Minnesota’s Island Lake gets its first cisco stocking
DULUTH — Island Lake has received its first-ever stocking of cisco, a fatty little fish hoped to beef up the size of walleyes in the popular reservoir.
Biologists for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources netted 250 adult cisco from Hanging Horn Lake near Barnum in early December, just before the fish spawned and just before the lake iced over, and moved them to Island Lake, north of Duluth, where they are expected to provide a high-calorie food for walleye.
It’s the first installment of what should be several cisco stockings, said Dan Wilfond, Duluth-area fisheries specialist for the DNR. The agency intends to stock about 4,000 cisco each year for the next five years.
It’s hoped the cisco will then become self-sustaining, reproducing and filling a niche in Island Lake’s food chain.
Hanging Horn Lake was picked as the source because the cisco there were confirmed as disease-free and because it was the closest to Duluth with a sizable cisco population. But the little fish proved maddeningly hard to capture and keep alive, so Wilfond said other donor lakes in Itasca and Cook counties will also be eyed in future years, both to increase supply and add genetic diversity.
“No one should expect that throwing 250 cisco into Island Lake is going to create a big year class of cisco in 2022 and somehow turn the lake around quickly,” Wilfond told the News Tribune. “It’s going to be a years-long process … but we’re on the board. There are a few of them in the lake now. We’ve got the process rolling.”
Island Lake has excellent walleye reproduction almost every year, one of the best lakes in the Northland. But those walleyes then grow extremely slowly, among the slowest of any lake in the Northland. Anglers have complained about the small size of walleyes they catch on Island lake for decades, dubbing the common, 12-inch fish “Island lake Specials.” And DNR surveys found the same thing for the sprawling, 10,800-acre lake: an average size of about 12 inches, down from about 17 inches 40 years ago.
Biologists say an inadequate food supply, too many small walleyes competing for too few minnows, may be part of the problem. So they moved ahead with a two-pronged effort to fix it.
The first change, which began with the 2021 open-water fishing season last May, included a new bag limit of 10 walleye daily for Island Lake — up from six fish daily — with anglers encouraged to catch and keep more small fish. All walleyes kept must be under 15 inches. All walleyes 15 to 20 inches must be immediately released, and anglers can keep one walleye daily over 20 inches.
It’s the first time ever in Minnesota that the DNR has used a higher bag limit to reduce overall walleye numbers and improve average size. Island Lake now has the highest bag limit for walleye in the state. The increased limit compares to the general limit of six walleyes daily in Minnesota, although many lakes have four-walleye limits and there’s a push at the state Legislature to lower the statewide limit to four walleyes daily for lakes that don’t have special regulations.
The cisco stocking forms the other half of the DNR’s Island Lake walleye effort.
“We’ll be monitoring the lake as we continue to stock them, conducting assessments to see whether they take hold or not,” Wilfond noted, adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic” the DNR efforts will help boost the size of Island Lake walleyes.
In addition to lack of food, Wilfond has said Island Lake walleyes may be impacted by spiny water fleas. In 1990, Island Lake became the first inland lake in Minnesota confirmed with the invasive species, a Eurasian native that likely arrived in the Twin Ports in the ballast of ships. It appears walleye growth has slowed even more since they arrived. It’s possible the spiny water fleas are causing a reduction in some small fish species in the lake that walleye could eat.
Data shows cisco should thrive in Island Lake, especially in the deeper, cool-water zones of the reservoir, but also that cisco eat spiny water fleas and may help reduce spiny water flea numbers in the lake.
It’s unclear if the cisco were so hard to catch because of the unusually warm autumn, that kept water temperatures above the prime spawning level, or some other reasons. Efforts to use traps in shallow waters near where cisco were supposed to be spawning produced zero fish, Wilfond noted. He said it took two weeks of trying before crews finally collected 250 cisco using gill nets that were quickly retrieved to keep the fish alive, far from their 4,000-cisco goal.
“Hopefully, we’ll have better luck next year and in following years. We’re going to have some other source lakes to fall back on,” he said, noting it may be many years until anglers start seeing more big walleyes in Island lake as a result of the effort.
