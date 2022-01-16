News
Paul Krugman: The secret triumph of economic policy
All the reporting these days is about rising prices. And I get that: A 7% surge in the consumer price index over the past year comes as a shock, especially because so many people, myself included, didn’t see it coming.
But there’s another story that should be getting more attention: America’s extraordinary success in limiting the damage from a horrifying pandemic. In fact, there’s a good chance that in retrospect we’ll view economic management over the past two years as a policy triumph, despite the inflation spike.
Early in the pandemic many observers feared that we were about to experience a replay of the 2008 financial crisis, only worse. There were, in fact, a couple of weeks in March 2020 when the financial system teetered on the edge of collapse. But the Federal Reserve pulled us back from the brink.
Even as the financial crisis receded, however, there were widespread fears that recovery from the pandemic recession, like recovery from the Great Recession, would be sluggish. Economic forecasters surveyed in the spring of 2020 expected the average unemployment rate in 2022 to be above 6%. In fact, it’s already down to 3.9%, only slightly higher than before the coronavirus struck.
Jason Furman, a former top Obama economist, has suggested a useful way to compare recessions: Look at the cumulative unemployment they produce. If the unemployment rate exceeds its pre-recession level by 1 percentage point for one year, that’s a “point-year” of excess unemployment. So how many point-years of unemployment did the pandemic inflict, and how does that compare with the past?
For trivial technical reasons, my estimates differ a bit from Furman’s, but the message is the same: The COVID-19 recession did remarkably little damage, considering. The costs of the Great Recession were huge — more than 20 point-years — not just because unemployment soared but also because it lingered. Thanks to rapid recovery, the costs of the coronavirus slump were far smaller — around seven point-years. Even though the initial shock to the economy was devastating, the eventual hit to unemployment from a deadly, disruptive disease was comparable to (by my numbers, somewhat smaller than) the hit we suffered after the technology bubble of the 1990s burst.
That is, COVID-19 may have cost fewer jobs than the dot-com bust.
Some of this success story reflected underlying economic fundamentals; for the record, I argued early on that we would have a rapid recovery because the slump wasn’t preceded by private-sector excesses. But large-scale public spending, especially the bipartisan CARES Act in 2020 and the American Rescue Plan in 2021, also surely helped.
But what about inflation? There’s no question that we could have had lower inflation right now if we’d accepted a slower employment recovery. But would that have been a trade-off worth making?
The clear answer is that restoring full employment was more important than avoiding inflation if — a big if — inflation eventually subsides.
Here’s why: Although it’s true that inflation erodes real incomes, there’s overwhelming evidence that maintaining full employment is extremely important for reasons that go beyond money. Jobs bring in income; but they also, for many workers, bring dignity, so that being unemployed damages happiness far more than you can explain simply by the lost dollars.
And full employment is especially crucial for the young: Graduating into a bad labor market can cast a shadow over your career for many years, possibly your whole life.
So getting America back to full employment as quickly as possible was urgent, and well worth it even if the price was putting us through, say, two years of elevated inflation.
The counterargument is the fear that inflation will be hard to get rid of, that it will become entrenched in economywide expectations and that getting it back down will require another nasty recession down the line. And I can’t offer a 100% guarantee that this won’t happen.
At this point, however, there is little evidence that inflation is getting entrenched. The bond market is implicitly forecasting high inflation this year but not beyond; the point isn’t that the market is necessarily right, but rather that one important measure of inflation expectations shows no sign that people are betting on a return to the 1970s. Consumer surveys tell a similar story: High expected inflation over the next year, but much less over the next five years, which is implicitly a forecast of returning normalcy.
So far, then, we seem to be looking at an extraordinarily quick economic recovery from a devastating economic shock, coming at the cost of an unpleasant but probably temporary surge in inflation. And given what could have happened, that amounts to a policy triumph.
Paul Krugman writes a column for the New York Times.
Mastrodonato: Amidst a stalling lockout, MLB’s refusal to discuss service time is unsettling
If Mookie Betts would’ve hit free agency one year earlier, the Red Sox would’ve found themselves in quite the pickle.
They had just won a World Series in 2018, when Betts had a 30-30 season with a .346 average and won the Gold Glove in right field. He would’ve been entering 2019 with one year remaining of team control and the Red Sox would’ve had little choice but to lock up their superstar for the long haul.
