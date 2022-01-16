Sunday Bulletin Board: Who is that out there in the Minnesota cold, ‘snow swirling and blowing’? Voyageur sans canoe?

The (self-) vision thing

EOS writes: “Subject: The Voyageur.

“Minnesota cold, snow swirling and blowing,

“I venture out to carve a path.

“My stocking cap is pulled down close to my eyes,

“at a jaunty slant. As I work, I become a voyageur,

“breaking a trail from one lake to another, unbothered by the cold.

“My imagination carries me through the story.

“When I’m finally through, I catch a glimpse of myself.

“Not a voyageur . . . just an old lady with a sense of adventure

“and a great imagination.”

Our times

Pandemic Division

KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: Wishing Gifts.

“Christmas 2020 was hard for me, since I was in a bubble of one. No vaccine yet meant being mostly alone.

“Part of what got me through it was preparing ornaments by attaching wishes to them, then wrapping them so only the wishes were showing.

“The five people getting them had to pick a wish, then open the gift to find which ornament it was attached to.

“Sometimes wishes are the best gifts.”

The bumper crop

THE RETIRED PEDAGOGUE of Arden Hills: “This is the funniest one I’ve ever seen:

“‘SOMETIMES I WRESTLE WITH MY DEMONS

“‘SOMETIMES WE JUST CUDDLE’”

The Permanent Family Record

Including: Then & Now

READS THE FUNNIES FIRST: “Since so many Bulletin Boarders seem to enjoy reminiscing, I thought that it might be fun to remember time spent with my dad when I was a kid. He was the master of low-budget pastimes.

“We would sit on the front steps with my sisters, taking turns ‘owning’ each car that drove by. One of us would claim a hot sports car; then the next kid might get an old wreck. Then we’d laugh and laugh at getting the old rust bucket on our turn. There were no winners or losers, just simple fun, waiting to see what type of vehicle would come along next.

“We would rent a large cabin Up North for a week or two every summer. No indoor plumbing. There were eventually nine of us kids, me being No. 3. Dad would run contests to see who could find the biggest pine cone, or the prettiest rock, etc. I still have a rock that won me ‘The Most Unusual Rock’ first prize. I lost my dad when I was 19, and this silly rock still reminds me of him 60 years after I won it. In the evening, we’d sit in the big cabin porch playing cards.

“The only times that I remember being in a restaurant with Mom and Dad were a Bridgeman’s once, and a cafe after I received my First Communion. Many families now eat out every week.

“We were so blessed to have a dad who enjoyed spending time with us. And to give Mom a little break.

“I apologize for my truancy these last few years. Thank you to all of the faithful contributors.”

BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: No apologies necessary. Welcome back!

Yellowed journalism

Fiction Division

SEMI-LEGEND reports: “I just finished Tony Hillerman’s ‘The Fly on the Wall’ (copyright 1971), his second novel, about John Cotton, statehouse reporter for a P.M. daily in an unnamed snowy Midwest capital city where Cotton reads, among other papers, one from the ‘Twin City.’

“Pretty impressive beat. Two or three times, Cotton staves off death by hired assassins as he probes corruption at the Highway Commission.

“A few reviews from Library Thing: ‘Excellent political thriller revealing how journalists can dig through apparently trivial data to reveal corruption in high places. I particularly appreciated the philosophical discussions about what constitutes ethical journalism and reporting all the facts versus what should be kept confidential for the greater good in politics: can we trust the electorate to be wise enough to judge? . . . It is set in an era that is hard to believe now, once existed: late night rifling of file cabinets, afternoon dailies competing against morning dailies and traveling incognito . . . . There is also a great sub plot of journalistic ethics. . . . Teletype machines and direct-dial long distance were the high tech of the day; even though photocopiers existed, Cotton still uses carbon paper throughout the story to make duplicates of his stories written on a manual typewriter.’

