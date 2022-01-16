News
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Denver hit-and-run Friday night
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Denver on Friday night and the driver fled the scene.
The hit-and-run incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. at West 11th Avenue and Bannock Street, according to police.
HEADS UP: #Denver officers are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a motorist at 11th and Bannock. One adult male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 11th and Bannock is closed. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/RZWrhk26M1
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2022
The pedestrian, a man, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver remained at large as of Saturday morning and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).
News
Denver weather: Sunny, mild conditions take hold into mid-week
Denver’s weather forecast calls for a string of sunny to mostly sunny days with high temperatures climbing above seasonal norms.
On Saturday skies will be sunny and the high temperature will top out at 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The normal high temperature for Denver on Jan. 15 is 45 degrees. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low temperature around 26 degrees.
Skies over Denver will be mostly sunny on Sunday with a slight warmup and a high temperature of 50 degrees, according to the weather service. Overnight Sunday the low drops to about 22 degrees under mostly clear skies.
On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marade goers will enjoy mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather, with a high temperature climbing to about 57 degrees.
This coming week there’s a slight chance for snow in Denver on Wednesday, when area high temps are expected to drop back down into the 40s.
News
Morning Report pet of the week: Mr. Bear
Every weekday, we feature photos of our readers’ pets in the Morning Report newsletter. Here’s one of our recent favorites.
“We (Mr. Bear and I) walk every morning and need to dress for the winter months,” Pam writes.
“The selfie was taken to send to my sister living in Florida. Mr. Bear is a 7-year-old Coton de Tulear.”
To subscribe to the Morning Report or our other free newsletters that are delivered via email, go to TwinCities.com/newsletters.
News
Working Strategies: Modern résumé mistakes to avoid
It’s January, which traditionally signals heightened job search activity. Of course, nothing is traditional these days, with pandemic measures having upended nearly all our work practices.
So, never mind tradition — it’s time to review your résumé with a modern eye, to be sure you’re not making mistakes that could hold you back. Following are common mis-steps people make as they meld old practices with new in creating their résumés.
1. Over-relying on templates. Online templates can be life-savers when you’re in a hurry, but they are also petty tyrants that can limit your options in ways large and small. Be sure you’re controlling your template and not vice versa.
2. Over-formatting. One opportunity enhanced by templates is the ability to format the heck out of your document. Unfortunately, some online application systems can’t read all of those boxes and curlicues. Lean to a simpler style to ensure universal access.
3. Disregarding screen presence. Since nearly all résumés are first encountered on a computer screen, it’s important to format in such a way that critical information lands in the top third — or first screen — of the document. Headlines, brief summary statements and concise skills sections are all good choices for this spot.
4. Providing too much contact information. Your name, phone number and email address are all that’s needed, although adding your city and state can also be helpful for the reader’s context. But street address or multiple phone numbers and email addresses? You’ll just jumble up this critical first-screen area.
5. Not providing enough job information. Short is usually smart for résumé information, but context is also important. Instead of launching into a list of duties, start your job entries with an overview sentence describing your role, the size of the department, the product, etc.
6. Jargonizing your content. See what I did there? Jargonizing isn’t actually a word — and neither are some of the other terms people jam onto their résumés. Seek to communicate rather than impress and your résumé will be more effective.
7. Using photos. Photos on résumés are not only space hogs, but they bog down some application systems. Not to mention, they put employers in awkward positions related to fair employment hiring practices. Save the photos for LinkedIn.
8. Not uploading to LinkedIn. Speaking of LinkedIn — job seekers today do need an account on this platform. Whether you like the program or not, it’s pragmatic to put your information where so many employers begin their search for workers. When you create a free account and upload your résumé, you’re expanding your reach enormously.
9. Not checking hyperlinks. It’s common now to add a hyperlink to a project or personal website for your résumé reader to gain more information. If you do use a link, check it now and then to ensure it still lands where you expected.
10. Letting your COVID-gap dominate. If you’ve been out of work for several months or a year, leading with your last job or old dates will distract more than inform employers. Let your work history fall to the second third of the page (the second screen) so you can present more relevant information first.
11. Disregarding online coursework. Whatever classes you’ve been taking online, they belong on your résumé. If they are professional in nature, put them in a section for training. If they’ve been more for personal interest, reference them in an interests section at the end. Demonstrating ongoing learning is a critical function of résumés today, and an important hiring criteria as well.
12. Not identifying remote work skills. In the same light, you’ve undoubtedly become familiar or even expert in Zoom, Teams, Dropbox, WhatsApp or other tools being used as part of a remote workplace. Even if you’ve been teleconferencing only for personal conversations, employers like to know you can handle these processes.
One more, slightly controversial tip: If you are vaccinated and don’t mind saying so, add “Fully vaccinated” at the end of your summary statement. If you’re not vaccinated or don’t want to share your status, ignore this suggestion. The point is that some employers will appreciate knowing but have no way to ask during the interview process. But don’t worry — it won’t be missed if you don’t include it; this is a personal choice and strategy.
And there you have it — follow some or all of these strategies and you’ll have a more modern résumé in no time. Now it’s time to work on that haircut …
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at alindgren@prototypecareerservice.com.
