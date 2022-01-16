News
The Chicago Bears will interview Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills’ assistant director of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Joe Schoen will interview for the general manager position Sunday.
Joe Schoen
Age: 42
Title: Buffalo Bills assistant general manager
Experience
Schoen has been in his current role for the past five seasons, working closely with GM Brandon Beane. Prior to arriving in Buffalo, he climbed the ladder in the Miami Dolphins scouting department, spending the final three of his eight seasons in that organization as director of player personnel. He also spent extended time in the scouting department of the Carolina Panthers.
You should know
Schoen’s entry into the NFL came through the Panthers ticket office shortly after he graduated college. His biggest break came in 2008 when Bill Parcells, then the executive vice president of football operations with the Dolphins, hired Schoen into the scouting department in Miami.
Chicago connection
Schoen grew up just a couple hours outside Chicago in Elkhart, Ind., where he attended Memorial High School. He went on to play Division III college football at DePauw University, where he was an all-conference receiver.
What’s been said
“He’s going to be a GM. The thing about him is that he’s smart enough to know that he’s still learning and growing, and he’s trying to get stronger at his craft. … Instead of just rushing to the seat and then trying to figure it out, Joe’s that guy who wants to have all the answers to the test before he goes and sits down. Very few people are like that. There’s so many people in this business that are just trying to get into that head coach seat, that GM seat, and maybe they’re not ready for it. I have no doubt he’s going to be ready for it. He’s a great communicator. He understands people. You’re not going to outwork him.” — Bills GM Brandon Beane (to The Athletic in 2019)
The Chicago Bears will interview Brian Daboll for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager candidates and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.
Brian Daboll will interviewed for the coach opening Sunday.
Brian Daboll
Title: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
Age: 46
Experience
Daboll has been the Bills offensive coordinator for four seasons and was the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 as he guided quarterback Josh Allen to a Pro Bowl season. In the last two seasons combined, Allen has thrown for 8,951 yards, 73 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
Daboll also has been an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10), was the New York Jets quarterbacks coach in Brett Favre’s season there and was an assistant with the New England Patriots for 11 seasons and five Super Bowl teams.
You should know
Daboll began his career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State on Nick Saban’s staff and rejoined Saban to be the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach during the 2017 season at Alabama. He coached quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who stepped in during the national championship game to lead a second-half comeback.
Daboll is also interviewing for the Dolphins job to potentially work with Tagovailoa again.
Chicago connection
The Bills backup quarterback this season was former Bear Mitch Trubisky, who joined the team with the idea he could reboot his career. Trubisky, however, wasn’t needed much. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards and an interception and ran 13 times for 24 yards and a touchdown.
What has been said
“I hate to keep giving him so much credit because I don’t want anyone to steal him from me,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs told ESPN last January. “He’s a guy that knows what he’s doing, he knows the flow of the game, knows when to call what. We just trust him, whatever he calls, I’m running it. … He always has our back and I ain’t seen him miss yet.”
“He knows offense to the core,” former NFL executive Scott Pioli told the Bills website. “He comes from a family of coaching that’s founded in discipline, detail and the basics and fundamentals of the game. Brian was also in a lot of places where there was an emphasis put on accentuating the positive and limiting the negatives. He knows that their best football player is Josh Allen, and everything has to try to be centered around him and his strengths.”
The Chicago Bears will interview Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Leslie Frazier will interview for the head coaching position Sunday.
Leslie Frazier
Age: 62
Title: Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator
Experience
Frazier has been coaching in the NFL since 1999, including a stint as the Minnesota Vikings head coach which began on an interim basis for the final six games of the 2010 season. Frazier was then hired full-time and coached the Vikings for the next three seasons, posting a 21-32-1 record during that span. In the eight years since, he has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. He has been the Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Sean McDermott since 2017.
You should know
Under Frazier’s watch, the Bills defense led the NFL in total yardage allowed during the regular season (272.8 per game). The Bills also tied for third with 30 takeaways, finishing in the top 10 of that category for the fifth consecutive season.
