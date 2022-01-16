News
Stream out the end of the pandemic with these five recommendations
Now we are really near the end. Right? Maybe hunker down two more weeks and hold onto your enthusiasm about your March plans. And hold even tighter to your remote control.
As you look forward to the Boston Ballet, Billie Elilish at the Garden or seeing the next “Downton Abbey” film in a theater, here’s what to watch to pass the time with a bit of joy, laughter and tears.
In a world where everyone has a few streaming services and nobody has all of them, here is the best of the best on five services.
“Mythic Quest,” Apple TV
A tech-centric show for people who don’t care about tech (like “Silicon Valley”), “Mythic Quest” is a workplace comedy about a video game company full of bizarre, lovable, complex characters (like “The Office”). Created by “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” talents Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, the show digs into major societal inequities and minor angsts. McElhenney gets you in the door but Charlotte Nicdao’s Poppy Li – a constantly put upon computer engineer – proves to be the heart of the series.
“All About Eve,” the Criterion Channel
“Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night,” quips Bette Davis’ Margo Channing in this cutting look at backstage life. “All About Eve” pits aging actor Margo against doe-eyed up-and-comer Eve Harrington in a sharp, funny drama written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. (The movie gets bonus points for introducing much of America to the scene-stealing charm of Marilyn Monroe.) For more Mankiewicz masterpieces, the Criterion Channel has a retrospective of his work from the intimate (frank look at racism “No Way Out”) to the spectacular (“Cleopatra”).
“Star Trek: Picard,” Paramount+
“Picard” is your gateway back into the Star Trek universe. The series reintroduces the great Jean-Luc Picard as he continues to mourn the death of Data and deal with implications of the collapse of the Romulan empire. Let Jean-Luc guide you home and then stream “Star Trek: Discovery” and its bold reinvention of the Klingons.
“Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu
The show for people who love true crime podcasts and people who hate true crime podcasts – which seems to be everyone. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three unlikely friends in their quest to solve a murder in their appartment building (and find meaning in life). Just a few of the things the show does: nail cross-generational humor, give Martin Short his best role ever, remind America Steve Martin is master of physical comedy.
“Never Have I Ever,” Netflix
Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” leans on classic touchstones “The Wonder Years,” “My So-Called Life” and John Hughes while reinventing the coming age genre for a new generation. Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishan) is on the hunt for “a stone-cold hottie who can rock me all night long.” Instead, she makes a mess of everything. Over and over and over again. Deeply flawed and absolutely lovable, Devi swims upstream to overcome awkwardness, tragedy, cultural conflicts and hormones in Southern California. Oh, and tennis champ John McEnroe narrates, and it totally works.
Beat the winter blues with a trip to Lil’ Rhody
Gray skies and early darkness; cold weather but not a lot of that pretty snow. Sounds like someone has a case of the Januarys.
There’s a cure: Head south! By that we mean Rhode Island. Lil’ Rhody packs a great escape punch this time of year.
With January hotel discounts at more than 30 destinations (40% at most spots), RI Restaurant Month still in full swing and a breadth of lodging choices for whatever your winter mood desires, this may be the best time in winter to escape there.
Hotel Month Rhode Island (visitrhodeisland.com/rhode-island-hotel-month/) is the state’s way of welcoming guests this time of year. On that site, you’ll find destination ideas, travel plan suggestions and, best of all, discounts up to 40% off per night for everything from B&Bs to quaint inns to posh and even city-based hotels.
From a spa day and dining outing in Providence to a winter retreat beachside, you can find all kinds of winter vibes there. And while that beach may be cold, the beauty and sense of escape (at a discount) warm the soul.
Here are a few options, but there are many more.
Winter beach perfection
Westerly, R.I., is a breathtakingly lovely place.
And while the beach rocks in the summer, its beauty and drama are a winter draw as well. With the town quieter and the wide open beach nearly unpopulated, it’s a perfect time to pack those warm mittens, socks and sweaters and take a winter beach escape.
Great choices? The Weekapaug Inn (weekapauginn.com) puts you seaside in a cozy setting.
