Splitting up and splitting hairs over pensions
My divorce was finalized in 2016 after 20 years of marriage. However, my ex-wife and her attorneys refuse to agree to particular language outlined in our divorce decree regarding the QDROs (qualified domestic relation order). I have a defined benefit pension and a deferred compensation account. Specifically, our decree requires that I elect option C on the pension side, but it doesn’t say who pays for these costs AND it does not say that I have to name her as beneficiary — the retirement board attorneys advised me to name my current wife or children as beneficiary.
On the deferred comp side, the decree requires division “by 50% of the value at the time of divorce plus $6,400.” We had agreed to give her extra cash during mediation for use as a security deposit or down payment for housing (which she never used having moved with our daughters into her father’s basement). I am arguing that the $6,400 is in lieu of any interest earned because she continued to delay drafting of the QDROs. The firm selected to draft the QDROs refuses to finish them because of this dispute in language.
I am being told that the decree language is what it is and the QDROs should be drafted as such. What can I do if the firm won’t draft them, and I really don’t want to have to drag her back to court since child support and all other terms are done? I am nearing retirement and need to have this cleared up.
This is a case of the devil being in the details. If the details are not there, it is not a clear and unequivocal order, which means she would have a difficult time convincing a judge that you are in contempt. That being said, it is certainly reasonable to infer that you are expected to elect Option C so that your ex had the survivor benefits after your death as opposed to a new spouse or your children. But, those are your dice to roll and it may be your ex dies first and never knows who you designated as Option C beneficiary. If you die first she would then have to fight it out with your designated beneficiary for the money.
As for the deferred comp QDRO, the drafting company is obligated to follow the court order and draft according to the order unless the two of you jointly instruct them otherwise. If the order says the $6,400 replaces the interest then it does. If it does not say that, you don’t get to assume that was the intention. If the order is silent on the issue of interest to the date of division, generally you do not read it in but this could work against you if the value of the deferred comp account has decreased since the divorce. Either way you don’t get out of the $6,400 because she didn’t use it in the manner it was planned.
A Boston screw-up seeks salvation in Freeform’s ‘Single Drunk Female’
Samantha Fink is a mess.
As played by Sofia Black-D’Elia (“The Mick,” “Project Almanac”) in the Freeform comedy “Single Drunk Female,” premiering Thursday, she’s a 20-something who lost her job with a New York media company and gained legal trouble after a vodka-fueled run-in with her boss.
Forced to move back to her native suburban Boston and in with her overbearing mother Carol (Ally Sheedy), she must sober up to avoid jail time. She takes a job at the local grocery store, attends support group meetings and attempts to straighten up and fly right.
The only trouble is, Sam doesn’t think she has a problem and now she’s surrounded by many of the triggers that drove her to drink in the first place, including Mom and her former best friend. So she must confront the worst in herself in order to move on to her best self.
The series comes from the creative team of Jenni Konner (“Girls”) and Simone Finch (“The Conners”), the latter of whom Black-D’Elia found instrumental in helping her get into the headspace of her character.
“The story is based on her life,” the actress noted, “and Sam is based on her so I always had this really amazing resource on set and in the rehearsal process. So that was really helpful. But instinctively, I do feel like she just kind of made sense to me and yeah, I didn’t have to think about it too hard.”
Also helpful to Black-D’Elia was working out the contentious mother/daughter relationship with Sheedy (“St. Elmo’s Fire,” “WarGames”), who she says was a “total dream” to work with.
“I think that that relationship is one of the main things that drew me to the show,” she said. “I think it’s a really honest portrayal of a mother-and-daughter relationship. They know each other incredibly well. They love each other so much but they can also push each other’s buttons in ways that no one else can, and I think that that’s really accurate.
“And I find in TV most often, mother/daughter relationships are really put into two different boxes,” she continued, “whether they’re best friends and get along beautifully or it’s sort of manipulative and abusive. And I think a lot of mother/daughter relationships live somewhere in between those two things and I think that’s where Carol and Sam are.”
Sam also has a champion in Olivia (Rebecca Henderson, “Russian Doll”), her sponsor in her support group and a media star in her own right, who proves to her that even falling-down drunks can be redeemed.
“The Olivia character really shows her that that doesn’t have to be the end of your journey and you can change,” Black-D’Elia said. “So she’s kind of a beacon of hope in that way.”
Winter is time for boots style to shine
Whatever you think of the snow everywhere around us right now — some people love how pretty it is; others roll their eyes at the traffic and hassles it creates — there’s no denying the one area of our wardrobes it most dramatically affects: what we put on our feet.
Winter boots by necessity have to be practical.
That means weatherproof, safe and warm. But there’s also no good reason they can’t also be cute and add style to any look rather than detract from it. So this winter, I hope you’ll be join me in taking a stand against ugly boots.
What’s more, there’s another sartorial challenge we’ve got every winter: That there will be lots and lots of people who want us to take our shoes off when we enter their house? Hey, I get it — floors are important to protect.
But so is the integrity of an outfit, as Carrie Bradshaw once defiantly explained on the original “Sex and the City,” when a hostess required her to dispense of her shoes at the doorway: But this is a whole look, she replied, gesturing to her entire outfit (which clearly included her feet).
