SundaeSwap Announces Launch Date of its Mainnet and Initial Stakepool Offering

The biggest Cardano decentralized exchange, SundaeSwap, has announced the launch date of its first Initial Stakepool Offering, which will coincide with the launch of the SundaeSwap Mainnet. The date for the launch of SundaeSwap’s DEX’s Mainnet has been officially announced. A fully-functional beta version of the SundaeSwap DEX will be made available to the public on Thursday, January 20, 2022. The ability to form pools will be available to projects starting Tuesday, January 18.
“While the DEX’s smart contracts have been properly audited and the DEX will exceed all industry requirements for security, the deployment of completely decentralized governance will not be achievable immediately owing to current transaction size constraints on the Cardano blockchain.”
Improvement of Performance
This year’s inaugural yield farming awards will be presented on January 20 by SundaeSwap, as well as ISO (January 25). For die-hard Cardano advocates, the idea of a DEX on the cryptocurrency is now closer than ever. Even the most optimistic projections show a backlog of orders at DEX after just a few weeks of operation. It is anticipated that performance would improve due to the adjustments made by the SundaeSwap and Cardano teams.
At this point, it is critical to remember that orders will be processed and executed in the sequence in which they were received and completed. This is true even if swapping, providing liquidity, and withdrawing liquidity take hours or days at first. It is also possible to cancel orders placed by Scoopers at any time before they are completed. There is no backlog of orders that need to be cancelled.