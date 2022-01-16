News
The Chicago Bears interviewed Jim Caldwell for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.
Jim Caldwell interviewed for the coach opening Saturday, the team announced.
Jim Caldwell
Title: Former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach.
Age: 67
Experience
Caldwell went 62-50 with four playoff appearances over three seasons with the Colts and four seasons with the Lions. In his first season as a head coach in 2009, he led the Colts to a 14-2 record and a Super Bowl appearance, where they lost to the New Orleans Saints.
Caldwell spent more than two decades coaching in college, including as the head coach at Wake Forest in the 1990s. He moved to the NFL to coach quarterbacks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a season and the Colts for seven seasons, working with Peyton Manning, including during the 2006 Super Bowl season.
Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who is on the Bears search committee, promoted Caldwell to head coach in 2009 to replace Tony Dungy, and Polian and Caldwell were fired in 2011 after a 2-14 season in which Manning was out with a neck injury.
After his stint as Colts head coach, Caldwell spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, working with Joe Flacco during the 2012 Super Bowl season before he was named Lions head coach in 2014. He had three winning seasons in Detroit and was fired after back-to-back 9-7 seasons.
You should know
After the Lions fired him, Caldwell joined the Miami Dolphins as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019. But he took a leave of absence to address health issues before the season started and hasn’t coached since.
He said in the summer of 2020 that he had an issue that required better diet, exercise and rest and he was “feeling great.”
Chicago connections
Caldwell is from Beloit, Wis., went to Iowa and had early-career college assistant coaching gigs at Southern Illinois and Northwestern.
He won a Super Bowl ring with the 2006 Colts team that beat the Bears for the title.
In four seasons with the Lions, Caldwell’s teams went 7-1 against the Bears. Since Caldwell was fired, the Lions are 1-7 against the Bears.
What’s been said
Before Manning’s first Super Bowl appearance in Denver, according to the Indianapolis Star, he said, “Jim meant a great deal to me in my career. I felt like once he got to Indianapolis and became my quarterbacks coach, my game really improved. It took a step up. … He and I had a set routine that we tried to perform every day in the meeting room, on the practice field, in different drills. And from 2003 to 2008, when he was my quarterbacks coach, I was playing at a high level.”
In 2016, Polian spoke with DetroitLions.com to talk about why he believed it was good the Lions retained Caldwell after a 7-9 season.
“When you saw what he did with them two years ago, when they were healthy, and they had (Ndamukong) Suh and a complete cast on defense, there’s no question that the players responded to him,” Polian said. “If you talk to the players, even today, they are 100 percent in his corner. They believe he takes them in the right direction, that he takes care of them, that he gets them to the game in good shape physically, mentally and strategically.”
News
MSP union snow plow drivers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike
The union plow drivers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport announced Saturday that they had reached a tentative agreement with the Metropolitan Airports Commission that would avert a potential strike.
The agreement must still be approved by members of the Minnesota Teamsters Local 320. It affects approximately 85 employees who work at MSP, Holman Field, Crystal, Airlake, Flying Cloud, Anoka County-Blaine and Lake Elmo airports.
“Labor negotiations are never easy and the past few weeks have been difficult for everyone involved, so I want to thank the Teamsters and MAC staff for their dogged pursuit of an agreement that benefits everyone involved,” said Commission Chair Rick King. “At the end of day, we all share the same goals: fair compensation for employees and unfettered operation of an airport system that creates tens of thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars every year for the area economy.”
The union and MAC had hit an impasse over pay raises and severance days. The plow drivers said they received 85 days of severance while other unionized MAC employees received 200, and that they had not been offered the same compensation increase that others have. Members voted to authorize a strike by a 95 percent margin last month.
Union president Sami Gabriel said he was proud of the tentative agreement, which he said addressed the union’s concerns.
“Our members look forward to continuing their exceptional work and partnering with the MAC in making MSP the North Star of all airports,” he said.
The Teamster 320 negotiating committee plans to present the agreement to their membership for a vote next week.
News
‘The Tender Bar,’ latest flick to be shot all over Massachusetts, transforms Beverly pub
Vin Orlando has owned Jacob’s Corner, a “true regulars’ bar,” as he calls it, on Beverly’s Rantoul Street for almost a decade.
The bar, named for his friend Jacob Maxfield who died shortly after graduating college, has become a staple of Beverly, serving college kids, locals in their 20s and 30s, seniors playing the lottery and Hollywood actors George Clooney and Ben Affleck.
“You have a bar that’s open 365 days a year, a lot of times nothing ever changes, same patrons,” he said. “But then you got that one day, you’re like, ‘Well, George Clooney is in my bar, Ben Affleck’s outside of my bar’ — it’s pretty cool.”
Clooney and Affleck were at Jacob’s Corner last spring filming “The Tender Bar,” a recently released film on Amazon Prime that tells the Long Island, New York-based story of writer J.R. Moehringer.
Producers for the project had come into the bar several times to scout the site. Ultimately, Orlando was told that Clooney, the director of the film, chose the site “because it reminded him of a place he went to when he was younger,” Orlando said.
Greg Chiodo, the film’s location manager, said he chose the site out of over 100 initial options because “it just kind of reminded him of the neighborhood watering hole,” he said, adding that “once George saw it, that was it.”
Orlando said he met Clooney twice over two days of filming as Jacob’s Corner was turned into “The Dickens” for the movie. He said the two chatted about Clooney’s career and his love for Clooney’s work. “It’s like talking to a normal guy, one of the nicest guys you could ever talk to in that situation,” he said, adding that he spoke respectfully to everyone from the crew to Ben Affleck.
