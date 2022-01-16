News
Post Premium: Top stories for the week of Jan. 10-Jan. 16
Overwhelmed by omicron, Denver restaurants are being forced to temporarily close their doors when they don’t have enough healthy workers to function.
Transit officials struggle to keep buses on the road when drivers call in sick.
Pharmacies have cut back the hours they’re open due to understaffing.
Frontline workers whose jobs have required them to be public-facing through the pandemic are being hit hard as COVID-19’s omicron variant tore through Colorado over the past month. Workplaces already struggling with staffing as employees left over pandemic-induced burnout now are seeing more workers contracting the virus, local business owners and experts said.
And it’s not just hospitals and schools struggling to stay staffed amid omicron; more and more parts of everyday life are being impacted by the virus’s winter surge.
Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post
Kate Minette works in a comfortable spot at BookBar in Denver on Jan. 13, 2021. Staff shortages amid the current surge of COVID-19’s omicron variant are rampant around the state.
Andy Cross, The Denver Post
Miss Rodeo America, Hailey Frederiksen from Wellington Colorado delivers the American Flag for opening ceremonies for the National Western Stock Show Pro Rodeo CSU Performance at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 15, 2022.
New “Relatively Famous” TV show was filmed at Steamboat’s Saddleback Ranch
On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Steamboat Springs got its first look at “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” a reality TV show that stars celebrities’ children as they learn the traditions of ranching while showcasing the beauty of the Saddleback Ranch in Routt County.
“Back in the preproduction phase of the show, we did do a lot of location scouting at a handful of places across the country, and it was just clear that Saddleback Ranch was the best place for our show in terms of scenically, logistically, creatively, infrastructurally and all that stuff,” said Brandon Wahl, vice president of production for Fremantle, which also created the hit shows “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “The Price is Right” and “Family Feud,” among others.
The production spent four weeks at the ranch that’s three miles from Milner off Routt County Road 179, and filmed the show from mid-May into June. The cast and staff lived on the ranch, but Wahl said they made plenty of trips to Steamboat to eat at local restaurants and visit downtown.
The main cast includes:
- Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar
- Austin Gunn, the son of professional wrestler Billy Gunn and brother to Colten Gunn
- Tay Hasselhoff, the daughter of David Hasselhoff
- Jasmin Page Lawrence, the daughter of actor Martin Lawrence
- Myles O’Neal, the stepson of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and son to TV personality Shaunie O’Neal
- Redmond Parker, the son of Grammy-winning singer Ray Parker, Jr.
- Harry James Thornton, the son of former Playboy model Pietra Dawn Cherniak and actor Billy Bob Thornton
- Ebie, the daughter of the late rapper and hip-hop star Eazy-E
The show premiered Wednesday, Jan. 12, with back-to-back episodes on E! Entertainment Television. The series will continue with a new episode coming out at 7 p.m. every Wednesday until the finale March 2.
Read the full story from our partner at steamboatpilot.com.
Marshall fire spotlights limitations of opt-in evacuation alerts, Boulder County’s delay in rolling out new system
In the first four hours of the Marshall fire’s terrorizing run through Boulder County, emergency officials sent 24,289 alerts to residents’ cellphones as firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, police officers and even public works employees raced through neighborhoods to sound the alarm.
Even with officials employing multiple methods — including social media — to tell people to get out, last month’s fast-moving wildfire raised questions about the effectiveness of systems like Reverse 911 after many residents said they never received an evacuation notice, but managed to escape because they could see the danger out their windows.
And as climate change contributes to more severe natural disasters such as wildfires, floods and tornadoes, survivors of the Marshall fire say now is the time to improve Colorado’s emergency notification systems.
“My thought is just that perhaps it is time to re-evaluate our early alert system,” said Lindsay Smith, a Louisville resident who fled the fire with her sons. “I recognize it’s a fast-moving fire and they struggled with it. But it‘s a good time to look at the system. A lot of people could have saved family pets and valuables.”
The Marshall fire showed how difficult emergency notifications can be in the cellphone age, with technology rapidly changing and local governments trying to stay up-to-date in an arena that is highly regulated by the federal government. In Boulder County, an emergency alert system purchased in late 2019 required people to register online to receive alerts on their cellphones, but many people in the county said they did not know about it until the fire was blazing.
