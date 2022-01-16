PhantaBear NFT Series Has Surpassed the Sales Volume of Bored Ape

The PhantaBear’s 10,000 NFTs sold out in less than 40 minutes.

The overall worth of the NFTs was estimated at $53 million USD.

PhantaBear NFT series was just released a short time ago and has already sold out its first production run of 10,000 units. Asian music star Jay Chou has lent his support to the NFT franchise, who has featured in films such as The Green Hornet, and Now You See Me 2.

An NFT series that has reached the top of worldwide sales rankings in such a short period is unprecedented in history. The record was first established by the Bored Ape and Cryptopunk NFT series, both of which gained notoriety in a couple of months. More than $1000 USD a piece, the PhantaBear’s 10,000 NFTs sold out in less than 40 minutes. The overall worth of the NFTs was estimated at $53 million USD, a threefold increase from when it was first published.

Rise of NFT in 2021

Not only does the PhantaBear NFT have a unique value proposition, but it also has a distinctive technological foundation. Package deals like those offered by PhantaBear’s NFTs include the art itself and admission to virtual concerts and other exclusive events at premium locations as part of the NFT’s ownership.

NFTs, digital reproductions of artwork, sports cards, or other collectibles linked to a blockchain are seeing a renaissance due to PhantaBear. On the Ethereum blockchain, where the bulk of these tokens are now running, NFTs generated over $12 billion in sales in 2021, representing a staggering 17,864 percent year-on-year increase compared to the $67 million in sales in 2020.