They’re certainly not going to trade the American League MVP shortly after a duck boat parade.
Why are we doing this exercise and cutting Betts’ service time clock by one year? Because MLB finally produced an offer to the MLBPA this week, marking the first time the two sides talked about the core economics during the lockout. And according to multiple reports, most notably ESPN and The Athletic, MLB’s proposal included a lot of minor changes, but the owners are refusing to adapt in regards to the years it takes young players to reach free agency for the first time.
It’s an important issue for them, with The Athletic reporting the players “haven’t shown a willingness to drop those requests,” despite the league’s refusal to negotiate.
Why would MLB want to change it? They have it easy when it comes to service time.
The first three-plus seasons of a players’ career are spent making the league minimum salary or close to it, since the players have no power. The team then has control for an additional three years with salaries determined by arbitration, which is based on comparing their statistics to those of similar players in the past.
By the time most players reach free agency after six-plus seasons, they’ve often exited their prime years or already spent a few of them playing for less than market value.
One could argue this actually hurts the teams, who then have to commit long-term contracts to top players in their late-20s that extend into their late-30s.
Rookie contracts in the NFL last just four years, in the NHL just three years (or less, depending on age) and in the NBA just two years (with team options for two more years).
Here’s what MLB is reportedly working on with regards to service time: a system that would award teams in draft pick compensation if they promote prospects to the majors at the beginning of the season and if that player wins the Rookie of the Year, or finishes in the top-three of MVP or Cy Young voting in the next three seasons.
It sounds great at first, given teams often keep their best prospects in the minors as long as possible to manipulate their service time; if they call up a player in June instead of in April, they’ll get an extra year of team control.
But the new system would have holes.
Look at Betts, for example. Would the Red Sox have called him up in the middle of the 2014 season if they could’ve waited until 2015, then let him start the year on the Opening Day roster, finish top-three in MVP voting the very next year and been awarded a first-round draft pick?
Of course not. Betts would’ve almost certainly never seen the field in 2014. And what good is that doing for baseball?
But it also hurts the average players who make little money in their prime, then are easily replaced by younger players who aren’t much worse and can be paid minimum salary for years, starting the cycle all over again.
There are several Red Sox players who had solid careers, but never got paid because of service time issues. Brandon Workman comes to mind, as he put up one of the best seasons by any MLB reliever in 2019, but wasn’t set to hit free agency for another year. The Sox traded him for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold and watched him burn out in Philadelphia just before free agency. He signed for pennies with the Cubs the following year and was eventually released.
Daniel Nava is another one who comes to mind. He had parts of five seasons with the Sox, never making more than $1.85 million, before he was waived as a 32-year-old in 2015. He bounced around for a bit, but never signed a lucrative deal before retiring.
Cutting one year of service time off team control could lead to a lot of interesting scenarios.
It could force teams to make decisions on star young players one year sooner, perhaps driving more players to stay with the team they were developed with throughout their career, a connective part of the sport that is nearing extinction.
It could give the average ballplayer a chance to sign a multi-year contract one year earlier.
It could spruce up free agency with younger players reaching the pool sooner, and give teams more flexibility on the back end of contracts.
And it might help save baseball’s middle class, which is being squeezed out by teams who want to stockpile young players, run them into the ground until they cost money/suffer career-altering injuries and then replace them with new ones.
It’s too bad MLB doesn’t want to discuss it.
During the pandemic, many rely on Burnsville nonprofit clinic
Gretchen Moen remembers the differences between the work she found in pediatrics and her father’s work as a small-town general practitioner.
Moen grew up in Nashwauk, Minn., and her father would go on rounds in Hibbing. The clinic was in the lower level of their home and sometimes patients stopped by just to say hi.
“They didn’t always come there because they were sick or had a reason,” she remembered.
A little over two decades ago, beginning her nursing career, Moen became increasingly aware of practices she said prioritized profits over patients. She knew she wanted to do something different.
Today, Moen is the clinical director of the Dakota Child and Family Clinic in Burnsville — a clinic she founded about 20 years ago to bring high-quality care to patients, regardless of their ability to pay.