Island Lake is a man-made reservoir created in the early 20th century by damming the Cloquet River. It’s used by Minnesota Power as a water storage reservoir for its hydroelectric dam system on the St. Louis River near Carlton.
The DNR has conducted previous cisco introductions into Lake Elmo in the eastern Twin Cities, into several Cuyuna Range mine pits near Brainerd and into Long Lake near Walker. In each case, the cisco population became self-sustaining.
ABOUT CISCO
Cisco, also called lake herring (especially in Lake Superior) and inland tullibee. The word “cisco” comes from a French name. Cisco are members of the Salmonidae family, which includes trout, salmon, lake whitefish and char.
Where do they live?
Cisco are common in Lake Superior, but they also occur in many inland lakes of the central and northeast regions of Minnesota. The cisco is a cold-water fish that needs well-oxygenated water deep in the lake in summer, so they usually do best in deep, clearwater lakes.
How big are they?
Their size is highly variable depending on the lake. In Cass Lake, for example, adults get as large as 12 to 14 inches long. In Lake Itasca, they sometimes reach up to 24 inches and 4 pounds. In Ten Mile Lake, they rarely go beyond 3.2 inches. Cisco in Lake Superior average about a foot long, but some have been caught up to 24 inches. The Hanging Horn Lake cisco moved to Island Lake averaged about 6 inches long, with one up to 14 inches.
What do they eat?
They begin eating copepods and small water fleas and later add bigger water fleas, midge and ghost midge larvae. Sometimes they feast on mayflies and caddisflies as the bugs hatch at the water’s surface.
What eats them?
Young and smaller cisco fall prey to many kinds of bigger fish, including northern pike, lake trout, burbot, yellow perch, rainbow trout, musky and walleyes. Some people net and eat cisco from some northern inland lakes and they are netted in Lake Superior where the so-called lake herring are considered prime table fare.
How do they reproduce?
They spawn in late fall, usually late November. The spawning sites are commonly in shallow water over bottoms of clean rock, gravel or sand. A single female may lay 3,000 to 15,000 eggs depending on her size. The embryos develop over the winter and hatch the following spring.
Source: University of Minnesota
Letters: Ramsey County is about to let a rail-spur opportunity slip away
Don’t let the CP Rail spur slip away
An extraordinary opportunity that may be slipping away is being ignored by Ramsey County, the jurisdiction traditionally empowered to acquire disused rail right-of-way for cycling trails or transit. The five-mile-long CP Rail spur that once served the Ford Assembly Plant but now carries no rail traffic would make a great cycling route, whether or not it is preserved for other modes such as transit.
Ramsey County planners have indicated the county will not pursue acquisition of the Ford spur unless some or all of the current Riverview Corridor Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA — the Modern Streetcar on West 7th) becomes unfeasible. The flaw in that position is that the rail spur may not be intact for long. On top of that, CP Rail is currently applying for approval of its proposed merger with Kansas City Southern Railway, a move that could offer potential buyers of its disused rail some bargaining leverage.
Highland Bridge anticipates several thousand new residents, workers and customers within a decade. St. Paul Avenue is being reconfigured to one traffic lane each way. All those living, working or visiting Highland could benefit from mobility options possible with the acquisition and conversion of the CP Rail spur to an access corridor.
Unfortunately, this rail property, no longer of any operational revenue value to CP Rail, may instead be sold off piecemeal. Already broached is possible sale of the northern 13 acres for a University of St. Thomas athletic facility, which might not only foreclose future use as, for example, a transit base, but if it includes a playing stadium, might even flood Highland Bridge with unplanned-for vehicle traffic on game days.
In this region and across the nation former rail rights-of-way (ROW) have been preserved, in some cases years before reuse. In this case, the City of St. Paul has already studied the potential and identified substantial public purpose in reuse of the CP Rail spur (online at https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/planning-and-economic-development/planning/current-activities/ford-spur-study).
In the U.S., unlike many peer nations, unique railroad infrastructure is treated as private business property, meaning there is very little democratic control of it when opportunities such as this arise. Now is the time to save this unique asset for the future. If not Ramsey County, perhaps the City of St. Paul or its port authority could step forward.
