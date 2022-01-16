Celebrities
SMH: Pooh Shiesty’s Motion for Bond Denied Until Sentencing
Pooh Shiesty to remain in jail after his motion for bond was denied until his sentencing.
Pooh Shiesty’s promising rap career was stalled last summer after he was indicted by the feds on several charges stemming from alleged acts of violence he committed in the Miami area. One of the most surprising things to link him to the crimes was a serial number on a hundred dollar bill he posted in his money spread on Instagram that was also found at the scene of the crime.
Even with it almost approaching a year of him being behind bars, Pooh remains hopeful he will be home soon. Earlier this month, he reportedly plead guilty to a lone firearms conspiracy charge in connection with an alleged October 2020 robbery incident that lessened his overall charges. With that development, Pooh tried to get a bond to be a free man until his sentencing.
“Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.
Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis wasn’t for the supervised release or hearing about how famous he was or for his speech about not being a flight risk speech, so, she denied his bond. Shiesty will remain behind bars until his sentencing, where many believe he could receive 4-8 years in prison.
Julia Fox Sports Black Leather Bra While Showing PDA With Kanye West For ‘Donda 2’ Shoot
Julia Fox showed off a black g-string as she snuggled up to beau Kanye West for a shoot related to his upcoming sequel album ‘Donda 2.’
Kanye West and Julia Fox are back at it! The 44-year-old rapper had his new lady front and center for a super sexy new photoshoot related to his Donda 2 project, per images published by the DailyMail on Saturday, January 15. The 31-year-old model sizzled in a black leather bra as she PDA’d with Kanye in front of a running car boasting a California license plate. She paired the revealing top with ruched leather pants, revealing a black g-string underneath.
The Yeezy designer wrapped his arm around the bombshell brunette, wearing a mysterious all-black ensemble that included a short-sleeved hoodie that completely covered face. Ye showed off his muscles in the shirt, paired with black leather pants and sneakers. The hooded face cover included small slits around the eyes, however, his vision still appeared to be fairly limited. It’s unclear where, exactly, the shoot was however a dimly lit street could be seen in the background.
The hot new photos come fresh off another date night: instead of a restaurant, however, the couple were seen heading into a music studio (perhaps so Kanye can record for Donda 2?). Julia once again channeled her new partner’s style with an aged black leather outfit that consisted of a faded button down, sleeveless top and men’s inspired trousers. The Tiffany & Co. model finished the on-trend look, presumably by Balenciaga, with pointy boots. She kept her brunette locks glossy and straight as she held onto an iPhone, walking alongside Kanye. A small black Balenciaga Motorcycle bag could be seen in her right hand as she walked alongside the Chicago native, who sported is go-to Croc boots with all black.
Kanye’s Donda 2 was confirmed by his own label G.O.O.D. Music earlier this month. “Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, Donda 2,” Kanye’s chief operating officer Steven Victor confirmed to Complex on January 3. Other details have remained mum, however, the project is also believed to include a film.
As for Julia and Kanye, the pairs’ romance seems to be moving at a lightning fast pace seen meeting on Dec. 31 in Miami — just two weeks ago. The Uncut Gems actress and Kanye connected over a romantic dinner at Carbone a day later, followed by back-to-back dates in New York City (including another Carbone stop) and Los Angeles. “Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride,” Julia wrote in Interview magazine, alongside photos from their second date in early January.
Kanye remains married to estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the SKIMS founder filed to be “legally single” last month after his latest ploy to win her back by changing lyrics at his benefit concert. He sang, “I need you to run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” during an adjusted outro to song “Runaway.” Kim, however, has also moved on romantically with Pete Davidson, 28.
The Most Unprotected: Feds Refused Security Detail For MA’s First Black Woman U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Despite Flood Of Death Threats
The internet is full of offensive content and hateful comments but for Black women in the public eye, online harassment goes way beyond jokes and trolling.
Although Black women are one of the most vulnerable and heavily targeted groups online, tech giants like Google and Twitter aren’t the only ones criticized for allowing this abuse to continue. CNN reports that Rachel Rollins, who was sworn in this week as Massachusetts’ first Black woman U.S. attorney, is still struggling to get federal protection from an endless and increasing flood of death threats.
Hateful bigots didn’t even wait until Rollins’ new position became official on Monday. Republican leaders like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), campaigned against her nomination and gave deranged MAGA groupies enough ammunition to incite rampant harassment by calling Rollins “unhinged personality [with a] pro-crime record” for her refusal to prosecute minor drug charges. As soon as she was confirmed in a highly contentious Senate hearing where Vice President Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote in December, Rollins’ Instagram, Twitter, and email inbox were swamped with hate mail and death threats like “hide your kids.”
“You’ll probably die … I don’t have the (nerve) to outright kill someone … but keep going and you will find one (who does have the nerve) … I hope,” one of the sick and twisted emails said.
The newly confirmed U.S. Attorney turned the evidence over to the U.S. Marshals, expecting them to offer her additional protection and take the threats to her safety seriously. However, the Boston Globe reported that the Marshals refused to offer her a security detail, claiming that she was at low risk. If endangering the lives of a federal prosecutor and her children is low risk, no wonder the Jan. 6 insurrection was treated more like a family reunion than a dangerous act of treason. She actually had more guaranteed protection in her former role as the Suffolk District Attorney, which came with a Boston Police detail.
The number of threats the Marshals service investigates skyrocketed recently, increasing by more than 40% in two years according to their 2020 fiscal report, Dozens of clergy members have joined forces to demand Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department provide better protection for the most diverse class of U.S. attorneys in the history of the department.
“We have been through an era where others have been killed because of the stances that they were taking,” said Rev. Jeffrey Brown associate pastor for the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. “I believe the threats are coming because the atmosphere feels like they can easily target women of color.” Rev. Brown saw some of the hateful and violent comments himself in response to the congratulatory tweet he sent to Rollins.
The Justice Department and U.S. Marshalls can’t comment on ongoing investigations or security protocols, but hopefully, the demand for accountability and action is leading to real change. Rollins’ colleagues like former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris and US District Judge Esther Salas are just a few haunting reminders of how extreme and constant the threats are for these women in power.
Ready The Panty Cannons! Lusty Fans Are Shooting Savagey Shots At Newly Single Jason Momoa & It’s Hilarious
The thirst is real
stay right there mr. jason momoa sir i’m on my way! pic.twitter.com/HRWC0apUqz
— ً (@beingloyaI) January 13, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s shocking split that shattered the internet while fueling a hilarious lust explosion across the Momoaverse where fans are shooting their shot after years of thirsting from afar.
Now, we’re pretty sure none of these fans will pull Jason Momoa but we can’t get enough of their savagey shenanigans flooding social media.
Whether or not the Hollywood hunk closed his DMS, we don’t know (yet), but he removed the divorce announcement from his socials hours after it went viral.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways after 16 years pic.twitter.com/ZdWMqTPvKx
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2022
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”
“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”
Interestingly, Bonet used some of the same language while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December
“The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.
“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”
Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP
— Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022
Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.
Either way, that hasn’t stopped the hilariously lusty tweets/memes that you can enjoy on the flip.
