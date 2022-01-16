News
Taylor Hall OT winner lifts Bruins over Nashville
The Bruins are proving a lot on this run that that has seen them win eight-of-nine since the extended Christmas/COVID break. They are a much more capable offensive team than they showed in the first three months of the season. They can defend well. They have the potential to have some of the best goaltending in the league.
And on Saturday at the Garden against a good, physical Nashville Predators team, the B’s not only demonstrated they can take a figurative punch, they can throw them right back at their opponents.
In a thoroughly entertaining game that saw 91 hits thrown (46 for Nashville, 45 for Boston), the B’s may have lost a couple of leads to the flexing Preds, but they refused to allow their visitors to take full control of the game. Whenever it looked like that might happen, the B’s responded.
Finally, Taylor Hall buried the overtime winner after a David Pastrnak shot broke through goalie Jusse Saros to lift the B’s to a 4-3 victory over the Preds to send fans home both happy and well-nourished from an afternoon of terrific hockey, the B’s fifth straight win.
It definitely was a modern-day NHL battle – only one fight occurred – but it was not a game for the faint-hearted.
How pleased was coach Bruce Cassidy with his team’s battle level, especially considering they were missing two of their more physical players in the injured Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno?
“Very, to be honest with you” said Cassidy. “All in all, I’d describe it as a playoff-style game and we responded well. They had a good push in the second. We knew they would, probably the only area of the game we were not at our best, and we got it back at the end of the second.”
The hits kept coming in a back-and-forth third. Brad Marchand, who took an inadvertent elbow from Roman Josi in the second period that opened up the blood flow from his already broken nose, buried Dante Fabbro with a hit behind the Nashville. At the end of a late penalty kill, Charlie McAvoy tagged Mikael Granlund with a nice belt behind the B’s net. Anton Blidh and Oskar Steen each delivered six hits on the day.
The rough stuff may have been more Nashville’s game than the B’s, but the Preds’ training staff was surely giving out as many ice bags as the B’s after the game.
“It does hurt to win. It hurts to win,” said Cassidy. “You’ve got to take hits, give hits, block shots. There’s a lot of little things that go into it.”
After coughing up an early 2-0 lead attained on pretty rush goals from Craig Smith and Mike Reilly in the first 7:37, the B’s found themselves even at 2-2 going into the third.
The Preds got one back before the first period was on a Colton Sissons goal off a thwarted rim attempt by Ty Lewington.
Then Nashville turned up the heat physically in the second, tying it at 7:32 on a Luke Kunin goal that beat Ullmark from the top of the right circle.
The B’s were being outshot 8-1 at the point, but immediately turned the tide, getting the next 10 shots on net.
The game only got more entertaining as it went into the third. Marchand snapped the deadlock at 3:50 of the third on the B’s first power-play of the day. With Tanner Jeannot getting ready to come out of the box, Marchand beat Saros with a high wrist shot from the right circle for his 20th.
But the Preds came right back to tie it 2:36 later.
Pastrnak fanned on a clear and it went right to Philip Tomasino on the left boards. He fed it to Roman Josi, who blasted it far side past Linus Ullmark to make it 3-3.
The B’s had to survive a Urho Vaakanainen penalty late in regulation and then Vaakanainen was on the ice to start the game-winning play.
With the Preds breaking in on an odd-man rush, Vaakanainen picked off the Jeannot pass in his own slot and immediately zipped it up to Pastrnak on the right wing for the counter-attack. His shot dribbled through Saros’ pads and Hall was there to knock home the loose puck.
That completed the season sweep of the Western Conference-leading Predators.
“They started off being physical and we matched it,” said Hall. “Ultimately, that’s the team you want to be. You want to be able to play different styles of games. Not every game’s going to be the saem but if we can be physical at the right times, especially on our home ice, that’s something that’s going to a strength of ours as the season goes. And when the playoffs start, you need to have that game in your bag. That was a fun game to play.”
And, yes, the playoffs are starting to feel more like a “when” and less of an “if” for this Bruins team.