Mathews Hollinshead, St. Paul
Such pearl-clutching
Oh my, such pearl-clutching because “Uncle Joe” finally came out swinging (“Why won’t Biden move to unite the country?” “This is seeking unity?” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 9). President Biden, with his many years of experience in Washington and his old-school belief in reaching across the aisle, wanted to be a uniter. He surely has tried. Congress won’t let him. The Former One won’t let him. And apparently much of the country would rather fight tooth-and-nail.
“Never before in my recollection has a president of the United States attacked a former president one year after the election with such vitriol” says one letter.
Well, never before has a former president (from Day One to the present) refused to concede that he lost the election – which loss even his own election officials, his attorney general, and numerous courts verified. Never before has a former president worked non-stop for over a year to convince his followers that the election was stolen from him, against all evidence. And never before has a former president set things in motion that resulted in a disaster such as that on Jan. 6, 2021.
Never before in my recollection has an outgoing president not only refused to cooperate with, but actively sabotaged, the incoming administration. And this in the middle of an epidemic, when it was even more vital for the Biden staff to have critical information. “The goal is to set so many fires that it will be hard for the Biden administration to put them all out,” a Trump official told CNN.
Never in the past 152 years has a former president petulantly refused to attend his successor’s inauguration.
Former presidents used to have the decency to just shut up. They may have been unhappy about the person who followed them. But they knew that the country could not have more than one president at a time, accepted that their turn was up, and exhibited a measure of grace (wow, what an archaic concept: “grace”).
As far as throwing polls in our face, oh puhleeze. What polls too often demonstrate is that if an astonishing number of Americans hear or see a claim repeated often enough — such as that the 2020 election was tainted, or the Capitol invasion was just a tourist event gone awry — they will accept it as fact. The Former One knows this. He cares nothing about truth, or the unity of the country. Someone famously said, “Never underestimate the stupidity of the American voter” (especially when they’re lining your pockets).
Carol Turnbull, Woodbury
Laughable contributions
You no longer need to look for the colorful cartoons to find some laughs, they can be found in this very section.
Readers of these pages have been amused by recent letters regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, demonstration at the nation’s Capitol. Syndicated columnists from across the country also make laughable contributions.
The fact that FBI has released a statement making it clear that Donald Trump had nothing to do with those activities was apparently not sufficient for some writers.
Insurrection? Hardly. Trespassing? Absolutely.
For further amusement, on the anniversary of the trespassing, the essentially invisible vice president actually compared Jan. 6 to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.
Each of those tragedies left over 2,100 dead while the Jan. 6 riot resulted in one fatality. A confused Capitol cop shot an unarmed woman to death. He will not be charged or identified. A very different outcome from that of a Brooklyn Center police officer who made a horrible mistake and will pay for it for far too long.
Jan. 6 should be remembered for just one thing, Epiphany.
Jon Swenson, Eagan
A call to all to rebuild
I write in response to a recent Pioneer Press letter to the editor (“This is Seeking Unity?”), where the writer found issue with President Biden’s address on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. He stated he has never heard such “vitriol” come from any recent president, as Biden repeatedly referred to Donald Trump as the “defeated president.”
To my recollection, the former president – while tweeting or at rallies – denounced senators, representatives, judges, generals, members of the White House staff, journalists, and anyone who chose to challenge his views. I remember President Trump stating that he “has total power.” I too remember statements allowed by Trump such as, “put her in jail” and “hang Mike Pence!”
I agree with the writer’s suggestion that we all should want to assure the “integrity of our elections.” Yet is it logical to continue to call for multiple recounts at taxpayers’ expense? After more than 50 court hearings and many state recounts, it was reported that the 2020 election was one of the most secure in U.S. history, and that was an agreement by members of both parties. Yet, many members of the current Congress are hesitant to agree in public that Biden is the truly elected president.
As a concerned citizen, who has voted for either party, my hope is that we look at how fragile our democracy really is. History has shown that dictators start with the actions of one person who seeks total power, creates chaos, challenges laws and the free press, and repeats lies until they begin to sound like truths. History will judge the actions on Jan. 6 to be an attack on the the center of world democracy and will record it as a day of infamy, a day that nearly took our government to its knees. Jan. 6 provided a call for all to find common ground to rebuild trust in our democracy.
