Saturday Night Five: Chip Kelly signs, Jayden de Laura arrives and Tavion Thomas returns as the South gets better
Reaction to developments on the field, and off …
1. Big Week for the South
We’re being a bit loose with the timeframe. The first in a series of event that will shape the division unfolded on Jan. 6, over a week ago.
That’s when Utah tailback Tavion Thomas announced his return for next season, a modest surprise that instantly solidified the Utes as the division frontrunner.
Our timeframe includes a series of notable developments in Westwood, where UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and tailback Zach Charbonnet announced they would return for ’22; where defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro is expected to resign (per published reports); and where coach Chip Kelly agreed to a contract extension.
The return of two key playmakers, the chance to revamp the defensive leadership and the stability at the top of the org chart all improve UCLA’s prospects for next season.
Our timeframe also includes the news that former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura has transferred to Arizona, where the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year will compete for the starting job and, most likely, supercharge Arizona’s efficiency at the most important position.
(If de Laura doesn’t win the starting job, then one of the returnees will have outplayed him — and that’s also good news for the Wildcats.)
The division’s big week ended Saturday when Mario Williams, one of the best young receivers in the country, announced he was transferring from Oklahoma to USC.
For all the help Williams will provide on the field in the fall, his immediate contribution takes the form of buzz: Other potential transfers assuredly will give more thought to joining USC now that Williams has done it.
Former Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams sits atop that list but hardly the only elite talent likely to give the Trojans strong consideration in the wake of Mario Williams’ decision. (They are not related.)
So there you have it: Utah, UCLA, Arizona and USC all got better in the past 10 days.
2. Unreal uptick in Tucson
Arizona’s roster overhaul runs much deeper than de Laura alone.
In addition to a recruiting class that features a slew of four-star players, the Wildcats are adding linebacker Anthony Solomon from Michigan, receiver Jacob Cowing from UTEP and offensive tackle Jack Buford from New Mexico. All three are likely rotation players.
(Other transfers could make instant impacts, as well. If there’s one thing the Wildcats can offer, it’s immediate playing time.)
Arizona’s recruiting success exceeds its on-field performance to a degree that we cannot recall ever witnessing. A one-win team with a top-20 recruiting class and a bevy of quality transfers — it’s a remarkable turnaround.
The Wildcats have improved their talent at the skill positions enough to climb out of the bottom of the division. Whether they move within sight of the top tier in the South next season depends on upgrades at the line of scrimmage.
None of the four-star prospects at the heart of the nation’s 20th-ranked recruiting class are linemen.
That’s the next step for Jedd Fisch and his program.
Of course, it’s the next step for most programs in the conference.
3. The Riley factor
USC spent about $100 million on Lincoln Riley.
How’s that return on investment so far?
Since arriving in late November, Riley has secured the No. 2 cornerback prospect in the country (Domani Jackson), the No. 2 tailback in the country (Raleek Brown), the No. 6 safety (Zion Branch), the No. 11 receiver (C.J. Williams) plus two starting-caliber transfer receivers in Williams (from Oklahoma) and Terrell Bynum (from Washington).
And there are undoubtedly more top talents on the way. Such is the nature of recruiting: Elite coaches attract talent, and talent generates buzz, and buzz helps attract more talent.
The Trojans are light on the lines of scrimmage, but if they find a quarterback — either Caleb Williams or Plan B — and can sprinkle in a few more transfers for the trenches, a run at the South title is feasible.
4. Clarity in Westwood
On Friday, UCLA announced a four-year contract for Chip Kelly — the season that remained on his original deal plus three more. He’s signed through the 2025 season.
According to a source, the deal is worth an average of $4.7 million annually over the contract term.
That’s an interesting number, because Kelly earned $5.6 million this season. Granted, the average salary and a single-year salary can be very different. But an average of $4.7 million suggests the Bruins were able to keep some control of the negotiations with super agent Jimmy Sexton.
Of course, we don’t know how much is guaranteed over the course of the deal, and we don’t know the buyout terms. From our vantage point, that’s the key piece.
Kelly has posted one winning season in his four years. It’s not unreasonable to envision a scenario in which momentum stalls in ’22 and the Bruins regress in ’23. If that’s the case, how much would it cost a cash-strapped athletic department to make a change?
We await the public release of his contract.
5. Meanwhile, in Boulder and Tempe …
Our breakdown of developments in the South has focused on four schools. What about Colorado and Arizona State?
We haven’t seen evidence that either program can hold its position in the division, at least not yet.
Colorado is worse relative to the competition after losing receiver Brenden Rice, tailback Jarek Broussard and safety Christian Gonzalez to the transfer portal, plus linebacker Carson Wells to the NFL Draft.
And we’d argue that Arizona State has lost ground, as well, with more playmakers leaving the program than entering.
Gone are tailbacks Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum, along with receiver Johnny Wilson — the former to the NFL, the latter two to the transfer portal.
And there are significant losses to expired eligibility, as well.
The Sun Devils have time for a course correction, especially if the NCAA’s investigation into recruiting violations resolves quickly.
But at this point, we would not be surprised if Arizona overtook CU and pulled up alongside ASU in the division race next season.
Gophers will be shorthanded against Iowa
Minnesota will be playing shorthanded against Iowa this afternoon because of injury, illness and Big Ten COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Gophers will be without starting center Eric Curry and sixth man Sean Sutherlin, as well as forward Danny Ogele, who was expected to play more minutes if Curry was held back today by a leg injury suffered Wednesday at Michigan State. Also out will be guard Joey Kern, who has played only two minutes this season.
As a result, the Gophers (10-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) will have only eight players available, seven on scholarship, against the Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-4) for today’s 1 p.m. tipoff at Williams Arena.
Curry leads the Gophers in rebounding, 6.8 per game, and Sutherlin is averaging seven points and three rebounds in 13 games.
Two assistant coaches — likely Jason Kemp and Dave Thorson — will be missing, as well. In a release, the Gophers said head coach Ben Johnson will be coaching today’s game with assistant Marcus Jenkins.
Nuggets’ Davon Reed on LeBron James: “I had to get my revenge”
Davon Reed’s moment was four seasons in the making.
Not since his rookie year with Phoenix, when LeBron James was still with the Cavaliers, had Reed gotten a chance to face The King.
Ever since the 2017-18 season, Reed had replayed the beating he took from James over and over in his mind. Post-up, foul, and-1. James overpowered Reed and abused him, like he’s done to hundreds of other defenders in his career.
But with 25 seconds left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s Nuggets rout, there was Reed, stronger and stouter, staring down James on an island.
“It’s time to sit down,” Reed said to himself.
Here’s Davon Reed clamping Lebron. pic.twitter.com/2aBnkmXS3z
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) January 16, 2022
James sized him up, bouncing beyond the perimeter, calculating how to attack. As the crowd buzzed, recognizing the impending collision, Reed got lower in his crouch. When James left a right-handed power dribble vulnerable, Reed swiped. He momentarily dislodged James’ dribble, temporarily thwarting the attack.
When James re-grouped, Reed clapped twice, inviting another challenge. As James charged again, he threw his forearm into Reed’s chest, then slipped and lost his balance. The 24-second violation was a temporary win for the Nuggets, but a milestone for Reed.
“I had been waiting for that moment for a while,” Reed said. “LeBron killed me my rookie year. I had to get my revenge.”
Reed and the Nuggets did, in commanding fashion. The 133-96 rout was a demolition of James’ Lakers, a humbling message sent from Reed, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green and everyone else whose defense blanketed Los Angeles’ imposing attack. The Lakers’ 36-point second half was a testament to a Nuggets team still smarting from their 25-point collapse against Los Angeles’ other team. Their 37-point win was the largest win over the Lakers in franchise history.
A few possessions after stymieing James the first time, the Laker great came down and tried to bulldoze Reed again. Reed stood his ground and stripped James, kick-starting another transition chance. As James lingered in the backcourt and complained to an official, Reed stepped confidently into a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and buried it.
According to NBA.com’s tracking data, James was 0-of-4 when guarded by Reed, with one turnover and one shot blocked.
For his defensive efforts, Reed earned the team’s coveted Defensive Player of the Game chain. But with three 3-pointers and 11 points off the bench, Reed was quick to point out he was more than an isolation defender. In college, at Miami, Reed shot nearly 40% from 3.
Nikola Jokic took exception to the phrase “dirty work” when asked about Reed’s value.
“I think that that’s a talent,” Jokic said.
The only one mildly disappointed in Reed’s effort was Jeff Green, whose physicality on James helped limit the future Hall of Famer to 25 points but on 9-of-23 shooting. Green, Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, wanted the chain for himself.
“He had a speech ready,” Malone quipped.
Reed’s ascension from Summer League, to training camp invite, to three separate 10-day contracts, to, recently, a two-way deal, is indicative of his grind. It’s also a silver-lining of the havoc COVID has wrought on this season. Reed, more than most, has seized the opportunities within his control.
Even with the certainty of a two-way deal, Reed stressed he wasn’t satisfied with the temporary safety net. He planned to watch all aspects of the film from Saturday night, not just his moments against James.
“We’re going to take the good and the bad,” he said.
How did a Bill Belichick-led Patriots defense allow the NFL’s best offensive performance ever?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In Week 16, the Bills became the first team to never punt against a Bill Belichick-coached defense.
On Saturday night, they somehow did one better.
Buffalo scored touchdowns on all seven of its drives before kneeling out a 47-17 Wild Card playoff win, officially the Patriots’ worst defensive showing ever under Belichick. The Bills offense became the first in NFL history to never punt, record a turnover or field goal attempt in a game. The Pats had no solutions for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who went 21-of-25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
The Bills smashed every adjustment Belichick made and haven’t punted in 20 possessions versus New England. So what caught the Patriots off-guard?
“(Expletive), I mean, everything they did,” said Pats captain Devin McCourty. “I think they just did a good job of creating chunk plays, good job on the running game. (Josh) Allen, I think the big scramble early put ’em in scoring position. Like I said, we didn’t get a stop.
“Everything they did offensively was a good play for them. And you have no shot to win a game like that.”
The Patriots opened by playing predominantly man coverage from three-cornerback personnel, the same plan they executed in their regular-season meetings. After allowing two touchdowns, starting nickelback Myles Bryant was benched through halftime, and the Pats pivoted to playing more zone from three-safety groupings. No luck there.
Allen patiently led a 10-play, 61-yard drive highlighted by a 22-yard crossing route throw to Gabriel Davis against Patriots backup corner Joejuan Williams, who was in a rare snap of man-to-man. The completion embodied a growing pattern for Allen: against man coverage, he picked his favorite mismatch, and against zone he took check-downs when Buffalo’s longer-developing routes failed to uncover downfield.
Either way, Allen routinely had time. The Patriots finished with zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and just a single QB hit.
Following the long Davis completion, Bills running back Devin Singletary punched in a 3-yard touchdown, his first of two before halftime. But before Singletary’s second score, Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs roasted the Pats’ No. 1 corner, J.C. Jackson, for a 45-yard gain down the right sideline.
Jackson was the Pats’ only available corner who played meaningful snaps in Week 1, with fellow starter Jalen Mills sidelined by COVID-19. Rookie reserve Shaun Wade also missed the game on COVID reserve. The Patriots replaced them with practice-squad defensive backs D’Angelo Ross and DeVante Bausby, whom Allen by passed on that fourth series to attack Jackson.
Though Ross and Bausby were later victimized, too.
All together, the Pats’ corner depth was reduced to Jackson, Bryant, Williams, Ross, Bausby and special-teamer Justin Bethel, who saw defensive action in the second half. The defense’s problems started there, but were not limited to corner or even the secondary. The Patriots got bullied up front and allowed 174 rushing yards, the Bills’ third-highest total on the season.
A significant chunk of those yards came off of run-pass-options (RPOs), the same designs Miami beat Belichick with in the regular-season finale.
“Now they’ve implemented the run game as well, whether that’s with Josh Allen or Singletary. So they’re hitting on all phases,” said Pats linebacker Matt Judon. “Intermediate game, short game, every run seemed like it was six yards. That’s very hard to stop. So it was theirs tonight, and you’ve gotta give credit to them.”
Patriots react to season-ending Wild Card blowout at Buffalo: ‘Embarrassing’
Leading 27-3 at halftime, Allen set the secondary ablaze again in the third quarter with a 34-yard rope to Emmanuel Sanders, who dragged Williams’ inadequate zone coverage down the left sideline for a touchdown. Williams was then benched for the rest of the night.
The Allen-Davis connection struck next for a 19-yard touchdown over the middle versus more soft zone. And the capper was a 1-yard touchdown to rookie offensive lineman Tommy Doyle from a jumbo set. Already beaten, the Patriots were now being thoroughly embarrassed, and soon questionable effort plays began littering the field.
The Pats’ 47 points allowed registered as the fourth-most in franchise history. That number would have been higher if not for the clock.
From the jump, it was clear Belichick had run out of cards to play with a depleted secondary and underperforming front. The Bills were too talented, too disciplined and too balanced.
So soon enough, the Patriots ran out of hope.
