The Most Unprotected: Feds Refused Security Detail For MA’s First Black Woman U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins Despite Flood Of Death Threats
The internet is full of offensive content and hateful comments but for Black women in the public eye, online harassment goes way beyond jokes and trolling.
Although Black women are one of the most vulnerable and heavily targeted groups online, tech giants like Google and Twitter aren’t the only ones criticized for allowing this abuse to continue. CNN reports that Rachel Rollins, who was sworn in this week as Massachusetts’ first Black woman U.S. attorney, is still struggling to get federal protection from an endless and increasing flood of death threats.
Hateful bigots didn’t even wait until Rollins’ new position became official on Monday. Republican leaders like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK), campaigned against her nomination and gave deranged MAGA groupies enough ammunition to incite rampant harassment by calling Rollins “unhinged personality [with a] pro-crime record” for her refusal to prosecute minor drug charges. As soon as she was confirmed in a highly contentious Senate hearing where Vice President Kamala Harris was the tie-breaking vote in December, Rollins’ Instagram, Twitter, and email inbox were swamped with hate mail and death threats like “hide your kids.”
“You’ll probably die … I don’t have the (nerve) to outright kill someone … but keep going and you will find one (who does have the nerve) … I hope,” one of the sick and twisted emails said.
The newly confirmed U.S. Attorney turned the evidence over to the U.S. Marshals, expecting them to offer her additional protection and take the threats to her safety seriously. However, the Boston Globe reported that the Marshals refused to offer her a security detail, claiming that she was at low risk. If endangering the lives of a federal prosecutor and her children is low risk, no wonder the Jan. 6 insurrection was treated more like a family reunion than a dangerous act of treason. She actually had more guaranteed protection in her former role as the Suffolk District Attorney, which came with a Boston Police detail.
The number of threats the Marshals service investigates skyrocketed recently, increasing by more than 40% in two years according to their 2020 fiscal report, Dozens of clergy members have joined forces to demand Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department provide better protection for the most diverse class of U.S. attorneys in the history of the department.
“We have been through an era where others have been killed because of the stances that they were taking,” said Rev. Jeffrey Brown associate pastor for the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. “I believe the threats are coming because the atmosphere feels like they can easily target women of color.” Rev. Brown saw some of the hateful and violent comments himself in response to the congratulatory tweet he sent to Rollins.
The Justice Department and U.S. Marshalls can’t comment on ongoing investigations or security protocols, but hopefully, the demand for accountability and action is leading to real change. Rollins’ colleagues like former Vermont State Representative Kiah Morris and US District Judge Esther Salas are just a few haunting reminders of how extreme and constant the threats are for these women in power.
Ready The Panty Cannons! Lusty Fans Are Shooting Savagey Shots At Newly Single Jason Momoa & It’s Hilarious
The thirst is real
stay right there mr. jason momoa sir i’m on my way! pic.twitter.com/HRWC0apUqz
— ً (@beingloyaI) January 13, 2022
Everyone’s buzzing over Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s shocking split that shattered the internet while fueling a hilarious lust explosion across the Momoaverse where fans are shooting their shot after years of thirsting from afar.
Now, we’re pretty sure none of these fans will pull Jason Momoa but we can’t get enough of their savagey shenanigans flooding social media.
Whether or not the Hollywood hunk closed his DMS, we don’t know (yet), but he removed the divorce announcement from his socials hours after it went viral.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet part ways after 16 years pic.twitter.com/ZdWMqTPvKx
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 13, 2022
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”
“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”
Interestingly, Bonet used some of the same language while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December
“The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.
“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”
Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP
— Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022
Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.
Either way, that hasn’t stopped the hilariously lusty tweets/memes that you can enjoy on the flip.
Julia Fox’s Friendship With Madonna Isn’t New: She Doesn’t ‘Need Kanye’ To Make ‘Connections’
The model had been discussing projects with the Material Girl for quite some time, and her own socialite status keeps her in the right circles without any help from new BF Kanye.
