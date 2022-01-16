SundaeSwap Announces Launch Date of its Mainnet and Initial Stakepool Offering

Bankless puts out a report on ETH surges from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.

ETH has shot up 1777% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.

DeFi has exploded to about 770% up from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.

The second largest crypto in the world, in terms of market cap, the Ethereum (ETH) is obviously one of the most anticipated. Indeed it has come up a long way still maintaining its supremacy over the altcoin industry. In spite of this, one of the most profuse online crypto analysis platforms and investment advisory, the Bankless posts a tweet, regarding it’s report on ETH.

Upon the tweet Bankless terms, that as protocols unusually don’t put up their yearly statistics, they have completely published the report on ETH from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021.

Companies issue quarterly reports. Protocols don’t. So we did instead. 📑 The State of Ethereum | Q4 Report @BenGiove compares Q4’20 to Q4’21. The numbers are telling! We’re bullish on protocol & ecosystem growth. And we have the numbers to prove it.https://t.co/QWC1YSg1e3 — Bankless 🏴 (@BanklessHQ) January 13, 2022

ETH Surge Between Q4 2020 to Q4 2021

Though be something of the past, the past records are obviously vital in the crypto industry, solely on the basis of market analysis. According to the Ethereum report by Bankless, a complete project like Ethereum has surpassed effortlessly in almost all it’s attributes together for the year 2021.

Regardless, it was in the Q4 of 2021 that ETH even hit it’s still current ATH of $4,860. In addition, on comparing the Q4 of 2020 with Q4 of 2021, ETH has massively exploded in all terms. Also, the complete revenue shot up from $231.4 million to a whopping $4.34 billion for the overall ETH platform. This accounts to a massive surge of 1,777% rise in it’s revenue on comparing Q4 of 2020 to Q4 of 2021. One of the major reasons for this surge on ETH also accounts to the platform’s increase in active users during Q4 of 2021. The active users rose upto 34% on Q4 of 2021 alone.

DeFi’s Boost for ETH

Apart from the other attributes based upon the ETH blockchain, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) obviously plays a major role for ETH such surges in between the period of Q4 of 2020 to Q4 of 2021.

Similarly, taking into account the DeFi surges between Q4 of 2020 to Q4 of 2021, the sector has witnessed a striking surge of overall about 770%. In addition, the overall Total Value Locked (TVL) has surged up from $17.73 billion to $154.2 billion astonishingly. Amongst this, the Curve plays the major role as it alone holds about $20 billion TVL.