The nonprofit clinic’s work focuses on delivering primary care with a holistic approach, addressing the social determinants of health that underpin many physical aliments.
“We listen and we don’t just try to solve the problem at hand — we’ll look at the whole picture,” Moen said.
‘NO JUDGMENT’
At the clinic, care is provided by nurse practitioners and available to people of all ages from birth through end-of-life.
In addition to primary care services, the clinic offers a host of support groups and opportunities to connect with community members and additional resources. It accepts most forms of health insurance and offers a sliding fee based on federal poverty guidelines. However, patients are not turned away if they cannot pay for services.
Heather Tidd, the Dakota Child and Family Clinic’s executive director, became connected to the clinic’s community while raising her own children with physical and mental health disabilities.
“I fully believe that my kids are doing so well in life because of the care we had,” Tidd said.
Today, about 10 percent of the clinic’s patients are on the autism spectrum and about 70 percent of patients live with a mental health disorder, according to Tidd.
The clinic also aims to serve other populations that historically face discrimination in medical settings, with a focus toward people of color and members of the LGBTQ community.
“I just love having a place that just loves every patient as they are,” Tidd said.
Moen said the clinic continues to expand its outreach efforts in hopes of connecting everyone with high-quality health care.
“We accept you where you’re at,” Moen said. “No judgment.”
LOCAL PARTNERSHIPS
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District is one of several local districts that have relied on the Dakota Child and Family Clinic throughout the challenges of the pandemic.
COVID-19 testing presented a major challenge for school health offices, which were already overburdened and short-staffed under the strain of the pandemic.
“We were looking for someone that could do testing for our students when we were sending them home sick,” said Bernie Bien, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s lead school nurse.
Bien reached out to a pharmacy, but received no response. She then got in touch with the Dakota Child and Family Clinic.
Together, they created a new vision of offering specific appointments for students on an as-needed basis.
Through the partnership, the school health office is able to schedule a clinic appointment for district students, eliminating a lot of hassle and complexity for families dealing with symptoms or a positive case.
“When we started the partnership, there was no other partnership like this between a school district and a clinic,” Bien said, adding other districts have since established similar partnerships with the clinic.
“They are an amazing clinic; they are truly public health focused,” she said.
Minnesota’s Island Lake gets its first cisco stocking
DULUTH — Island Lake has received its first-ever stocking of cisco, a fatty little fish hoped to beef up the size of walleyes in the popular reservoir.
Biologists for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources netted 250 adult cisco from Hanging Horn Lake near Barnum in early December, just before the fish spawned and just before the lake iced over, and moved them to Island Lake, north of Duluth, where they are expected to provide a high-calorie food for walleye.
It’s the first installment of what should be several cisco stockings, said Dan Wilfond, Duluth-area fisheries specialist for the DNR. The agency intends to stock about 4,000 cisco each year for the next five years.
It’s hoped the cisco will then become self-sustaining, reproducing and filling a niche in Island Lake’s food chain.
Hanging Horn Lake was picked as the source because the cisco there were confirmed as disease-free and because it was the closest to Duluth with a sizable cisco population. But the little fish proved maddeningly hard to capture and keep alive, so Wilfond said other donor lakes in Itasca and Cook counties will also be eyed in future years, both to increase supply and add genetic diversity.
“No one should expect that throwing 250 cisco into Island Lake is going to create a big year class of cisco in 2022 and somehow turn the lake around quickly,” Wilfond told the News Tribune. “It’s going to be a years-long process … but we’re on the board. There are a few of them in the lake now. We’ve got the process rolling.”
Island Lake has excellent walleye reproduction almost every year, one of the best lakes in the Northland. But those walleyes then grow extremely slowly, among the slowest of any lake in the Northland. Anglers have complained about the small size of walleyes they catch on Island lake for decades, dubbing the common, 12-inch fish “Island lake Specials.” And DNR surveys found the same thing for the sprawling, 10,800-acre lake: an average size of about 12 inches, down from about 17 inches 40 years ago.
Biologists say an inadequate food supply, too many small walleyes competing for too few minnows, may be part of the problem. So they moved ahead with a two-pronged effort to fix it.