Julia Fox, is doing just fine on her own, thank you very much! After the 31-year-old model and her new boyfriend Kanye West, 44, were spotted out on a dinner date with a bunch of friends, including Madonna, 63, fans questioned if Julia was using her relationship with the rapper to gain clout and friendships with other celebs. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that is simply not the case, as Julia is already running in the right circles and has even known the Material Girl previously. “Julia is already a socialite and has her own friends. She doesn’t really need Kanye,” the insider revealed. “Yes, this relationship is very ‘of the moment’ but Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye.”
The source went on to say that Julia’s recent coupling with the superstar “obviously” garners more attention — but “Julia holds her own.” “Madonna is someone they both share in common but Madonna would be hanging with her right now regardless of Kanye,” the source added. “He likes that she already has her own connections.”
The friendship between Julia and Madonna was also confirmed by Julia’s BFF and Forbidden Fruits podcast co-host Niki Takesh, who spoke about it EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Madonna and Julia know each other from the New York fashion scene, they are both New York City legends,” Niki explained. She claimed the recent dinner date that included Julia, Madonna and Kanye was nothing new for her friend. “Madonna and Julia had dinner plans and Kanye tagged along. It’s honestly just a Tuesday for (Julia). She’s had dinner with Madonna on a Monday before. Before she met Ye. It’s not weird at all. Nothing has really changed.”
Meanwhile, on a recent episode of the podcast, Julia explained why she thinks her new romance with Kanye makes sense. “All the people that we have in common—like, friends in common—have texted me and been like, ‘Oh my god, this makes so much sense,” she said. Julia also revealed why the couple clicks so well. “It’s just people that make each other feel better. It’s really such a Gemini-Aquarius connection. It’s very inspirational. Our minds, we both work very fast. We keep up with each other, which is very cool,”
RHONJ: Frank Catania Shares New Details About Dolores’ Split From David, Calls New Boyfriend Paul an “Alpha”
After waiting (in vain) for Dr. David Principe to give her a ring, Dolores Catania ended their relationship this past summer.
Many of Dolores’ friends on Real Housewives of New Jersey felt David wasn’t right for her.
In an interview with the Side Piece podcast, Dolores’ ex-husband Frank revealed details about the breakup. “I don’t know what the final deal was,” said Frank. “I always say David is the most incredible doctor you will ever… he’s the most caring doctor… he’s excellent at his job; he sucks as a boyfriend and I’ll tell him to his face. I tell him all the time.”
He went on to say, “I think it got to a point where Dolores said ‘I’m okay with it but give me a four-day weekend here or there…’ and next thing you know he had to cancel, and then they just started drifting apart.”
“David’s still one of my best friends,” he explained. “Me and him just went to dinner the other night.”
Frank also talked about his own girlfriend (whose name he didn’t share): “She’s never been on [the show]. And we took a little hiatus, we took a break, and we’re back together. And who knows? Maybe this year, the next season we film, she may make an appearance.”
He said his girlfriend doesn’t have a “thick skin,” and he’s scared what viewers might say about her. “Believe me… the limelight is definitely not primary to her,” he said. But she “gets along great” with his ex-wife.
Although Frank and Dolores are dating other people, Frank expressed, “Nobody gets in between Dolores and I, nobody. You come into this dynamic you know that there’s a relationship between me and Dolores which is not the orthodox relationship, and you have to understand.”
He said their significant others have “nothing to worry about . . . We are abnormally close for an ex-husband and ex-wife but on a different level than we were before.”
Frank then addressed Dolores’ new romance: “I haven’t hung out with [her boyfriend Paul Connell] enough to make a decision, but I gotta be honest with you . . . Dolores seems happy. He’s a nice guy. He’s very well to do. He’s a nice guy — makes her happy.”
He eventually revealed, “Listen, Paul’s an alpha guy, Paul’s a strong guy, okay? I just hope he can deal with Dolores and I’s relationship.”
“I hope to spend more time with him, with Dolores, because that’s usually what breaks the ice,” Frank added. “The more time you spend with Dolores and I when we’re together, you see the relationship.”