You can hang indoors and soak in the outside from there; the sitting areas have telescopes, huge windows, lots of board games and plenty of spots to watch the sun sparkle off the deep blue winter sea.
Getting outside is special there, though: Their on-site naturalist can take you on hikes (some even help you make a necklace from rocks you find), beach walks (you may even spot a whale or seal) or even take you out at night for clear winter star-gazing. There are few things as lovely as looking up at Orion as waves crash just a few feet from you.
The dining there is great too — and you have usage rights to the nearby Ocean House as well.
More inland but just as cozy is the Shelter Harbor Inn (shelterharborinnri.com), where you’ll find a contemporary casual vibe peppered with a local historic feel.
The inn draws you in — you’ll want to dine and sip cocktails at their Farmhouse Kitchen + Bar, which draws on local ingredients to create winter food and beverages like their Spiced Apple Pie drink made with local gin, or their rock and rye that blends local Cask & Crew Walnut Toffee Rye, citrus juices and a cinnamon stick.
Their spa has a winter twist too. How warming does a rosemary mint scalp massage and a peppermint vanilla foot massage sound?
The inn can set you out on adventures too, including a winter seal cruise. Bundle up, see the seals up close and learn all about them, then return to your inn for a warm drink by the fire.
Out in the country winter style
Never before heard of the Preserve Sporting Club Reserve & Residences (preservesportingclub.com)? While it’s amazing in the summer, winters at the club are just as unique an escape.
Those who love a good scotch and cigar will be in heaven: The Preserve embraces, celebrates and elevates that culture. In the winter, you can set up a private “safari” tent experience centered around ccotch, cigars and s’mores.
The Preserve is home to an OH! Spa as well, where you can get a locally sourced warm lavender massage and other great treatments.
They have great dining choices, including their unique Makers Mark Hobbit Houses, where you can savor bourbon dinner pairings in a warm and unique setting.
In the city
And should you want a city-vibe escape, you’ve got options as well.
Graduate Providence (graduatehotels.com), formerly the Biltmore, gives you a grand yet warm setting to settle into as well as use as a home base to explore winter style.
Their new Norwich Spa is a great spot for mellowing out, and their new Reiner’s Bar and Game room offers a fun spot to embrace your sporty side while staying warm.
It’s walking distance to so many museums, the lovely river that cuts through the city — and lots of dining. RI Dining week runs through Jan. 22 so there are deals and specials all over Providence.
And should you want to morph some crazy fun winter outside with that lovely indoor winter spot, head to the Providence Rink for — get this — winter bumper cars.
Roy: Time to enforce drugged-driving laws
In 2016, Massachusetts became the first state east of the Mississippi River to legalize adult-use cannabis. Five years later, we have fallen asleep at the wheel when it comes to updating the state’s ineffective OUI laws against drugged driving.
A dozen state legislatures, including Rhode Island next door, have already enacted tougher laws and penalties surrounding this issue — some before their first legal pre-roll is ever sold. Let us not hold the dual distinction of being the first East Coast state to implement a secure, thoughtfully regulated cannabis industry, but last when it comes to safeguarding roadways and protecting motorists from the dangers of cannabis-impaired and drugged drivers.
As a cannabis industry regulator, I appeared before the Massachusetts Legislature’s Judiciary Committee in December and testified in my individual capacity in full support of H. 4255, “An Act implementing the recommendations of the Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence and Impaired Driving,” also known as the Trooper Thomas Clardy Law. The bill is named in honor of a trooper who was killed in 2016 during a traffic stop on the Mass Pike by a motorist who was found to have the main psychoactive component of marijuana (THC) in his blood at the time.
If passed, the Clardy Law would provide critical and overdue public safety tools that would save lives: It would significantly increase the number of municipal Drug Recognition Experts in our state, update implied consent laws for drugged driving so they are consistent with driving under the influence of alcohol, strengthen open container laws around cannabis, adopt the horizontal gaze nystagmus field sobriety test, and authorize the courts to take judicial notice of driving under the influence of THC.
