), and more. All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the newly rescheduled shows. Tickets are on sale HERE with prices ranging from $20.00 for early GA & $25.00 for GA ADV to $95.00 for VIP/M&G and $249 for the Ultimate VIP experience.

The fifth installment of the Scream franchise arrived in theaters this weekend and, in case you’re curious as to what you can expect, let Kim Chi and Adore Delano give you a sneak peek at the thrills and chills.

If you need more Adore in your life (and who doesn’t), she is treating us to a global livestream event on February 25. In “A Night in with Adore Delano”, this talented performer brings her greatest hits and favorite covers to your living room in this stripped-back live recording from the iconic San Francisco cabaret venue, Oasis. For one night only, experience the unplugged performance alongside behind-the-scenes footage, upgrades including a

group Q&A or have a one-on-one digital meet and greet with Adore via video call including branded photo and video capture of your moment together. Get your tickets here.

And…that’s it for this week. We’ll be back with more from the queens next week and, until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