Chicago connection
Frazier entered the NFL with the Bears as an undrafted defensive back out of Alcorn State in 1981 and was an invaluable piece in the vaunted defense that coordinator Buddy Ryan built. During the Bears’ iconic 1985 season, Frazier recorded a team-high six interceptions and finished in the top 10 in the league in that category as the Bears recorded 61 takeaways and held opponents to 12.4 points per game. Frazier tore his ACL during a trick punt return in Super Bowl XX and never played again.
What’s been said: “Leslie is special. With his connection to the Bears and knowing that city, the organization and the mentality there, I don’t know how you couldn’t give him serious consideration. … Les knows how to galvanize people. He brings players together. And he has always had a good vision for how to get the most out of people.” — Hall of Fame coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy
Domination in the desert: Takeaways from Avalanche’s 5-0 victory at Arizona
For the first time in a seven-game stretch, the red-hot Avalanche on Saturday collected points without using a comeback. Colorado improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games by dominating the Arizona Coyotes 5-0 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
“I liked the way played throughout the whole 60 minutes, the consistency of our game. And it helps when you when you’re playing with the lead, to be able to do that,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said.
Colorado rallied to defeat the Coyotes in a shootout on Friday in Denver. The Avs came from behind to force overtime at Nashville on Tuesday before losing, and they rallied to defeat the Seattle Kraken on Monday at Ball Arena for their fifth consecutive comeback victory.
They’d rather play with the lead.
Takeaways from Saturday at Arizona:
“Kuemps’ return.” Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper played his first game against his former team, and it came at Arizona. He had a relatively easy night in net, stopping all 20 shots to collect his first shutout with Colorado.
“It was a special game. It was probably a little bit more emotional than I expected,” Kuemper said. “A lot of good memories and feelings in this building. So to come back here and get a win like this was awesome. The guys were unreal. Yeah, it was a special night.”
Western Conference leaders. The victory gave Colorado (24-8-3) a Western Conference-leading 51 points — tied with Nashville but with four games in hand over the Predators (24-12-3). The Avs have a conference-high .729 winning percentage, significantly higher than Nashville (.654).
“To get to this point and to be able to put it all together for one night is good, and now we’ll use that as sort of a benchmark for our team on how we want to continue to play here in the near future,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said. “I like what we’re doing at this point in the season. I’m really happy with where our team is at. Now we have to find ways to get incrementally better as the season goes on.”
Landeskog’s return. Top-line left wing and team captain Gabe Landeskog returned after missing the three previous games this week because of COVID protocol. He tested positive Sunday and Monday but was asymptomatic. He couldn’t skate but worked out on his own.
The top line contributed four goals, two apiece from center Nathan MacKinnon and right winger Mikko Rantanen, and Landeskog had an assist and three shots in 18:17.
“(Landeskog) really helps with that with those guys, the specific chemistry they have. It’s a big difference when you pull one of those guys off that line and you have to substitute somebody else in,” Bednar said. “It’s just not the same. It doesn’t set our depth up the way we want it to. But he was really good in his return.”
Everyone was involved. Fourth-line forwards Tyson Jost, Logan O’Connor and Mikhail Maltsev were each zero in plus-minus and only combined for three shots. But their puck pressure and possession made them unsung heroes of the game.
Their forecheck/possession time in a 2-0 game directly led to Nazem Kadri’s goal midway through the second period. The Jost line changed in the offensive zone and the Coyotes defenders were gassed. It led to a turnover that created Kadri’s goal.
And the continuous puck pressure and possession time gained off turnovers made Colorado’s defensemen defend less and attack more.
“I really liked her team’s commitment to check and get above pucks,” Bednar said. “I thought our tracking and reloads were really good which allowed our D to stay up and sort of shut down the rush attack a lot, keep us going in the right direction. And then as the game went on our forecheck got better and better and we started forcing them into some turnovers and helping our offense.”
Next up: The Avs, who will take Sunday off, host the Minnesota Wild in a 1 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Day affair on Monday at Ball Arena.