Since codifying Chapter 94G into law more than four years ago, licensed marijuana establishments have blossomed across the commonwealth, amassing more than $2 billion dollars in gross sales while creating an impressive new source of tax revenue for lawmakers. Unfortunately, public safety laws responsible for protecting our roadways have not kept pace. In 2018, a Special Commission on Operating Under the Influence composed of civil liberties, public health and public safety leaders convened in accordance with state law.
The commission reviewed statutes surrounding driving under the influence of alcohol, cannabis, depressants, stimulants and other narcotics, as well as law enforcement officers’ ability to assess drivers suspected of impaired driving. Through that process, the commission issued recommendations, reflected in H. 4255, that would bring Massachusetts’ OUI statute into alignment with other states, close dangerous loopholes and bring needed resources to law enforcement agencies.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the time to act is now. Their interim report during the pandemic demonstrated, “almost two-thirds of seriously or fatally injured road users tested positive for at least one active drug, including alcohol, marijuana or opioids between mid-March and mid-July in 2020.” NHTSA collected data from five trauma centers nationwide, including one in Worcester.
In Massachusetts, recent data released from the Department of Transportation reported more than 400 fatalities occurred in 2021 on Massachusetts roadways due to distracted, high-risk and impaired driving — a staggering increase of 19% up from 343 roadway fatalities from the year before. People are driving recklessly and experts agree the pandemic has exacerbated high-risk behaviors behind the wheel, including drug-impaired driving.
Driving is a privilege, not a right. It is simple: No one drives safely under the influence of any impairing substance, including cannabis. Massachusetts must pass the Clardy Law to prevent the harms of driving high. It will save lives.
Kimberly Roy is a Massachusetts cannabis control commissioner.
Editorial: When will the pandemic end?
We’re all asking the same question: When will this seemingly endless pandemic end?
Paul Duprex, a molecular virologist at the helm of the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research and formerly director of cell & tissue imaging at Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratory, tackled that question in a follow-up to a New Year’s editorial on having hope in 2022.
First, he advises, you need to define what’s considered a pandemic vs. an epidemic. Here’s his summary:
- Pandemic: An epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people. COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in March 2020 by the World Health Organization.
- Epidemic: The occurrence of more cases of disease than expected in a given area or among a specific group of people over a particular period of time.
“By this definition, the pandemic ends when the virus is no longer prevalent throughout the world or in multiple countries or regions,” Duprex said.
That’s the headline we’re itching to write. Duprex explains what happens next influences just how quickly we can pivot out of this pandemic.
First up, vaccines. “A vaccine or an effective treatment is developed — this would be the most desirable option. Think of polio — an epidemic, not a pandemic — which came to a medical end with a vaccine,” he said. The mRNA vaccines seem to be doing the trick, but they need to be jabbed worldwide.
Next up, this wildfire burns itself out. “Infection and death rates plummet — also considered a medical end. That’s how the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 ended – those infected either died or developed immunity,” Duprex said.
We tackled that story and history tells us the Spanish flu has never disappeared, it just faded. The flu whipped around the world in 1918 with such intensity that 500 million people were infected, which accounted for one-third of the global population at the time. The number of deaths was estimated to be at least 50 million worldwide with about 675,000 in the U.S., according to the CDC.
The chance of that scenario today is slim due to high vaccination rates.
Finally, Duprex says, “people simply get tired of living in fear, and learn to live in a world with the disease. This is considered a social ending, which is not an actual end since the disease itself doesn’t go away. In this situation, the disease may continue to spread, which can delay the medical end.”
We seem to be entering that phase.
“Learning to live in a world with COVID-19 doesn’t mean permanent quarantine. We can live our lives with a few modifications,” Duprex says.
That’s how this pandemic ends. Map out personal hurdles — elderly or infants in your circle, for instance — and consider what’s best to flatten your curve. The vaccines work, that’s just a simple fact. Tests are very accurate. Common sense is always good.
Why the Spanish flu was so deadly wasn’t decoded until decades later. Pandemics tend to last two to three-plus years, according to published reports. But science could speed up that curve today. And, as is being widely reported, the omicron variant that causes milder infections could be a sign of the beginning of the end.
The trajectory of this virus remains unknown, but the path out is beginning to materialize. Living with this pandemic isn’t easy, but focusing on the finish line can help you keep sane this Sunday.
