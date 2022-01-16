News
Ranting man apparently takes hostages at Texas synagogue
By JAKE BLEIBERG
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently took hostages Saturday during services at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.
The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.
At least four hostages were believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said.
FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont said an FBI SWAT team was also at the scene and that crisis negotiators had been communicating with someone inside the synagogue. But she could not say whether the person was armed and she declined to describe what the person had said to authorities, citing operational sensitivity.
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, Chaumont said.
There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.
“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.
Law enforcement shut down access to the roads surrounding the synagogue Saturday afternoon.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out.
The man, who used profanities, repeatedly mentioned his sister, Islam and that he thought he was going to die, the Star-Telegram reported.
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
Basketball Notebook: BC High’s Mike Loughnane all grown up
Mike Loughnane has spent over a decade shooting inside McNeice Pavilion. He is looking to ensure his final times walking the floor are most memorable.
Following in the footsteps of his two older brothers who have passed through the BC High program playing for his dad Bill, Loughnane has transformed himself into one of the top players in the region as the six-foot-three wing decimates teams with his athleticism, quickness, and long range shooting abilities. His talents are at the forefront of reasons as to why the Eagles are one of the top contenders for the Div. 1 State Title in 2021.
“As Mike likes to tell everyone, I made the mistakes on his older brothers and now he is getting the benefits on the court,” Bill said.
Mike has never had to travel far to find basketball. Like most kids of coaches, he began attending high school practices at a young age. By the time he was nine years old Mike arrived almost regularly dribbling in the corner or taking shots at one of the side baskets while his older brothers Alex and Jack wore the maroon and gold.
“Alex and Jack taught me all about competitiveness,” Mike said. “When we would play when I was younger they would always beat me and as a little brother that can wear on you. They showed me how important it is to fight through adversity.”
Mike made the varsity roster as a freshman and quickly took on a starting role on an otherwise inexperienced Eagles team. While not the player he is today, he still managed to carve out a niche for himself as a quality three-point shooter and averaged over 11 points per game during his first campaign.
By the time his sophomore year came around, Mike showed signs of superstardom. While his constant hours in the gym fine-tuned his shooting and ball-handling, his time in the weight room allowed him to drastically improve his athleticism. What emerged is a do-it-all playmaker who could throw down dunks while also lighting it up from beyond the arc.
“I think athleticism is wildly underrated by high school kids when they’re looking to get better. Mike’s athleticism is the difference-maker,” Bill said. “You have to be a good athlete to play at a high level. You definitely have to be able to shoot, but if you’re not an athlete you cannot play defense.”
At home Mike took on the task of consistently trying to beat his older brothers one-on-one. Finally, early in his high school career when Mike appeared to surpass his now college-graduated older brothers, the games in the driveway came to a halt.
“The one time I took the lead on one of them, they quit, so I never have officially won,” Mike said. “And then after that my dad never let us play one-on-one ever again.”
After averaging over 20 points per game as a sophomore and junior to earn a pair of Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors, Mike is set out to accomplish more in his final campaign. In the Eagles’ Dec. 20 win over Needham, Mike scored 44 points, the highest total for a BC High player in two decades. Then on Jan. 11 he joined Jack as a member of the 1,000-point club in the Eagles win over Xaverian. Opponents have tried a variety of different looks against the Quincy native including face-guarding, 2-3 and 1-3-1 zone, a box-and-one, and full court pressure. Mike, however, always seems one step ahead with an ability to score in the post, from the elbow, or beyond the three-point line. He plays on and off the ball while also serving as one of the Eagles top rebounders.
“When he was younger the older kids knew he would be a good player and were great at taking him under their wing,” Bill said. “Now as a senior he has the experience and he is now helping some of these kids who have not played as much learn the ropes. You need great leaders on a good team but also good followers who know that soon it will be their time.”
They’re loving it
A handful of the top locals have been nominated to participate in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game set to be played in Chicago.
On the girls side, Shay Bollin (Bridgewater-Raynham), Kayla Lezama (Noble & Greenough), Sofia Berisha (Winchendon School), and Lola Lesmond (Worcester Academy) have been nominated. For the boys, Danny Wolf and Rowan Brumbaugh of Northfield Mount Hermon earned nominations. The top 24 boys and top 24 girls selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Games will be revealed on Tuesday, Jan. 25 on ESPN’s “NBA Today.”
Cardinal Spellman coach Mike Perry reached an impressive milestone on Tuesday night when he earned his 1,000th victory combined between his boys basketball and girls soccer coaching tenures. Perry is in his 42nd season as the Spellman boys head coach and is the only girls soccer coach in school history. He has 524 of his wins on the court and 476 wins on the soccer field.