Mean customers, panic attacks, and thousands of COVID vaccines: Retail pharmacists struggle with pandemic burden
Your local CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid or grocery store retail pharmacist wears many hats: filling prescriptions, answering questions about medications and COVID-19 over the phone and in person, and administering lots and lots of vaccines. Nearly two years into the pandemic, and many have cracked under the weight of the added burden.
One retail pharmacist in a grocery store on the South Shore who’d been in his role for almost 25 years has been on leave since September, too scarred by his experience to go back after a mental breakdown.
“I literally sat on the floor in the bathroom curled up with my arms around my legs, and I couldn’t stop crying,” he said. “It was just to the point where I just couldn’t deal with life. I never want to experience that ever again.”
He had been pushing through the warning signs of an impending mental health episode as he worked overtime through staffing issues, piling additional duties onto his plate.
“Besides filling prescriptions and answering questions for over-the-counter stuff, now I have to give all those COVID vaccines on top of shingles, pneumonia, tetanus,” he said, adding that he’d answer dozens of questions about the COVID vaccine daily. “I would work a shift during a pandemic, I would come home around 6, have dinner and by 7:30 I was dead to the world sleeping on the recliner.”
He now takes medications for anxiety, depression, sleep and mood stabilization, which he said he’s never taken before, as he looks for a new job outside retail. “Retail is such a bad place now,” he said. “There’s nothing nice to say about it.”
Another retail pharmacist in Bristol County said she’s retiring five years ahead of schedule because she can’t handle the stress of the last two years. “My blood pressure has gone through the roof. I’ve had flare-ups of arthritis that I’ve never had before,” she said. “What the chains are asking the pharmacist to do, it’s really unbelievable.”
She recalled the stress of giving a vaccine every 15 minutes to about 40 people per day, or “vaccinating the world and not only once but twice and then three times,” as she called it, leaving her post each time to do so. (One statistic from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, as of last month, pharmacies have given out almost 200 million doses of the COVID vaccine in the U.S.)
As her work is interrupted with giving vaccine doses and answering 400 calls per day about COVID testing by one count, she worries about the safety and accuracy of her work.
“You’re talking about somebody’s medication … It’s horrifying,” she said. “On a busy day, I come home at night and think all night long, ‘Did I do that one right?”
Adding to that the stresses of understaffing, constant COVID exposure and the patients in her small friendly town that have turned into “monsters,” she’s ready for retirement.
Another retail pharmacist technician said that short staffing issues were so severe, she had to go to work the afternoon following her courthouse wedding, still in her hair and makeup. Since then, she said the many hours of overtime she had to work strained her marriage.
She has since left to work in a cancer clinic.
Some pharmacists in urban areas with populations more distrustful of their doctors have become health hubs for their clientele, further stretching resources.
“They have a lot of needs, and they may not be able to afford to go to the doctor, or they may have a lot of other responsibilities and not be able to go to the doctor, so the pharmacy becomes their ‘one stop shop’ to answer questions,” said one retail pharmacist in an urban area near Boston. “It’s kind of like we’re a doctor’s office on top of being a pharmacy.”
He pointed out that pharmacies have noticed this and have turned this unofficial function official — CVS announced in 2019 that it was turning over 1,000 stores into more integrated HealthHUBs, with less retail space and more health care functions.
In statements, both CVS and Walgreens said they’re working to aggressively hire. CVS said it’s working to create more regular schedules and breaks for its staff, while Walgreens is rolling out pay raises and bonuses for its staff.
To solve these growing pains, this pharmacist, as well as the National Association of Chain Drug Stores called for pharmacies to be better equipped, with more nurses, doctors, technicians or “whatever can help each community and their unique health needs,” he said.
He added that earlier in his 14-year pharmacy career under these conditions, he likely would’ve quit. But now, he feels he’s able to handle the stress with the help of exercise and a supportive pharmacist network and family.
“I have a more positive mindset that I’m helping the community,” he said. “And even if I had a bad day I go home and I let it out.”