Mike Chard, director of the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, said Boulder County had hoped to have its new emergency alert system fully operational much sooner. But plans to get it going have been disrupted repeatedly by virus outbreaks, the 2020 CalWood fire, burn-scar floods and the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.
“We’ve been hit with every disaster you can imagine in the last 18 months,” Chard said. “I’m glad we didn’t stall out, but I wish we could have gotten it done sooner.”
Boulder County hasn’t been alone in its efforts to keep up.
In Denver, residents have not been able to sign up for cellphone emergency alerts since the city purchased a new system in late 2019, said Andrew Dameron, the city’s 911 director. Denver hopes its new early alert system, which is the same one used by Boulder, is online by the end of the month.
“Personnel losses, the pandemic and all the complications with it caused a delay with getting it up and running,” he said.
And 13 Colorado counties serving a population of nearly 115,000 people are not authorized to send emergency alerts straight to residents’ cellphones.
Most of those counties are on the Eastern Plains or within the state’s southeastern corner. Of those, five are going through the process to become certified to issue cellphone alerts. The others have not started putting a system in place, according to a map created by the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.
The Marshall fire killed at least one person — remains of Robert Sharpe, 69, were found six days after the fire — and Nadine Turnbull, a 91-year-old Superior resident whose home was destroyed, is still missing. It’s unclear whether they received any kind of emergency notification as the fire, fueled by strong winds, tore through unincorporated Boulder County and into Superior and Louisville on Dec. 30.
The 6,000-acre wildfire damaged or destroyed 1,270 homes and businesses. The estimates on damage exceed a half-billion dollars, making it the most destructive fire in Colorado history.
A series of alerts
The lack of widespread emergency alerts to residents’ phones happened as Boulder County works to integrate its emergency communications system with a federally controlled wireless emergency alert system, a project that was delayed when the pandemic struck and forced the county’s attention toward that crisis, the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management said in a lengthy explanation of how emergency notification unfolded during the wildfire.
To send emergency alerts, a local agency must be authorized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and then hire a private company to build a digital portal that makes it happen. Boulder had taken both steps, Chard said. But installing a completely operational system is a complex project that involves planning, mapping, training and even following guidelines on specific terminology.
Boulder County’s five-page memo on what happened during the Marshall fire evacuation was released Jan. 6 in response to complaints from residents. The document includes a timeline of nine evacuation orders that were sent via the county’s Everbridge emergency notification system over the course of four hours.
Everbridge, which was purchased by Boulder County in late 2019, automatically sends notifications to landlines because telephone companies update their databases into the system regularl, the Boulder County memo said.
But databases of cellphone users essentially don’t exist, said Dameron, Denver’s 911 director. That’s because people use numbers they got years ago when they lived in other places or remain on a family plan even though they no longer live with their parents. So counties ask people who only use cellphones to voluntarily enroll in these programs online.
“There’s no such thing as reliable databases for cellphones,” he said.
The first Marshall fire evacuation order was sent at 11:47 a.m. to 215 contacts, the county’s memo said. That notification said an evacuation order was in place for the area of Colorado 93 and Marshall Road. By then, the fire had been burning for more than 40 minutes.
The second evacuation order was sent at 12:15 p.m. to 2,588 phone numbers as the fire moved quickly and endangered more lives, according to the timeline. And the largest evacuation order alerted 7,251 phone contacts at 1:08 p.m., notifying people in the area of McCaslin Boulevard and U.S. 36 to leave. The final order went to 2,217 people at 2:58 p.m.
Ultimately, the entire populations of Superior and Lousville — 34,320 people — and parts of unincorporated Boulder County were ordered to evacuate. But the messages sent to phones never instructed everyone to get out of Superior, according to the timeline. A message about a mandatory evacuation for the city of Louisville was sent to 4,806 people at 2:51 p.m.
Firefighters and police officers also drove through neighborhoods to spread the word about evacuations, the memo said. In a Jan. 4 City Council meeting, the Louisville fire chief said public works employees also were driving through neighborhoods to tell people to get out.