Robert F. Irlbeck, White Bear Lake
Cause for concern about election integrity
With good cause for concern, voter confidence in the integrity of our elections has suffered. This is primarily due to the tremendous surge in mail-in ballots. Jimmy Carter co-chaired a commission that identified mail-in ballots as the single largest source of potential election fraud. France banned mail-in voting years ago, as it’s just about impossible to conclusively expose fraud with it after the fact. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, mail-in voting has flourished and resulted in a loss of voter confidence.
Meanwhile in Minnesota, long-standing mail-in ballot rules that called for a witness to confirm the legitimacy of the voter’s signature were suspended. Yikes, what’s up with that?
We can do better, as it’s essential that voters have confidence in our system. Perhaps, for those folks who cannot get to the polls on Election Day, in-person early voting would be a much improved alternative to mail-in ballots. It would surely reduce the potential for fraud.
Kevin Sexton, Eagan
Offering hope
Reading or viewing daily news saturated with stories about random shootings, the pandemic, elderly women being knocked to the ground and their purses stolen, can cause even an optimist to cuss, shout, weep.
One counter to such stories was that of Ben Dapper, age 6, with a radiant smile and hip haircut, who has recently been diagnosed with leukemia in his short life for the second time. The news footage showed him skating with his fellow hockey players at an arena in Worthington, enveloped by the love and support of family, friends and community. You will be back at that rink, Ben, healthy and strong. Playing your best.
Perhaps there is a lesson here for us all. To lend support where needed. Giving our best. Offering hope.
Ursula Krawczyk, Roseville
A means to correct overpayment
Last Sunday’s Letter to the Editor addressing what to do with the state budget surplus (“We’re the Government”) is based on fundamentally faulty premises. The author argues that because the state, based on economic projections that turned out to be pessimistic, has collected more in tax revenues than needed to cover expenditures approved by the legislature, the state should automatically keep the money. Of course there are plenty of good things the state could do with the money. There are also important things many taxpayers could do if the excessive taxes collected were returned. Better food and clothing for themselves and their children. Some might go toward summer camps or educational enrichment programs for children. Paying utility bills. Mortgage & property taxes. The apparent presumption that government spending the money would reflect the highest and best use seems questionable and, frankly, insulting to families and small businesses.
The government is not the same thing as “all the people.” Government (in this case, state) is a structure established to enact laws and regulations, and to carry out what the governor and Legislature determine to be the people’s business. It is a separate entity from the people of the state. We have government because A) it isn’t feasible for all the roughly 3 million adults in the state to participate in making every decision, large or small, needed to enact laws, enforce them, and carry out the rest of the people’s business, and B) our society relies very heavily on specialized division of labor.
The series of questions in the middle of the letter addressing the appropriateness of refunds to taxpayers and potential difficulties in how the amounts would be determined are largely foolish ones, with self-evident answers, at least to anyone who has followed this issue in previous budget cycles “…how is a major tax refund any different from the government ‘handouts’ that so many of us gripe about?” Here’s how: It’s a means to correct an overpayment. Tax levies are based on the projected level needed to produce the amount of revenue the legislature has determined to be needed to cover expenditures it has approved. The key word here is “projected.” It isn’t possible to make perfect projections, therefore there will always be either a deficit or a surplus in any given budget period. The most straightforward way to issue refunds would be on the basis of reducing effective tax rates across the board.
Of course there will be debate about whether refunds would be proportional, based on tax brackets, or equal lump sums to all taxpayers (capped at the net amount paid in), or various other options or permutations. That’s not a reason to dismiss the idea of refunds any more than the inevitable vehement arguments about how to spend the money if retained by the state would be a logical reason to dismiss that option out of hand.
This is a surplus for a specific budget period, a biennium. Taxes are collected in specific years to cover the state budget for the applicable budget period. So any refunds would logically be based on taxes paid in the years applicable to that budget period.
The author also refers to “money that we collectively threw into the pot,” as if that were voluntary, and taxpayers who would like excessive tax collections returned to them are asking for the return of a gift. The letter is not helpful to a reasoned discussion of what to do with the budget surplus.
