Minnesota’s Island Lake gets its first cisco stocking

Don’t let the CP Rail spur slip away

An extraordinary opportunity that may be slipping away is being ignored by Ramsey County, the jurisdiction traditionally empowered to acquire disused rail right-of-way for cycling trails or transit. The five-mile-long CP Rail spur that once served the Ford Assembly Plant but now carries no rail traffic would make a great cycling route, whether or not it is preserved for other modes such as transit.

Ramsey County planners have indicated the county will not pursue acquisition of the Ford spur unless some or all of the current Riverview Corridor Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA — the Modern Streetcar on West 7th) becomes unfeasible. The flaw in that position is that the rail spur may not be intact for long. On top of that, CP Rail is currently applying for approval of its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern Railway, a move that could offer potential buyers of its disused rail some bargaining leverage.

Highland Bridge anticipates several thousand new residents, workers and customers within a decade. St. Paul Avenue is being reconfigured to one traffic lane each way. All those living, working or visiting Highland could benefit from mobility options possible with the acquisition and conversion of the CP Rail spur to an access corridor.

Unfortunately, this rail property, no longer of any operational revenue value to CP Rail, may instead be sold off piecemeal. Already broached is possible sale of the northern 13 acres for a University of St. Thomas athletic facility, which might not only foreclose future use as, for example, a transit base, but if it includes a playing stadium, might even flood Highland Bridge with unplanned-for vehicle traffic on game days.

In this region and across the nation former rail rights-of-way (ROW) have been preserved, in some cases years before reuse. In this case, the City of St. Paul has already studied the potential and identified substantial public purpose in reuse of the CP Rail spur (online at https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/planning-and-economic-development/planning/current-activities/ford-spur-study).

In the U.S., unlike many peer nations, unique railroad infrastructure is treated as private business property, meaning there is very little democratic control of it when opportunities such as this arise. Now is the time to save this unique asset for the future. If not Ramsey County, perhaps the City of St. Paul or its port authority could step forward.

Mathews Hollinshead, St. Paul

Such pearl-clutching

Oh my, such pearl-clutching because “Uncle Joe” finally came out swinging (“Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?” “This is seeking unity?” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 9). President Biden, with his many years of experience in Washington and his old-school belief in reaching across the aisle, wanted to be a uniter. He surely has tried. Congress won’t let him. The Former One won’t let him. And apparently much of the country would rather fight tooth-and-nail.

“Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol” says one letter.

Well, never before has a former president (from Day One to the present) refused to concede that he lost the election – which loss even his own election officials, his attorney general, and numerous courts verified. Never before has a former president worked non-stop for over a year to convince his followers that the election was stolen from him, against all evidence. And never before has a former president set things in motion that resulted in a disaster such as that on Jan. 6, 2021.

Never before in my recollection has an outgoing president not only refused to cooperate with, but actively sabotaged, the incoming administration. And this in the middle of an epidemic, when it was even more vital for the Biden staff to have critical information. “The goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out,” a Trump official told CNN.

Never in the past 152 years has a former president petulantly refused to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Former presidents used to have the decency to just shut up. They may have been unhappy about the person who followed them. But they knew that the country could not have more than one president at a time, accepted that their turn was up, and exhibited a measure of grace (wow, what an archaic concept: “grace”).

As far as throwing polls in our face, oh puhleeze. What polls too often demonstrate is that if an astonishing number of Americans hear or see a claim repeated often enough — such as that the 2020 election was tainted, or the Capitol invasion was just a tourist event gone awry — they will accept it as fact. The Former One knows this. He cares nothing about truth, or the unity of the country. Someone famously said, “Never underestimate the stupidity of the American voter” (especially when they’re lining your pockets).

Carol Turnbull, Woodbury

Laughable contributions

You no longer need to look for the colorful cartoons to find some laughs, they can be found in this very section.

Readers of these pages have been amused by recent letters regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, demonstration at the nation’s Capitol. Syndicated columnists from across the country also make laughable contributions.

The fact that FBI has released a statement making it clear that Donald Trump had nothing to do with those activities was apparently not sufficient for some writers.

Insurrection? Hardly. Trespassing? Absolutely.

For further amusement, on the anniversary of the trespassing, the essentially invisible vice president actually compared Jan. 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

Each of those tragedies left over 2,100 dead while the Jan. 6 riot resulted in one fatality. A confused Capitol cop shot an unarmed woman to death. He will not be charged or identified. A very different outcome from that of a Brooklyn Center police officer who made a horrible mistake and will pay for it for far too long.

Jan. 6 should be remembered for just one thing, Epiphany.

Jon Swenson, Eagan

A call to all to rebuild

I write in response to a recent Pioneer Press letter to the editor (“This is Seeking Unity?”), where the writer found issue with President Biden’s address on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. He stated he has never heard such “vitriol” come from any recent president, as Biden repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as the “defeated president.”

To my recollection, the former president – while tweeting or at rallies – denounced senators, representatives, judges, generals, members of the White House staff, journalists, and anyone who chose to challenge his views. I remember President Trump stating that he “has total power.” I too remember statements allowed by Trump such as, “put her in jail” and “hang Mike Pence!”

