‘The Tender Bar,’ latest flick to be shot all over Massachusetts, transforms Beverly pub
Vin Orlando has owned Jacob’s Corner, a “true regulars’ bar,” as he calls it, on Beverly’s Rantoul Street for almost a decade.
The bar, named for his friend Jacob Maxfield who died shortly after graduating college, has become a staple of Beverly, serving college kids, locals in their 20s and 30s, seniors playing the lottery and Hollywood actors George Clooney and Ben Affleck.
“You have a bar that’s open 365 days a year, a lot of times nothing ever changes, same patrons,” he said. “But then you got that one day, you’re like, ‘Well, George Clooney is in my bar, Ben Affleck’s outside of my bar’ — it’s pretty cool.”
Clooney and Affleck were at Jacob’s Corner last spring filming “The Tender Bar,” a recently released film on Amazon Prime that tells the Long Island, New York-based story of writer J.R. Moehringer.
Producers for the project had come into the bar several times to scout the site. Ultimately, Orlando was told that Clooney, the director of the film, chose the site “because it reminded him of a place he went to when he was younger,” Orlando said.
Greg Chiodo, the film’s location manager, said he chose the site out of over 100 initial options because “it just kind of reminded him of the neighborhood watering hole,” he said, adding that “once George saw it, that was it.”
Orlando said he met Clooney twice over two days of filming as Jacob’s Corner was turned into “The Dickens” for the movie. He said the two chatted about Clooney’s career and his love for Clooney’s work. “It’s like talking to a normal guy, one of the nicest guys you could ever talk to in that situation,” he said, adding that he spoke respectfully to everyone from the crew to Ben Affleck.
Once the movie came out, The Cabot in Beverly screened it, drawing cheers from the crowd every time a landmark in the city came on screen. Now that it’s on Amazon Prime, Orlando described the surreal experience of flipping through the streaming service and, “the top movie right now depicts Ben Affleck leaning against a convertible, and behind it is my bar,” he said.
“The Tender Bar” also includes scenes shot in Lowell, standing in for the main character’s hometown of Manhasset, Long Island, Fitchburg, Devens, Watertown, Ipswich, Cambridge, Boston, Braintree, and Wakefield.
Chiodo, the location manager, didn’t think a career in film would lead him to New England.
“Wanting to be involved in Hollywood and sort of following that path, never in a thousand years did I think I would end up in Massachusetts,” Chiodo said.
Chiodo, a Detroit native, has lived in the Bay State ever since graduating from Emerson College, and has scouted locations for local movies including “Knives Out,” “Shutter Island,” “Knight and Day,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Edge of Darkness,” and “The Tender Bar.”
After location managing for a Nike commercial, Chiodo realized not only that location management was one of the more reliable industry gigs in Massachusetts, but also that the industry here is thriving.
Once the tax incentives for the film industry came to the Bay State, “it seemed like the incentive was here for a long enough time to kind of plant my flag in Massachusetts,” he said. “After that, it was kind of one after another.”
Filmmakers looking to make movies in Massachusetts could be eligible for a 25% production credit, a 25% payroll credit and a sales tax exemption. The most recent Department of Revenue figures from 2019 place that payout at over $77 million for 179 projects, but a previous Herald column on the subject places the revenue generation at $2 billion in economic activity in 2019 and 2020.
State lawmakers permanently extended the credit last year, and Chiodo expects it will only bring more movies to the Bay State. He added that the steady stream of young film talent from colleges like Emerson and Boston University will feed the industry well into the future.
“The production community is a lot more local than I think people might realize,” he said. “It’s keeping a lot of Massachusetts residents busy.”
Michelle Wu defends proof-of-vaccination mandate
Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday said the city is working to take the “heat” of her proof of vaccination mandate off small businesses and protect Boston’s workforce and customers, despite daily protests outside her home.
Wu announced her “B Together” initiative, which aims to relieve the burden on medical workers, businesses and residents by increasing vaccination rates and slowing the spread of Covid-19 by requiring vaccination in restaurants, bars, gyms, museums and indoor entertainment venues.
“We know that our small businesses already, one by one in different cases, have been weighing the decision on how to keep their workforce and customers safe. But without a clear policy that applies across the board, we put the burden on our small businesses to make the right calls to absorb the the heat of it,” the mayor told reporters at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury.
“This is a citywide policy that is based on the science, that is based on the needs of our health care system to end this pandemic,” she said. “I am happy to be held accountable for that. Please, as you’re out and about in our city, do not heckle our restaurant owners and small business employees. This is a policy that is meant to be a public health support for all of us. It is not on the shoulders of our small business owners, and I will continue to stand with them, support them and make sure that the city is providing every resource we can to get our businesses back up and running and support our economy.”
Employees at restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment venues will have to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 15, just like their customers. And children younger than 12 will need to show proof of vaccination, beginning in March. The city is requiring proof of vaccination in any form, including the state’s app, the city’s app, a vaccination card or a photo of one on your phone.
