Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
By ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It’s not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero’s welcome.
The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that has polarized opinion worldwide and struck a chord in Australia, where coronavirus cases are surging.
The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by a court’s decision Sunday that led to his deportation. But he added that he respected the ruling and would cooperate with authorities.
The saga began when Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open. That exemption, based on evidence that he recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently allowed him to receive a visa to enter Australia. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.
The ensuing back-and-forth raised questions of whether Djokovic was unfairly given special treatment or unfairly singled out because of his celebrity status and saw many complain that the drawn-out battle at the very least made Australia look bad.
While a court initially ruled Djokovic could stay, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who has wide powers, decided to deport him. In addition to not being inoculated against the coronavirus, Djokovic is a vocal vaccine skeptic, and the government said his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiments.
Three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld the immigration minister’s decision.
Djokovic said he was “uncomfortable” that the focus had been on him since his visa was first canceled on Jan. 6.
“I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love,” he said. “I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.”
The decision dashes Djokovic’s hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title. He is currently tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles trophies in men’s tennis.
A deportation order could also ban him from Australia for three years — keeping the player from the tournament he has won a record nine times in the coming years.
Just as the case has all along, the decision to deport Djokovic split opinion.
In Serbia, where Djokovic has received overwhelming support, President Aleksandar Vucic said the hearing was “a farce with a lot of lies.”
“They think that they humiliated Djokovic with this 10-day harassment, and they actually humiliated themselves. If you said that the one who was not vaccinated has no right to enter, Novak would not come or would be vaccinated,” Vucic told reporters.
But back in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison hailed the decision as one “to keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe.”
Hawke, the immigration minister, said those strong border policies “are also fundamental to safe-guarding Australia’s social cohesion which continues to strengthen despite the pandemic.”
But opposition spokesperson on the home affairs portfolio, Kristina Keneally, said Djokovic was being deported for what he said and did publicly overseas before the government gave him a visa in November.
“This mess isn’t a failure of our laws. It’s a failure of Morrison’s competence & leadership,” Keneally tweeted.
The pandemic response has become politically charged ahead of elections, due by May, when Morrison’s conservative coalition will seek another term.
Infection rates have soared across much of Australian since December when Morrison’s government relaxed what had been some of the democratic world’s toughest restrictions on international travel.
Concern over surging infections hung over Djokovic’s case. Hawke called the top-ranked player a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiment.”
The player has in fact become an unwitting hero to the anti-vax movement. On Sunday, a protester at a rally in Amsterdam against the Dutch government’s virus lockdown brandished a sign supporting Djokovic.
Hawke’s lawyer Stephen Lloyd also noted that Djokovic has a “history of ignoring COVID safety measures.”
Lloyd raised the example of Djokovic giving a French newspaper journalist an interview last month while he was infected with COVID-19 and taking off his mask during a photo shoot. Djokovic has acknowledged the interview was an error of judgment.
The minister canceled the visa on the grounds that Djokovic’s presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and “good order” of the Australian public and “may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia.”
But the decision did not sit well with some.
Vasek Pospisil, a Canadian who won the 2014 Wimbledon men’s doubles title and has worked with Djokovic to form an association to represent players, tweeted: “There was a political agenda at play here with the (Australian) elections coming up which couldn’t be more obvious. This is not his fault. He did not force his way into the country and did not ‘make his own rules’; he was ready to stay home.”
Pospisil wrote that Djokovic wouldn’t have tried to go to Australia at all and would have “been home with his family” had he not received the medical exemption.
Because Djokovic has withdrawn from the tournament after Monday’s schedule was released, he has been replaced in the field by what’s known as a “lucky loser” — a player who loses in the qualifying tournament but gets into the main draw because of another player’s exit before competition has started.
That player is Italian Salvatore Caruso, who is ranked 150th in the world.
Associated Press writers John Pye in Melbourne, Australia, Howard Fendrich in Washington D.C., and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Saturday Night Five: Chip Kelly signs, Jayden de Laura arrives and Tavion Thomas returns as the South gets better
Reaction to developments on the field, and off …
1. Big Week for the South
We’re being a bit loose with the timeframe. The first in a series of event that will shape the division unfolded on Jan. 6, over a week ago.
That’s when Utah tailback Tavion Thomas announced his return for next season, a modest surprise that instantly solidified the Utes as the division frontrunner.
