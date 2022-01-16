Ready The Panty Cannons! Lusty Fans Are Shooting Savagey Shots At Newly Single Jason Momoa & It’s Hilarious

The thirst is real

stay right there mr. jason momoa sir i’m on my way! pic.twitter.com/HRWC0apUqz — ً (@beingloyaI) January 13, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s shocking split that shattered the internet while fueling a hilarious lust explosion across the Momoaverse where fans are shooting their shot after years of thirsting from afar.

Now, we’re pretty sure none of these fans will pull Jason Momoa but we can’t get enough of their savagey shenanigans flooding social media.

Whether or not the Hollywood hunk closed his DMS, we don’t know (yet), but he removed the divorce announcement from his socials hours after it went viral.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways after 16 years pic.twitter.com/ZdWMqTPvKx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2022

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.” The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…” “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Interestingly, Bonet used some of the same language while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December

“​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation. “The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022

Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.

Either way, that hasn’t stopped the hilariously lusty tweets/memes that you can enjoy on the flip.