The city also has distributed signs for business owners to post in their windows, explaining that the mandate is a city policy, not the choice of individual owners.
Bob Luz, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said some businesses had already required proof of vaccination.
“But the vast majority see it as another mandate,” Luz said. “Since 50% of the cases now are breakthrough cases, it’s a false sense of security.”
The mayor agreed that small business owners have endured “so much over the last 18-plus months.” But she said, “It’s really going to take all of us stepping up, doing everything we can to end this pandemic so that they can continue to thrive, and they’re going continue to be anchors of our communities.”
“In other cities that have these policies, once it is fully implemented, it becomes part of the culture and the regular rhythm of small businesses,” she said.
“We’ve heard that from a lot of restaurants and a lot of small businesses and customers too,” she said. “And many of the businesses that we’ve spoken to had already decided that for their own workforces, health and safety, they were going to implement this on their own several months ago. And so it is about creating a sense of revitalizing our restaurants and small businesses, making sure people can feel comfortable going out again, and making sure that we are doing everything we can to protect our workforce and customers.”
Wu said she is implementing the vaccination policy, despite a crowd of people who regularly gather at 7 a.m. outside her home with a megaphone, waking her neighbors.
“I’ve been in politics for a long time in Boston, and I have never once backed down from a position or an issue because people are yelling,” she said. “I think it’s important, as the tone and intensity of misinformation and rhetoric ramps up across our country, in politics, to note what this means on a human level for people who are living through it. And again, I am used to this. Unfortunately, many women of color serving in positions of leadership are used to this. But I live in a two-family home on a residential street. My next door neighbor is a 96-year-old veteran who deserves to have his sleep in the morning. There are many, many families on our street, who have young kids who are getting woken up by hateful messages and words being broadcast down our street and beyond over megaphones.”
Stars stay in spotlight at Northeast Track Invitational
Milford sprinter Kiyanni Simas made it her mission to own the Reggie Lewis Center infield on day two of the Northeast Track Invitational Saturday.
The multi-talented Simas, who is ranked fourth in the country in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 11 1/4 inches, didn’t have her best day in her specialty, but it was still a stellar performance. Simas, a junior, easily defeated a quality field to capture the event in 18-5, despite battling some technical issues.
“I kind of felt off,” said Simas. “I wasn’t really consistent — my takeoff the most. My air time did feel good though.”
Simas collected her first gold medal almost four hours earlier. She was out quick in the 55 and was still pulling away when she crossed the finish line in a meet record of 7.32 seconds. “I got a better start (in the final) and accelerated better,” said Simas. “My start wasn’t great in the trials. I could have used my arms more.”
Sean Golembiewski didn’t race mistake-free in his preliminary heat of the 55 hurdles in the meet’s first event. Racing on the infield, the Hopkinton junior righted himself from a gaff over the second hurdle to tear away from a fast field and tie the meet record with his 7.59 effort.
“I had a really bad second hurdle,” said Golembiewski. “I felt fast on the last three. I kind of tripped up on my lead leg a little. You notice it when it happens, but cant let it bother you. That’s why I had a good last three hurdles.”
That was just a peek at Glembiewski’s talent.
The final was even more dramatic as Glembiewski was out fast and powered away again to lower his short-lived mark to 7.54. In a season where he is so far working on strength, Golembiewski has been caught off guard by his times.
“I’m in the last part of my heavy weightlifting regiment so I don’t know why I’m running this fast,” he said. “We’re going to go into a more explosive phase for the championship season.”
Just minutes later, a familiar face duplicated Golembiewski’s feat of breaking his own meet record on the same day. South Hadley sprinting great Jonas Clarke showed that he is completely recovered with his bout with Covid as he tore away from the competition for a 6.39 win. That mark came 15 minutes after he broke the meet record in his qualifying heat with a 6.41.
“I’m definitely happy with the times. Without a doubt. And I’d like to break the state record,” said Clarke. “I had good turnover at the end of my race and I want to keep working on that. This season is to get ready for outdoors I’m definitely excited to see what happens next.”
Weymouth’s David Manfredi ran and won his first 1000 in a Bay State Conference dual meet on Thursday and he made it 2-for-2 in fine fashion yesterday with a meet record of 2:33.47. Mike Alleva of Lunenburge was second in 2:34.09 and David Vandi of Lowell captured the bronze with a 2:34.48.
Manfredi surged into the lead with 400 to go and looked vulnerable with Alleva and Vandi set to pounce, but they failed to gain an inch on him over the final lap. “Cross country (strength) really helped me in this race,” said Manfredi. “To be honest, I wasn’t going for the meet record. I was here to race.”
