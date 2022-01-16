News
Raiders vs. Bengals live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium
(function(d, s, id) {var js,ijs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=”//embed.scribblelive.com/widgets/embed.js”;ijs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, ijs);}(document, “script”, “scrbbl-js”));
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 15, 2022.
Mobile users, if you can’t see the live blog, tap here.
News
Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers
AMSTERDAM (AP) — As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after weeks of being under a coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital’s mood was lightened further Saturday by dashes of color from thousands of free bunches of tulips being handed out.
National Tulip Day is usually marked by an improvised flower garden in front of the royal palace on the capital’s central Dam Square. But with pandemic lockdown measures continuing to restrict large public gatherings, organizers this year took to Amsterdam’s World Heritage-listed canals to hand out their flowers.
The event is held each year to celebrate the start of the growing season for the iconic flowers, a major export for Dutch farmers.
“It is a gloomy and uncertain time for many people with the ongoing pandemic,” Arjan Smit, chairman of Tulip Promotion Netherlands, an association of hundreds of Dutch growers. “So we’re going to provide some joy. We hope to create many happy faces by handing out tulip bouquets.”
Dutch flower and plant auctioneer Royal FloraHolland had record sales in 2021 of 5.6 billion euros ($6.4 billlion) thanks to higher prices for plants and cut flowers.
___
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
News
Literary calendar: Pulitzer Prize finalist Elizabeth Rush discusses new climate change book
TOM RADEMACHER: Launches this season’s Fireside Readings series with “Raising Ollie: How My Nonbinary Art-Nerd Kid Changed (Nearly) Everything I Know.” Presented by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library via Zoom. Free, registration required. Information and registration: thefriends.org.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Monthly series hosts readers Lee Colin Thomas, Carolyn Holbrook, Margaret Haase and Melissa Cundieff. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, University Club, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul.
RYAN RODGERS: Minnesota author discusses his new book “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing,” which traces the sport we call cross-country skiing in the Midwest from its introduction in the late 1800s to its uncertain future in today’s changing climate. Lots of text and illustrations, including pictures of those who made the sport popular. In-person. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, The Loppet Foundation, The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Mpls. Register at: z.umn.edu/loppet. Open to the public but capacity is limited.
ELIZABETH RUSH: Pulitzer Prize finalist discusses her book about climate change, “Rising: Dispatches from the New American Shore,” in conversation with journalist Tom Weber about empathy, vulnerability and her poetic approach to reportage. Presented by her publisher, Milkweed Editions, in partnership with Climate Generation, the Minnesota Humanities Commission and The Blake School, where she will be in residence as Phillips Otis Environmental author. Rush teaches nonfiction writing at Brown University and has taught at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis. As Antarctic Artist and Writer she spent more than 50 days in 2019 with an Antarctic team of U.S. and British scientists. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Blake’s Northrop Campus, 511 Kenwood Pkwy., Mpls. The evening includes a climate art show and table exhibits starting at 6 p.m. Register at: milkweed.org/events. This event will also be live-streamed; select the online option during registration to receive the necessary link.
THRITY UMRIGAR: Presents her novel “Honor,” about an Indian woman raised in the U.S. who vowed never to return to her native country but does so and forms a bond with a Hindu woman married to a Muslim man. There are tragic consequences. In conversation with Rebecca Makkai, presented by Magers & Quinn in partnership with Left Bank Books and Anderson’s Bookshop. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Free, live streamed. Information: magersandquinn.com/events.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Little Free Library, which began in Hudson, Wis., in 2009 with a little structure built by the late Todd Bol, has unveiled a new logo and branding to reflect its evolution over more than a decade of sharing books. There are more than 138,000 Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in all shapes and sizes in 112 countries and all seven continents. The LFL movement hit a milestone recently, with an estimated 250 million books having been shared. The new logo represents the inventive LFL structures, a bookmark in the book-shaped roof connects LFL to its literary focus, and the roof is an upward arrow that promotes the positive outcomes that will continue for years to come. To see an animated video that tells the story behind the logo transformation, youtube.com/watch?v=vJ0rYwct1Mg.
Don’t know how we missed this in our pursuit of coming books, but we’re tickled that Kent Kreuger’s 19th Cork O’Connor mystery, “Fox Creek,” will be published by Atria on Aug. 23. Cork’s friend Henry Meloux, ancient Ojibwe healer, has a vision of his death and walks alone into the woods. But his peace is broken by hunters looking for a woman who had come to the healer for help. Meloux guides this stranger and his great niece, O’Connor’s wife, to safety deep in the Boundary Waters on the last journey he may take in his beloved northland. Meanwhile, Cork works to identify the hunters and the reason for their relentless pursuit but his quest is tested by nightfall and a late season snowstorm. Travel safe, Cork and Henry.
News
For Gophers, building postseason resume must start now
Minnesota’s men’s basketball team raised eyebrows, in a good way, during a wildly successful nonconference schedule, racing to a 7-0 start with victories against winning teams from Kansas City, Western Kentucky, Princeton and Mississippi State.
That isn’t surprising from a typical Big Ten team, but the Gophers are not a typical Big Ten team, pieced together mostly from the transfer portal on the fly after Ben Johnson was named coach late last March.
He did a good job, building a solid team full of experienced seniors eager to play a final season in the Big Ten. The Gophers finished their nonconference slate 10-0 but have hit an understandable snag early in conference play, bringing a 1-4 record into Sunday’s 1 p.m. tip against Iowa at Williams Arena.
Still, the Gophers (11-4 overall) are taking sharp, if not particularly vocal, aim at an NCAA tournament berth. It won’t be easy, but it’s not out of the question. Three of the Minnesota’s conference losses have been by eight points or less, including Wednesday’s 71-69 setback against No. 10 Michigan State in East Lansing.
Did Johnson, after building a Big Ten team from scratch, expect to be here in mid-January?
“I didn’t look that far ahead,” he said Friday, “but you always have a plan where if you can implement what you want to do, over time, this is the position you want to be in.”
But if the Gophers are aiming to play in the postseason, NCAA or NIT, they need to start winning now and against quality opponents. Near-misses won’t count. Iowa (12-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) would fit that bill.
The Hawkeyes have won five of its past six games and lead the conference with an 86.5-point scoring average. They’re led by sophomore Keegan Murray, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound wing who leads the nation in scoring, 24.7 points a game. Johnson called Murray, the son of former Iowa wing Kenyon Murray, “a problem.”
The key to slowing Murray, averaging 23.8 points in Big Ten play, will be locking him down early.
“If he’s running the floor and getting deep touches early, and gets a couple layups, now as a scorer, that rim looks huge (to him),” Johnson said. “So, you’ve got to limit those touches and make him work.”
Indiana did a good job on Murray on Wednesday, getting him into foul trouble and holding him to a season-low 12 points, only to see his brother, Kris Murray, score a career-high 29 points and grab 11 rebounds in an 83-27 victory in Iowa City.
Iowa, of course, is no different from most Big Ten teams, each loaded with quality players and most with at least one star player. But after the Hawkeyes, the Gophers have games at Penn State (8-6, 3-3) and against Rutgers (9-6, 3-2). A run here brings the Gophers back to .500 in the Big Ten before playing host to Ohio State (10-4, 4-2 on Jan. 27) to essentially start the home stretch.
Jamison Battle, a sophomore wing from Robbinsdale who transferred from George Washington, leads the Gophers in scoring, averaging 18 points a game. Peyton Willis, a point guard who returned to the U for his final season after playing at College of Charleston and Vanderbilt, is next (15.8).
“Speaking for myself personally, I think (the NCAA tournament) was just the common consensus coming back here, playing in the Big Ten and having older guys, experienced guys,” Willis said. “I know some of them have never been to the NCAA tournament, so I know they want to get there.”
BRIEFLY
Leading rebounder Eric Curry is questionable for Sunday’s game after suffering an apparent injury to his left ankle with a minute left in Wednesday loss to the Spartans. If he can’t play, Charlie Daniels will likely start at center and be backed up by Danny Ogele. “EC’s a big piece, so everybody’s got to step up a little bit more, but it’s more with the effort and intensity,” Johnson said. “You don’t have to put your cape on and get 45 (points). That’s not what we need. We need each guy, in their own way, step up in their role.”
Raiders vs. Bengals live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Paul Brown Stadium
Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers
Literary calendar: Pulitzer Prize finalist Elizabeth Rush discusses new climate change book
RHONJ: Frank Catania Shares New Details About Dolores’ Split From David, Calls New Boyfriend Paul an “Alpha”
For Gophers, building postseason resume must start now
Because I Got High: Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI In GA
Broncos head coach candidate: Nathaniel Hackett’s busy Saturday starts by meeting with Broncos
RMDS Lab: A New NFT Marketplace For Science And Tech IP…
‘Ray Donovan’s Kerris Dorsey Breaks Down The Movie’s Huge Death: ‘It Was Very Shocking’
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Denver hit-and-run Friday night
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1