And multiple law enforcement agencies and fire departments used social media to warn people about evacuations, although some confusion surrounded those messages. Louisville police, for example, tweeted at 1:47 p.m. on Dec. 30 that the city was not under an evacuation order, but then 28 minutes later tweeted that the entire town needed to leave.
“Just really chaotic”
Many residents, including Smith, did not know about Everbridge until after the fire.
“Unfortunately, that’s not when you want to learn about an opt-in for emergency alerts,” Smith said.
On the day of the fire, one of Smith’s sons recognized smoke in the area as a wildfire. They drove about a mile from their Louisville home to get a better look and returned to start packing important papers, clothes and favorite mementos.
“It got hot super fast and the wind was blowing ash and it was happening very quickly,” she said.
They decided to leave but they had not received any notifications on which route to take. Traffic was heavy. The sky was black with smoke. As she drove, Smith called her sister, who unsuccessfully tried to find out which roads were open by searching online. Smith made U-turns — thankful to other drivers who allowed her to do so — and finally found a way out. Her son followed a fire truck to safety.
The family eventually reunited at a hotel in Greeley.
“It was just really chaotic,” she said.
The whole experience left Smith wondering why she didn’t receive an alert on her cellphone about a fire evacuation. After all, she receives Amber Alerts from the state and notifications from the National Weather Service on her phone.
That’s because of the way emergency alert systems are regulated by federal, state and local governments.
FEMA oversees the emergency alerts that are sent to cellphones, based on where the user is in connection to a cell tower, and local agencies are not allowed to send them until they are certified by federal and state authorities.
Boulder County received its certification to use the Wireless Emergency Alerts system in 2019, the emergency management office’s memo said. But the pandemic struck just as the county was putting the system in place and the county is still working to fold the wireless emergency alert system into Everbridge, the memo said.
Targeting more narrowly
Everbridge is a program sold by a private company that allows law enforcement and fire departments to target distinct geographical areas, based upon the addresses that are loaded into the system. Telephone companies regularly update Everbridge with new landlines and delete ones that are no longer in service. But cellphone users must go online and register with Everbridge to be included in the system.
Everbridge has told Denver that it is developing a solution to the lack of a cellphone database and will be able to pull an estimated 80% of the city’s cellphone users into its database, Dameron said. Chard said Boulder County is looking into adding that capability into its Everbridge system as well.
Still, Boulder County could have opted to send a wireless emergency alert through the federal system without using the database in Everbridge.
Boulder County’s explanation as to why it did not use the more broad emergency wireless alerts system on Dec. 30 said those alerts often go to far more people than necessary, which can lead to unnecessary panic and cause traffic jams when more people try to evacuate. The widespread alerts also result in more calls to already stressed 911 centers, the memo said.
“This generally can work as an alerting process in cases such as Amber Alerts, flash flooding or tornados where the action required is to be on the lookout for and report, climb to higher ground or seek shelter in a basement,” Chard wrote in an email to The Denver Post. “Evacuations are different on multiple levels and for the professionals who must make the hard decisions under incredible circumstances, getting people who are immediately in danger out and evacuated requires a planned and coordinated effort.”
Going forward, Boulder County says it will continue using Everbridge and the federal wireless emergency alerts system while adapting to ever-changing technology. The county hopes to create a system where location-based cellphone notifications are more precise and where people are not required to register in advance of an emergency, the memo said.
“Our goal is to alert or warn residents quickly, over a large area and do so without causing negative secondary effects that interfere with the orderly and effective movements of dense populations away from hazardous conditions,” Boulder County officials wrote.
“This virus is just everywhere”: Colorado businesses struggle to stay adequately staffed as omicron surges
“It feels like going back to 2020 in a lot of ways,” said Nicole Sullivan, owner of BookBar, the Denver bookstore and wine bar that’s operating under reduced hours this month. “I’m remembering now the exhaustion of having to constantly pivot and make new decisions and change up your business model but it’s easier because we’ve been there before.”
More than 10,000 people in Colorado had tested positive for COVID-19 on nine of the previous 10 days as of Friday afternoon, state data shows — and the actual number infected may be significantly higher. An average of 28% of tests performed over the last week were positive, an indication the state doesn’t have a full picture of how widely the virus is spreading.
Health officials estimated between one in 10 and one in 15 people in Colorado is contagious.
Compared to previous iterations of the virus, omicron is more transmissible and better able to penetrate the protections offered by vaccination and prior infection. Though the variant is less likely to cause severe illness, the number of people with COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals has risen more than 60% since Christmas and surpassed the delta variant’s fall peak.
Some Denver restaurants and bars began closing before Christmas as omicron’s rapid ascent was just beginning, and late December and early January saw a host of dining spots and retailers — Milkroll Rolled Ice Cream, MI Sports Denver and Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar among them — announcing brief closures or altered hours due to staffing shortages.
The Cow Lot, a western wear shop in Wheat Ridge, informed customers it didn’t have enough staff to work a booth at this year’s National Western Stock Show. Benzina, an Italian restaurant in Denver, was forced to close one night last week “due to short staffing and keeping our neighbors safe,” according to a post on social media.
After about half of BookBar’s 15 employees were out with COVID-19 at the same time, Sullivan scaled back the store’s January hours, going from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so there would only be one shift to fill during the day. She also switched to to-go orders in lieu of serving food and drinks indoors, and canceled in-person storytime readings for the month.
“All it took is just one person to get sick, and we started falling like dominoes,” she said.
Employees who test positive are being asked to stay home for a minimum of five days, in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once they no longer have symptoms, BookBar is requiring employees to test negative before returning to work.
“We want to give people incentives to stay home if they’re positive or even if they have symptoms, so we’re paying everybody for hours they would have worked, so our employees don’t have to worry about missing pay or worry how they’re going to pay bills because it’s obviously not their fault if they’re sick and can’t come to work,” Sullivan said.
“We’re doing everything we can”
The Regional Transportation District, on the other hand, is offering people financial incentives to show up.
The agency said a surge of new coronavirus cases and an existing need for frontline workers are adversely impacting its ability to provide its usual transportation services. Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5, the agency reported 77 new employee COVID-19 cases across facilities and operating divisions.
RTD is offering a $4,000 hiring bonus the agency hopes will help with recruitment efforts amid a worker shortage, said Tina Jaquez, RTD spokesperson.
“The difficult thing is we’re already understaffed and trying to hire, but combining that with people calling in sick has been really challenging for us,” Jaquez said.
As operators call in sick, Jaquez said RTD is reaching out to workers who have signed up to pick up extra shifts only to learn those people are sick, too.
Jaquez urged RTD riders to sign up for service alerts so they’ll be notified if a bus route drops because an operator is out sick.
“The other thing is we are trying to ask operators if they’re able to work late — so not mandating — but asking if they’re willing to work later for overtime,” Jaquez said. “We are just asking people to be patient. We’re doing everything we can. We know it’s important and a lot of people rely on us.”
“Running a marathon with a broken leg”
Scott Boyd, one of the owners of Denver-based restaurant The Rotary, said the end of 2021 and start to 2022 have been so unhinged that all he can do some days is laugh.
Not only did The Rotary’s 2-week-old Louisville location burn down in the Marshall fire last month, but its Denver restaurant closed to diners and switched to take-out only for a week amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff around the same time.
Four employees testing positive on the same day triggered the switch to shut things down, Boyd said. The Rotary’s Denver location has since reopened.
“That was the first time we’ve had to close because of staffing shortages,” Boyd said. “We’ve been able to make it through all of this until then, so it’s at another level. This virus is just everywhere.”
Boyd said the company’s instant messaging app was blowing up with employees informing management they tested positive for the coronavirus around the holidays, prompting the owners to make the call to switch to take-out.
“Opening a restaurant is hard, so if you liken that to running a marathon, running a restaurant right now is like running a marathon with a broken leg,” Boyd said. “It’s hard and now people are either sick from COVID or you can’t hire… or you can’t get all the stuff because of the supply chain issues and you’re driving all over town looking everywhere for to-go paper cups for coffee and you can’t find any.