Bishop Feehan’s Val Capalbo turned in a near perfect tactical race to erase the meet record with her 1:39.90. Starting in lane 1, Capalbo, who has a personal best of 1:38.68, had to work hard to make up the stagger. She positioned herself well and was a close third at the gun lap, exactly where she wanted to be.
“I had to make up the stagger quickly,” said Capalbo. “I knew the race was going to come down to a sprint over the last 200. I felt like I was in a good spot and wasn’t going to let anyone beat me in a sprint.”
Hockey Notebook: Gloucester fishing for greater things
Gloucester entered the weekend with a 6-2 mark.
Senior Jack Costanzo and coach Derek Geary say the team’s early success can be attributed to the balance brought by the presence of another line with plenty of scoring pop centered by talented sophomore Emerson Marshall, who leads the team with 14 goals and 10 assists.
“That’s been the biggest thing. We don’t really have a first line,” said Costanzo. “I think by far we have the top two lines in the (Northeast) Conference. Having two lines in this conference is the difference between being a really good team and an average team with a few good players.”
Costanzo has been an impact player since his freshman year, earning an All-Conference nod in that season and each since and displaying a knack for putting the puck in the net that Geary was quite familiar with, having coached him in middle school before ascending to the varsity job,
Geary, a former Gloucester star himself who was drafted by the Bruins out of Dartmouth, raves about Costanzo’s skating and strength on the puck, but believes it’s more that his physical gifts that set him apart.
“It comes a lot from his love of the game. He plays with heart,” said Geary. “You can tell how much fun he is having out there, matched with the competitiveness of an elite athlete. At our level, his skill set is probably unrivaled in Div. 2. To me, if we are talking about what makes him a special player, it’s some of these intangibles.”
It’s not just the ice where Costanzo excels either as a three-sport NEC All-Star. He’s drawn interest from colleges as a standout shortstop for the Fisherman, although he’s decided to continue to pursue hockey next year through juniors or a postgraduate year, and played No. 1 for the golf team in the fall.
“I have plenty of friends who freshman year quit all the other sports that they did so they could focus on one sport, and I noticed it didn’t really do much for them,” said Costanzo. “Working with a team in another sport, and playing with your friends, I have always loved it and I’ve kind of needed it. It keeps me busy.”
“I think he is one of the best athletes this school has seen in many, many years,” said Geary.
Gloucester began the season with six consecutive wins, lighting the lamp 40 times, before dropping two straight, one of them in overtime to NEC rival Masconomet. Sophomores Colby Jewell and Joe Orlando have flourished as wings on Costanzo’s line, while classmate Brett Cunningham has also been a big contributor with five goals and 11 assists alongside Marshall.
And the Fishermen’s best hockey may be ahead of them. Costanzo sat out the first two games of the season, and junior Jack Delaney, one of the team’s top forwards, and senior Tim Marrone, a key defenseman, have both missed time with injuries. The team was also without Geary this week due to COVID protocols.
At full strength, Gloucester figures to be among the main contenders in Div. 2 when the puck drops on the new state tournament in March, aiming to add to crowns won in 1993, 1998 and 2006.
“I don’t want to give away any karma, but I think we can get to the Garden,” said Costanzo. “When we get everyone back, it’s going to be crazy.”
Asking for a change
The New England high school hockey community was dealt a devastating blow last week with the tragic death of Teddy Balkind, a sophomore at the St. Luke’s School in Connecticut, who sustained a fatal on-ice injury when an opponent’s skate blade severed his throat.
Balkind’s passing spurred an outpouring of support locally as programs across the state honored him through #sticksoutforTeddy, leaving hockey sticks outside their doors as a memorial.
One of his closest friends hopes his legacy can be even larger. Wayland’s Sam Brande has established a petition to push USA Hockey to make wearing neck guards a requirement to help prevent the type of catastrophic incident that took Balkind’s life in the future.
Currently, neither USA Hockey or the NCAA has any neck-guard requirements. The National Federation of High Schools, the rules that govern MIAA ice hockey, recommends but does not require them.
You can sign the petition at www.change.org/p/hockey-neck-guards-mandatory-to-play-hockey. As of Friday morning, the petition had received over 72,000 signatures toward its goal of 75,000.
Hockey rankings
Boys: 1. St. John’s Prep, 6-1. 2. Belmont, 10-0-1. 3. Xaverian, 7-1. 4. Catholic Memorial, 5-1. 5. Arlington, 6-1-1. 6. Hingham, 6-3. 7. Braintree, 5-1-1. 8. Austin Prep, 4-1. 9. Malden Catholic, 4-2. 10. Tewksbury, 7-0.
Girls: 1. Austin Prep, 9-0. 2. Duxbury, 7-0-2. 3. Arlington, 5-1-1. 4. Winchester, 5-0. 5. NDA, 2-0-1. 6. A-B, 6-0. 7. Westwood, 5-0. 8. Winthrop, 5-0-1. 9. St. Mary’s, 3-2-1. 10. Archies, 6-1.