Looking Glass: Your family has been asking about you
A Mafia kingpin, who was on the run for 20 years after escaping from prison in Rome, was arrested after being spotted on Google Street View Maps chatting with another man outside a greengrocer in Galapagar, Spain. He had been sentenced to life for murder, and escaped from Rebibbia Prison during the confusion caused by a film being shot there in 2002. As he was being arrested, he asked police, “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years.”
WHERE DOES THE TIME GO? A woman went on a blind date at the home of a man in Zhengzhou, China, but wound up being stuck there for four days when his community was ordered into a sudden lockdown due to an upsurge in cases of Covid-19. He had invited her to his place so that he could cook for her. However, she said that the situation was “not ideal” as her date “doesn’t speak much.”
EVERYONE WANTED THE RECIPE: A man, who lives with his mother at her home in Tabor, S.D., brought a pound of THC butter from Colorado, used half a pound of it to make a pan of “pot brownies” and then went to bed. His mom then unknowingly took the brownies to a card game at a local senior center where a number of residents reported feeling wonderful.
DON’T WORRY, I’M GOOD TO DRIVE: A woman, whose husband was arrested for drunk driving in Wauzeka, Wisc., in a car in which she was a passenger, was supposed to wait for a sober driver to arrive when her husband was taken away. Instead, she got behind the wheel herself and drove over the curb and into a utility pole. She was also arrested.
WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: A very large bull elephant walked into the front lobby of the Mfuwe Lodge in Zambia apparently looking for snacks. The animal had eaten some wild mangoes in the courtyard of the building, and, finding nothing to eat inside the lodge, quietly left without incident.
I’M GOING TO WANT TO SEE YOUR SUPERVISOR! A man made more than $300,000 by convincing numerous airlines that they had lost his luggage on more than 180 occasions. He has been charged with making bookings and lost-luggage claims using a fictitious identity over a five-year period. Authorities said he became so brazen that sometimes he wouldn’t even bother bringing a bag along with him to the airport.
THESE BELONG TO YOU, SIR? A 56-year-old man was arrested for stealing 730 pairs of ladies’ panties from laundromats in Beppu, Japan, after a college girl spotted him pilfering her undies from a dryer. The city police showed up at his home where they found the rest of the underwear stashed in his apartment. “We haven’t confiscated such a large number of panties in years,” a police spokesman said.
IS THERE SOMETHING WRONG, OFFICER? A man, who didn’t bother to get an inspection sticker for his car, tried to fool police in Mechanicville, N.Y., by drawing one by hand and putting it on his windshield. It didn’t work.
Catastrophe averted as fire near chemical plant is contained
PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — A dramatic fire near a chemical plant burned through the night and into Saturday in northern New Jersey but led to no evacuation orders or serious injuries — just heavy smoke that was seen and smelled in nearby New York City.
The fire at Majestic Industries and the Qualco chemical plant in Passaic was in buildings housing plastics, pallets and chlorine, officials said, but catastrophe was averted.
Crews battled pockets of the blaze into the afternoon, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, but it was contained.
The fire was prevented from reaching the main chemical plant, which could have endangered the densely populated New York City suburbs of New Jersey, Lora said.
Nearby residents were advised to close their windows but were not required to evacuate, with officials saying air quality remained acceptable and would be monitored.
Some residents fled nonetheless.
“It’s worrying. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Joel Heredia told WCBS-TV.
Frigid weather froze water from hydrants and hoses, hampering boats trying to draw water from the Passaic River and causing firefighters to slip and fall, Lora said. One firefighter went to the hospital with an eye injury, he said.
Security guard Justin Johnson told WCBS-TV he was working alone, checking water pressure, when he noticed smoke coming from a smokestack-like tower. He wasn’t sure what to make of it but called the fire department as alarms went off.
Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said three fire trucks on the scene were frozen in ice Saturday afternoon as temperatures remained below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, NorthJersey.com reported.
The 300-foot (91-meter) by 400-foot (122-meter) building was vacant but being used to store plastics, pallets and some chlorine, Trentacost said. Some fire remained in the basement under the roof but “it was a total collapse of a three-story building.”
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore