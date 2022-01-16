Readers and Writers: Return of the Mistress of Mystery and introducing two contemporary debuts

Today we explore both ends of the literary spectrum, from a republished mystery to two contemporary debuts.

“The Chuckling Fingers” by Mabel Seeley (Berkley Prime Crime, $16)

Lake Superior has always inspired writers because of the big lake’s deep waters, dark surrounding forests and moody weather. Like Minnesota author Wendy Webb, Mabel Seeley uses the lake’s eerie atmosphere to produce crackling mysteries.

Seeley, who grew up in St. Paul and wrote seven mysteries and two novels between 1938 and 1954, was known during her lifetime as the Mistress of Mystery. Seeley died in 1991, and Berkley is bringing her work back to life with reprints of her mysteries. “The Chuckling Fingers,” published in 1941, is considered her best by many who know her work. The reprints were launched last year with “The Listening House.”

“The Chuckling Fingers” begins when Ann Gay is summoned to Fiddler’s Fingers, a remote, pine-grown estate on Lake Superior. She immediately realizes there is something wrong with her newly-married cousin, Jacqueline. Strange things are happening around the big house; clothes are shredded, a hidden wire is stretched across a path and a bed bursts into flame.

When a member of the family is murdered, everything points to Jacqueline as the killer. But why would she sabotage her own home? And who in her big family would want her dead?

Seeley was known for writing protagonists that are smart, strong-willed working women and that describes Ann, a stenographer in an insurance office who is Jacqueline’s staunchest ally.

The novel’s interesting title comes from the huge, finger-like stones on the lakeshore, under which a small river flows, making a sound like someone chuckling. Creepy and atmospheric.

“Hello, Transcriber” by Hanna Morrissey (Minotaur books, $27.99)

Is it a mystery novel? Suspense? Police procedural? Romance? Wisconsin resident Morrissey’s debut is all of these, leaning toward romance.

Hazel Greenlee is a wanna-be writer but isn’t having much luck. When she and her water ecologist husband move to crime-ridden Black Harbor, Wis., where “nothing good happens anywhere…,” she is hired as a transcriber for the police department, typing up reports from the officers and detectives whose voices she comes to know as she listens to them, typing 110 words per minute. (The author had such a job.)

Hazel, an introvert who seems depressed, works in a dark room in which the windows allow her to look out but nobody can see in. One night, she is horrified to see a man at the window, writing in frost with a dead person’s finger that he had hid a body. Hazel knows this man. He’s her neighbor.

The body is that of a young boy who was dumped on top of garbage. Is he a victim of the Candy Man, alleged to be giving drugs to the kids?

Hazel soon meets hunky Detective Nik Kole, the very epitome of a romance bad boy. Kole, who has just returned from a suspension, is gorgeous. And although Hazel cannot have sex with her husband without pain, she has no such problems with Kole when they have a hot affair. Hazel is committing adultery, which turns off some readers, but it’s justified by the indifferent behavior (in her mind) of her gun-loving husband who has “filled the house with dead things” that he yanked out of the water or shot.

“Hello, Transcriber” was one of the most-praised debuts of last fall (sorry, just got it read), and there is lots to enjoy about Morrissey’s writing, including descriptions of the the cold winter darkness in Hazel’s workspace and in the town.

Midwesterners will laugh at how Hazel’s colleagues call her “Podunk” and “Fargo” because of her accent, even though she says she comes from “up north” about three hours away, presumably still in Wisconsin.

What this reader wanted was more back story. Why doesn’t Hazel talk about her family? Where is “from up north?” Why is she drawn to the suicide bridge and why does she throw small things into the water where she saw a dead man floating? Why does she seem in such a dark mood that fits the town?

There are hints that this might be the beginning of a series so maybe we’ll get those answers.

“The Sisters Sweet” by Elizabeth Weiss (Dial Press, $27)

“The Sisters Sweet,” the debut of a Minneapolis writer, begins in 1918 when Harriet and Josephine are 5 years old. Their mother, Maude, is a former star showgirl whose dancing career ended when a piece of the set fell on her. Their father, Leonard, is a scenic set designer who keeps waiting for his big break in the theater while soothing his ego with drink.

Since no money is coming into their family, Leonard dreams up the idea of having the girls appear to be conjoined twins. This is the most interesting part of the book, as the girls are hitched into a “harness” made by their father so they will appear to be joined. He creates their costumes and they succeed — for a while. But it’s nearing the end of the vaudeville era, with radio and movies taking over entertainment.

When the girls are 15, Josie, the beautiful and sparkling sister, tears her harness off while onstage, revealing their secret and leaving their huge dress to fold around the bewildered Harriet. (Not a spoiler.)

Josie goes off to become a star and Harriet is left to discover who she is on her own. It seems she isn’t much. She misses the closeness of Josie next to her, their arms tightly pressed against one another in their costume, communicating with finger squeezes.

With the family in disgrace because they deceived the public, Maude and Lenny once again seek help from Uncle Eugene, who is married to Maude’s sister and shares a secret with Maude. One of the first preachers to understand the power of radio, Eugene builds a radio ministry. In his sermons he denounces modern girls who wear short skirts and smoke cigarettes. They are the Foolish Daughters. Harriet, knowing they must stay in Uncle’s good graces, models herself as a Wise Daughter, always doing the right thing and even memorizing Bible versions to recite to her uncle.

The second half of the story turns into Harriet’s narration of her coming-of-age; her first kiss, first intercourse, drinking, and all the other things Uncle would not approve of.

When Lenny continues to drink and there is no money, he thinks Harriet might be able to become a solo star, even though her mother has said she is not suited for the stage. Harriet refuses, launching herself into a new phase of life where she thinks she might finally become her own person.

Weiss’ writing is flawless as she weaves together the entire family: the twins’ unbreakable bond; the love between Maude and Lenny, who can talk his wife into anything when he turns on the charm; and Harriet’s eventual understanding of how she has been used by her parents even though she loves her mother. Oddly, when Maude’s secret is revealed to the twins later in their lives, they have a curious disinterest in something that affects them directly.

Sometimes, a secondary character almost takes over the story and that’s the case with Uncle Eugene, a quintessential conservative preacher who helps the girls’ family just so he can appear magnanimous. His understanding in the early days of radio of how he can become nationally known is one of the most interesting parts of the story.

Maybe the author will write a novel about the intriguing pastor, who might be one of the first electronic evangelicals who ask for money.