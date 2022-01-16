Celebrities
‘Ray Donovan’s Kerris Dorsey Breaks Down The Movie’s Huge Death: ‘It Was Very Shocking’
‘Ray Donovan’ wrapped up its story in a satisfying final film. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kerris Dorsey about the game-changing Bridget moment that brought ‘Ray Donovan’ to a close.
Ray Donovan turned the page on the final chapter of its story after 7 incredible seasons. Ray Donovan: The Movie weaved the past into the present to bring the Donovan family full circle. Bridget Donovan, played by Kerris Dorsey, played a major role in finishing the story: Bridget kills Mickey.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kerris about this pivotal moment and whether or not Bridget has any regrets over killing her grandfather. She also discussed being able to fully say goodbye to Bridget after the show’s shocking cancellation in 2020 and how she feels about Bridget’s ending.
Before we get into the movie, Ray Donovan was abruptly canceled after season 7 in February 2020. Talks of a movie came up, but then COVID took over. Given the COVID situation, did you think this movie would ever come to fruition before you started filming?
Kerris Dorsey: I did not. I think I made my peace initially with it being canceled, had my little mourning period, and then I kind of moved on. There were people saying for a while that there was going to be a movie, but I feel like I don’t trust things until I’m on set shooting them because it’s hard enough to get something made, let alone during a pandemic, so I really didn’t think it was going to happen. I hoped that it would, but it wasn’t something that I felt was a given. So it was just that much sweeter when we were on set shooting and that it actually happened.
What did it feel like to get the chance to fully say goodby to a character you’ve played for nearly a decade after the show was canceled?
Kerris Dorsey: It was very emotional. I was looking at videos from the shoot, and I have videos of everyone wrapping their characters and getting a series wrap and everyone crying in it. I think we all thought that it was the end, and we didn’t get to really say goodbye. We didn’t really get to finish the storyline because season 7 leaves off in a really cliffhanger way. I started playing Bridget Donovan when I was 14. It was like a weird breakup when we got canceled. It was like someone breaking up with you. You thought everything was going well. You just don’t anticipate it at all, so it felt like closure in that way.
Bridget completely floored me in the movie. What was your reaction when you read that Bridget was going to be the one to kill Mickey?
Kerris Dorsey: I was really shocked because no one told me beforehand, so I knew just from David Hollander, the showrunner, that there was good stuff. I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’ I’m very skeptical I guess is the takeaway. So when I read that, I didn’t even anticipate it. I wasn’t even picking up context clues throughout the whole script. It was very shocking. I remember I was in Hawaii and had just touched down and was reading it on my phone. It was very not ceremonial at all. I was just scrolling on my phone. It was very shocking for me.
After it happens, Bridget remains stoic. She doesn’t apologize to Ray for it. She just says, “It had to stop. It had to end.” Your delivery was breathtaking. Walk me through that final scene for Bridget, which will go down as one of the most pivotal moments of Ray Donovan.
Kerris Dorsey: Thank you. We did a lot of rehearsals. We were in that motel room for a week. It was a set motel room, and we worked through it in a lot of different iterations. There was a lot of talk of what her reaction would be. Would it just be pure stoicism? Would there be any kind of emotional relief? The whole movie I’m just like in a fugue state. Bridget is in so much pain. She’s not able to have any release, so we decided that’s the moment that you see her come out of it when she sees Ray and connects with him on it. On a human level, it all comes flooding out. It was a really fascinating rehearsal process. I think it went through a few different iterations, but I love the way that it turned out.
Do you think she has any regrets at all, or do you think she’ll remain at peace with her decision?
Kerris Dorsey: I think there’s more peace than anything. I think that it’s something that felt she needed to do. Her behavior is modeled after her dad. Once you let violence solve every issue, essentially, and there’s this cycle that’s been going on for years that obviously the movie explores with the flashback stuff. The only way for all of that pain to end in Bridget’s mind was to kill him, so I think there’s a lot of peace, but I also think there’s going to be some emotional fallout from that, which we will never see. But I think it felt right to her. It felt like the right decision.
Speaking of that cycle and referencing the flashbacks, we see Ray taking the fall for what his daughter did, for something he didn’t do. The situation is balancing itself out after Ray sent Mickey to jail for something he didn’t do. Do you think Bridget will be able to live with her father taking the blame?
Kerris Dorsey: No. I think that she is ultimately such a complicated person in terms of her family. But what’s happened to her, every single thing that’s happened to her throughout her very short life, I think that’s something that in the moment she had to accept because she knew that there was no other option. It was a perfect fix. Ultimately, it was a baller Ray Donovan fix, but I think that was all her action and her pain. It’s not something that you want someone else to go to jail for, especially your dad, even if you have a really complicated relationship.
In your mind, how do you think this will change their relationship? Have you thought about that at all?
Kerris Dorsey: I honestly haven’t just because it feels like such an ending. I feel like Bridget is a real person in certain ways, and it makes me really sad to think of her moving forward in the world. She has her uncles, but she has no parental figure anymore, especially if Ray’s in jail. I think there’s some imaginary alternative timeline where Ray gets himself out of jail. He’s done it before for other people, and everyone lives happily ever after. But I think that it’s going to be more complicated than ever. But Ray still loved Mickey after everything. As you see in the movie, there’s still so much love there despite everything.
Are you happy with where Bridget’s story ended?