I agree with the writer’s suggestion that we all should want to assure the “integrity of our elections.” Yet is it logical to continue to call for multiple recounts at taxpayers’ expense? After more than 50 court hearings and many state recounts, it was reported that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in U.S. history, and that was an agreement by members of both parties. Yet, many members of the current Congress are hesitant to agree in public that Biden is the truly elected president.

As a concerned citizen, who has voted for either party, my hope is that we look at how fragile our democracy really is. History has shown that dictators start with the actions of one person who seeks total power, creates chaos, challenges laws and the free press, and repeats lies until they begin to sound like truths. History will judge the actions on Jan. 6 to be an attack on the the center of world democracy and will record it as a day of infamy, a day that nearly took our government to its knees. Jan. 6 provided a call for all to find common ground to rebuild trust in our democracy.

Robert F. Irlbeck, White Bear Lake

Cause for concern about election integrity

With good cause for concern, voter confidence in the integrity of our elections has suffered. This is primarily due to the tremendous surge in mail-in ballots. Jimmy Carter co-chaired a commission that identified mail-in ballots as the single largest source of potential election fraud. France banned mail-in voting years ago, as it’s just about impossible to conclusively expose fraud with it after the fact. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, mail-in voting has flourished and resulted in a loss of voter confidence.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, long-standing mail-in ballot rules that called for a witness to confirm the legitimacy of the voter’s signature were suspended. Yikes, what’s up with that?

We can do better, as it’s essential that voters have confidence in our system. Perhaps, for those folks who cannot get to the polls on Election Day, in-person early voting would be a much improved alternative to mail-in ballots. It would surely reduce the potential for fraud.

Kevin Sexton, Eagan

Offering hope

Reading or viewing daily news saturated with stories about random shootings, the pandemic, elderly women being knocked to the ground and their purses stolen, can cause even an optimist to cuss, shout, weep.

One counter to such stories was that of Ben Dapper, age 6, with a radiant smile and hip haircut, who has recently been diagnosed with leukemia in his short life for the second time. The news footage showed him skating with his fellow hockey players at an arena in Worthington, enveloped by the love and support of family, friends and community. You will be back at that rink, Ben, healthy and strong. Playing your best.

Perhaps there is a lesson here for us all. To lend support where needed. Giving our best. Offering hope.

Ursula Krawczyk, Roseville

A means to correct overpayment

Last Sunday’s Letter to the Editor addressing what to do with the state budget surplus (“We’re the Government”) is based on fundamentally faulty premises. The author argues that because the state, based on economic projections that turned out to be pessimistic, has collected more in tax revenues than needed to cover expenditures approved by the legislature, the state should automatically keep the money. Of course there are plenty of good things the state could do with the money. There are also important things many taxpayers could do if the excessive taxes collected were returned. Better food and clothing for themselves and their children. Some might go toward summer camps or educational enrichment programs for children. Paying utility bills. Mortgage & property taxes. The apparent presumption that government spending the money would reflect the highest and best use seems questionable and, frankly, insulting to families and small businesses.

The government is not the same thing as “all the people.” Government (in this case, state) is a structure established to enact laws and regulations, and to carry out what the governor and Legislature determine to be the people’s business. It is a separate entity from the people of the state. We have government because A) it isn’t feasible for all the roughly 3 million adults in the state to participate in making every decision, large or small, needed to enact laws, enforce them, and carry out the rest of the people’s business, and B) our society relies very heavily on specialized division of labor.

The series of questions in the middle of the letter addressing the appropriateness of refunds to taxpayers and potential difficulties in how the amounts would be determined are largely foolish ones, with self-evident answers, at least to anyone who has followed this issue in previous budget cycles “…how is a major tax refund any different from the government ‘handouts’ that so many of us gripe about?” Here’s how: It’s a means to correct an overpayment. Tax levies are based on the projected level needed to produce the amount of revenue the legislature has determined to be needed to cover expenditures it has approved. The key word here is “projected.” It isn’t possible to make perfect projections, therefore there will always be either a deficit or a surplus in any given budget period. The most straightforward way to issue refunds would be on the basis of reducing effective tax rates across the board.

Of course there will be debate about whether refunds would be proportional, based on tax brackets, or equal lump sums to all taxpayers (capped at the net amount paid in), or various other options or permutations. That’s not a reason to dismiss the idea of refunds any more than the inevitable vehement arguments about how to spend the money if retained by the state would be a logical reason to dismiss that option out of hand.

This is a surplus for a specific budget period, a biennium. Taxes are collected in specific years to cover the state budget for the applicable budget period. So any refunds would logically be based on taxes paid in the years applicable to that budget period.

The author also refers to “money that we collectively threw into the pot,” as if that were voluntary, and taxpayers who would like excessive tax collections returned to them are asking for the return of a gift. The letter is not helpful to a reasoned discussion of what to do with the budget surplus.

Peter Vang Dean, St. Paul