Peter Vang Dean, St. Paul
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Orion had his own sort of fatal attraction in mythology
In last week’s Skywatch, I told you about the astronomical wonders of my favorite constellation Orion the Hunter, the big guy of the winter sky! At nightfall he’s waiting for you as he rises in the southeastern sky, resembling a giant crooked bow tie or a tilted hourglass. His belt — made up of three bright stars in a perfect row — really jumps out at you. Orion the Hunter is as rich with mythological tales as he is with astronomical treasures. Many different cultures have their own story of this ancient constellation. One of my favorite tales evolves from Greek mythology and involves Artemis, the goddess of the moon. One word of warning here: I’ve been known to add my own twists and turns to these tales.
Orion was a burly character who lived for hunting and fishing. Like most of the critters and beasts he hunted, Orion was nocturnal. He stalked and hunted by night and slept under a giant tree by day. Orion was also a bit of a hermit who didn’t like to mix with other people or the local conservation enforcement officers, who took exception with his nocturnal hunting practices. To avoid people and law enforcement he moved to a large, deserted island where he could hunt and fish unabated.
Orion was living his solitary dream! Every night he was out there slaying beasts of all kinds. Unbeknown to him, Orion also had a secret admirer, Artemis, the goddess of the moon. Like a present-day spy satellite, Artemis did aerial reconnaissance on Orion as she guided her magic moon chariot across the sky, pulled by flying horses. The more Artemis spied on Orion, the more she longed the mighty hunter’s company. However, leaping down and hanging out with Orion was risky business. Not only would she be ignoring her duties as moon goddess, but she would also be mixing with a mortal and that was taboo! That would get her in a lot of trouble with her father Zeus, the king of the gods.
So night after night she struggled, stranded in the sky with the moon and her team of flying horses, denied the pleasure of Orion’s company. One night, though, she just couldn’t take it anymore. As Orion was cleaning up on a large herd of wild boars, she yelled whoa to the horses and glided down to Orion’s island. Finally, she met him face to face. As she hoped, it was love at first sight. Orion quickly gave up on the hermit thing after one look at the goddess. Immediately she changed out her royal robes and put on hunter’s camouflage. Artemis hunted with Orion the rest of the night, but when dawn approached she jumped back up to the moon chariot and raced it to the horizon. The very next night, once again, she halted the moon in mid-sky and joined her new love for another night of hunting, jumping back on her chariot at dawn.
This taboo love affair went on for some time. Orion and Artemis were very much in love but clearly Artemis was in the wrong. Eventually, Zeus found out about his daughter’s behavior from Apollo, the god of the sun and Artemis’ brother. What a snitch! Zeus had to stop this affair, but he didn’t want to lose the love of his daughter. So the king of the gods came up with a plan. He had a hit put out on Orion. He wanted the hunter killed as soon as possible but wanted it to look like an accident. Zeus arranged for a giant scorpion to be dropped on Orion’s island and fatally sting the hunter during his daytime slumber, killing off his daughter’s illicit love interest.
The next day, the giant scorpion encounter arrived. As Orion enjoyed his sweet dreams of Artemis and hunting, the scorpion crawled into his camp. Orion bolted up as the scorpion attacked. What followed was a battle that went on for hours and hours. As evening set in, the hunter had the scorpion in a headlock and had just about broken its neck. Down to his last gasp, the scorpion managed to break out of the hold and sting Orion’s neck. In a few minutes it was all over for our hunter.
That night when Artemis descended from her moon cart she made the grisly discovery. Her boyfriend met his match. She looked around and saw the oversized and aggressive scorpion still in Orion’s camp. Artemis put two and two together and quickly took action. As the killer scorpion made its retreat, the moon goddess grabbed it by the tail and flung it so far into the sky that it magically transformed into the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. Artemis then returned to the slain Orion and wept over him for hours and hours. Finally, she cradled his body into her arms and flew his body off to the sky. When she was high enough, she gently tossed her dead boyfriend a little higher in the sky, magically transforming him into a bright constellation. Artemis wanted her dearly departed partner with her in the heavens.