Kerris Dorsey: I think that it’s always a mixed emotions thing because I think it’s a pretty poetic and cyclical way of ending the story. I do want a happy ending, even though I love movies that end kind of in this way, which is very bittersweet and sort of open-ended. Like I, for the characters themselves, I want them to be happy. I think that they’ve suffered so much, and I want them to have a great life moving forward. But in an objective sense, from an actor’s perspective or a storytelling perspective, I think it’s really satisfying. Even if it doesn’t mean a happy ending. I mean, no one was ever really going to have a happy ending. All of our favorite anti-heroes have to end with some extra added layer of trauma on the cake.
Anwar Hadid Steps Out With Mystery Woman After Dua Lipa Split — Photos
Just a day after he was said to be ‘holding out hope’ for a reconciliation with Dua, Anwar was spotted at a night club with a mystery woman.
How fickle is the heart! Anwar Hadid was spotted out with a mystery woman just a day after he was said to be hoping for a reconciliation with his ex Dua Lipa, 26. The 22-year-old model enjoyed a night out at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on January 14. Anwar rocked a casual attire with an Iron Maiden tee, ripped denim jeans and black sneakers. His female companion left little to the imagination in her tiny denim shorts and a leather top that was tied up in the front. The brunette beauty dared to impress in her snakeskin boots and black leather motorcycle jacket.
The outing follows the news that Anwar was hoping to get back together with Dua after they broke their two-year relationship off in December. A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that although the pair have broken up in the past, with the latest split appearing “for good this time,” Anwar still sees a light at the end of the tunnel. “Anwar is still holding out hope for a reconciliation,” the insider reported on January 13. “Dua seems to have moved on, but Anwar hasn’t given up hope yet. Even though Dua and Anwar broke up, they’re still on good terms and there’s no bad blood between them.”
It appears Anwar’s supermodel sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are on the same page as their brother, as they have had a close friendship with the “Future Nostalgia” singer for years. “Gigi and Bella have also remained friendly with Dua and they’re hoping they can work things out. They absolutely adore her and they wish things work out between them because they think [Dua and Anwar] were so good together.”
In December, it was reported Anwar and Dua split under amicable conditions after first starting a romance in June 2019. During their time together, the pair shared many a romantic date night out, with Dua even saying at one point that her relationship with Anwar was the most “comfortable” she’d ever felt with someone else. Perhaps Anwar’s mystery woman is merely a friend and he and Dua will find their way back to each other. Keep your fingers crossed, fans!
Kim Kardashian Posts Sweet 4th Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Chicago: ‘The Ultimate Princess’
Kim Kardashian called her youngest daughter Chicago her ‘baby girl twin’ in a post marking her birthday, which falls on Jan. 15.
Chicago West is already 4-years-old! Her proud mom Kim Kardashian took to social media to celebrate her little girl’s big day with an adorable post full of love. “My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns 4 today! My independent baby girl twin,” the 41-year-old began her post, which was shared to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 15.
“You are the most lovable huggable snuggable baby girl on the planet. The ultimate princess!” the SKIMS founder added. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the Barbies and LOL Dolls a girl could dream of lol. You really have brought so much joy into our family and I love you so so soooo much!!!!” Kim finished the post, which included plenty of cute photos. In the first, Kim and North smushed their faces together for an adorable selfie on what appeared to be a vacation. In others, the mom-of-four could be seen holding her sweet daughter on a beach in front of turquoise blue water. Kim also shared several adorable video and photo moments with her siblings, including Saint, 6, Psalm, 2, and North, 8!
Chicago’s loving grandmother Kris Jenner, 66, also shared a beautiful tribute for Kanye West‘s daughter. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote. She added the caption on a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair, along with several other loving moments over the years. Great-grandmother MJ even popped up in one, smiling alongside Kris and Chicago.
“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old! You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!” Kris added on the post, which racked up over 40,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.
Chicago was Kim’s first child welcomed via surrogate, following her two difficult pregnancies with North and Saint — specifically suffering from placenta accreta. “After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck…That’s what women usually die from in childbirth — you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it,” she said to Elle in May 2018. “Anyone that says or thinks [surrogacy] is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that. So, that inner struggle is kind of hard, but I am just rolling with it and it is what it is,” she added.
PHOTOS: Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Buy $715K Home to Renovate as Kelly Hints at New Show
Are Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd and husband, Rick Leventhal, attempting to add a new position to their resumes?
Between the Rick and Kelly UNMASKED podcast, it appears that the two are trying to make their way back onto television with a house-flipping gig aimed at catching HGTV’s eyes.
According to TMZ, Kelly and Rick just bought a Palm Springs-adjacent home for about $715K and are planning on giving it a huge haul of a makeover. Rick and Kelly told TMZ that they bought the home back in November of 2020 with an all-cash offer.
The controversial duo also told the outlet that the renovations will include redoing all of the landscaping, building a Castina on the property, gutting all the bathrooms and kitchens. They will also blow up the pool, adding a spa. Plus, adding a pickleball court in the backyard.
See some photos of the current standing of the house below.
Kelly has since taken to Twitter to add her two cents on the matter. She thanks the media for the attention and even tags HGTV in the tweet. Think the network will bite?
THANKS FOR THE NICE ARTICE @TMZ ! I can’t wait for you guys to see the completed project ! @hgtv @pietowntv https://t.co/NHWMXtl65a
— Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) January 14, 2022
The couple also already own two homes, one in Newport Beach, and a Hamptons home that they rent out.
Be sure to keep a lookout for Kelly and Rick’s next TV gig if it’s actually in the cards for the two. They do love to break down politics and dissect others’ relationships, so why not walls and beams?
Until then, you can keep up with Kelly and Rick on their podcast, Rick and Kelly UNMASKED.
