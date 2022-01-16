RMDS Lab: A New NFT Marketplace For Science And Tech IP...

West-coast based spatial data and analytics firm RMDS Lab plans to create the first-ever dedicated science NFT Marketplace before the end of the first quarter of the year.
RMDS Lab is known as a data and artificial intelligence (AI) platform based in California, and founded by IBM’s former chief data scientist Alex Liu in 2009 to create a global community of data scientists and researchers, and to promote scientific innovation through data and AI.
As NFTs increased in popularity, RMDS says ‘a huge demand for NFT minting and listing’ played a part in RMDS’ decision to create a way to sell NFTs for research and technology-associated IP.
ETH: Ethereum is leading coin on the blockchain for NFTS. ETH-USD on TradingView.com
The NFT market rocketed almost 43,000% between 2020 and 2021, according to the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. RMDS’ goals in moving into NFT sales are to connect scientists with investors, as well as to link science and technology IP with related collectors, investors and science enthusiasts. The intent is to provide new fundraising channels for science and technology projects, and accelerate technology development. NFTs have mostly been art and music based, with gaming and literature joining in at times as well.
Liu explained “for scientists, it is often difficult to get funding, and to get funding through the traditional channels takes a long time.” He added that “NFTs can simplify this and help people to focus more on their real work,” in a statement released by Chemistry World. “Also, scientists do not have many channels to reach investors, and an NFT marketplace can expand their reach.”
NFTs and science have already made a couple of moves that might of sparked the idea that science can in fact sell NFTs. In June 2021, The University of California, Berkeley announced that they will be auctioning off the patent disclosures behind two Nobel prize-winning discoveries made there by selling them as NFTs. They set aside part of a fundraising effort to support basic research at UC Berkeley; the plan worked out for the better, and the University earned $55,000 from an NFT that was based on James Allisons breakthrough research behind cancer immunotherapy back in the 1990s.
Liu acknowledges that the technology behind NFTs is still evolving and developing to address these environmental issues, as well as security and copyright issues. “We are connected to a lot of experts in blockchain AI, and we want to develop this marketplace,” he stated. “With our talent pool we want to help solve some of these problems and make NFT exchange better.”
The platform is still in developmental stages and is set to be completed by the end of March.
Uruguay’s Central Bank issued a document in December outlining a roadmap.
The risk of falling victim to a scam is eliminated using a crypto ATM.
In Punta del Este, located in the southeast of Uruguay, is the country’s alleged first cryptocurrency ATM, which has already been installed. It was created by two national cryptocurrency companies: Urubit and Inbierto. The former focused on the system’s software, while the latter provided the ATM’s hardware.
One of the aims of Inbierto’s CEO Adolfo Varela is to build trust in the country’s cryptocurrency sector, where the majority of crypto trade takes place in unbanked P2P exchanges due to a lack of rules. It is claimed that the risk of falling victim to a scam is eliminated using a crypto ATM. Varela thinks that they will continue expanding and extending their crypto ATM network throughout the country.
Varela said:
“We intend to proceed rising in maldonado, then colonia, montevideo and by the top of the yr we need to have protection all through the nationwide territory. With this it has occurred to us that different international locations have consulted us to have the ability to set up it.”
Neither Illegal Nor Prohibited
In October of last year, countries central financial institution issued a press statement stating that cryptocurrencies were neither illegal nor prohibited and that citizens might use them as long as they were aware of the risks they posed.
Uruguay’s Central Bank issued a document in December outlining a roadmap for regulating crypto assets, which proposes to review existing laws and make changes to incorporate them into various existing laws rather than creating single digital asset legislation to encompass the entire universe of these assets.
Bullish ETC price prediction is $75.23 to $185.88.
The ETC price will also reach $200 soon.
ETC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $9.83.
In Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about ETC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ethereum Classic Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of ETC is $33.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $339,681,65 at the time of writing. However, ETC has increased nearly 2.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, ETC has a circulating supply of 132,303,630 ETC. Currently, ETC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZBG.
What is Ethereum Classic (ETC)?