Once the movie came out, The Cabot in Beverly screened it, drawing cheers from the crowd every time a landmark in the city came on screen. Now that it’s on Amazon Prime, Orlando described the surreal experience of flipping through the streaming service and, “the top movie right now depicts Ben Affleck leaning against a convertible, and behind it is my bar,” he said.
“The Tender Bar” also includes scenes shot in Lowell, standing in for the main character’s hometown of Manhasset, Long Island, Fitchburg, Devens, Watertown, Ipswich, Cambridge, Boston, Braintree, and Wakefield.
Chiodo, the location manager, didn’t think a career in film would lead him to New England.
“Wanting to be involved in Hollywood and sort of following that path, never in a thousand years did I think I would end up in Massachusetts,” Chiodo said.
Chiodo, a Detroit native, has lived in the Bay State ever since graduating from Emerson College, and has scouted locations for local movies including “Knives Out,” “Shutter Island,” “Knight and Day,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Edge of Darkness,” and “The Tender Bar.”
After location managing for a Nike commercial, Chiodo realized not only that location management was one of the more reliable industry gigs in Massachusetts, but also that the industry here is thriving.
Once the tax incentives for the film industry came to the Bay State, “it seemed like the incentive was here for a long enough time to kind of plant my flag in Massachusetts,” he said. “After that, it was kind of one after another.”
Filmmakers looking to make movies in Massachusetts could be eligible for a 25% production credit, a 25% payroll credit and a sales tax exemption. The most recent Department of Revenue figures from 2019 place that payout at over $77 million for 179 projects, but a previous Herald column on the subject places the revenue generation at $2 billion in economic activity in 2019 and 2020.
State lawmakers permanently extended the credit last year, and Chiodo expects it will only bring more movies to the Bay State. He added that the steady stream of young film talent from colleges like Emerson and Boston University will feed the industry well into the future.
“The production community is a lot more local than I think people might realize,” he said. “It’s keeping a lot of Massachusetts residents busy.”
News
Michelle Wu defends proof-of-vaccination mandate
Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday said the city is working to take the “heat” of her proof of vaccination mandate off small businesses and protect Boston’s workforce and customers, despite daily protests outside her home.
Wu announced her “B Together” initiative, which aims to relieve the burden on medical workers, businesses and residents by increasing vaccination rates and slowing the spread of Covid-19 by requiring vaccination in restaurants, bars, gyms, museums and indoor entertainment venues.
“We know that our small businesses already, one by one in different cases, have been weighing the decision on how to keep their workforce and customers safe. But without a clear policy that applies across the board, we put the burden on our small businesses to make the right calls to absorb the the heat of it,” the mayor told reporters at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury.
“This is a citywide policy that is based on the science, that is based on the needs of our health care system to end this pandemic,” she said. “I am happy to be held accountable for that. Please, as you’re out and about in our city, do not heckle our restaurant owners and small business employees. This is a policy that is meant to be a public health support for all of us. It is not on the shoulders of our small business owners, and I will continue to stand with them, support them and make sure that the city is providing every resource we can to get our businesses back up and running and support our economy.”
Employees at restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues will have to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15, just like their customers. And children younger than 12 will need to show proof of vaccination, beginning in March. The city is requiring proof of vaccination in any form, including the state’s app, the city’s app, a vaccination card or a photo of one on your phone.
The city also has distributed signs for business owners to post in their windows, explaining that the mandate is a city policy, not the choice of individual owners.
Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said some businesses had already required proof of vaccination.
“But the vast majority see it as another mandate,” Luz said. “Since 50% of the cases now are breakthrough cases, it’s a false sense of security.”
The mayor agreed that small business owners have endured “so much over the last 18-plus months.” But she said, “It’s really going to take all of us stepping up, doing everything we can to end this pandemic so that they can continue to thrive, and they’re going continue to be anchors of our communities.”
“In other cities that have these policies, once it is fully implemented, it becomes part of the culture and the regular rhythm of small businesses,” she said.
“We’ve heard that from a lot of restaurants and a lot of small businesses and customers too,” she said. “And many of the businesses that we’ve spoken to had already decided that for their own workforces, health and safety, they were going to implement this on their own several months ago. And so it is about creating a sense of revitalizing our restaurants and small businesses, making sure people can feel comfortable going out again, and making sure that we are doing everything we can to protect our workforce and customers.”
Wu said she is implementing the vaccination policy, despite a crowd of people who regularly gather at 7 a.m. outside her home with a megaphone, waking her neighbors.
“I’ve been in politics for a long time in Boston, and I have never once backed down from a position or an issue because people are yelling,” she said. “I think it’s important, as the tone and intensity of misinformation and rhetoric ramps up across our country, in politics, to note what this means on a human level for people who are living through it. And again, I am used to this. Unfortunately, many women of color serving in positions of leadership are used to this. But I live in a two-family home on a residential street. My next door neighbor is a 96-year-old veteran who deserves to have his sleep in the morning. There are many, many families on our street, who have young kids who are getting woken up by hateful messages and words being broadcast down our street and beyond over megaphones.”
The Chicago Bears interviewed Jim Caldwell for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach.
MSP union snow plow drivers reach tentative agreement, avoid strike
‘The Tender Bar,’ latest flick to be shot all over Massachusetts, transforms Beverly pub
Michelle Wu defends proof-of-vaccination mandate
Stars stay in spotlight at Northeast Track Invitational
Hockey Notebook: Gloucester fishing for greater things
Howie Carr: Actually, every single bad Democrat move is Trump’s fault!
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square
Gophers women’s hockey team’s OT loss to Mankato ends 53-game win streak
Troy Natus, former Winter Carnival prince, dies at age 41 from COVID
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News3 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore