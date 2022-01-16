SMH: Pooh Shiesty’s Motion for Bond Denied Until Sentencing

Julia Fox showed off a black g-string as she snuggled up to beau Kanye West for a shoot related to his upcoming sequel album ‘Donda 2.’

Kanye West and Julia Fox are back at it! The 44-year-old rapper had his new lady front and center for a super sexy new photoshoot related to his Donda 2 project, per images published by the DailyMail on Saturday, January 15. The 31-year-old model sizzled in a black leather bra as she PDA’d with Kanye in front of a running car boasting a California license plate. She paired the revealing top with ruched leather pants, revealing a black g-string underneath.

The Yeezy designer wrapped his arm around the bombshell brunette, wearing a mysterious all-black ensemble that included a short-sleeved hoodie that completely covered face. Ye showed off his muscles in the shirt, paired with black leather pants and sneakers. The hooded face cover included small slits around the eyes, however, his vision still appeared to be fairly limited. It’s unclear where, exactly, the shoot was however a dimly lit street could be seen in the background.

The hot new photos come fresh off another date night: instead of a restaurant, however, the couple were seen heading into a music studio (perhaps so Kanye can record for Donda 2?). Julia once again channeled her new partner’s style with an aged black leather outfit that consisted of a faded button down, sleeveless top and men’s inspired trousers. The Tiffany & Co. model finished the on-trend look, presumably by Balenciaga, with pointy boots. She kept her brunette locks glossy and straight as she held onto an iPhone, walking alongside Kanye. A small black Balenciaga Motorcycle bag could be seen in her right hand as she walked alongside the Chicago native, who sported is go-to Croc boots with all black.

Kanye’s Donda 2 was confirmed by his own label G.O.O.D. Music earlier this month. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, Donda 2,” Kanye’s chief operating officer Steven Victor confirmed to Complex on January 3. Other details have remained mum, however, the project is also believed to include a film.

As for Julia and Kanye, the pairs’ romance seems to be moving at a lightning fast pace seen meeting on Dec. 31 in Miami — just two weeks ago. The Uncut Gems actress and Kanye connected over a romantic dinner at Carbone a day later, followed by back-to-back dates in New York City (including another Carbone stop) and Los Angeles. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” Julia wrote in Interview magazine, alongside photos from their second date in early January.

Kanye remains married to estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the SKIMS founder filed to be “legally single” last month after his latest ploy to win her back by changing lyrics at his benefit concert. He sang, “I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” during an adjusted outro to song “Runaway.” Kim, however, has also moved on romantically with Pete Davidson, 28.