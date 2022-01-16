Parts of Illinois saw some of the most snow in the area

Suggest a Correction
GRAFTON, Ill. – Parts of Illinois saw over three inches of snow today plus inches. Grafton still has a nice coat of snow on the ground with parks, neighborhoods, and trees covered in white.
Folks in Alton only got about an inch of snow but the ice was visible. One business owner downtown shovels his sidewalk making sure to get the ice off the ground before temperatures drop again.
“I got out here a little bit later than I hoped so it’s a little bit icy. I am trying to scrape the rest of it off. It’s not bad, we’ve gotten a lot worse,” said Mike Kelley, owner of Alton Cracker Factory.
The St. Louis area saw around 2.5” of snow with a little more north and west. There is more winter coming with a chilly wind tonight and Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO – A hazardous, unlivable house in San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million.
“The property could have fallen in on itself if there was an earthquake,” said Todd Wiley, one-half of the home’s realty team.
The home, located on Day St. in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood, was listed for $995,000 — but eventually sold during an auction for much, much more.
“Someone had to really want this property to want to take it where they took it. There wasn’t a whole lot of data that suggested it would sell that high,” Wiley told Nexstar’s KRON4.
A cash buyer ultimately won the bid for $1,970,000.
A conservator had taken over the property on 320 Day St. Conservatorship sales go through a different process compared to traditional real estate sales, said Wiley, which included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.
Todd and partner Kim Wiley, who have experience in trust and probate sales, originally expected that the home would close for around $1.6 million following the sale, which, in this case, went through a different process because a conservator had taken over the property. (Wiley said the conservatorship sale included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.)
“The property should have been condemned,” Wiley said.
The conservatee, or the original homeowner, “had removed rooms downstairs. Anything that existed downstairs was completely torn out and had been that way for decades,” he said. This person also “physically removed chunks of the foundation and put in his own supports, it was structurally unsound.”
There were also concerns that the old, peeling paint was hazardous to the neighborhood, he added.
The first round of bidding got 11 offers, the highest being $1.5 million. But a final bidding war that attracted 38 potential buyers in court and ultimately “took it to a level that no one expected,” Wiley said.
The property’s listing called it “the worst house on the best block.” It’s surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, some worth between $2.8-$3.4 million. A massive, new construction nearby sold for about $9 million, Wiley said.
The Wileys said they continued to market the property before the final auction, which was managed by a judge and probate court. Wiley confirmed the buyer is a developer and will likely resell the home, whether it’s flipped or completely redeveloped.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning.
April Muckerman was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving a friend’s residence in the 200 block of Northport Hills in North County. She left her purse and belongings behind, according to police.
Muckerman is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and a blue T-shirt under her sweatshirt.
Muckerman has a medical diagnosis that requires medication and she is without her medication. She has not been in contact with her friends since she was last seen, according to police.
Muckerman is not from the St. Louis area and police are concerned for her well-being due to her medical condition and extreme weather.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