So to meet both of those two challenges, let’s get up on some of the extra warm and extra cute winter boots out there right now — many of them worn with pride and aplomb by our favorite celebs; and let’s also look at some style-savvy socks. So we’ll have nothing to be embarrassed about when someone asks us to take off our boots.
Sorel is a terrific place to begin. The brand was originally based in Ontario (now owned by Columbia Sportswear in Oregon), so the brand’s outdoor cred is quite real. But so is the fashion cred. It’s been embraced and styled by celebs across the globe — like, for example, Elizabeth Olsen.
At Sundance in Utah, she paired her Cozy 1964-213-W Sorel Cold Weather Boot ($91-$130 in amazon.com) with denim and simple black — a basic crewneck and single-breasted blazer. But your pairings don’t need to be quite that simple: these classic boots will go with anything in that same everyday-meets-fancy vein, from leggings with luxury cashmere sweaters and silk tops with herringbone wool skirts.
Elle Mcpherson is another proven Sorel fan.
Witness how she dons her Sorel Joan of Arctic Boot ($210 on sorel.com), matching their faux fur lining with a hefty weatherproof winter jacket trimmed in fur of the same color, over a black turtleneck, white T and black jeans. Kate Hudson’s another who likes to use winter boots (again, Sorel) as the style anchor to a minimalist look. She’s been known to take a hefty and take-no-prisoners boot like the Glacier XT Insulated Winter Boot ($185.73-$327.51 on amazon.com) and make it the centerpiece, with jeans and a black Stella McCartney bag.
Think ‘L.L. Bean,’ and Khloe Kardashian may be one of the last people who comes to mind.
But that may change after you’ve seen her in snow boots inspired by Bean’s traditional duck boot. The Women’s Bean Boots, 8-inch flannel-lined, Thinsulates ($169 on llbean.com) are made for all-weather, yet also made adorable by the bright pink, purple and blue plaid flannel interior lining.
Looking to make an even more substantial statement? Look to J. Lo’s black Tyler Ultralift Platform Bootie ($325 on stuartweitzman.com) — a combo of high fashion and high-function, if there ever was one. They’re water-repellent leather that’s polished to get a puffy effect, and can be worn as either a mid-calf boot or turned down to become an ankle bootie.
And as for those crucial socks? Look no further than Alexander McQueen’s Stripe & Skull Sport Socks ($85 on neimanmarcus.com) — the ribbed cuffs make sure they don’t fall down beneath those winter boots, and the striped print at the cuffs keep things looking good all the way up to the top.
For a simpler (but feminine) approach, go in for Garnet Hill’s Women’s Cashmere Socks ($34-$38 on garnethill.com), which are soft as can be but strong enough in the heel and sole to keep unsightly holes at bay for wearing after wearing.
And when the occasion calls for a pattern, pull on a pair of Natori’s Abstract Floral Socks ($18 at bergdorfgoodman.com) in dark-yet-pretty neutrals. Or just head straight in the opposite direction with Rag & Bone’s Fair Isle Wool Knee High Socks ($65 on rag-bone.com), in unapologetically vibrant purple multi. After all, if everyone’s going to see your socks anyway, why not make them a statement as bold as any other?
Joe Mantegna helps portray autism ‘As We See It’ in Amazon series
After his long run on “Criminal Minds,” Joe Mantegna’s new series is quite a switch for him … and he brings part of his own family background to it.
A parent of an autistic daughter, the Tony Award-winning actor also addresses the subject in “As We See It,” Amazon’s adaptation of an Israeli drama series that begins streaming Friday.
Mantegna portrays the father of Jack (Rick Glassman), one of several young-adult roommates on the autism spectrum who are supported by their families and each other. Albert Rutecki and Sue Ann Pien play the other members of the central trio, with Sosie Bacon (daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick) as their main aide.
“I’ve been involved in it since its inception,” Mantegna said of the show developed by Emmy-winning executive producer Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”). “They came to me shortly after ‘Criminal Minds’ stopped, and when I read the (pilot) script, I was really knocked out by it … for a lot of reasons. Jason is such a wonderful, beautiful writer, and it had a very personal impact on me.”
Mantegna isn’t sure whether his eldest daughter Gia’s condition was known to Katims. “I never asked,” he said. “Jason might have thought that might be an interesting layer, but I know that it’s also a personal thing for him. They really thought it out to the point where, besides that the three main actors were identified as being on the autism spectrum, they were going to hire 12 (autistic) people on the crew — which is really unheard of. You have to go through the unions and all that, and they did that. I hope it’s a sign of the times, in terms of where we’re going with inclusion.”
In “As We See It,” Mantegna’s character, Lou, faces a health challenge of his own. “My watchword for a good part of my life has been, ‘Everybody’s got a story, and nobody gets a free ride,’ ” reflected Mantegna. “To me, this is an example of that. Each of us has a personal story, and some of those are things we would not have chosen. And so be it.”
Gia Mantegna is a makeup artist who almost ended up working on “As We See It” along with her father, but ultimately didn’t. However, her dad has enjoyed acting with Glassman as his on-screen son, deeming him “a wonderful young man. Most people in the world would think of him as just a smart, sunny, quirky guy, yet being sensitive to that world, I could tell there’s a reason for that quirkiness. He’s a stand-up comic, so he has those certain savant abilities, just like my daughter has.”