Wrestling Notebook: Whitman-Hanson exceeding expectations
The future may be very bright for the Whitman-Hanson wrestling program, but the present isn’t exactly shabby.
The youthful Panthers have put together a solid 7-2 record coupled with strong showings at both the Sandwich and Whitman-Hanson tournament where they finished in the top three.
“We had a really good feeling about this season,” said Whitman-Hanson coach Gary Rabinovitz, who wrestled on the school’s first team under Ron Brown in 1977. “We knew we had a couple of freshmen coming in who excelled in our youth programs and we got a good transfer from North Carolina.”
The freshmen twins Rabinovitz was referring to are the Lussiers, Charlie and Cooper. Charlie Lussier is undefeated at 106 pounds with nine of his 15 wins coming via pin. Cooper Lussier has been equally as impressive at 152 pounds with a 14-2 record, while NC transfer Austin Gamber is 14-1 at 126 pounds.
Youth has been forced to serve Whitman-Hanson as the senior class hasn’t been on the mat often. Two of the three captains, Pat Collett (145) and Rocco Ruffini (220) were slated to have big years but haven’t had the opportunity due to injuries and illness. The other senior, Joe Boss, has done his part with a 12-2 record at 113 pounds.
The junior class has been very productive so far. Aidan Guiliani is undefeated at 132 pounds and won the Whitman-Hanson tournament. Braden Kain follows Guiliani in the lineup at 138 and is 10-4 on the season. Heavyweight Maddox Colclough is 8-4 and was second at the Whitman-Hanson tournament.
“We have a good squad and it is a lot of fun coaching them,” Rabinovitz said. “The kids are very competitive, they hang around together. Wrestling is like a family, these kids care about one another and pull for them.”
New look at Chelmsford
It’s never easy following in the footsteps of a legend and no one knows this more than Chris Piscione. He took over the Chelmsford program from the legendary Bruce Rich last year and guided the Lions through a tumultuous first year due in large part to the pandemic, an experience he feels was helpful.
“Coaching last year definitely helped,” Piscione said. “Going into a full season without experience would have been tougher. I made some mistakes (in the Fall 2 wrestling season) and definitely had a chance to learn from them.”
While Piscione is a novice at the top of the program, he is more than well-versed in Chelmsford wrestling. He competed in the youth programs in the community then went on to wrestle for Rich, an experience he wouldn’t trade for anything.
“What I learned from Coach Rich is to be consistent in everything you do,” said Piscione, who joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2016. “Be disciplined, motivated and innovative. One of the big reasons coach has been so successful throughout his 44 years was that he was able to stay current with the wrestling.”
Piscione quickly learned there is a big difference between coaching for Rich and actually taking over a program. The match itself is one of the minor parts of the business as Piscione discussed with a chuckle.
“Being an assistant coach is awesome because you only have to worry about wrestling,” Piscione said. “As the head coach, you really have to deal with everything. It’s not just the X’s and O’s, it’s grades, parents, injuries and now with COVID – it really is a lot of stuff.”
Tournament update
Checked in with MIAA Wrestling Committee chair Brendan Kent and MIAA assistant executive director Phil Napolitano last week regarding postseason venues. Both said it was tougher than normal due in large part to the pandemic and a school’s ability to host. Both were very optimistic that host sites would be nailed down very soon.
Vikings request interviews for seven coaching candidates, including Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn
Before the NFL playoffs got underway Saturday, the Vikings were quite busy. They put in requests to talk to seven assistants on playoff teams for their opening for a head coach.
Among the requests made were for Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is expected to interview on Sunday, and for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s head coach five years ago in Super Bowl LI.
Minnesota last Monday fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after a second straight losing season. Owner and president Mark Wilf then said that the Vikings would look to hire a general manager before a head coach, and eight candidates were then lined up for general-manager interviews.
But the Vikings wanted to get in some requests for interviews for a head coach because it’s uncertain how long which teams will last in the playoffs.
The Vikings also have requested interviews with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Hackett’s interview is expected to be Sunday since Green Bay has a first-round playoff bye, and that is the last day Hackett can interview until the season ends for the Packers. And that might not be until after Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
Quinn is the only former NFL head coach the Vikings have requested so far for an interview. He coached Atlanta from 2015-20, going 42-43 and leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, a 34-28 loss to New England in February 2017.
None of the teams with Minnesota candidates played on Saturday. The Eagles, Buccaneers, Cowboys and 49ers play on Sunday and the Rams on Monday night.