“It’s to a point where it’s almost comical, which makes it a little bit easier,” he added. “Sometimes when things are so bad you can barely even believe it, you’re like, ‘OK, I can tolerate it because it doesn’t even make sense how ridiculous this is.” ‘
“The perfect storm”
People relying on accessing their prescription medications could run into obstacles as “the perfect storm” hits Colorado’s pharmacists, according to Emily Zadvorny, executive director of the Colorado Pharmacists Society.
Certain Walgreens pharmacy locations are closed on the weekends — one at 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada, for example — due to understaffing and others advertise on the chain’s website they’ll be closed during certain times mid-day so pharmacists can eat.
“We have people out sick and it’s always hard to find backup staff, and we have a situation where pharmacists are not happy with their working conditions in a lot of the major chains and there’s a higher level of burnout and they are deciding to leave,” Zadvorny said.
Zadvorny said there are hundreds, if not thousands, of pharmacy technician position openings in Colorado right now.
In addition to what is already a demanding job — filling prescriptions, counseling patients, collecting data and administering the usual vaccines — the pandemic has piled on the administration of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations with the same amount of staff.
The most recent CDC guidance anticipated staffing shortages could become widespread and loosened requirements that health care workers stay home if they have COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, nurses and other hospital staff are supposed to stay home for 10 days, unless they have a negative test and improving symptoms.
In a staffing “crisis,” however, they can keep working, though the CDC still recommends that they only do so if they don’t have a fever.
Dan Weaver, a spokesman for UCHealth, said the health network’s employees with “minor and improving” cold symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat aren’t required to get tested, though they can choose to do so. They can continue working as long as they feel well enough, he said.
Those with serious symptoms, like a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, have to be tested and stay home for at least five days, Weaver said. Staff who still have a fever after five days will need to isolate at home longer, as will those who have compromised immune systems, he said.
More health care workers are out at the same time that patient numbers are surging, and when the field was already depleted. About 2,100 fewer people worked in Colorado hospitals in November 2021 than in February 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Zadvorny said pharmacies are expected to always be open and accessible, unlike other establishments, but that some pharmacies are getting to the point where there aren’t enough resources to do the work safely, thereby forcing closures or reduced hours.
“Pharmacists want to do what’s right for patients so this a really tough time for them because what they want to do and what they’re able to do right now are a little bit hard,” Zadvvorny said. “Have some grace and some patience and understand that their workload has just inflated.”
“We need your help now”
Due to rising costs and difficulty obtaining certain foods like pastrami, Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen owner Joshua Pollack said taking beloved items off his restaurants’ menus was what worried him most a couple weeks ago.
Last week, though, he found himself forced to close his Five Points and Stanley Marketplace locations for several days due to COVID-19 outbreaks among staff.
“2021 into 2022 has been the most challenging time for me as a restaurateur,” Pollack said, through coughs. He and his family are suffering from COVID-19.
“The public opinion is we made it through 2020 and everything is great,” he said. “Even my own sister is like, ‘I don’t understand. What do you mean everything is worse?’ 2020 was great. We got the PPE, we got government funding and that gave us the ability to do the right thing to shutdown restaurants and keep people safe.”
In 2020, Pollack said the restaurant industry saw an influx of workers displaced by the pandemic from sectors like the music industry, oil and gas and fine dining. Now, a lot of those folks are gone, leaving places understaffed and especially susceptible to getting rocked by omicron.
Pollack said he recently shelled out $2,000 for COVID-19 tests because he’s requiring sick employees to test negative in order to return to work and fears if he doesn’t provide the difficult-to-find tests, his employees will walk out the door and get new jobs at a different understaffed restaurant rather than spend the time and money on a test.
“Anyone who knows small business knows the money we make today pays for my bills from last week, so when you’re shut down for a week, you still have maybe even 30 days worth of bills to pay, payroll from the previous week and then sick pay on top of that, and it’s devastating,” he said.
Last week’s multi-day closures — both locations had reopened by Friday — marked the third or fourth shutdowns of Rosenberg’s due to the pandemic, Pollack said.
He doubts they will be the last.
“Never as an entrepreneur did I ever think I would have to be so blind steering a ship through this and it doesn’t make me feel like there’s an end in sight,” he said. “A lot of business owners are having conversations trying to figure out what can save us through all this.”
Denver Post staff writer Meg Wingerter contributed to this report.