The first change, which began with the 2021 open-water fishing season last May, included a new bag limit of 10 walleye daily for Island Lake — up from six fish daily — with anglers encouraged to catch and keep more small fish. All walleyes kept must be under 15 inches. All walleyes 15 to 20 inches must be immediately released, and anglers can keep one walleye daily over 20 inches.
It’s the first time ever in Minnesota that the DNR has used a higher bag limit to reduce overall walleye numbers and improve average size. Island Lake now has the highest bag limit for walleye in the state. The increased limit compares to the general limit of six walleyes daily in Minnesota, although many lakes have four-walleye limits and there’s a push at the state Legislature to lower the statewide limit to four walleyes daily for lakes that don’t have special regulations.
The cisco stocking forms the other half of the DNR’s Island Lake walleye effort.
“We’ll be monitoring the lake as we continue to stock them, conducting assessments to see whether they take hold or not,” Wilfond noted, adding that he’s “cautiously optimistic” the DNR efforts will help boost the size of Island Lake walleyes.
In addition to lack of food, Wilfond has said Island Lake walleyes may be impacted by spiny water fleas. In 1990, Island Lake became the first inland lake in Minnesota confirmed with the invasive species, a Eurasian native that likely arrived in the Twin Ports in the ballast of ships. It appears walleye growth has slowed even more since they arrived. It’s possible the spiny water fleas are causing a reduction in some small fish species in the lake that walleye could eat.
Data shows cisco should thrive in Island Lake, especially in the deeper, cool-water zones of the reservoir, but also that cisco eat spiny water fleas and may help reduce spiny water flea numbers in the lake.
It’s unclear if the cisco were so hard to catch because of the unusually warm autumn, that kept water temperatures above the prime spawning level, or some other reasons. Efforts to use traps in shallow waters near where cisco were supposed to be spawning produced zero fish, Wilfond noted. He said it took two weeks of trying before crews finally collected 250 cisco using gill nets that were quickly retrieved to keep the fish alive, far from their 4,000-cisco goal.
“Hopefully, we’ll have better luck next year and in following years. We’re going to have some other source lakes to fall back on,” he said, noting it may be many years until anglers start seeing more big walleyes in Island lake as a result of the effort.
Island Lake is a man-made reservoir created in the early 20th century by damming the Cloquet River. It’s used by Minnesota Power as a water storage reservoir for its hydroelectric dam system on the St. Louis River near Carlton.
The DNR has conducted previous cisco introductions into Lake Elmo in the eastern Twin Cities, into several Cuyuna Range mine pits near Brainerd and into Long Lake near Walker. In each case, the cisco population became self-sustaining.
ABOUT CISCO
Cisco, also called lake herring (especially in Lake Superior) and inland tullibee. The word “cisco” comes from a French name. Cisco are members of the Salmonidae family, which includes trout, salmon, lake whitefish and char.
Where do they live?
Cisco are common in Lake Superior, but they also occur in many inland lakes of the central and northeast regions of Minnesota. The cisco is a cold-water fish that needs well-oxygenated water deep in the lake in summer, so they usually do best in deep, clearwater lakes.
How big are they?
Their size is highly variable depending on the lake. In Cass Lake, for example, adults get as large as 12 to 14 inches long. In Lake Itasca, they sometimes reach up to 24 inches and 4 pounds. In Ten Mile Lake, they rarely go beyond 3.2 inches. Cisco in Lake Superior average about a foot long, but some have been caught up to 24 inches. The Hanging Horn Lake cisco moved to Island Lake averaged about 6 inches long, with one up to 14 inches.
What do they eat?
They begin eating copepods and small water fleas and later add bigger water fleas, midge and ghost midge larvae. Sometimes they feast on mayflies and caddisflies as the bugs hatch at the water’s surface.
What eats them?
Young and smaller cisco fall prey to many kinds of bigger fish, including northern pike, lake trout, burbot, yellow perch, rainbow trout, musky and walleyes. Some people net and eat cisco from some northern inland lakes and they are netted in Lake Superior where the so-called lake herring are considered prime table fare.
How do they reproduce?
They spawn in late fall, usually late November. The spawning sites are commonly in shallow water over bottoms of clean rock, gravel or sand. A single female may lay 3,000 to 15,000 eggs depending on her size. The embryos develop over the winter and hatch the following spring.
Source: University of Minnesota