She also ensured that Orion was on the opposite side of the sky from the scorpion that assassinated him. That’s why we never see the constellations Orion and Scorpius in the sky at the same time. As soon as Orion rises in the east, the scorpion sets in the west, and vice versa. That’s also why Orion is a winter constellation and Scorpius resides in the summer evening sky. Remember, as you gaze at the full moon and Orion this week, that poor Artemis is still grieving.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at mikewlynch@comcast.net.
Ask Amy: Pandemic experience calls for resilience
Dear Amy: I think this is a tall order, but I am asking for your thoughts about how to process the experience of the last couple of years.
I am overwhelmed by all of the sadness, division, dislocation, and loss, and I wonder if the pandemic has scarred me permanently.
I’m curious about your perspective on this.
— Distressed
Dear Distressed: Thank you for giving me the opportunity to try and tackle your very big question.
In response, I’m offering up two of my favorite modern philosophers: Viktor Frankl and Dolly Parton.
Frankl, a psychiatrist, was imprisoned at Auschwitz concentration camp, where all of his captive family members (and over 1 million others) were murdered. He survived.
His important book about this experience, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” (current edition: 2006, Beacon Press) offers indelible lessons about resilience.
Boiled down, Frankl’s belief is that human beings can find meaning and the motivation to persevere through suffering by unlocking their sense of purpose, and by developing a rich inner life.
On to Dolly, who said, “Storms make trees take deeper roots.”
At some point, we in North America seem to have absorbed the belief that life was supposed to be easy for us.
It is not.
Surely the pandemic experience has connected us to other humans throughout time, who have experienced war, hunger, trauma, and dislocation.
This is tough, but it is not the worst.
Personally, you can see your scars as evidence that you cannot heal, or you can emerge wounded, but determined to grow.
I say — lead with your scars; they are proof of your humanity.
Dear Amy: Six years ago, after a gathering with my husband of 30 years, his mom, his two sisters, and a brother-in-law, one of the sisters wrote me a scathing letter.
In it, she enumerated all of my faults as she perceived them, said I do not contribute anything to the family, and said that she and the rest of the family despise me.
She admitted that I have a wonderful marriage, although she didn’t understand how that was possible.
The letter felt so toxic, so vicious and so unreal that I shredded it immediately.
But its impact has lasted.
It showed signs of different writing styles and voices, so I’m pretty sure more than one person contributed to it.
My husband’s mother has since died. He and his sisters speak on the phone a few times a year and communicate on social media, but we haven’t visited.
Suddenly, after six years of silence, the sisters-in-law have started sending me birthday cards and messages as if nothing happened. They say they want to get together.
I’m fine not having a relationship with them. That includes not expecting an apology. I am also not apologizing for all the perceived wrongs I was accused of so many years ago.
Is the letter something to be swept under the rug and forgotten? Am I being unreasonable?
Since my husband doesn’t really care one way or the other, am I OK to maintain my silence and distance?
Or should I forgive and forget?
— Still in a Quandary
Dear Quandary: These in-laws have opened a door, and I suggest that you walk through it.
You’re already happily estranged from them, you don’t expect anything specific from them (good for you), but at this point you might receive some clarification or explanation over this choice they made six years ago that continues to bother you.
And so — ask about it! You can respond to a bid for contact by saying, “I’m completely baffled. Six years ago, I received a letter, signed by you, that spelled out in detail all of my flaws. It also said that your family despises me. I completely accept that. If something has changed, you should let me know.”
There is a remote possibility that you will receive a response that is authentic and surprising.
Most likely, you can expect something along the lines of: “Wow, that was no big deal. I can’t believe you took that so seriously!”
If so, that’s when you’ll know that keeping your distance is the wisest course.
Dear Amy: Many people suggest that those who are isolated or alone over the holidays should volunteer.
This sounds like a great suggestion, but organizations are flooded with requests to volunteer around the holidays. Many need to prescreen and train volunteers, which is time-consuming.
However, during the rest of the year, especially the winter, many such organizations really need more volunteers.
Maybe you could suggest it?
— Volunteer
Dear Volunteer: Absolutely! Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