A hard fork of Ethereum (ETH) that launched in July 2016 is ethereum Classic (ETC). The main focus of Ethereum Classic is as a smart contract network, with the ability to host and support decentralized applications (DApps). The native token is ETC. Ethereum Classic’s main aim is to preserve the Ethereum blockchain as it originally was, without artificially countering the DAO hack. The Ethereum Classic network is secured using proof-of-work, but as a minority chain, it has suffered regular attacks itself.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Prediction 2022
Ethereum Classic holds the 41st position on CoinGecko right now. ETC price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A falling wedge is a bullish pattern. Together with the rising wedge formation, these two create a powerful pattern that signals a change in the trend direction. A falling wedge pattern is considered to be a reversal pattern, although there are examples when it facilitates a continuation of the same trend. The falling wedge pattern occurs when the price is moving in an overall bullish trend before the price action corrects lower.
Currently, ETC is in the range of $33.08. If the pattern continues, the price of ETC might reach the resistance level of $77.82 and $128.90. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETC may fall to $26.40.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ETC.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ETC.
Resistance Level 1
$75.23
Resistance Level 2
$185.88
Support Level 1
$27.50
Support Level 2
$9.83
Support Level 3
$3.76
ETC Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that ETC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ETC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $185.88.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ETC might plummet to almost $9.83, a bearish signal.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of ETC is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ETC lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the ETC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, ETC is in a bearish state. Notably, the ETC price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ETC at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ETC is at level 47.54. This means that ETC is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ETC may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Ethereum Classic’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of the Ethereum Classic. Currently, ETC lies in the range of 44.94, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of ETC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ETC lies below the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, ETC’s RSI is at 47.54 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ETC with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ethereum Classic.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and ETC is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ETC also increases or decreases respectively.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ethereum Classic network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ETC. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ethereum Classic in 2022 is $185.88. On the other hand, the bearish ETC price prediction for 2022 is $9.83.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the ETC ecosystem, the performance of ETC would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $167.09 very soon. But, it might also reach $200 if the investors believe that ETC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Ethereum Classic?
A hard fork of Ethereum that launched in July 2016 is ethereum Classic (ETC). The main focus of Ethereum Classic is as a smart contract network, with the ability to host and support DApps.
2. Where can you purchase ETC?
ETC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and ZBG.
3. Will ETC reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ETC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ethereum Classic?
On May 06, 2021, ETC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $167.09.
5. Is ETC a good investment in 2022?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ETC in the past few months, ETC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ethereum Classic (ETC) reach $200?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ethereum Classic (ETC) will hit $200 soon.
7. What will be the ETC price by 2023?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is expected to reach $214 by 2023.
8. What will be the ETC price by 2024?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is expected to reach $220 by 2024.
9. What will be the ETC price by 2025?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is expected to reach $235 by 2025.
10. What will be the ETC price by 2026?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is expected to reach $240 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Poppe said the market is undergoing fundamental adoption right now.
Long-term holders are consolidating their holdings slowly.
Bitcoin (BTC) may be poised for a huge cycle after seeing significant gains, rising adoption of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and a growing crypto sector in the previous year. Michael van de Poppe, a well-known cryptocurrency trader, believes the market is concluding its cycle, given that it has already witnessed enormous profits and expanded acceptance.
Michael said:
“We’ve seen platforms accelerating, we’ve seen the rise of NFTs, and we’ve seen the ecosystem grow even more, which means that the adoption is growing heavily to and that is something that goes exponential. So the actual big gains or most of the gains are made at the last part of the cycle.”
Long Positions Rather Than Short Ones
Like the dot-com boom, Poppe said the market is undergoing fundamental adoption right now. In addition to countries, people are moving money from one country to another using DeFi or just using a transfer or crypto to make the transfer.
Lastly, Poppe delved into the reasons why Bitcoin’s valuation is so low compared to its genuine value at this point. Long-term holders are consolidating their holdings slowly as the market is coming back up, which is why BTC is now trading at such a low value.
In this time frame, traders should begin to reduce their holdings or at least begin to consider doing so. According to him, a major bull run in bitcoin is expected, and traders should search for long positions rather than short ones when dealing with them. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $43,334.49 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,228,573,011 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.44% in the last 24 hours.