“In 1971, I worked for United Press International. UPI and its predecessor, UP, pop up throughout the narrative. The governor’s nervous press secretary used to work for UPI. Cotton remembers great stories he filed to UPI’s Dallas bureau. And UP is introduced at the top of Chapter Four: ‘The clock on the walnut-paneled wall was old and ornate. Its small hand stood almost exactly on 10. The large hand clicked two marks past 12. Governor Paul Roark was two minutes late for his Thursday morning press conference. In approximately 180 seconds, John Cotton — senior man among the P.M. reporters — would get down from the windowsill where he was slouching and walk out of the Executive Conference Room, and the six other reporters waiting there would follow him. Tradition gave the Governor five minutes of grace. The rule had been proclaimed a dozen administrations back by a United Press reporter long since transferred and forgotten. He had argued that the Governor was — after all — still a public servant. To wait for him longer than five minutes would be to undermine the relationship between newsmen as watchdog-auditor-guardian-of-the-public-trust and the Chief Executive as politician and feeder-at-the-public-trough. And while the rule had been born in philosophy, it had lived in practicality. P.M. reporters, with edition deadlines looming, could ill afford to waste more than five of the crucial sixty minutes between 10 and 11 a.m.’

“The book is a fine primer on how to take a massive number of facts and weave them into a compelling narrative of corruption, on deadline. Cotton writes his story in Chapter 21. He wants to know ‘Who’s getting screwed?’ (the public, usually). His friend in state government worries about the ‘rabbits,’ the lesser state employees who get caught up in the larger story, their lives ruined. He has a cute nod to the last line of ‘The Front Page’: ‘The old son-of-a-bitch stole my gun.’ (It comes toward the end, as Cotton becomes a bystander to a spectacular crime designed to rob his story of major play.)

“One more nugget from Hillerman’s novel:

“Reporters playing poker, trading remembered ledes: ‘”I once wrote that the Southern Methodist passing attack, like sweet corn, traveled poorly, losing flavor with each mile from the Cotton Bowl corn patch. And it got past the desk.” Kendall’s expression changed from morose to merely grim with the remembered triumph. “Stole that one from A.J. Liebling,” he said. “Deal the cards. It’s like playing with a bunch of Brownies.”‘

“Here’s the original, from the opening sentences of Liebling’s ‘The Earl of Louisiana’ (1960): ‘Southern political personalities, like sweet corn, travel badly. They lose flavor with every hundred yards away from the patch. By the time they reach New York, they are like Golden Bantam that has been trucked up from Texas — stale and unprofitable. The consumer forgets that the corn tastes different where it grows.’”

Everyone’s a copy editor

RED’S OFFSPRING, north of St. Paul: “Subject: Sharing is one thing, but . . .

“An article on Page E5 in the January 2 edition of the STrib focuses on a man from Massachusetts who won a million-dollar lottery, on a ticket he received from a friend. This is an excerpt from the article: ‘Other than paying off some bills, he (Alexander McLeish) said he hasn’t made many other plans with his new riches. He said he intends to give the friend who bought the ticket “a little bit” of the prize money, in addition to his two adult sons.’

“I wonder how the sons feel about that.”

This ’n’ that ’n’ the other ’n’ the other ’n’ the other

AL B of Hartland: (1) “I sat at a table with friends. As we ate breakfast, I noticed I had an elbow on the table, one man wore a hat and another looked at his cellphone. I wondered what my mother would have said. ‘No elbows on the table.’ ‘Take off that hat!’ ‘What in the world is that thing you’re looking at?’”

(2) “The feeders were bustling. ‘You eat like a bird,’ an aunt was fond of telling me when I picked at my food when I was a boy. I was trying to locate and disarm anything that might have been good for me. But I didn’t eat like a bird. A chickadee may eat 35 percent of its weight in food each day, and a blue jay might eat 10 percent of its weight. Generally, the smaller the bird, the greater percentage of its body weight is its daily food intake. They need more calories in cold weather.”

(3) “A fox squirrel found its way to the roof of our house. It began running laps and sounded like something between an immense buffalo herd and wingtip shoes in the dryer.”

(4) “I watched through my binoculars as a crow flew down to a rural road and picked up a McDonald’s bag and flew away with it. I hoped it was a gift-wrapped French fry.”

(5) “I was on stage at a storytelling festival far from home when an audience member asked how I’d become a storyteller. I told her the story of a neighbor’s barn fire that occurred during my boyhood. The frightened cattle scattered. One male calf was found 30 miles away. I learned a little bull goes a long way.”

Band Name of the Day: Deal the Cards