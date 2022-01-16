Connect with us

St. Louis County Police search for missing 38-year-old woman

Published

Published

2 mins ago

on

St. Louis County Police search for missing 38-year-old woman
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning.

April Muckerman was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving a friend’s residence in the 200 block of Northport Hills in North County. She left her purse and belongings behind, according to police.

Muckerman is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and a blue T-shirt under her sweatshirt.

Muckerman has a medical diagnosis that requires medication and she is without her medication. She has not been in contact with her friends since she was last seen, according to police.

Muckerman is not from the St. Louis area and police are concerned for her well-being due to her medical condition and extreme weather.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Patriots vs. Bills live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Highmark Stadium

Published

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Patriots vs. Bills live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Highmark Stadium
Joe Nguyen

Snowfall leads to some challenges for workers, travelers at St. Louis airport

Published

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Snowfall leads to some challenges for workers, travelers at St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS – The first significant snowfall of the season has led to challenges for both workers and travelers at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Workers were busy deicing planes and keeping runways and other areas clear. Passengers were dealing with some delays and cancelations, but they are also had to navigate slick roads to get to the airport. 

 Airport spokesperson Roger Lotz said workers were trying to be as safe as possible, making sure that the planes were ready to take to the air. Crews moved slushy snow that fell to keep the runways clear.  

Salt trucks laid down salt and removed snow when necessary in areas including the pickup and drop-off zones. There was also equipment removing snow from parking lots as well.  

While there were some weather-related delays and cancelations, Lotz said, for the most part, the storm’s direct impact on Lambert’s operations was relatively minimal. He added that sometimes delays and cancelations can be a result of weather issues from other parts of the country.  

Passengers told Fox 2’s Chris Regnier that one big challenge for them was just navigating slick roads to get here. 

“About 60 miles outside of St. Louis, we started to have that really wet, heavy snow,” said Laura Tavernier, who drove from Fort Leonard Wood. “So, that actually froze on the bridges and some of the deceleration, acceleration ramps. It was unpredictable and intermittently treacherous.” 

Another traveler said Missouri Route 367 was “really slushy.” 

“We gave ourselves lots of time. We took it slow, have no issues,” said Guy Spangler, who drove from Brighton, Illinois. “Our flight was delayed already 30 minutes, so we’re hoping it’s going to be on time after that.”   

Lotz says his biggest message for travelers on this day or really any day is to check with your carrier about your flight status, so you can always have the best and most current information.  

Clap, don't chant: China aims for "Zero COVID" Olympics

Published

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 16, 2022

By

Clap, don’t chant: China aims for “Zero COVID” Olympics
Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.

Welcome to the Beijing Olympics, where strict containment measures will aim to create a virus-proof “bubble” for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.

The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but much tighter. That won’t be a stretch in Beijing, with China having maintained a “Zero COVID” policy since early in the pandemic.

Still, China’s ability to stick to its zero-tolerance approach nationally is already being tested by the highly transmissible omicron variant, which is more contagious than earlier variants of the virus and better able to evade protection from vaccines.

With just weeks to go before the Feb. 4 start of the Games, more than 20 million people in six cities are under lockdown after recent outbreaks.

Here’s how the Games will work.

DO ATHLETES HAVE TO BE VACCINATED?

Yes, athletes and other participants including team staff and news media need to be fully vaccinated to be allowed in the designated Olympic areas without completing a 21-day quarantine. Those areas will consist of the Olympic Village, game venues, other select spots and dedicated transport.

That’s different from the Tokyo Games, where participants didn’t have to be vaccinated.

Participants are considered fully vaccinated according to the definitions outlined by their countries. Before boarding their flights, everyone also needs to provide two recent negative tests from approved labs.

The threat of being sidelined by a positive test is adding to the pressure for athletes.