Our timeframe includes a series of notable developments in Westwood, where UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and tailback Zach Charbonnet announced they would return for ’22; where defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro is expected to resign (per published reports); and where coach Chip Kelly agreed to a contract extension.
The return of two key playmakers, the chance to revamp the defensive leadership and the stability at the top of the org chart all improve UCLA’s prospects for next season.
Our timeframe also includes the news that former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has transferred to Arizona, where the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year will compete for the starting job and, most likely, supercharge Arizona’s efficiency at the most important position.
(If de Laura doesn’t win the starting job, then one of the returnees will have outplayed him — and that’s also good news for the Wildcats.)
The division’s big week ended Saturday when Mario Williams, one of the best young receivers in the country, announced he was transferring from Oklahoma to USC.
For all the help Williams will provide on the field in the fall, his immediate contribution takes the form of buzz: Other potential transfers assuredly will give more thought to joining USC now that Williams has done it.
Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams sits atop that list but hardly the only elite talent likely to give the Trojans strong consideration in the wake of Mario Williams’ decision. (They are not related.)
So there you have it: Utah, UCLA, Arizona and USC all got better in the past 10 days.
2. Unreal uptick in Tucson
Arizona’s roster overhaul runs much deeper than de Laura alone.
In addition to a recruiting class that features a slew of four-star players, the Wildcats are adding linebacker Anthony Solomon from Michigan, receiver Jacob Cowing from UTEP and offensive tackle Jack Buford from New Mexico. All three are likely rotation players.
(Other transfers could make instant impacts, as well. If there’s one thing the Wildcats can offer, it’s immediate playing time.)
Arizona’s recruiting success exceeds its on-field performance to a degree that we cannot recall ever witnessing. A one-win team with a top-20 recruiting class and a bevy of quality transfers — it’s a remarkable turnaround.
The Wildcats have improved their talent at the skill positions enough to climb out of the bottom of the division. Whether they move within sight of the top tier in the South next season depends on upgrades at the line of scrimmage.
None of the four-star prospects at the heart of the nation’s 20th-ranked recruiting class are linemen.
That’s the next step for Jedd Fisch and his program.
Of course, it’s the next step for most programs in the conference.
3. The Riley factor
USC spent about $100 million on Lincoln Riley.
How’s that return on investment so far?
Since arriving in late November, Riley has secured the No. 2 cornerback prospect in the country (Domani Jackson), the No. 2 tailback in the country (Raleek Brown), the No. 6 safety (Zion Branch), the No. 11 receiver (C.J. Williams) plus two starting-caliber transfer receivers in Williams (from Oklahoma) and Terrell Bynum (from Washington).
And there are undoubtedly more top talents on the way. Such is the nature of recruiting: Elite coaches attract talent, and talent generates buzz, and buzz helps attract more talent.
The Trojans are light on the lines of scrimmage, but if they find a quarterback — either Caleb Williams or Plan B — and can sprinkle in a few more transfers for the trenches, a run at the South title is feasible.
4. Clarity in Westwood
On Friday, UCLA announced a four-year contract for Chip Kelly — the season that remained on his original deal plus three more. He’s signed through the 2025 season.
According to a source, the deal is worth an average of $4.7 million annually over the contract term.
That’s an interesting number, because Kelly earned $5.6 million this season. Granted, the average salary and a single-year salary can be very different. But an average of $4.7 million suggests the Bruins were able to keep some control of the negotiations with super agent Jimmy Sexton.
Of course, we don’t know how much is guaranteed over the course of the deal, and we don’t know the buyout terms. From our vantage point, that’s the key piece.
Kelly has posted one winning season in his four years. It’s not unreasonable to envision a scenario in which momentum stalls in ’22 and the Bruins regress in ’23. If that’s the case, how much would it cost a cash-strapped athletic department to make a change?
We await the public release of his contract.
5. Meanwhile, in Boulder and Tempe …
Our breakdown of developments in the South has focused on four schools. What about Colorado and Arizona State?
We haven’t seen evidence that either program can hold its position in the division, at least not yet.
Colorado is worse relative to the competition after losing receiver Brenden Rice, tailback Jarek Broussard and safety Christian Gonzalez to the transfer portal, plus linebacker Carson Wells to the NFL Draft.
And we’d argue that Arizona State has lost ground, as well, with more playmakers leaving the program than entering.
Gone are tailbacks Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum, along with receiver Johnny Wilson — the former to the NFL, the latter two to the transfer portal.
And there are significant losses to expired eligibility, as well.
The Sun Devils have time for a course correction, especially if the NCAA’s investigation into recruiting violations resolves quickly.
But at this point, we would not be surprised if Arizona overtook CU and pulled up alongside ASU in the division race next season.
Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that's 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.
Gophers will be shorthanded against Iowa
Minnesota will be playing shorthanded against Iowa this afternoon because of injury, illness and Big Ten COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Gophers will be without starting center Eric Curry and sixth man Sean Sutherlin, as well as forward Danny Ogele, who was expected to play more minutes if Curry was held back today by a leg injury suffered Wednesday at Michigan State. Also out will be guard Joey Kern, who has played only two minutes this season.
As a result, the Gophers (10-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) will have only eight players available, seven on scholarship, against the Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-4) for today’s 1 p.m. tipoff at Williams Arena.
Curry leads the Gophers in rebounding, 6.8 per game, and Sutherlin is averaging seven points and three rebounds in 13 games.
Two assistant coaches — likely Jason Kemp and Dave Thorson — will be missing, as well. In a release, the Gophers said head coach Ben Johnson will be coaching today’s game with assistant Marcus Jenkins.
Nuggets’ Davon Reed on LeBron James: “I had to get my revenge”
Davon Reed’s moment was four seasons in the making.
Not since his rookie year with Phoenix, when LeBron James was still with the Cavaliers, had Reed gotten a chance to face The King.
Ever since the 2017-18 season, Reed had replayed the beating he took from James over and over in his mind. Post-up, foul, and-1. James overpowered Reed and abused him, like he’s done to hundreds of other defenders in his career.
But with 25 seconds left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Nuggets rout, there was Reed, stronger and stouter, staring down James on an island.
“It’s time to sit down,” Reed said to himself.
Here’s Davon Reed clamping Lebron. pic.twitter.com/2aBnkmXS3z
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) January 16, 2022
James sized him up, bouncing beyond the perimeter, calculating how to attack. As the crowd buzzed, recognizing the impending collision, Reed got lower in his crouch. When James left a right-handed power dribble vulnerable, Reed swiped. He momentarily dislodged James’ dribble, temporarily thwarting the attack.
When James re-grouped, Reed clapped twice, inviting another challenge. As James charged again, he threw his forearm into Reed’s chest, then slipped and lost his balance. The 24-second violation was a temporary win for the Nuggets, but a milestone for Reed.
“I had been waiting for that moment for a while,” Reed said. “LeBron killed me my rookie year. I had to get my revenge.”
Reed and the Nuggets did, in commanding fashion. The 133-96 rout was a demolition of James’ Lakers, a humbling message sent from Reed, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and everyone else whose defense blanketed Los Angeles’ imposing attack. The Lakers’ 36-point second half was a testament to a Nuggets team still smarting from their 25-point collapse against Los Angeles’ other team. Their 37-point win was the largest win over the Lakers in franchise history.
A few possessions after stymieing James the first time, the Laker great came down and tried to bulldoze Reed again. Reed stood his ground and stripped James, kick-starting another transition chance. As James lingered in the backcourt and complained to an official, Reed stepped confidently into a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and buried it.
According to NBA.com’s tracking data, James was 0-of-4 when guarded by Reed, with one turnover and one shot blocked.
For his defensive efforts, Reed earned the team’s coveted Defensive Player of the Game chain. But with three 3-pointers and 11 points off the bench, Reed was quick to point out he was more than an isolation defender. In college, at Miami, Reed shot nearly 40% from 3.
Nikola Jokic took exception to the phrase “dirty work” when asked about Reed’s value.
“I think that that’s a talent,” Jokic said.
The only one mildly disappointed in Reed’s effort was Jeff Green, whose physicality on James helped limit the future Hall of Famer to 25 points but on 9-of-23 shooting. Green, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, wanted the chain for himself.
“He had a speech ready,” Malone quipped.
Reed’s ascension from Summer League, to training camp invite, to three separate 10-day contracts, to, recently, a two-way deal, is indicative of his grind. It’s also a silver-lining of the havoc COVID has wrought on this season. Reed, more than most, has seized the opportunities within his control.
Even with the certainty of a two-way deal, Reed stressed he wasn’t satisfied with the temporary safety net. He planned to watch all aspects of the film from Saturday night, not just his moments against James.
“We’re going to take the good and the bad,” he said.
